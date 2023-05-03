Irene Aldana replaces Julianna Peña at UFC 289, challenges Amanda Nunes for title

Amanda Nunes has a new UFC 289 title challenger, putting her trilogy vs. Julianna Pena on hold.

With Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) out of the June 10 pay-per-view main event due to broken ribs, Mexican bantamweight Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) will step in to fight Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) and challenge for the UFC women’s bantamweight title. The card takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

UFC president Dana White broke the news Tuesday on social media.

Prior to the initial booking of Nunes vs. Peña 3, some fans thought Aldana had done enough to earn her crack at the title and give Nunes a fresh matchup. However, the promotion elected to go with the rubber match instead.

Aldana, 35, has won back-to-back fights and four of her most recent five outings. The two most recent appearances were TKO victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson.

Aldana was scheduled to headline the promotion’s upcoming UFC Fight Night event May 20 in a rematch vs. Raquel Pennington. It is unclear who will headline that event at this time.

Should Aldana defeat Nunes, she will be the fourth Mexican fighter to hold gold in the UFC right now, joining flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, and interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Nunes, 34, has not competed since UFC 277 in July when she won women’s bantamweight title back from Peña, who had upset her previously to claim gold. The loss to Peña in December 2021 is Nunes only loss in her most recent 14 fights, dating back to early 2015.

The latest UFC 289 lineup now includes:

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – for women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Adam Fugitt vs. Mike Malott

Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree

David Dvorak vs. Matt Schnell

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick

Lucas Almeida vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Michel Pereira vs. Stephen Thompson

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

Aori Qileng vs. Aiemann Zahabi

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 289.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie