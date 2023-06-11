Irene Aldana apologizes for UFC 289 loss vs. Amanda Nunes: ‘This will not happen again’

Irene Aldana is aware of her lackluster performance against Amanda Nunes in the UFC 289 main event.

Aldana (14-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) was dominated in her first UFC title shot opportunity on Saturday when she suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Nunes (23-5 MMA, 16-2 UFC) in the pay-per-view headliner at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It wasn’t close for even a moment, with the Mexican being dominated for 25 minutes in what turned out to be Nunes’ retirement fight.

In the aftermath, Aldana isn’t grateful just to be there against Nunes. She failed at her goal to bring another UFC belt back to her home country, and she blames the showing on a “blockage” that prevented her from being herself (via Twitter):

It was an honor to face Amanda Nunes incredible Athlete and Fighter. (GOAT) I’m sorry to have failed my coaches and all of you, I assure you that this does not stay like this… it was a bad night. But the goal is still clear and the Objective is still that 4th belt… I promised you and I’m going to fulfill it… whatever the cost. I have already identified this blockage, I know what I have to do and this will NOT happen again… I give you my word! I’II be back for all those people who believe in me. If I have learned anything from this sport, it is to always get up. For now I am going to return to the gym as soon as possible and work Very Hard to earn that second chance. Always thanks to everyone for so much support and love… and mainly thanks to my coaches and all my team for being at the foot of the canyon in good times and bad. The promise is especially for you.

Aldana landed just 41 significant strikes against Nunes, the least of any in her UFC losses. She also surrendered six takedowns in the fight, while managing to score with any of her own.

The upside for Aldana, however, is that she is still highly ranked in the women’s bantamweight division, and with Nunes’ retirement, she’s still very much in the orbit of another championship opportunity.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 289.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie