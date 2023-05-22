Irina Shayk Dares to Bare in See-Through Slip Dress and Teensy Lingerie at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The supermodel is reveling in her risqué fashion choices

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Irina Shayk in Cannes

All eyes were on Irina Shayk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

While attending the prestigious event in France, the Russian supermodel decided to go against the grain with her red carpet looks.

On Monday, the Hercules actress, 37, was seen stepping out of the Hôtel Martinez dressed in a barely there ensemble.

It consisted of a nearly transparent chiffon overlay (with matching opera gloves and toeless stockings) worn over a mesh bra, secured with a metal clasp, plus panties.

Shayk did not disappoint with the bling, sporting a gemstone harness with jewels adorning the arm straps and splayed out in a beam-like pattern at the neckline to create the illusion of a necklace.

For that extra over-the-top vibe, she accessorized with sunglasses, skinny stilettos and a fierce red lip.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Irina Shayk in Cannes

In just two days, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran has notched up the sexiness.

Shayk spent her first day at the Killers Of The Flower Moon premiere clad in a violet-hued Armani Privé Couture gown exuding Old Hollywood elegance with its tiered skirt.

However, her fashion took a complete turn at the Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) screening, where she sported nothing but a red leather criss-cross bandeau that showed off her toned physique and a matching low-waisted zip-up skirt. Both were sourced from Mowalola.

Her eye-catching bling by Messika Jewelry also turned heads with its gigantic center gemstone and chain made in the silhouette of wings.

"When women understand women," she captioned an Instagram carousel of her attire, nodding to the fact that both labels are woman-founded.

Shayk has also lived by her own rules. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she recalled being told early in her career that she didn't "look like a model," hearing that she was either too sexy or too skinny to succeed in the industry.

Her response was always the same. "I was always like, 'No, I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to lose 10 pounds.' "

She attributes that steadfast mentality to her Capricorn zodiac sign.

Shayk said she can also get behind Emily Ratajkowski's approach to dressing up, meaning she doesn't believe one needs to sacrifice sexiness in motherhood.

"You're a mother, but it doesn't mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up," she told the outlet.

