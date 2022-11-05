Ireland vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international

(REUTERS)

Ireland will look to lay down a further marker of their World Cup ambitions as they host holders South Africa in their first autumn international in Dublin today.

It’s been five years since the nations last met, with Ireland running out as 38-3 winners in 2017, but they will also meet again in next year’s World Cup pool stage. Ireland are still fresh from an historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer and will be among the favourites in France next year. They are building a formidable reputation under Andy Farrell and have become one of the most reliable sides in world rugby.

The Springboks aren’t quite as fearsome as the side that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy in 201, and failed to capture the Rugby Championship this year as New Zealand prevailed, but they will still offer a huge test and today’s meeting could help set the tone for that battle next year.

Ireland vs South Africa latest updates

Ireland vs South Africa latest updates

Ireland host South Africa in Dublin in the first of their autumn internationals

The sides have not met since 2017 but will play each other again at the World Cup next year

YELLOW CARD! Cheslin Kolbe is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 17 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit have a leg each, lifting up Hansen and appearing to drive him into the floor. It will be a card - but for who?

Kolbe is deemed the initiator, and the primary cause of the tilt and drive. Nika Amashukeli shows him yellow.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 16 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is gorgeous rugby, South Africa’s blitz defence so nearly unlocked by Ireland’s delightful handling from stable set-piece ball. The outside blitz of Jesse Kriel does just enough to force an errant pass, with Mack Hansen forced to tap up for himself and retreat to gather.

Oh, that looks nasty! Hansen is tilted and dropped on his head - the TMO wants to look...

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 15 minutes

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pats on the back for Stuart McCloskey - a strong bit of defensive play from the inside centre. Jasper Wiese tests the his structural integrity with a quick pick and go, but McCloskey is firm, standing up the number eight. Wiese gets a knee to floor but the centre is immediately over the top of the ball, combining with Caelan Doris to win the penalty.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 13 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland elect to play from deep in their own territory. Johnny Sexton’s wide pass arrives in Mack Hansen’s hands on the bounce, forcing the Ireland wing to jump and jive inside and out in search of space. Damian de Allende brings him down, perhaps with a hint of head-on-head contact, and Jasper Wiese latches on to Conor Murray, causing a fumble. South Africa scrum.

Ireland 3-3 South Africa, 11 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As perhaps could have been expected, plenty of early high kicking as the two sides battle for aerial and territorial supremacy. Cheslin Kolbe steps in at first receiver and produces a well-weighted up and under, but Hugo Keenan takes it competently.

PENALTY! Ireland 3-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Damian Willemse penalty, 9 minutes)

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And from bang in front, Damian Willemse levels things up.

Ireland 3-0 South Africa, 7 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The gruelling passage appears to take its toll on both teams - Ireland rather go to sleep after failing to be rewarded for what they feel is a legitimate turnover, and are penalised for offside.

Damian Willemse lifts a cross-kick to no-one in particular, though the bounce catches out Mack Hansen, who just about manages to put down a leaping Cheslin Kolbe down safely.

Back for the penalty.

Ireland 3-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s maul defence is solid. To Plan B for South Africa, that hulking pack employed repeatedly around the corner. Pieter-Steph du Toit meets Stuart McCloskey, who drives the flanker back with a little assistance from Johnny Sexton.

Jaden Hendrikse’s service is sharp but South Africa are going backwards as they reach a 14th phase.

Ireland 3-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s restart skids into touch from the outstretched fingertips of Tadhg Beirne, granting the visitors their first attack.

Soon after, penalty advantage for the collapse of the maul. Damian Willemse looks to the right corner.

PENALTY! IRELAND 3-0 South Africa (Johnny Sexton penalty, 3 minutes)

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A polite cheer from the crowd as Johnny Sexton performs his duties. Ireland are away.

Ireland 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A deep kick off up the centre from Johnny Sexton, with Ireland clad in navy blue with vibrant green accents, and South Africa in their familiar home green garb.

Bright start from Ireland - a box kick from Conor Murray is gathered by Garry Ringrose, and a penalty at the resultant ruck will give Johnny Sexton a chance to open his account.

Kick off!

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland vs South Africa is underway!

Ready for kick-off

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd in Dublin looks up for this - the start of the autumn and the world champions in town.

