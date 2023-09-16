Ireland vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates

(PA)

Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a match-up against Tonga this evening at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Andy Farrell’s men demolished Romania last week in a 12-try mauling that saw them score 82 points in the scorching heat of Bordeaux. Farrell has made just four changes to his starting XV which means another bonus point victory is expected here to set Ireland in good stead before they face World Cup holders South Africa and steadfast Scotland.

Tonga, meanwhile, have never made it out of the World Cup pool stage. They struggled in their warm-ups for this tournament and last defeated beat a top-tier side in 2016, when they edged past Italy. George Moala is suspended for this game and for the meetings with Scotland and South Africa but there are no less than four former All Blacks in their line-up after a change to World Rugby’s eligibility rules. Can they pull off a surprising win against the Irish today?

Follow all the action from the Stade de la Beaujoire below.

Ireland vs Tonga live updates

Ireland take on Tonga in a Pool B match at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Andy Farrell makes four changes to the Irish team that defeated Romania last time out

Tonga are playing their first match of the World Cup

Dedicated coverage will begin at the conclusion of Wales vs Portugal

Wales 14-3 Portugal, 44 minutes

17:56

Gareth Anscombe boots the ball into touch for a lineout after Wales in a penalty in a decent position. Nicolas Martins intercepts the ball in the lineout though and boot it away to ease a bit of the pressure.

They recover the ball and Wales have wasted a decent opportunity to press their advantage.

Second half! Wales 14-3 Portugal

17:51

Dewi Lake’s side get the second half started in Nice. Neither head coach has made any changes at the break so everything is as we were.

Can Wales dominate or will Portugal fight back over the next 40 minutes?

HT Wales 14-3 Portugal

17:49

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice

17:42

17:42

"A superb 40 minutes of rugby. Portugal's attacking ambition has been increasingly married with an intelligent kicking game, and they will probably feel a little unfortunate to go in 11 points down.

“The concession of that Dewi Lake try will frustrate them, though - the Wales captain bundled between the bodies a little bit too easily."

Half-time! Wales 14-3 Portugal

17:39

That second try has given Wales a bit of a cushion but they know they’ve got a game on their hands here. Portugal have been solid and aggressive.

There’s a big second half coming up.

TRY! Wales 14-3 Portugal, (Dewi Lake, 42 minutes)

17:35

Wales think they’ve got a penalty right at the end of the half have a try disallowed.

A couple of mistakes in the build-up from Portugal though allow the Welsh a second attempt and captain Dewi Lake drives over the line to ease the pressure on Warren Gatland’s men.

PENALTY! Wales 7-3 Portugal (Samuel Marques, 37 minutes)

17:30

Portugal attempt a drop goal and miss knowing they’ve got themselves a penalty advantage. They decide to kick now and Samuel Marques doesn’t miss this time.

Portugal are on the board.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 33 minutes

17:26

Johnny Williams has been sin binned for playing the ball on the ground. It’s a silly mistake from the Welshman and it’s put his team under pressure with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 25 minutes

17:17

Nuno Sousa Guedes is challenged in the air for the ball and wins Portugal a penalty. They decide to kick it into touch for a lineout and attempt to drive a maul towards the try line.

Wales hold firm though and force the ball out into touch.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 21 minutes

17:10

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice:

"This is a cracking contest. There are a significant number of Portugal fans in, chanting their country's name with gusto and getting the neutrals to join in.

“And why not? Patrice Lagisquett's side are showing intent to play from anywhere, with Nuno Sousa Guedes a charmer with his snaking hips and Samuel Marques making everything tick.

“Plenty of water taken on at the break - it's been pretty breathless stuff so far."

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 20 minutes

17:08

Halfway through this first half and Wales are in a real battle here. They try to push through for another try but lose the ball and Portugal counter.

An offload comes across to Jeronimo Portela but he’s dragged back by Tomos Williams who gives away a penalty.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 16 minutes

17:06

Crazy good defending! The game opens up with Portugal in possession and Nicolas Martins spies a gap in Wales’ line. He bursts through it and looks to have a clear run at the try line.

