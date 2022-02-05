Ireland 29-7 Wales LIVE! Conway stars in win - Six Nations 2022 rugby match stream, result and reaction today

Ireland vs Wales - LIVE!

Ireland eased past reigning champions Wales 29-7 in the opening game of the Six Nations championship in Dublin, picking up where they left off in November with a comfortable victory.

Ireland looked every inch one of the tournament favourites when they roared out of the blocks but only had a converted Bundee Aki try and a Johnny Sexton penalty to show for it at halftime as they invited the injury-hit visitors into the game.

The hosts quickly saw to that in the second half with two Andrew Conway tries either side of a yellow card for makeshift Wales centre Josh Adams before centre Garry Ringrose clinched a bonus point with try number four on the hour.

A late Taine Basham try ensured the visitors did not add a scoreless outing to an otherwise dismal day. Ireland travel to France next week looking to extend their winning run to 10 games in what is likely to be a far more difficult test.

Perfect afternoon for the Irish...

16:29 , Matt Verri

FULL TIME at the AVIVA!



A bonus point win and we are up and running 💪#TeamOfUs | #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/oGIRdXNNto — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 5, 2022

Too easy for Conway...

16:23 , Matt Verri

The green wave keeps on coming! 🍀@IrishRugby grab their third with a sensational run of play! #GuinnessSixNations #IRLvWAL pic.twitter.com/QRFodFFZDX — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 5, 2022

FULL-TIME

16:10 , Matt Verri

Ireland 29-7 Wales

Perfect start to the Six Nations for Ireland as they comprehensively beat Wales in Dublin.

Bonus-point win, thanks to two tries from Conway, as well as Aki and Ringrose getting in on the action. They move on to Paris next weekend full of confidence.

(AP)

16:06 , Matt Verri

79 mins: Ireland pushing to finish on a more positive note with a late try, but it’s fumbled.

That will pretty much be that. Scrum Wales.

TRY! Ireland 29-7 Wales | Taine Basham 75’

16:03 , Matt Verri

Out of nothing!

Beirne tries to pop it up to Murray, but Basham is alert and steals the ball. He can then run under the posts and get Wales on the board!

Sloppy from Ireland. Easy conversion too.

16:00 , Matt Verri

73 mins: Wales fling it wide to Rees-Zammit - he’s been largely anonymous this afternoon. Can Wales at least get themselves on the board?

Doesn’t look hugely likely at the moment. They have a penalty here though, and will have the lineout in the Irish 22.

15:57 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Huge scrum from Ireland... PENALTY!

5m out and they tap and go. Maybe a bit too quick though as it’s fumbled by Ireland. We’ll have another scrum.

15:55 , Matt Verri

69 mins: Here comes the maul, Wales struggling to slow this one down.

Accidental offside though, as the maul breaks apart and Wales have a chance to regain their breath.

Conor Murray on for Ireland, replacing Gibson-Park.

15:53 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Another penalty for Ireland as Wales don’t move away.

Carbery kicks for the corner and gets Ireland deep into the Wales 22. Still 13 minutes left for them to extend the lead.

15:50 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Carbery on for Ireland, and he kicks it long.

Looks to be an easy take for Adams, but as he catches it he then slides out of play. Irish fans enjoyed that one.

An afternoon to forget for Wales.

15:47 , Matt Verri

Further infield for Sexton with the conversion this time.

He misses though, wind takes it well wide of the post.

Josh Adams is back on for Wales, who are back up to 15, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to make any difference.

TRY! Ireland 29-0 Wales | Garry Ringrose 60'

15:45 , Matt Verri

BONUS POINT SECURED!

Wales lose it and Hansen can run at the defence. Passes it to Sexton, to Aki, wide to Ringrose.

He bursts through the tackle, has Conway on the outside but goes by himself and dives over for Ireland’s fourth try.

15:39 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Wales at least push Ireland back deep into their own 22.

Minimal fuss from Gibson-Park though, good kick gets Ireland up the pitch. And it’s even better for them as Wales lose the lineout.

CONVERSION! Ireland 24-0 Wales | Johnny Sexton 53'

15:36 , Matt Verri

Sexton has his eye in now!

Same position as his conversion at the start of this half, once again drills it low and between the posts.

Surely game over now?

TRY! Ireland 22-0 Wales | Andrew Conway 52'

15:34 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Ireland piling forward now, Ryan has numbers over but goes by himself and is brought down 5m out.

Beirne fancies his chances too, can’t quite get there.

So many numbers over though, lobbed wide to Conway and he has the simplest of finishes.

SIN BIN!

15:32 , Matt Verri

Think Adams is going to find himself in trouble here. Ireland fans certainly not helping his cause as they watch the replays...

Drops his shoulder into Sexton’s chest and caught the fly-half in the chin too.

Referee tells Adams it was reckless with the leading shoulder... YELLOW CARD! Wales down to 14 for ten minutes.

15:30 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Adams launches a shoulder into Sexton who crumples to the ground. Will be winded after that hit.

TMO having a look, not sure that was accidental. Adams looked to have eyes firmly on Sexton, as they both converged on the bouncing ball.

15:28 , Matt Verri

48 mins: Sexton runs into a huge hit and spills the ball. Wales have some possession.

Issue is they’ve barely been able to make any territory whenever they get it, Ireland defence just pushing them back.

It’s happening again, no momentum at all for Wales.

CONVERSION! Ireland 17-0 Wales | Johnny Sexton 45’

15:24 , Matt Verri

As tough a kick as Sexton could face, wide on the right.

He’s drilled it very low and it’s somehow come back and through the posts! Incredible kick, if he meant it fully.

TRY! Ireland 15-0 Wales | Andrew Conway 44'

15:23 , Matt Verri

Another penalty advantage, Ireland with the freedom to work it wide quickly.

Sexton flings it Conway, has three Wales defenders to beat... does he do it?! Stretches for the line and the grounding is good but is it short?

Looks like it was just on the tryline as Williams and Adams launched themselves at it.

Conway was initially short but the ball then moved onto the line... TRY GIVEN! Ireland extend their lead.

15:20 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Wales do a decent job of slowing the drive - but that’s because they pull it down illegally. Penalty.

Positive from Sexton, goes for the corner. Dangerous moments for Wales now, pinned back on their 5m line.

15:19 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Penalty Ireland inside the first two minutes of the half, and it’s pulled back for it after the advantage comes to nothing.

Sexton’s kick to touch gets Ireland up into the Wales 22. All down to the lineout now...

Back underway!

15:17 , Matt Verri

Here we go then for the second-half.

Can Wales cause Ireland some more problems in the next 40 minutes?

15:13 , Matt Verri

Certainly Sexton who has had the edge in his individual battle against Biggar.

Wales captain has had a couple of nice kicks to touch but not involved much at all. Hasn’t had a chance to get his side on the scoreboard either.

Only try in the first 40 minutes...

15:06 , Matt Verri

HALF-TIME

15:03 , Matt Verri

Ireland 10-0 Wales

Wales happy to kick it out to bring an end to the opening 40 minutes of the Six Nations.

Ireland were rampant in those first ten minutes, with Aki going over in the corner and Sexton missing a couple of chances to extend the lead.

They lead by double figures, but will be frustrated it’s not more.

(REUTERS)

15:00 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Ireland run straight at Adams as they secure the lineout, the Welsh back not having the most enjoyable afternoon of his career.

Wales keeping Ireland at bay, but the green shirts are swarming into the 22. Big moments before half-time...

Aki has men over, takes the contact though. Gibson-Park floats it wide to Hansen, too much on the pass and it’s out for a lineout.

14:59 , Matt Verri

37 mins: A few minutes to go until half-time. Wales yet to get on the board, but they’ll be happy enough that the deficit isn’t a wider one.

Irish scrum... Irish penalty. Mess of a scrum, quickly fell apart and Ireland get the opportunity to kick to touch and launch the maul.

14:54 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Hansen is popping up all over the pitch and causing Wales problems.

He had Kelleher on the overlap and plays it wide to the forward, but the space quickly disappears.

Still Ireland keep the ball, phases into double figures. Sexton takes the contact - loses the ball. Rees-Zammit boots it up the pitch, even he can’t get on the end of it though. Keenan kicks it to touch.

14:51 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Adams, starting at centre today, finds himself where he’s very comfortable out on the wing. Jinks past one but the door is swiftly shut.

Wales struggling to gain any territory at all, being pushed back if anything. Rees-Zammit then plays it forward and the Irish defence comes out on top once again.

