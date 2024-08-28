Ireland without captain Delany for England series

Ireland have said Delany's injury is "more serious than first thought" [Getty Images]

Ireland are still without injured captain Laura Delany as they named their squad for next month's five-match series against England.

Delany, who earlier this year became the team's first player to make 200 international appearances, injured her ankle during the one-day series against Sri Lanka in Belfast earlier this month.

On Wednesday, national women's selector Ciara O'Brien said Delany's injury is "more serious than first thought" with opener Gaby Lewis assuming captaincy duties.

Ireland face England in three one-day contests at Stormont between 7 and 11 September before two T20 games in Dublin.

O'Brien said Delany's "years of experience and leadership will be missed", but added: "However, Gaby has led before in Laura’s absence – we’re very comfortable with her stepping in to lead for the England series and know that she will bring her impeccable high standards to the role."

Ireland have also included all-rounder Alice Tector in her first T20 squad while batter Una Raymond-Hoey returns after overcoming an injury sustained in the first T20 against Sri Lanka.

Ireland ODI squad for England: Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Alana Dalzell (Bready), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Joanna Loughran (Leinster), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Jane Maguire (The Hills), Leah Paul (Merron), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Rebecca Stokell (Merrion), Alice Tector (Phoenix).

Ireland T20 squad for England: Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Jane Maguire (The Hills), Leah Paul (Merron), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Rebecca Stokell (Merrion), Alice Tector (Phoenix).

Ireland v England schedule (times BST)

7 September: Ireland v England (1st ODI, Stormont, 10:45)

9 September: Ireland v England (2nd ODI, Stormont, 10:45)

11 September: Ireland v England (3rd ODI, Stormont, 10:45)

14 September: Ireland v England (T20, Clontarf, 14:45)

15 September: Ireland v England (T20, Clontarf, 14:45)