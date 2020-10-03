Irfan Pathan's Tweet on Age Sparks Controversy, Leaves MS Dhoni Fans Upset

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan doesn’t shy away from making his opinion public. Pathan often tweets on range of topics and cricket apparently feature on top of the list. However, Pathan’s latest tweet has caused a stir on social media with many believing it was directed at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper batsman and Super Kings captain struggled against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both physically and with his performance as the latter won the match by seven runs. MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings’ 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs and Images After Watching Their Hero Grapple With Tough Conditions.

Dhoni was seen huffing and puffing against Sunrisers while batting. The captain cool scored unbeaten 47 off 36 balls while batting at number five but that wasn’t enough to take his side the victory. Many criticised Dhoni for his slow buildup while others praised CSK skipper for his fighting spirit.

Meanwhile, fans were left divided after Pathan posted a tweet on age. “Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped…,” the former cricketer tweeted, hinting how many players were dropped from the Indian team on the basis of age while other kept playing for long. Netizens Slam MS Dhoni With Funny Memes as CSK Loses Third Game in IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeats Yellow Army by 7 Runs.

Here’s Irfan Pathan’s Tweet

Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020





MSD was never a cricketer, Not a sportsman. He was not into Cricket first but football, shifted to cricket not for passion but Money/career. That is a visible on his behaviour on ground, no emotion, termed as cool?

See passion of SRT, Ganguly Gambhir 4 Cricket, were they stupid? — Observers India (@Observers_India) October 3, 2020





Had Dhoni not been there, they would have lost by atleast 40-50 runs. Top 4 not contributing is a concern. People questioning him first be like him. At 39-40, his fitness level is still the best. You can't depend on him always to win matches.. — Pankaj Singh (@PankajS44080753) October 3, 2020





When Dhoni performs (hardly these days) Fans - Age is just a number When he don't perform( usually these days) Fans - He is 39, still running doubles ,that's enough for us #Dhoni — TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@tarun_reddy409) October 3, 2020





Irfan he is undoubtedly great player then you , he did it for team . It's only IPL not indian Cricket . I have great respect for u but this is not the way to talk specially for Dhoni. — Malhar Vyas (@malharmvyas) October 3, 2020





He is still the best finisher of this game. pic.twitter.com/gPWsIUhXRn — Suryanshu Yadav (@SuryanshuYadav3) October 3, 2020





Pathan’s tweet may have upset of the Dhoni fans, but the commentator didn’t name CSK captain or any other player. The timing of Pathan’s tweet is something that has lead to the assumption that Pathan was pointing finger at Dhoni.