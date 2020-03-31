The iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) share price has soared 132% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 27% gain in the last three months.

Given that iRhythm Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years iRhythm Technologies saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 32% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:IRTC Income Statement March 31st 2020

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that iRhythm Technologies rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. That falls short of the 32% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for iRhythm Technologies you should know about.

