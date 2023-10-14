Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE!

Ireland look to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the very first time as they take on New Zealand in a Paris blockbuster tonight. It promises to be an absolutely epic encounter at the Stade de France, as the number one-ranked team in the world take on the dangerous All Blacks, who have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on three previous occasions.

Seven defeats is all Ireland have had to show from their seven previous World Cup quarter-final appearances, but there is a growing sense that this could well be their time. Andy Farrell’s side secured a first ever series win in New Zealand last year, and have been in superb form at this tournament as they beat South Africa and Scotland to top Pool B.

New Zealand do not quite have the same formidable aura of previous tournaments, but they have so often proved that they can deliver under the ultimate pressure. They will hope Joe Schmidt, the former Ireland head coach but now in the All Blacks camp, can help provide the inside knowledge to take down the Irish. With Argentina waiting in the last four, whoever comes out on top tonight will be big favourites to reach the final. Follow Ireland vs New Zealand live below!

Ireland vs New Zealand latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV

Ireland team news: Hansen and Lowe fit

New Zealand team news: Telea dropped

Standard Sport prediction

Ireland vs New Zealand: Mack Hansen’s Andy Farrell tattoo

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Andy Farrell’s face will find its way onto the Stade de France field tonight.

Wing Mack Hansen kept his Grand Slam promise and had Ireland boss Farrell’s mug tattooed onto his thigh. Plenty of hard-nosed Test rugby coaches would have hated Hansen’s tattoo, but Farrell loved it.

“When Andy found out about the tattoo talk, he told me I wouldn’t be allowed back into the Ireland camp without it,” Hansen said.

Farrell has relaxed the Ireland camp since taking the baton from Joe Schmidt following the 2019 World Cup, with players relishing the more laid-back attitude in the Test set-up.

Story continues

“When it’s time to go to work, everyone gives everything,” said Hansen. “But when it’s time to switch off, it’s important to enjoy that time with friends, family or in the camp ourselves.

“He’s made the camp a really comfortable place. It helps that he’s very sure of himself and everything he’s been through. When he talks, you listen.”

(Getty Images)

Schmidt looking to oust old side in Paris

18:48 , George Flood

Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will be looking to mastermind a New Zealand triumph to upset his old side in Paris tonight.

The ex-Leinster and Ireland head coach takes care of the All Black attack these days, and has whipped New Zealand into far better shape in the last 12 months.

Schmidt’s borderline obsessive attention to detail, coupled with his insider knowledge, marks the former schoolteacher out as a genuine threat to Ireland’s chances.

“I see evidence of Joe’s coaching through the team. Joe’s done a great job over the last 12 months, they’ve made big strides,” said Johnny Sexton.

“Joe knows us well, we know him well, but Joe doesn’t get to make any tackles or run any lines at the weekend. But the legacy he left Irish rugby is massive.”

(AP)

Sexton: Ireland prepared to end quarter-final hoodoo

18:34 , George Flood

Johnny Sexton insists Ireland are fully mentally prepared to jump their Rugby World Cup quarter-final hurdle against New Zealand.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland have powered to the top of the world rankings and are now determined to progress beyond the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, and end their long-running last-eight hoodoo.

“We have worked on our mental game for the last four years and put ourselves in different scenarios to prepare for this,” said Sexton.

“All the previous quarter-finals have been different, each of those groups have been different so it’s not like we have been in quarter-finals year on year.

“This is a one-off game and you have got to prepare for that. We’re just trying to win a World Cup, it’s something you have to go and get.”

(Getty Images)

18:26 , George Flood

Certainly no disrespect to Argentina, who are a force to be reckoned with on their day despite an underwhelming tournament up until tonight.

But the winners of this Ireland-New Zealand showdown will be overwhelming favourites to reach the final on October 28.

The stakes are so, so high in Paris. Can’t wait.

Ireland vs New Zealand winners to face Argentina

18:21 , George Flood

So we now know that the winner of tonight’s Paris epic will be facing Argentina back at the Stade de France in Friday night’s first semi-final showdown.

The Pumas have twice fought back to eliminate Wales in a tense opening last-eight clash in Marseille this evening.

Dan Biggar - who will now retire from international rugby - had an early try and penalty to give Wales a commanding 10-0 lead at the Stade Velodrome, but Argentina hit back through the reliable boost of wing Emiliano Boffelli.

Boffelli then had them in front from the tee, only for Tomos Williams’ opportunistic try to put Wales back ahead 17-12.

