Irfan Pathan's Tweet on Age Sparks Controversy, Leaves MS Dhoni Fans Upset

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan doesn’t shy away from making his opinion public. Pathan often tweets on range of topics and cricket apparently feature on top of the list. However, Pathan’s latest tweet has caused a stir on social media with many believing it was directed at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper batsman and Super Kings captain struggled against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both physically and with his performance as the latter won the match by seven runs. MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings’ 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs and Images After Watching Their Hero Grapple With Tough Conditions.

Dhoni was seen huffing and puffing against Sunrisers while batting. The captain cool scored unbeaten 47 off 36 balls while batting at number five but that wasn’t enough to take his side the victory. Many criticised Dhoni for his slow buildup while others praised CSK skipper for his fighting spirit.

Meanwhile, fans were left divided after Pathan posted a tweet on age. “Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped…,” the former cricketer tweeted, hinting how many players were dropped from the Indian team on the basis of age while other kept playing for long. Netizens Slam MS Dhoni With Funny Memes as CSK Loses Third Game in IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeats Yellow Army by 7 Runs.

Pathan’s tweet may have upset of the Dhoni fans, but the commentator didn’t name CSK captain or any other player. The timing of Pathan’s tweet is something that has lead to the assumption that Pathan was pointing finger at Dhoni.