Taulupe Faletau puts on the burners and charges across the pitch before dragging Martins to the floor as the last line of defence. Wales then keep Portugal at bay and boot the ball to the other side of the pitch.

Wales 7-0 Portugal, 12 minutes

17:00

Lees Zammit kicks the ball up the field and Wales track it down brilliantly. The Portugal fly half, Jeronimo Portela, scuffs his return kick and finds touch leaving Warren Gatland’s men with some decent field position.

Can they make use of it?

TRY! Wales 7-0 Portugal (Louis Rees Zammit, 9 minutes)

16:58

What a lovely try this is from Wales.

From the ruck they fling the ball quickly out to the right wing where it comes to Jac Morgan. He holds it up to draw in a tackle before offloading to Louis Rees Zammit right on the touchline.

A dainty little kick from the winger gets him behind the Portugal line and he goes over for the opening try! Leigh Halfpenny converts without much trouble.

Wales 0-0 Portugal, 7 minutes

16:54

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de Nice:

“That's a poor miss from Samuel Marques, though - the French-based scrum half is usually solid from the tee"

Wales 0-0 Portugal, 4 minutes

16:52

Johnny Williams gives away a penalty for tackling from an offside position and Portugal can’t make use of their advantage so they’re going to kick for three points.

Samuel Marques is the kicker but he pings the ball into the outside of the right post and the scores remain level!

Wales 0-0 Portugal, 3 minutes

16:50

Wales start the match strongly. Driving into the Portugal line and working the ball quickly to both sides of the pitch. After 10 phases they give away a penalty for not releasing and the Portuguese boot the ball inside the Welsh 22.

Warren Gatland’s side need to defend well here.

Kick off! Wales vs Portgual

16:47

Wales have made a whole bunch of changes to the starting XV - though Jac Morgan is back in due to an injury to Tommy Reffell - yet they should be strong enough to defeat Portugal in Nice this afternoon.

Warren Gatland’s men will be aiming for the bonus point for tries scored but their main focus is to win the game first and foremost.

Portugal get the match started.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice

16:42

16:42

"A late change for Wales - Tommy Reffell hurt himself in the warm-up, with Jac Morgan called in to the starting side at the last moment."

Wales vs Portugal line-ups

16:38 , Mike Jones

Wales XV: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Louis Rees Zammit, 13-Mason Grady, 12-Johnny William, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams, 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Dewi Lake, 3-Dillon Lewis, 4-Christ Tshiunza, 5-Dafydd Jenkins, 6-Dan Lydiate, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Corey Domachowski, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Taine Basham, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Costelow, 23-Josh Adams.

Portugal XV: 15-Nuno Sousa Guedes, 14-Vincent Pinto, 13-José Lima, 12-Tomás Appleton, 11-Rodrigo Marta, 10-Jerónimo Portela, 9-Samuel Marques, 1-Francisco Fernandes, 2-Mike Tadjer, 3-Anthony Alves, 4-José Madeira, 5-Steevy Cerqueira, 6-João Granate, 7-Nicolas Martins, 8-Rafael Simões.

Replacements: 16-David Costa, 17-Lionel Campergue, 18-Diogo Hasse Ferreira, 19-Martim Belo, 20-David Wallis, 21-Pedro Lucas, 22-Joris Moura, 23-Raffaele Storti.

Wales vs Portugal

16:33

The Welsh fans are ready to go in Nice. Kick off for this one is a touch under quarter of an hour away now.

Wales vs Portugal

16:26

Wales vs Portugal is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 16 September at the Stade de Nice.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice

16:25

16:25

"Plenty of rain a little bit earlier today in Nice, but the sun is now out and the weather set fair with kick off approaching.

“Wales are working through a few backline moves, Gareth Anscombe pulling the strings and testing out that troublesome thumb that ruled him out of the warm-up games.

“A Wales win feels a certainty, but this a fun Portuguese side - can they give Warren Gatland's men a bit of a fright?"

Wales vs Portugal referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Karl Dickson?

16:17 , Mike Jones

16:17

The former professional player ended a long top-level career in 2017 having narrowly missed out on international caps.

Younger brother Lee, also a scrum half, appeared 18 times for England between 2012 and 2014.

However, Karl has rapidly risen through the refereeing ranks after starting his officiating journey while still playing for Harlequins.

Wales vs Portugal referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Karl Dickson?

Full-time! Samoa 43-10 Chile

16:10 , Mike Jones

Samao close out their Pool D clash with Chile in style as they score a try from a line-out and maul. Sama Malolo goes over for his second try of the match before the conversion is kicked over the top.

This is a statement victory from the Pacific Islanders who will believe they can make it out of this pool and reach the knockout rounds.

Wales vs Portugal

16:08

For Portugal there are 19 survivors in the match-day 23 - who will all be making their Rugby World Cup debuts - from the side which secured their place at RWC 2023 with a 16-16 draw against USA in Dubai last November, with seven players in the starting XV aged 30 or older.

Four players in the squad - Anthony Alvès, Joris Moura, Steevy Cerqueira and Vincent Pinto - represented France at age-grade level (U17s, U18s or U20s), with right-wing Pinto winning the World Rugby U20 Championships in 2019 with France.

Wales bid to build on Fiji win as Portugal make ‘special’ World Cup return

16:00 , Mike Jones

16:00

A legend of Basque rugby, Lagisquet has, for the past four years, been head coach of Portugal, making their Rugby World Cup return after 16 years away from the tournament. But for Spain being booted out of the qualification process after fielding a player later ruled ineligible, they wouldn’t be here at all – prop Gavin van der Berg’s forged passport earned Portugal a spot in the final repechage tournament, and a tense 16-16 draw with the United States in Dubai last November sealed their tournament comeback.

Plenty of this current squad’s formative rugby memories come from 2007, when Os Lobos were beaten in every game but proved popular for their spirit and commitment. The group from 16 years ago have been in touch with the current iteration ahead of this tournament, while Luis Pissarra, the vice-captain then, is now one of Lagisquet’s assistants.

Wales bid to build on Fiji win as Portugal make ‘special’ World Cup return

Wales taking heed of France-Uruguay battle as they prepare for minnows Portugal

15:49 , Mike Jones

15:49

Uruguay, despite being ranked 17th in the world, produced an outstanding performance before going down to a 27-12 defeat.

They denied Les Bleus a bonus point and will undoubtedly provide inspiration for fellow World Cup underdogs such as Portugal, Chile and Namibia.

Wales are expected to brush aside Patrice Lagisquet’s team in the countries’ first meeting for 29 years.

Wales taking heed of France-Uruguay battle as they prepare for minnows Portugal

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Which nations move up after opening weekend?

15:38

The Rugby World Cup is up and running after an action-packed opening weekend.

France underlined their title credentials against New Zealand in Paris, while George Ford produced an outstanding individual performance with the boot to take 14-man England to a much-needed win against Argentina.

South Africa squeezed Scotland in Marseille as the defending champions got off to a solid start before Wales and Fiji contested the game of the tournament so far.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Which nations move up after opening weekend?

Samoa 36-10 Chile

15:31

Replacement prop Sama Malolo, who came on at half-time, gets the ball over the line for Samoa once again and they’ve secured a bonus point for tries scored.

There’s still 25 minutes left in this match so they’ll be hoping to notch up an even bigger score.

Wales vs Portugal talking points

15:28 , Mike Jones

15:28

They qualified for the 2007 tournament, which was also held in France, being drawn in a tough group alongside Scotland and New Zealand.

The Scots defeated them 56-10, before the All Blacks posted a points century. A 31-5 reversal followed against Italy, before Portugal regrouped impressively and went close to upsetting Romania before they were edged out 14-10.

Former France wing Patrice Lagisquet is now their head coach, and recent form has been strong, notably a 46-20 World Cup warm-up win against the United States and a battling loss to Australia A.

They qualified for the 2023 World Cup by winning a repechage competition in Dubai.

Samoa 29-10 Chile

15:23

Samoa are starting to burst away from Chile now after two quick second half tries.

Jonathan Taumateine gets the first one after starting the move by switching the direction of play. Theo McFarland picks up the ball and drives for the line before flipping it back to Taumateine who leaps over the line.

A rolling maul forms for the next try and Chile can’t stop it. Flanker Fritz Lee grounds the ball over the line but Leali’ifano’s conversion hits the upright and bounces away.

Wales vs Portugal talking points

15:18 , Mike Jones

15:18

It is 29 years since Wales and Portugal faced each other, and a one-sided affair played out in the Portuguese capital.

After making a World Cup pool exit in 1991, it meant Wales having to qualify for the next tournament. Portugal were despatched 102-11, with Wales running in 16 tries.

Wing Nigel Walker scored four of them, while there were hat-tricks for Ieuan Evans and Mike Hall as a Wales team that also included the likes of Neil Jenkins, Robert Jones, Gareth Llewellyn and Scott Quinnell ran riot. Wales successfully finished the qualifying job in Madrid seven days later, seeing off Spain 54-0.

Wales vs Portugal talking points

15:09 , Mike Jones

15:09

The Wales head coach’s body language currently exudes belief and confidence.

While he readily acknowledged a fraught final 10 minutes of last weekend’s victory over Fiji, ultimately Wales’ 32-26 success made an immediate statement in the quest to top Pool C.

Gatland’s World Cup record shows semi-final appearances either side of reaching the 2015 quarter-finals, providing sustained excellence.

He has the air of someone eyeing not only a repeat performance of four years ago in Japan, but to go even better. It is early days, yet the initial signs could hardly be more encouraging.

Wales vs Portugal talking points

15:00

A glimpse of the future

Wales’ starting line-up on Saturday is littered with players who could provide foundation stones for teams way beyond the current World Cup.

Exeter locks Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza are just 20 and 21, centre Mason Grady is 21, wing Louis Rees-Zammit 22 and captain Dewi Lake only 24, highlighting a rich seam of young talent available to head coach Gatland.

There are also those that missed the World Cup cut this time around – Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers and Joe Roberts, among others – who could easily feature in the Six Nations squad later this season, suggesting that promising times lie ahead.

Samoa 19-10 Chile

14:58

Right at the end of the half Samoa open up a decent lead heading into the break. They have a nine point advantage in Bordeaux after full-back Duncan Paia’aua receives the ball out wide and flies up the pitch to score Samoa’s first try of the match.

All to play for in the second half.

Wales vs Portugal talking points

14:51

Wales have immediate momentum

The Fiji fixture in Bordeaux had been on Wales’ World Cup radar ever since the draw was made, with Warren Gatland’s squad knowing that victory over dangerous opposition would put them on a quarter-final course.

While they were hanging on at times during the closing stages, Wales got the job done and did it in bonus-point fashion. Another five-pointer should follow against Portugal, setting them up to face Australia eight days later.

If Fiji defeat the Wallabies on Sunday in Saint-Etienne, then Wales would be in control of the group.

Samoa 9-10 Chile

14:43

Matias Garafulic takes the next kick for Chile, it’s their first penalty within range of the posts in the first half and he makes now mistakes punting it over the top of the crossbar.

Chile regain the lead with half an hour played.

Wales vs Portugal

14:43 , Mike Jones

14:43

"Two things are very strange for me. The first one is I’m in France, my home country and I’m coaching a foreign team. It has a different sensation as I was here a few months ago for the French Championship, now I am back for a different competition.

"Secondly, I’m full of pride to be here with these boys, with this country. I started a few months ago and didn’t know much about Portuguese rugby but I’ve met wonderful people who are very proud about their sport.

"I just can’t wait to be on the pitch and see the people pushing them on as I’m pretty sure nearly 100 per cent of the French people will be with us, not just because there are a lot of French on the staff.

"We are in Europe, Portuguese people live everywhere and a lot live in France. They will be here for us and we will here for them too."

Wales vs Portugal

14:35

Stade de Nice will host an international rugby test for only the second time after it was the venue for France’s 32-3 victory against Scotland on 17 August 2019.

It is the home of Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, and staged matches during Euro 2016 and the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019.

This is the first of four games to be played at this venue in this tournament, with England vs Japan, Italy vs Uruguay and Scotland vs Tonga also scheduled.

Samoa 9-7 Chile

14:30

A third regulation kick is sent over the top by Christian Leali’ifano and Samoa are back in the lead. Ulupano Junior Seuteni is back on the pitch after his yellow card sin bin time is up.

The two teams take a water break with 21 minutes gone on the clock.

Wales’ World Cup debutants

14:27 , Mike Jones

14:27

Dewi Lake will also captain the team.

Wales vs Portugal team news

14:19 , Mike Jones

14:19

Co-captain Dewi Lake leads Wales after recovering from a knee injury, while scrum-half Tomos Williams wins his 50th cap and there are first World Cup starts for the likes of centre Mason Grady and lock Christ Tshiunza. This is the match game to rest key members of the starting XV and give the more fringe players in the squad time on the pitch.

Portugal, meanwhile, are boosted ahead of their first World Cup match for 16 years by the return to fitness of wing Raffaele Storti after injury.

Samoa 6-7 Chile

14:17 , Mike Jones

14:17

Prop Matias Dittus barges his way through for the first try of the day and the conversion is booted over the crossbar.

Just before the 10 minute mark, Samoan centre Ulupano Junior Seuteni is sent to the sin bin for a poor challenge but the Pacific Islanders have kicked a second penalty over as well.

This will be a close one.

Gareth Anscombe reveals his relief at avoiding an unwanted World Cup double

14:08 , Mike Jones

14:08

The Wales fly-half missed Japan 2019 after suffering an horrific knee injury during a World Cup warm-up game against England that sidelined him for two years.

Anscombe fought back to put himself on the international stage once more – then injury struck again during Wales’ World Cup training camp in Turkey earlier this summer.

Gareth Anscombe reveals his relief at avoiding an unwanted World Cup double

Samoa vs Chile

14:05

The first Rugby World Cup game of the day is being played in Bordeaux as Samoa take on Chile in Pool D. The match has just kicked off and it is Samoa’s first outing in the tournament after they sat out the first week’s fixtures.

Wales not taking Portugal lightly after hosts scared by Uruguay

13:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

13:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Uruguay, despite being ranked 17th in the world, produced an outstanding performance before going down to a 27-12 defeat. They denied Les Bleus a bonus point and will undoubtedly provide inspiration for fellow World Cup underdogs such as Portugal, Chile and Namibia.

Wales are expected to brush aside Patrice Lagisquet’s team in the countries’ first meeting for 29 years.

“We will reference the French game. It is very important we get messages from that,” Wales assistant coach and defence specialist Forshaw said. “We have to do our basics well and give them the respect they deserve, but we want to impose ourselves on this team.

“We know every game is going to be tough, and nothing changes in our preparation. If you look at their backs they have got quite a few sevens players, they play that coast-to-coast game, so we will have to cut that supply off with our defence and our urgency to take space from them.

“They have similar threats to the Fijians, so we have to be right on it.”

Wales prepare for their next Rugby World Cup challenge (Getty Images)

Gareth Anscombe thankful for Rugby World Cup chance

13:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wales flyhalf Gareth Anscombe missed the 2019 Rugby World Cup though injury and almost suffered the same fate again four years on, but will start in Saturday’s Pool C fixture against Portugal having missed all his side’s warm-up games.

The New Zealand-born number 10, who can also play at fullback, injured his knee weeks before the tournament in Japan. This time round it was his thumb that almost provided more World Cup misery.

“I went to chop George (North) and just got his knee flush on the thumb,” Anscombe said of the injury picked up at the team’s training camp in Turkey. “It didn’t look great at the start and the initial prognosis was it was probably going to need surgery.

“But thankfully the scans came back better than first thought and it looked like there would be a chance of getting back right. I had to be in a cast for a month which was difficult but at least I could still run.”

Anscombe admits to doubts at the time, but says he draws inspiration from others who have beaten the clock to be fit for the tournament in France.

“It’s hard to look too far ahead when you’re going through those moments. There are so many what ifs, buts and maybes,” he said. “I had a night there in Turkey where I thought I was done again and that was devastating. You have some dark thoughts.

“But you look at the likes of (South Africa captain Siya) Kolisi, who was out for a long time and was superb in his first game back. It can be done. I know there is always a bit of ring rust.”

Gareth Anscombe missed the 2019 World Cup because of injury (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Portugal team news before Wales clash

13:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Portugal were forced into a late change to their team for this Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture against Wales as lock Martim Belo replaces Jose Madeira in the second row.

No reason was given by team officials for the switch, with Thibault De Freitas added to the bench in the place of Belo for the fixture in Nice.

Portugal will be in action for the first time at the tournament in what is a second World Cup appearance after 2007. Wales beat Fiji 32-26 in their opener on Sunday.

Updated Portugal team: 15-Nuno Sousa Guedes, 14-Vincent Pinto, 13-Jose Lima, 12-Tomas Appleton (captain), 11-Rodrigo Marta, 10-Jeronimo Portela, 9-Samuel Marques, 8-Rafael Simoes, 7-Nicolas Martins, 6-Joao Granate, 5-Steevy Cerqueira, 4-Jose Madeira, 3-Anthony Alves, 2-Mike Tadjer, 1-Francisco Fernandes.

Replacements: 16-David Costa, 17-Lionel Campergue, 18-Diogo Hasse Ferreira, 19-Martim Belo, 20-David Wallis, 21-Pedro Lucas, 22-Joris Moura, 23-Raffaele Storti.

New Zealand must tighten up on discipline, warns Foster

13:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was delighted with New Zealand’s first win of the World Cup on Friday but, such are the standards his team are held to, there were as many questions about discipline as tries after the 71-3 rout of Namibia.

Coming off successive defeats to South Africa and France in which the All Blacks forwards were overpowered at times, Foster was first and foremost happy with the platform the pack laid against a tough Namibia eight.

“We went out and clearly tried to establish ourselves up front, particularly,” Foster said.

“I thought we got that dominance pretty early, which was the key to the game and enabled us to pick and choose how we wanted to play after that.

“Obviously we’re delighted with the result and with the performance so that’s a step forward.”

Foster was rewarded for his selection by a fine performance from scrumhalf Cam Roigard, who scored two tries and made another on his first test start.

“He played really well, took his opportunities, it’s one thing to have good go-forward ball but it’s another to make good decisions,” the coach said.

Cam Roigard scored twice in the first six minutes to get the ball rolling for the All Blacks (Getty Images)

All Blacks bounce back from opening defeat with 11-try mauling of Namibia

13:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand overcame Namibia 71-3 in Toulouse with a ruthless display of attacking to get off the mark in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks began their tournament with a defeat to hosts France in Paris but had no such trouble in their second outing as Cam Roigard and Cam McKenzie each scored two tries to help Ian Foster’s side collect a bonus point and move second in the pool.

Namibia remain without a victory in 23 attempts at the World Cup going back to 1999 and never looked strong enough to pose problems for New Zealand – for whom Ethan de Groot was red carded in the final minutes – in a game played largely in torrential rain.

Full report:

All Blacks bounce back from opening defeat with 11-try mauling of Namibia

Rugby World Cup fixtures and results

13:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

A full look at the fixtures coming up and the results so far the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures and full match schedule

Rugby World Cup fixtures today

12:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

12:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Samoa vs Chile (1400 BST) in Bordeaux

Wales vs Portugal (1645) in Nice

Ireland vs Tonga (2000) in Nantes

Rugby World Cup: Wales vs Portugal

12:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest updates from Wales vs Portugal today.