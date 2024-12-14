Iriafen and No. 5 USC host Elon

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at USC Trojans (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 USC hosts Elon after Kiki Iriafen scored 24 points in USC's 89-40 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. USC has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 1-3 in road games. Elon averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

USC makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Elon averages 10.0 more points per game (62.5) than USC gives up to opponents (52.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 24.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

Raven Preston is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press