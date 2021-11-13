Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

Ireland host New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as the Autumn Internationals continue.

Andy Farrell’s men are in fine form and producing a scintillating brand of rugby that blew away Japan 60-5 last weekend.

While the All Blacks, too, are approaching top gear, having set world records for most Test tries (96) and points (675) scored in a calendar year after demolishing Italy recently, with Wales and the United States also blow away in recent weeks to perfectly rebound from the narrow defeat to South Africa on the Gold Coast.

This is a rematch of the quarter-final from the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand inflicted a damaging defeat on the Irish, which ended the Joe Schmidt era. But with Farrell now in charge, Johnny Sexton has welcomed encouraging signs of a new brand of rugby: “We’ve always had license to do that, but if teams show a different picture you can’t do it all the time. That’s just the way the game unfolded on Saturday. We’d love to do it all the time and we just got presented the pictures and we read them quite well and executed off the back of it.”

Follow live updates from Dublin, as well as the conclusion of Scotland vs South Africa at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Ireland vs New Zealand

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 15:30

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.

KICK-OFF! Ireland 0-0 New Zealand

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Beauden Barrett gets us underway.

Ireland vs New Zealand

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Goosebumps at the Aviva as Ireland’s Call is followed by the Haka - there’s a smirk from Jack Conan which is greeted by cheers inside the stadium as it flashes up on the big screen.

And that’s followed by The Fields Of Athenry from the home fans! Kick-off is moments away.

Ireland vs New Zealand

15:11 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a sell-out crowd at the Aviva, the first for an Ireland rugby international since the pandemic, and what an occasion to welcome the fans back.

New Zealand were the winners of the recent Rugby Championship - but they did suffer defeat to world champions South Africa in September.

It’s time for the anthems as we approach kick off.

Ireland vs New Zealand

15:09 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s all the reaction we’ve got time for from Scotland vs South Africa, as we head over to Dublin for the second huge match of the afternoon - it’s Ireland vs New Zealand!

There was a classic Ireland win against the All Blacks, their first on home soil, three years ago - but New Zealand had the upper hand in their last meeting in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Switch over here for live coverage of Ireland vs New Zealand.

Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates

Full time: Scotland 15-30 South Africa

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg: “I’m gutted, because we went in at half time fully in control of the game. We defended with everything we had in the first half and we said at half time to come out and make the most of it - but we were second best at times.

“We let ourselves down and shot ourselves in the foot in the second half. We can take a bit of confidence, but unfortunately we didn’t stay in the moment and it has cost us.”

Full time: Scotland 15-30 South Africa

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa go two from two in their European tour, and will look to complete a clean sweep in November when they face England at Twickenham next weekend.

The Springboks will take some stopping.

Siya Kolisi: “Scotland were good today, it was a tight game as usual. I’m proud of my team for sticking together. I thought they had the edge in the first half but physicality was always the aim - and we did that in the second half.”

(Getty Images)

FULL TIME: Scotland 15-30 South Africa

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Player of the match Eben Etzebeth: “First half we were down but we stayed patient and kept to the structure. It was an awesome performance in the second half.

“England will be a massive challenge. We’ll celebrate tonight and then focus on England tomorrow.”

FULL TIME: Scotland 15-30 South Africa

14:47 , Jamie Braidwood

That was quite incredible from South Africa, even if we knew it was coming. As soon as Scotland had a sniff of an upset, the dialled up their physicality to dominate the set-piece and and wrestle back control of the contest, eventually taking it away from the hosts with a flurry of late penalties.

Scotland showed some encouraging glimpses but they will be frustrated that they couldn’t make the most of their opportunities, while their line out fell apart in the second half.

Scotland 15-30 South Africa

14:47 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: The player of the match is awarded to Eben Etzebeth, who was key in disrupting Scotland’s line outs in the crucial phase of play in the second play.

Scotland 15-30 South Africa (Pollard pen 78’)

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

And to make matters worse, South Africa force the knock-on. From the scrum South Africa win another penalty and Pollard brings up 30 points for the Springboks with a simple kick from under the posts.

Scotland 15-27 South Africa

14:44 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: That’s a good result for South Africa, though, they’ve been dominant in the set-piece in this second half and they retain possession from their line out.

Steyn clears and forces Scotland back - before incredible South Africa pressure pushes Scotland deep inside their half as they tried to work the ball out from the back.

Scotland 15-27 South Africa

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: South Africa hold Scotland on their halfway line - which forces Russell to kick for the corner. It’s a good kick and sets up a South Africa line out inside their 10-metre line.

Scotland 15-27 South Africa (Steyn pen 71’)

14:38 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa have taken this match away from Scotland at the breakdown. This time it’s Marx who steals in to win the turnover and draw another penalty at halfway.

Steyn produces another stunning kick from range to extend South Africa’s lead to 12 points.

Scotland 15-24 South Africa (Pollard pen 69’)

14:36 , Jamie Braidwood

And when you make a mistake against the Springboks, they usually force another soon after. Kitshoff draws a penalty from the breakdown and this time Pollard makes no mistake, sending it through the posts to make it a two-score game ahead of the final 10 minutes.

Scotland 15-21 South Africa

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Hogg and Steyn exchange kicks from deep, before Koch concedes a penalty for an offside. Russell sends it into touch as Scotland return to the South Africa half.

But, again, South Africa strip the ball from a Scotland line out! Koch is involved again as South Africa disrupt another Scotland set-piece, and that releases the pressure just as Scotland looked to be in a good position.

Scotland 15-21 South Africa

14:32 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: South Africa keep up the pressure as they draw a penalty from the scrum - but Pollard can’t take advantage as he horribly shanks the kick at goal.

Scotland 15-21 South Africa

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: And in a further blow to Scotland, South Africa win another line out to steal the ball at halfway, before Koch gains some yards with a driving run.

Substitute Pollard brings South Africa back into the Scotland half with a good kick into the corner - and it sets up a Springboks scrum. The world champions have wrestled control back from the hosts.

Scotland 15-21 South Africa

14:29 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: They can’t repeat the trick from the line out, however, and South Africa are able to regain possession following a loose throw. That was a missed opportunity.

Scotland 15-21 South Africa

14:28 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: The momentum has shifted now! Hogg sends a brilliant clearing kick deep inside the South Africa half, and a brilliant kick chase from the Scots earns them the penalty five metres from the line!

TRY! Scotland 15-21 South Africa (HOGG 58’)

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland are back in it - they needed that! After Lukhanyo Am is penalised for a high tackle on Price, Russell finds touch and sets up the line out from the five-metre line.

They work it wonderfully from there, with Russell finding Van der Merwe, who popped the ball on to Hogg. The Scotland captain drove to the line and powered past Reinach in the corner.

Russell can’t add the conversion from the touchline.

Scotland 10-21 South Africa (Jantjies pen 56’)

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa work the ball through the phases again as Ritchie concedes another penalty at the breakdown. The Springboks also had a chance to work the ball to the outside, but Le Roux is forced out of play so it comes back.

Jantjies adds another three points to consolidate South Africa’s terrific start to this half - they’ve turned it on, just as they so often do.

Scotland 10-18 South Africa

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: Scotland get into trouble again under the high ball as Harris gives away a penalty for a block as Van der Merwe competed for the catch.

South Africa return to the Scotland half and retain possession from the line out.

Scotland 10-18 South Africa

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: South Africa have been ruthless at the start of this second half - coming away with points on both of their trips into the Scotland half.

Townsend recognises that the momentum has shifted and calls on Hamish Watson and Blair Kinghorn from the bench.

Scotland 10-18 South Africa (Jantjies pen 51')

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: South Africa retain possession from the line out after good hands from Marx, before working through the phases under the penalty advantage.

It comes back for a high tackle penalty on Ritchie, as he tried to haul Jantjies down following a break. The fly-half picks himself up before adding the three points from in front of the posts.

Scotland 10-15 South Africa

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Russell takes a huge hit from the giant Etzebeth as Scotland look to respond. He’s able to recover and clear the ball into the corner, and that sets up Scotland possession inside the South Africa half.

The Springboks win it back after Kolisi strips the ball from Price with an excellent tackle, before Hogg is penalised for an infringement in the ruck.

Scotland 10-15 South Africa (Jantjies con 44’)

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a pause as the try is checked - there was a suggestion Kriel had knocked the ball on when challenging Van der Merwe.

Jantjies then adds the conversion with an excellent kick from the left wing.

TRY! Scotland 10-13 South Africa (MAPIMPI 43’)

14:08 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s another superb finish from Mapimpi, following a brilliant break and pass from De Allende!

Van der Merwe can under pressure from Kriel when collecting a high ball, and South Africa were able to regain possession at halfway. They quickly worked it left and De Allende burst through a gap and making a wonderful offload, which Mapimpi collected with delicate hands on the wing before racing clear.

Scotland 10-8 South Africa

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: South Africa immediately dial up the pressure on Scotland - as Jesse Kriel chases down the kick-off to pin Scotland back inside their own 10 before the Springboks turned the ball over!

Their move was short lived, however, as Koch concedes the penalty at the breakdown, and Scotland breathe a sigh of relief. Russell clears to halfway.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 10-8 South Africa

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re back underway for a huge second half in Edinburgh! South Africa have made a further change, with Cobus Reinach replacing Herschel Jantjies at scrum-half.

HALF TIME! Scotland 10-8 South Africa

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Two great finishes from two fantastic finishers! Scotland will be disappointed they don’t lead by more though...

Gregor Townsend’s men won’t be getting ahead of themselves just yet, as they will know South Africa can really turn it on in the second half - just as they did in overcoming Wales last weekend.

But Scotland are 40 minutes away from securing a famous win against the world champions and a first over the Springboks since 2010! A huge second half at Murrayfield is coming up, next.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF TIME! Scotland 10-8 South Africa

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Still, for Scotland to be leading the world champions by two points at the break is undoubtedly a positive outcome - especially as the hosts were forced into a lot of defensive work 10 metres out from their try-line.

Scotland, conversely, have made the most of their limited trips into the South Africa half - and their try was a beauty!

What. A. Try.



Captain Stuart Hogg goes over for Scotland after lovely build-up play.



HALF TIME! Scotland 10-8 South Africa

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Groans meet the half-time whistle at Murrayfield, as Russell sends a late opportunity to extend Scotland’s lead to five points wide of the posts following a penalty!

It’s certainly a let off for South Africa, who needlessly conceded the penalty as two of their substitutes, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch, got their positioning all wrong at the breakdown.

Scotland couldn’t take advantage however, as Russell’s kick drifts wide.

Scotland 10-8 South Africa

13:47 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: It’s all a little ragged from Scotland - but they keep possession despite losing some ground. Scotland then get some relief as Etzebeth concedes the penalty in the breakdown.

And that’s brilliant from Russell! As the clock hits the red, he puts the ball on the 22 to give Scotland a late opportunity. South Africa also decide to use this moment to change their front row!

Scotland 10-8 South Africa

13:44 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: South Africa concede a quick penalty following the restart, as Etzebeth goes high on McInally. Russell kicks for touch and it sets up Scotland possession on the halfway line.

Scotland 10-8 South Africa (Russell con 37’)

13:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Russell adds the conversion in front of the posts to give Scotland the lead before half time.

TRY! Scotland 8-8 South Africa (HOGG 35’)

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

What a crazy phrase of play! Scotland were able to keep the ball as South Africa threatened to overwhelm them in the scrum, and in the frantic phase that followed - Russell attempts two crossfield kicks to Van der Merwe, who keeps the ball in play with a pass behind his back! On the second kick, Van der Merwe breaks a tackle before finding Hogg on his inside. Scotland then break clear down the left - it’s all a little messy, and there’s a suspicion of a forward pass, but it ends in Hogg bursting over the line before touching down under the posts!

Scotland 3-8 South Africa

13:37 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Good pressure from Scotland sees Le Roux get sacked by Scott as he picked up the ball from a ruck. The Springboks full-back lost the ball as Schoeman regained possession for the Scots, but the move broke down following a loose pass - so it comes back for a Scotland scrum inside the South Africa half.

TRY! Scotland 3-8 South Africa (MAPIMPI 29’)

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland were unable to clear and South Africa quickly spring an attack as Le Roux receives the ball at the halfway line. He works it to the right wing, with Kolisi drawing McLean before passing to on to Mapimpi, who races clear to touch down in the corner.

Elton Jantjies is unable to add the conversion from the touchline.

Clinical finish 🇿🇦



Scotland 3-3 South Africa

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: It all gets a little messy, as McLean is forced back to sweep up a South Africa kick.

Scotland 3-3 South Africa

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Herschel Jantjies can’t clear for South Africa, which sets up possession for Scotland on the halfway line. Russell sees a kick charged down but Scotland quickly regain possession. A big tackle from a South African forward forces the knock-on.

Scotland 3-3 South Africa

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Good play from Scotland from the restart. They keep the ball after good pressure from Fagerson at the ruck, before Price pins South Africa with a clever kick that runs out of play.

Scotland 3-3 South Africa (Elton Jantjies pen 24’)

13:28 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa go for the posts this time as Elton Jantjies make a simple kick to level the scores.

Scotland 3-0 South Africa

13:27 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: South Africa keep the ball from the line out, as Kolisi and then Ox Nche crash into carries. Scotland concede another penalty in the breakdown, this time from Ritchie.

Scotland aren’t happy about it, and Hogg is given a warning from the referee over the number of penalties his side are conceding.

Scotland 3-0 South Africa

13:26 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: South Africa quickly win another scrum following the restart, and the Springboks are able to use their size advantage in winning another penalty. Elton Jantjies kicks for touch as the Springboks march back inside the Scotland half.

Scotland 3-0 South Africa

13:23 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Russell’s kick from near the left touchline drifts wide of the posts, as Scotland can’t add to their advantage.

Scotland 3-0 South Africa

13:22 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Russell pins South Africa back with a booming kick following the restart, before Price’s box kick causes problems for Le Roux. Ritchie steals in at the ruck to turn it over and win Scotland another penalty - and Russell will go for the posts again.

Scotland 3-0 South Africa (Russell pen 17’)

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Remarkable! Scotland resist a bruising 15 minutes of South Africa pressure, and then get off the mark with their first trip into the Springboks half! Russell splits the posts from 40 metres out.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: That’s better from Scotland in the scrum, and South Africa can’t make any gains. Scotland resist two big South Africa carries and then turn the ball over inside five metres.

Russell has the chance to boot clear but passes to Van der Merwe, who is on his try-line. And the winger beats his man to make a break! He carries it to halfway before South Africa concede a penalty! Russell will kick for the posts.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:17 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Scotland stand strong again following the line out, pushing back the South Africa rolling maul. Schoeman thinks he won it back but is penalised for a knock on, setting up another South Africa scrum, 10 metres out.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:16 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Scotland think they’ve turned the ball over through Schoeman, who ripped the ball from Etzebeth, but Scotland concede the penalty for holding on in the ruck.

It sets up another promising position for South Africa five metres out.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: South Africa power Scotland back in the scrum, leading to another penalty. Elton Jantjies goes back to touch and South Africa are back inside the 22.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Herschel Jantjies kicks the ball out of play following the scrum, but Scotland are unable to keep possession after a sloppy line out. South Africa elect to go for another scrum inside the Scotland half.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:11 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Scotland have got out of their own 22 but the pressure is still on. The low light plays tricks on Hogg, who spills a high ball, and South Africa keep possession from the scrum.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: South Africa had a chance after working the ball left to Mapimpi, who has held up as he tried to drive inside. South Africa win the penalty and Elton Jantjies attempts the chip with the advantage, before it comes pack. South Africa kick for the corner but Scotland win it back from the line out and Hogg is able to boot clear.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:09 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Vermeulen rises to claim South Africa’s second line out and gives the Springboks great position 10 metres out. Scotland resist the rolling maul, but South Africa come again through huge carries from Kolisi, Kwagga Smith and Etzebeth. Their up to 13 phases but Scotland are holding strong for now...

Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: South Africa win the penalty after the scrum collapses - it was Fagerson who lost his position. South Africa kick for touch and the Springboks quickly pick up another penalty, this time in the Scotland half. Elton Jantjies kicks for the corner and South Africa are inside the 22.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 0-0 South Africa

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Hogg goes deep from kick-off, forcing Le Roux to clear in what is his return to the Springboks side. Scotland keep possession form the line out but Russell knocks the ball on in side the South Africa half, and that brings up the first scrum of the afternoon.

Scotland vs South Africa

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

An emotional moment before kick-off as the match ball is delivered by Scotland great Tom Smith, who is to be inducted into the Scotland hall of fame. Smith is undergoing treatment for cancer and is joined by his families as he hands the ball over to Stuart Hogg.

Scotland vs South Africa

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The atmosphere inside Murrayfield is crackling nicely after those two huge anthems. Siya Kolisa leading the South Africa anthem is always a brilliant sight.

Scotland vs South Africa

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a perfect, crisp Autumn afternoon in Edinburgh as we approach kick-off in the opening fixture of the international weekend.

The conditions are a stark contrast to what South Africa faced in Cardiff last weekend, as they prevailed against the Welsh in wet and misty conditions at the Principality.

Siya Kolisi leads his side out onto the Murrayfield pitch as we draw closer to the national anthems.

Scotland vs South Africa: ‘We have to rise to the challenge'

12:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, speaking to Amazon Prime Video before kick-off:

“A lot [of work] goes into the selection. One is the bigger picture, we’ve got four Tests in November and we want to give players opportunities. Another is where we see players are physically given the six-day turnaround. And another part is tactical, where we believe we can impose our game over the 80 minutes. Last week our bench showed they can make an impact and win us a game and we will be looking for the same from our substitutes this week.

“You’ve got to match what your opponents are doing and turn that into an opportunity for you. South Africa have played a similar brand of rugby for a few years now. It’s going to powerful, it’s going to be direct, there are going to be a lot of kicks, there’s going to be a big focus on the set-piece. So we have to rise up to that challenge.

“But when you get an opportunity to play your game, the game we’ve been working on over the last few years, you’ve got to put that in play. We’re excited. You don’t often get the opportunity to play the world champions and to do it here, in front of a full house, is going to be a great challenge for us.”

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs South Africa: Four changes for the hosts

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s set to be a huge afternoon for both Rufus McLean and Matt Scott, who are two of four Scotland changes for the visit of South Africa. McLean makes just his second international start on the wing while Scott lines up for Scotland for the first time since 2017.

The Leicester centre has battled through a loss of form and injury set-backs to earn his recall, and his performances in the Premiership have caught the eye of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

“There were areas of his game we needed to see him improving and we feel he’s done that,” he said. “He’s gone and shown what he can do for Leicester and has come back into top form in the last six to 12 months.

“He has started the season really well. Where he is in relation to the last time he played for us, there’s much more competition at centre.

“Even though he’s playing his best rugby, he’s now competing against some other very good centres. His big strengths are his carrying, his work-rate and defensively he’s really improved over the last 12 months. Those three elements are going to be massive this weekend.”

Nick Haining and Stuart McInally also come into the pack, with the former replacing Hamish Watson in the back row.

Scotland vs South Africa: Last time out

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been over a decade since Scotland last tasted victory against the Springboks, who extended their winning run over the Scots to six matches when they ground out a 26-20 win on their last trip to Murrayfield three years ago.

After a breathless first half, South Africa displayed the brutal physicality and defensive might that would see them win the World Cup 12 months later as they shut down Scotland after the break.

Handre Pollard scored 18 points and was man of the match, but he has dropped to the bench this afternoon with Elton Jantjies coming in at flyhalf.

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs South Africa

12:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Hogg: “They have a game plan that’s unique to themselves and it’s a game plan they have had forever. It’s a game plan that works incredibly well for them.

“As a back three we are going to find ourselves under the high ball. It’s something we have worked hard on all week and something I am looking forward to.

“They are very, very physical. They have jackal threats all over their team.

“So in terms of our attacking breakdown, we need to be squeaky clean and make sure we can blast past the contact and keep that ball safe.

“If we continue to do that for multi-phases, then that’s the times that we will most challenge South Africa.”

Scotland vs South Africa

11:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Stuart Hogg says he is ready to face the physical challenge of the Springboks once again and believes Scotland can pull off another memorable upset following last weekend’s win over Australia.

The Scotland captain started two Tests of the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this summer and is familiar with the strengths of the world champions.

“They are an unbelievable team, they have got some brilliant individual players and they are world champions for a reason,” he said.

“But like everything there are weaknesses within it and hopefully we can exploit that.

“We need to be patient in what we are trying to do and also stand up to their physicality. If we can stand up to that and outmuscle them we give ourselves a good opportunity of winning.”

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs South Africa odds

10:20 , Karl Matchett

Result:

Scotland 21/10

Draw 18/1

South Africa 4/9

First try scorer:

Makazole Mapimpi 8/1

Jesse Kriel 10/1

Duhan van der Merwe 10/1

Bongi Mbonambi 10/1

Rufus McLean 12/1

Odds via Betfair.

Scotland vs South Africa line-ups

10:17 , Karl Matchett

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Rufus McLean, Chris Harris, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Nick Haining, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Hamish Watson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Frans Steyn.

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

10:11 , Karl Matchett

Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.

Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.

The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.

He subsequently returned two negative tests and has been given permission by public health officials to face the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

Ireland vs New Zealand line-ups

Friday 12 November 2021 12:09 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.

Ireland vs New Zealand odds

Friday 12 November 2021 12:09 , Jack Rathborn

Match odds

Ireland: 7/2

Draw: 25/1

New Zealand: 2/9

Handicap

Ireland +11: EVENS

Draw +11: 22/1

New Zealand -11: EVENS