But Argentina got another close-range score from Joel Sclavi and an intercept try from Nicolas Sanchez, plus another last-gasp Boffelli penalty to seal their third semi-final berth.

Heartbreak for Wales.

(PA)

Ireland vs New Zealand: Revenge on the cards for the All Blacks?

18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Revenge is certainly on the mind for the All Blacks heading into this blockbuster clash.

They are not used to losing matches, let alone a series, and so last year’s defeat to Ireland on home soil is something they are keen to put right.

Ireland are on a 17-match winning streak, but Beauden Barrett is confident New Zealand can bring an abrupt halt to that in Paris.

“We learnt a lot during that series, it was a challenging time, some of the most challenging times we’ve faced as an All Black team, and personally, losing the series in our back yard,” Barrett said.

“It’s going to be great because there are a lot of us who are pretty keen to get one up on them and still we’re hurting from what happened last year.”

(Getty Images)

Ireland vs New Zealand: Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

After failing to win any of the first 28 matches between the two nations, Ireland have now come out on top in five of the last eight encounters.

That includes a 32-22 win over the All Blacks in Wellington last year to seal a series victory, one that will give Andy Farrell’s side huge confidence.

Ireland wins: 5

New Zealand wins: 30

Draws: 1

Ireland vs New Zealand: Eighth time lucky for the Irish?

17:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Seven times they have made it to the quarter-final stage of a Rugby World, but they have never made it to the last-four.

It’s a remarkable statistic and one they have been reminded of all week, but the number-one ranked side in the world look as well-placed now as they ever have to break new ground.

As it stands, they are favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup on October 28.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland vs New Zealand: Bundee Aki eyeing new history

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bundee Aki is ready to spearhead Ireland’s Zombie march into a first-ever Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Aki, up against the country of his birth tonight, has beaten 23 defenders in Ireland’s four matches in France, delivering a monstrous nine clean line breaks.

The 33-year-old has loved every minute of Ireland’s fans taking over Paris, particularly when belting out The Cranberries’ 1994 hit Zombie inside Stade de France.

Team-mate Conor Murray joked that Aki believes Ireland’s latest vogue supporters’ song is in complete tribute to him.

“He thinks they’re singing ‘Bundee, Bundee’, but they’re definitely not,” said Murray.

“He has been playing the rugby of his life. He can come across as a bit of a messer, but behind the scenes Bundee is incredible.

“The level of detail he goes into – he is always on the computer, trying to figure things out. He’s actually a smart fella, believe it or not!”

(Getty Images)

Ireland vs New Zealand: Who is the referee today?

17:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

English referee Wayne Barnes has been handed this fixture with assistance from countrymen Christophe Ridley and Matthew Carley running the lines, and Tom Foley on TMO.

(Getty Images)

Prediction: Ireland to reach semi-finals

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

After two low-key matches to begin the tournament, the pressure on Ireland swiftly cranked up.

They have very much risen to the occasion, coming through a bruising encounter with defending champions South Africa before blowing Scotland away in the first-half in Paris to further strengthen the argument that they are ready to deliver on the biggest stage.

Their defence has been incredible, though that will come under huge scrutiny against the All Blacks, who have scored 36 tries across their last three wins.

The obvious caveat is that the free-flowing rugby from New Zealand has come against sides who are a mile off the levels Ireland have been producing so far at the World Cup, and this will inevitably be a far more physical, attritional encounter at times.

Ireland will again have massive support at the Stade de France, and those in green on the pitch can give those in the stands something to cheer once more as they take another major step towards the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ireland to win, by ten points

(AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand team news: Telea dropped

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien

New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Cane (c), Savea

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown

(Getty Images)

Ireland team news: Hansen and Lowe fit

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Henderson; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien

(PA)

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Ireland vs New Zealand is available to watch live and free to air tonight in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live tonight with Standard Sport’s blog.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The stage is set for a truly blockbuster second Rugby World Cup quarter-final showdown in Paris tonight.

The magnificent Stade de France will host a Les Bleus side boosted by the return of captain Antoine Dupont to take on defending champions South Africa tomorrow night, but first it’s the small matter of Ireland vs New Zealand this evening.

It simply doesn’t get much bigger than this, with the world’s No1-ranked team looking to get over their last-eight hoodoo against the ever-dangerous three-time winners in front of a sold-out crowd under the lights.

Ireland have incredibly never previously reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but plenty are now tipping them to go all the way in France after a stunning Pool B campaign that included a hugely physical win over the Springboks.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates.

This should be epic!