14:49 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Brilliant from Conan at the breakdown, and he wins a penalty for Ireland. Williams desperately tried to drag him away but couldn’t do anything about it as the Irishman came over the top.

Not a huge amount of rhythm to the game in the last 10 minutes - that will probably suit Wales just fine.

14:47 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Wales definitely growing into this after a worrying start for them.

Kick is launched into the air, Ireland can’t claim the high ball and it’s knocked on. Scrum Wales.

14:44 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Scrum is a bit of a mess but Gibson-Park gets it out. The ball bounces off Aki’s shin though, poor pass from the scrum-half, and suddenly Wales find themselves in a very promising position.

Getting quicker ball now as they move into the Irish 22.

Once again it breaks down though. Jenkins fumbles the ball, Ireland can get control of things again.

14:42 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Here we go, some rare Welsh possession. All comes from a good kick from Biggar that gets them up the pitch, and Ireland’s lineout then lets them down.

Sexton holds Elias up though and it’s an Irish scrum. Frustrating for Wales, they were starting to get into the 22.

PENALTY! Ireland 10-0 Wales | Johnny Sexton 21’

14:38 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Go for the posts or to the corner?

Sexton points to the posts. 1/3 so far for the Irish captain - he’ll be very keen to improve that return.

This is right in front of the posts, wind surely can’t get the better of him this time. Splits the posts perfectly and Ireland are 10-0 up.

14:36 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Ireland forward into the Wales 22 - make that the 5m line. Wales desperately trying to hold on, but Ireland have a penalty advantage.

Grubber from Gibson-Park, Rees-Zammit there again to touch it down.

Back we go for the penalty...

14:35 , Matt Verri

18 mins: That was very nearly a moment of concern for Rees-Zammit!

Gibson-Park’s kick looks to have too much on it but a horrible bounce stops it dead on the tryline - the Welsh winger just about gets control of it in time.

14:34 , Matt Verri

16 mins: More phases from Ireland, who are moving the ball really quickly. Wales not really competing at the breakdown.

Van Der Flier knocks it on, Jenkins flings it away wildly knowing he has the advantage - Wales need it too after that rushed pass. Scrum Wales.

14:32 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Sexton will go for the points once again. Successful with a tough conversion, then missed what looked like a simpler kick a few minutes ago.

To extend the lead into double figures... MISSED.

Sexon throws his hands up in frustration. Not able to get any control with the wind, and it fades away wide of the posts again.

14:30 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Crucial tap tackle from Basham, Ringrose was threatening to burst through the Welsh defence.

Worked wide again from Ireland, Wales able to slow things down but it’s pulled back for a penalty for offside.

14:27 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Great work from Porter at the breakdown and it’s a penalty for Ireland, Wainwright not releasing.

Just outside the 22, good chance for Sexton to extend Ireland’s lead into double figures.

He’s unable to do so though - kick slices wide of the posts. Tough to judge clearly, with the wind.

14:24 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Pressure being put on the Welsh lineout, they’re having a really uncomfortable time of it in Dublin.

Ireland scrum - Wales have barely had any possession or territory yet.

CONVERSION! Ireland 7-0 Wales | Jonny Sexton 4’

14:21 , Matt Verri

Tough kick to start Sexton’s Six Nations, wide on the left touchline.

And it’s absolutely perfect, straight through the middle of the posts. Ireland are up and running in style.

TRY! Ireland 5-0 Wales | Bundee Aki 3'

14:20 , Matt Verri

WHAT. A. START.

Penalty advantage off the set-piece and Ireland are 5m out. Sexton to Hansen, wide to Aki and he can stroll over in the corner. Ominous signs for Wales.

14:19 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Elias knocks on from kick-off, and it’s the first scrum of the match in the opening seconds.

Minimal fuss from Ireland, out it comes and quickly to Aki. All of a sudden Hansen is bursting away down the wing, great pace. Kicks it over Williams, ball doesn’t quite drop for him in the 22.

Ireland lineout though, great start from them.

KICK-OFF!

14:17 , Matt Verri

The 2022 Six Nations are underway!

14:15 , Matt Verri

Ireland’s Call given the usual hearty rendition - we’re pretty much read to get underway in Dublin.

Kick-off in a minute or so.

14:08 , Matt Verri

Here we go then...

Biggar leads out the Wales team onto the pitch. Big underdogs today but they’ve so often produced their best when under pressure in the Six Nations.

And here come the Irish players. Time for the national anthems!

Been a while for Wales...

14:03 , Matt Verri

10 years to the day since Wales’ last #GuinnessSixNations victory in Dublin!👀 pic.twitter.com/TuPihVne18 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 5, 2022

Here’s what happened when the two sides met in last year’s Six Nations...

13:54 , Malik Ouzia

Fans are back!

13:46 , Malik Ouzia

Today’s game will be the first Six Nations fixture played with a crowd for 699 days.

The Aviva Stadium will be packed to its capacity of just over 51,000 as spectators return. The coronavirus pandemic halted the 2020 tournament in March of that year, and games took place behind closed doors when it resumed seven months later, which continued for last season’s competition.

On crowds returning, Farrell said: “It’s massive to us. There is a reason why you do things, and one of those reasons is that we want to connect with the people.”

(Getty Images)

Josh Adams - centre of attention

13:35 , Malik Ouzia

After winning all of his 35 Wales caps as a wing and scoring 17 tries, Adams has been switched to outside centre for Wales’ Six Nations opener.

He would have played in that position against Autumn Nations Series opponents Fiji nearly three months ago, but he pulled put injured after the warm-up. George North made an identical move with considerable success last season, and there is no doubt that Adams has all the ability required. It promises to be a testing baptism, though, opposite Ireland’s midfield pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki.

(PA)

Ireland's scrum a key weapon

13:24 , Malik Ouzia

In Tadhg Furlong, Ireland possess arguably the world’s finest tighthead prop. A destructive scrummager and set-piece tactician, the Leinster forward forms part of a powerful front-row alongside Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher.

Furlong’s scrum contest with Wales loosehead and his fellow British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones should prove an important sub-plot of Saturday’s showdown. Wales’ scrum has had its fair share of difficulties in recent months, but head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We have worked hard on that area and hope to make good improvements.”

Battle of the 10s and captains

13:14 , Malik Ouzia

Two Test rugby titans of the northern hemisphere game will go head to head as fly-halves and captains. Johnny Sexton leads Ireland’s quest for a first Six Nations title since 2018, while Dan Biggar - who has succeeded an injured Alun Wyn Jones as skipper - is charged with spearheading Wales’ bid for back-to-back silverware.

Between them, they have won 196 caps and amassed almost 1,500 points for their countries, continuing to excel at the highest level of a sport where their tactical, playmaking and goal-kicking qualities rarely wane.

(Getty Images)

Not long now...

12:56 , Malik Ouzia

Standard Sport prediction

12:47 , Malik Ouzia

Ireland were absolutely sensational against the All Blacks and have all the tools and the momentum to feel confident about a serious bid for a first Six Nations title since 2018.

Wales’ injury nightmare threatens to take the shine off what should be an entertaining curtain-raiser, while seemingly giving them very little hope of being able to defend their crown.

Ireland to win comfortably ahead of a crucial trip to the Stade de France next weekend.

So, here is how the teams will lineup...

12:32 , Malik Ouzia

Ireland XV: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Baird, O’Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Hume.

Wales XV: L Williams; McNicholl, Adams, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, E Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Moriarty, G Davies, Sheedy, Watkin.

Wales team news

12:24 , Malik Ouzia

For Wales, Adams is following in George North’s footsteps by converting from wing to the centres - something he was supposed to do in the autumn against Fiji, only for a calf injury to scupper those plans.

Pivac is without a whole host of experienced campaigners including captain Alun Wyn Jones, North, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Exeter lock Christ Tshiunza is the latest Welsh casualty, ruled out of the entire tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Ireland team news

12:17 , Malik Ouzia

Ireland will hand a debut to rising Connacht star Mack Hansen this weekend, with the Australian-born wing, 23, surprisingly fast-tracked by Farrell after some hugely impressive club form.

He replaces the injured James Lowe after that epic win over the All Blacks in November, with Tadhg Beirne in at lock over Iain Henderson, who doesn’t make the squad after just returning to training.

Centre Robbie Henshaw also misses out due to injury, with Ulster’s James Hume set to earn only his second senior international cap off the bench.

How to watch

12:10 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Ireland vs Wales is being broadcast live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch Saturday’s curtain-raiser online via the ITV Hub or ITV website.

Good afternoon!

12:07 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of this afternoon’s Six Nations opener between Wales and Ireland.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of a 2:15pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin...