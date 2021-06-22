Iridium Certus® 200: Delivering an Unmatched Performance/Value Equation for Satellite Broadband Services

Iridium Certus 200 is a new L-band broadband service class offering proven reliability and truly global coverage through smaller, lighter and more cost-effective user equipment

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) today announced that the Iridium Certus® 200 service is commercially available for maritime, land mobile, and government markets. The new service class offers the best performance-to-value in the industry for maritime and land-mobile applications, with aviation solutions targeting late 2021. Unlike competing L-band broadband services that require a large antenna dome, Iridium Certus 200 offers uncompressed transmission speeds up to 176 Kbps and up to three high-quality voice lines through a small, lightweight and cost-effective antenna – perfect for a variety of existing and future applications. Like other Iridium® services, Iridium Certus 200 can serve customers anywhere in the world at an attractive price point.

The first products available for the Iridium Certus 200 service class are the Thales VesseLINK™ 200 for maritime and Thales MissionLINK™ 200 for land-based applications. In early 2022 the Lars Thrane LT-4200 maritime terminal will be introduced to the market, as well as multiple Iridium Certus 200 aviation terminals, targeting both late 2021 and early 2022.

For the maritime industry, Iridium Certus 200 is ideal for leisure yachts, fishing vessels, autonomous watercraft, and all manner of workboats such as tugboats, ferries, dredgers, and patrol boats. The service can cost effectively support a variety of connected ship applications including vessel monitoring systems (VMS), IoT and sensor data collection and transmission, and supports ship business applications like web browsing, email, voice calling and chat functions. Iridium Certus 200 is ideal for primary vessel communications needs, can serve as a VSAT companion solution and has been designed for future GMDSS service capability. The small form-factor, lightweight equipment has no moving parts, ensuring easy installation, low-maintenance and reliability, giving mariners affordability of both service and equipment.

In the land mobile market, Iridium Certus 200 is an ideal choice to support both mobile and fixed site applications and can serve a variety of applications for business continuity, public safety, utilities, global governments and more. The service is ideal for field workforce management for fleets, remote asset control requiring IP connectivity, voice communications, and added redundancy for VSAT systems as a failover for out of band management and back-up connectivity. The Thales MissionLINK 200's user-friendly interface can be managed from a smartphone or tablet and enables critical applications that can be customized to operate on primary VSAT or cellular networks and automatically switch to Iridium satellite service when needed with built-in network routing. With the Thales MissionLINK 200, Iridium Certus 200 for land mobile applications is set to make it more cost-effective for to businesses communicate, conduct business, and connect worldwide through satcom.

Targeting introduction in late 2021 and early 2022, Iridium Certus 200 aviation terminals will support business, commercial, government and general aviation aircraft, including rotorcraft. Featuring low-profile, highly reliable L-band antennas and lightweight terminals, the service will enable high-quality voice, IP data, email and web browsing. Iridium Certus aviation safety services certification is currently in development, and additional information on its status will be made available in the coming weeks.

"Iridium Certus is a powerful connectivity platform, providing the flexibility for our partners to develop specialized terminals that enhance different capabilities across all industries," says Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, sales and marketing, Iridium. "Iridium Certus 200 fills an important gap in our broadband portfolio, offering a more affordable product and service class, with reliable connectivity that will expand to more markets."

Iridium Certus is the world's most advanced L-band broadband solution, offering the flexibility to scale device speeds, sizes and power requirements both up and down based on the needs of the end-user. Made possible by the upgraded Iridium satellite constellation, the Iridium Certus service goes beyond serving solely as a connectivity solution. It provides a platform for the company's partners to develop specialized broadband, midband and narrowband applications made possible by Iridium's crosslinked L-band network.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing of introduction, capabilities and benefits of Iridium Certus 200 services. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the development and functionality of Iridium services, regulatory approvals, and the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 11, 2021, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