Nika Amashukeli has the job of keeping a handle on things - the Georgian referee can call on the support of Stuart Terheege in the TMO booth.

Ireland’s centurion

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ahead of cap number 100, Conor Murray leads Ireland out - how does his selection from the start change the way Ireland might go about this?

Ireland vs South Africa

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The lights go out in Dublin, the anticipation building at a packed Aviva Stadium. These two haven’t met for five years, remarkably - how things have changed since then.

Johnny Sexton takes a deep, calming breath in the tunnel, glancing across at Siya Kolisi.

Team News - South Africa

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a typically strong South African side preparing for their first meeting with Ireland since 2017. Jasper Wiese starts at number eight with Jacques Nienaber saying that he knows all he needs to about Duane Vermeulen, who is not part of the Springboks’ November squad, while Malcolm Marx starts at hooker ahead of Bongi Mbonambi.

Handre Pollard’s return to action at Leicester was brief, which means Damian Willemse continues at fly-half. Cheslin Kolbe is fit to return, and starts in a back-three fit to fly. It’s a six:two bench split, with Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux the brace of backs held in reserve.

South Africa XV: S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, L de Jager; PS du Toit, S Kolisi, J Wiese; J Hendrikse, D Willemse; M Mapimpi, D de Allende, J Kriel, K-L Arendse; C Kolbe.

Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, V Koch, F Mostert, D Fourie, K Smith; F de Klerk, W le Roux.

Team News - Ireland

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland were forced into a change yesterday to the squad named on Thursday, with Robbie Henshaw ruled out of the starting midfield. Stuart McCloskey steps up from the bench, while Jimmy O’Brien was withdrawn from last night’s Ireland A encounter with the All Blacks XV and may make his debut in jersey number 23.

Conor Murray tons up at scrum-half, uniting with Johnny Sexton in a backline that also includes Robert Baloucoune for the biggest test of the Ulsterman’s young international career. The starting forward pack is identical to the one that sealed the series against New Zealand in Wellington in July.

Ireland XV: A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris; C Murray, J Sexton; M Hansen, S McCloskey, G Ringrose, R Baloucoune; H Keenan.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan; J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, J O’Brien.

📋 Team Update.



Robbie Henshaw has been unfortunately ruled out of tomorrow’s game through injury.



Stuart McCloskey comes into the starting team, with Jimmy O’Brien named on the bench.#TeamOfUs | #IREvSA pic.twitter.com/jBGly6iAeo — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 4, 2022

Ireland vs South Africa

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is braced for an even greater threat from Ireland after admitting his last Dublin Test match was among the toughest days of his international career.

The Springboks have not faced the Irish since suffering a humiliating 38-3 thrashing at the Aviva Stadium five years ago.

Flanker Kolisi is among 10 South Africans who played that day and have a chance for retribution during Saturday evening’s sold-out Autumn Nations Series opener.

The World Cup winner says painful memories of 2017 still linger and believes the hosts are now a “much better” team after making huge strides under Andy Farrell to become rugby’s top-ranked side.

“Of course we have touched on the last time we played against Ireland but this is a whole new team,” said Kolisi. “For us it’s something that we can’t forget. I remember we were here and it was very tough. It was one of the toughest days for most of us in the Springbok jersey.”

Ireland ‘much better’ than side who thrashed South Africa, Siya Kolisi insists

F/T: Wales 23-55 New Zealand

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another year, another defeat with Wales seemingly still some distance from challenging the All Blacks. Wayne Pivac’s side took a couple of chances nicely, but were never able to build any kind of sustained pressure on their visitors, even when trailing by as few as six.

After a tour to South Africa on which they look to have progressed and found some real difference-makers up front, this felt like a step back for the Welsh, who have a week to dust themselves down and go again against Argentina.

We’ve got rather less time to switch our focus to events in Dublin - Ireland vs South Africa will soon be underway.

Player of the Match Ardie Savea has a chat with Amazon Prime

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We knew how tough Wales would be at home and we wanted to put on a performance we were proud of. We still leakead a few points, but we will take that.

“I am just trying to have fun. I am truly blessed and grateful to be here; my job is to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s by far the best stadium to play in. With the Welsh fans, they are amazing. We relished this opportunity - it is always a highlight when we come here.”

