Irina Shayk shares her go-to skincare essentials in her morning beauty routine
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Irina Shayk has us swooning over her trendy ensembles, whether it is on the catwalk or on her daily outings, which has seen her turn to high street brand Mango in recent weeks.
But we also find ourselves desperate to know the secret to her flawless and glowing complexion.
Well, now we have the answer.
The 35-year-old model has revealed her skincare routine in a recent interview with Vogue Italia, in which she details step-by-step her beauty regime to reduce puffiness, water retention in her face, dark circles and tired eyes, in favour of a radiant complexion.
A video of Shayk perfecting her regimen has been shared on her Instagram account, and has received over two million views.
In the footage Irina details everything from the eye serums she uses, moisturisers, the beauty tools she swears by to help wake her up in the morning, her favourite hairbrush and the one make-up product she won't leave the house without.
There are a whole host of products included in Irina's tutorial, but one in particular has caught our attention.
In amongst Irina's slightly more luxurious skincare essentials, she uses an affordable soothing water spray from Avène to moisturise and hydrate her skin.
Buy it: Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin | £10.40 (Was £13) from lookfantastic
Also available at Boots, Superdrug and Amazon.
Whether you incorporate a spritz of the spray in your beauty routine like Irina, or use as a top up throughout the day, especially while working from home, it is a simple and effective way to moisturise your skin.
Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin can be used on all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, as it works to soothe hypersensitive or irritated skin.
Not only does it soothe and hydrate, but also cools the skin too, which makes it an ideal skincare product all year round, as well as in the summer to calm sun burn.
As well as Avène's Water Spray, Irina also uses Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, Sharni Daden's sell-out eye serum, as well as a lip mask from her latest collaboration with beauty brand Mimi Luzon, and an ice sphere.
Shop Irina Shayk's complete beauty essentials
AUGUSTINUS BADER The Rich Cream | £125 from Harvey Nichols
Shani Darden Intensive Eye Renewal Cream | £62 from Cult Beauty
111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream Light NAC Y² | £130 from Net-A-Porter
Burberry Fresh Glow Gel Stick Foundation and Concealer | £36 from lookfantastic
Eye Awake | $296 (£210.31) from Mimi Luzon
24K Pure Gold Lip Treatment | $129 (£91.75) from Mimi Luzon
Facial Ice Sphere Kit | $29.95 (£21.30) from Nicole Caroline
Before you go: Sign up for The Life Edit newsletter to get the latest shopping and lifestyle news.
Watch: How to make your make-up last all day