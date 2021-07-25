Ireland vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma leads from front as Proteas sweep hosts in T20 series

Belfast: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks starred as the Proteas overpowered Ireland in the third and final T20 international at Stormont on Saturday to seal a 3-0 series win.

The pair's first-wicket partnership of 127 set up a 49-run victory.

Bavuma made 72 from 51 balls with six fours and two sixes, while Hendricks added 69 from 48.

David Miller chipped in with an unbeaten 36 as South Africa posted 189-2 from their 20 overs.

It was a total that was too much for Ireland, who finished on 140-9.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 27 while George Linde, Wiaan Mulder and Lizaad Williams all took two wickets each for South Africa.