F/T: WALES 23-55 NEW ZEALAND

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A spirited Welsh performance, but they never quite managed to match or combat the power game of New Zealand, who eventually surged clear to a convincing final margin. Ardie Savea was (unsurprisingly) outstanding, while Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett also went well.

"𝐃𝐈𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒"@Te_Nug out to dash Welsh dreams with this sniping score at the start of the second half. #AutumnNationsSeries | #WALvNZL pic.twitter.com/0r1Z4GAEde — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 5, 2022

FULL TIME! WALES 23-55 NEW ZEALAND

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! Wales 23-55 NEW ZEALAND (Samisoni Taukei’aho try, 82 minutes)

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand hit fifty!

A powerful surge at the maul leaves the Welsh forwards collapsed in a creased heap, and Samisoni Taukei’aho bundles over. Jordie Barrett’s conversion is the last kick.

Wales 23-48 New Zealand, 80 minutes

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are given a free kick with the clock in the red. Kieran Hardy does not dally in his own 22, and there is a frisson of excitement as Rio Dyer beats one before being slashed at the ankles.

Penalty to New Zealand. Into the corner.

TRY! Wales 23-46 NEW ZEALAND (Jordie Barrett try, 77 minutes)

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Patient again from the All Blacks and Beauden Barrett puts brother Jordie away!

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 74 minutes

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Less than two minutes later, the All Blacks return to the Wales 22 after Justin Tipuric is penalised for tackling replacement scrum-half Brad Weber from an offside position.

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 72 minutes

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the New Zealand defence holds. There’s nothing doing immediately after the lineout, and little options present themselves wider, either. Will Rowlands is lined up by the mightily meaty shoulders of Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea, and free from his arms tumbles the slippery ball.

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 70 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two penalties against New Zealand in the same movement, the first against a midfield defender who is offside, the second against Ofa Tu’ungafasi, who flops on a loose ball within a metre of the ruck, which is no longer allowed.

Sam Costelow boots the penalty into the corner...

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 68 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh so close to an opportunistic score from Gareth Anscombe!

A kick ends up in the Welsh full-back’s hands as he leaps to charge it down, and off he sets for the line. Perhaps before that horrible leg injury in 2019, Anscombe would have had the toe to get there, but Richie Mo’unga just about reels him in, trapping the arms just enough to prevent an accurate offload that would have allowed Rio Dyer to crash over. As it is, Dyer can only prod with his right foot into touch.

Wales 23-41 New Zealand, 67 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A debut for Sam Costelow at fly-half for Wales - the 21-year-old has long been regarded as a potential ten of the future, lured back into the country after starring in Leicester’s academy.

TRY! Wales 23-41 NEW ZEALAND (Ardie Savea try, 65 minutes)

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last a gap opens and Ardie Savea gets the try he so deserves!

Patient, patient stuff from New Zealand, even with the advantage. Wales tire as the phase count grows, and eventually a hole appears next to the ruck as Savea gets back to his feet after slipping at the base.

The number eight nearly makes an embarassing mess of the finish, leaping entirely unneccesarily up into the air not realising Will Rowlands is close by, but just about gets the nose of the ball against the grass past the Welsh lock’s arm.

Richie Mo’unga misses from the tee.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 63 minutes

16:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A familiar pattern from New Zealand, their eight forwards punching around the corner, Wales battling, largely in vain, to halt them. Christ Tshiunza just about gets a handle of Ardie Savea.

The crowd jeers as Caleb Clarke spills, but the ball went backwards.

And now New Zealand have an advantage for offside.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 61 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty against Wales at the scrum, which hasn’t functioned particularly well this afternoon.

Shannon Frizell is New Zealand’s latest leaver; Akira Ioane into the back row ahead of a lineout 30 metres out from the Welsh line.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 60 minutes

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More changes for New Zealand - Samisoni Taukei’aho and Fletcher Newell complete the set of front row replacements, while Anton Lienert-Brown is on at 13, Rieko Ioane shifting to the wing.

And it is for Ioane that Richie Mo’unga lifts his latest crossfield number. Ioane is favourite to get to it, too, but it just fizzes onwards as it lands on the slick surface, forcing Ioane out of play.

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 58 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly a moment of magic from Tomos Williams! He impels Wayne Barnes to give him the penalty rather than an advantage as New Zealand infringe at a ruck, granting him the chance to tap and advance for ten metres with the All Blacks unable to touch him.

A sharp, jabbing left-footed step takes him beyond opposite number Aaron Smith, and Justin Tipuric takes an in-field offload...which drifts ever so slightly forward from the hands!

Wales 23-36 New Zealand, 56 minutes

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few changes in the last few minutes. Intriguing lock/back row prospect Christ Tshiunza is on for Wales after an eye-catching start to the season for Exeter, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi has replaced Ethan de Groot in the New Zealand front row.

Tshiunza’s lineout take leads to an offside penalty against the All Blacks.

TRY! Wales 23-36 NEW ZEALAND (Aaron Smith, 53 minutes)

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An audacious dummy from Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith is in for his second!

It’s a try-a-minute all of a sudden! New Zealand swiftly win the ball back deep in Welsh territory, and Savea produces a trademark exaggerated feint, hurling the ball up to his shoulder but no further, with Nicky Smith buying every bit of it.

The replacement prop grabs an ankle, but Savea’s offload sends in his scrum-half for another gleeful leap for the line.

(Getty Images)

TRY! WALES 23-29 New Zealand (Justin Tipuric try, 52 minutes)

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Barnes’ can’t see an obvious knock on from either Priestland or Tipuric - the try stands!

That’s a big call. It looked, to me, like Tipuric never quite actually gathered the ball as he stooped to pick it up, using the turf to take some sort of control of it as he slid over before losing it again. But it was a try on the field, and TMO Brian MacNeice is content enough - Wales are right back in it!

Try? Justin Tipuric collects and dives over but is there a knock-on in the build-up?

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A box kick from Tomos Williams spills free from the arms of Richie Mo’unga and Rhys Priestland, jostling in the air, before Tipuric tries to scoop and score. There’s a suspicion that both might have gone forward from Welsh hands - the officials will have a look...

Wales 16-29 New Zealand, 50 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have generally been pretty loose from Wales’ restarts today, and the All Blacks again grant the hosts possession after the game gets back underway.

TRY! Wales 16-29 NEW ZEALAND (Aaron Smith try, 47 minutes)

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sensational solo score from Aaron Smith!

That is a piece of brilliance from the veteran scrum-half, not a noted sniper but pinpoint here. New Zealand have an advantage and the Welsh fringe defenders are guilty of getting their eyes up early to those outside Smith, allowing him a chance to dance between them. Tommy Reffell and Dillon Lewis are left clutching at air.

Louis Rees-Zammit should grab in the backfield, but Smith darts off the right foot, jinking by the last defender and racing away from a retreating Alun Wyn Jones to slide in by the posts.

PENALTY! WALES 16-22 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 46 minutes)

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another simple one for Gareth Anscombe to close the gap further.

Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 44 minutes

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Wales as the crowd’s energy lifts. Rhys Priestland rather wastes the advantage with a curious little stabbed grubber - back for a kick at goal.

Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 43 minutes

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loose from New Zealand, and excellent attacking position for Wales! Aaron Smith throws a horrible skudder of a pass, Shannon Frizell knocking on at his ankles, and Taulupe Faletau ensures Tomos Williams’ fly-hack is a good’un, snatching the shoelaces of Beauden Barrett and rolling the New Zealand full-back into touch.

Wales 13-22 New Zealand, 42 minutes

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Each side feels the other out with a series of early second-half carries. A ball breaks favourably for Aaron Smith, who lifts a delicate box kick over the top, but Gareth Anscombe safely deals with a high hop, surviving Jordie Barrett’s tackle and allowing his teammates to clear.

Back underway

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alun Wyn Jones is on at the half - Adam Beard has been removed as Wayne Pivac turns to his most experienced head. Dillon Lewis is on, too, with Tomas Francis not re-emerging.

H/T: Wales 13-22 New Zealand

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How do Wales go about halting the All Blacks, then? The Welsh stood up so strongly to South Africa’s heavy runners in the first two matches in the summer, but have failed to combat Ardie Savea and co. this afternoon. Slowing down the speed of Aaron Smith’s service will be key - New Zealand are resourcing rucks well, though Justin Tipuric might just mention to Wayne Barnes to make certain of the legality of their clearouts.

H/T: Wales 13-22 New Zealand

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looked at times in that first half like New Zealand were on the verge of fully opening Wales up, but the home side have just about hung in there, and nine points is not an insurmountable deficit. The Welsh defence has struggled to slow the All Blacks’ ball and heavy runners, but Rio Dyer’s well-constructed try on debut keeps Wayne Pivac’s side in touch.

Rio Dyer is off to a flyer! 🚀



The young winger from Newport scores a scything try on his @WelshRugbyUnion debut.#WALvNZL | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/QhRinY6KrY — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 5, 2022

HALF TIME! Wales 13-22 New Zealand

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! WALES 13-22 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 40 minutes)

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just left of centre, on the 22, and no mistake from Gareth Anscombe as he cuts the lead to nine points before turning to the tunnel.

Wales 10-22 New Zealand, 40 minutes

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now it is New Zealand with a lineout error - Codie Taylor’s throw is too deep, and Wales will have a chance at three more points before half-time after another breakdown infringement.

Wales 10-22 New Zealand, 38 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Again a lazy New Zealand tackler spoils the impeccable limpeting of Ardie Savea, the number eight shaking his head at another teammate who has failed to roll away.

Wales kick to the corner, but Sam Whitelock disrupts the throw of Ken Owens, ending any chance of another structured set-piece strike. The Welsh attack huffs, puffs, and eventually runs completely out of steam, a latcher failing to keep his feet.

TRY! Wales 10-22 NEW ZEALAND (Jordie Barrett try, 35 minutes)

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A commanding take from Jordie Barrett and New Zealand have their third! More close-in bish, bash, boshing earns the All Blacks a penalty advantage.

The youngest Barrett lurks as the widest man on the line, a position perhaps pre-planned for such an eventuality, as Richie Mo’unga unfurls a looping box kick, and there is little Rio Dyer can do to deny the rather lankier centre as Barrett leaps above him.

Mo’unga fails to convert from the right touchline.

(Getty Images)

Wales 10-17 New Zealand, 33 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taulupe Faletau throws a look of confusion the way of Wayne Barnes as is penalised for failing to release before contesting for breakdown ball. It’s a fair call - Faletau was clearly one of the tacklers and didn’t fully relinquish his grasp.

New Zealand return to the Welsh 22. Codie Taylor arcs menacingly from the back of the maul, eschewing a pass to two charging teammates to meander for five metres more on his lonesome.

PENALTY! WALES 10-17 New Zealand (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 32 minutes)

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Anscombe pops it over. Wales have stirred, and the margin has been quickly chopped back down to seven.

Wales 7-17 New Zealand, 30 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nick Tompkins! The centre has had a bright start to this game, and is alive to the possibilities as New Zealand fail to fold around the breakdown, leaving space in the guard position right by it. Tompkins picks, goes, and charges into the All Blacks’ 22.

Jordie Barrett fails to roll away - penalty to Wales.

Wales 7-17 New Zealand, 28 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A vital seven points, those, for Wales, but the All Blacks look in a fluent attacking mood. Again the visitors’ carriers bash back tacklers, generating rapid ball, with Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane prominent and the clearers secure to prevent Justin Tipuric and Tommy Reffreell getting into their scavenging work.

A change of strategy, then - Tipuric ploughs in to a relatively unguarded breakdown and wins the ball with a counter-ruck, forcing New Zealand to infringe just outside the Welsh 22.

TRY! WALES 7-17 New Zealand (Rio Dyer try, 26 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brilliant set-piece strike and Rio Dyer has a debut try!

Wales draw in the New Zealand forwards with the threat of the maul, but instead it is over to the backs. Nick Tompkins is the distributor, holding his feet as the defence come on, with George North’s hard charge on the angle the misdirection. Dyer loops out he back, collecting Tompkins’ pull-back pass and galloping over by the posts.

Wales 0-17 New Zealand, 24 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up into double figures goes the phase count, and onwards further still, with Wales making limited progress. Rieko Ioane is up swiftly to shut down any outside threat.

Finally, Wales force an error - a breakdown penalty grants everyone a chance to refill puffing lungs and Wales an opportunity to explore the left-hand corner.

Wales 0-17 New Zealand, 22 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Wales as a tackler fails to vacate the ruck space as Ardie Savea competes for the ball.

A second visit to the New Zealand 22 for Wales, and their trip is short-lived - the New Zealand defence drives them back over the border.

TRY! Wales 0-17 NEW ZEALAND (Codie Taylor try, 19 minutes)

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two for Codie Taylor! Ardie Savea, genuinely everywhere so far, taps and goes quickly, and two carries later, Taylor is at the double.

Over goes a simple conversion to further extend the All Blacks’ advantage.

Wales 0-10 New Zealand, 18 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are over the gainline with virtually every carry. Tommy Reffell is told to leave the ball alone as he tries to jackal; Justin Tipuric too.

The ball spills free, and is in Welsh hands...but illegally so...

Wales 0-10 New Zealand, 16 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sides a little loose with their handling - Ethan de Groot turns his eyes to the advancing defence as Aaron Smith fizzes the ball to the prop at first receiver. Welsh scrum.

But that’s sharp from the record-breaker: Aaron Smith snares Tomos Williams, forcing a knock-on, which is upgraded to a penalty when an offside Welshman plays at it.

Wales 0-10 New Zealand, 14 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All a bit all over the place from the Welsh attack, the ball slow, the carriers static. Tomas Francis is rather tossed the ball in hope rather than expectation, and though the tighthead gathers steam, he can’t keep hold of the ball as he takes contact. Knock on, New Zealand scrum...

...At which a penalty goes against Francis for being too low in his set-up.

Wales 0-10 New Zealand, 13 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales need a foothold - might that be it? Shannon Frizell makes a mess of his gather from the latest Welsh restart - put off, perhaps, by a leap from Rio Dyer close to him - and the hosts will have a scrum in advanced territory.

TRY! Wales 0-10 NEW ZEALAND (Codie Taylor try, 11 minutes)

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And there it is for Codie Taylor!

Papali’i’s initial break was sparked by an outstanding steal from Ardie Savea at the breakdown, and the number eight is in close proximity again as New Zealand work up through the phases and closer and closer to the line. Taylor has the helping hands and heft of Scott Barrett at his rear as he drives around the corner, and over the hooker goes for the first try.

Wales 0-3 New Zealand, 9 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off goes Dalton Papali’i! A superb break from the flanker, knocking Justin Tipuric first back and then aside and advancing down into the Welsh 22.

Pressure building. Beauden Barrett keeps hold of the ball, dummying and going himself as is his wont, and the try must surely be coming...

Wales 0-3 New Zealand, 7 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scrappy stuff. Both sides trade errors, Tomos Williams throwing a quick lineout and Louis Rees-Zammit off on a gallivant, handled by Rieko Ioane, who can just about match the rapid winger for gas. Rhys Priestland’s crossfield kick is not the best, and he’s rather fortunate that neither Caleb Clarke’s feet nor hands are secure as he tries to gather - a runway had appeared in front of the All Black if he had taken cleanly, and he might still be running.

Wales 0-3 New Zealand, 6 minutes

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks slightly greasy out there, oddly, and Gareth Anscombe slips as he readies himself for a kick inside his own 22. He does well to keep calm and regain his feet, finding grass in which to land his hoist inside the New Zealand half.

Wales 0-3 New Zealand, 5 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sevu Reece gets high up in the air to tap back Aaron Smith’s next box kick, the ball also spilling forward from a Welsh hand. Jordie Barrett’s long punt draws a call of “advantage over”, and Richie Mo’unga ensures New Zealand win the kicking exchange with a brilliant clearance, the ball hopping into touch just outside the Welsh 22.

PENALTY! Wales 0-3 NEW ZEALAND (Richie Mo’unga penalty, 4 minutes)

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crisp - not a gust of wind to worry about, of course, and from 38 metres or so, it’s true. The All Blacks are on the board.

Wales 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shake of the head and a questioning look at his assistants from Wayne Pivac as his Welsh side are penalised - Wayne Barnes is unhappy with a side entry.

Richie Mo’unga with have a crack at the first points of the game.

Wales 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that is the danger of Ardie Savea - Gareth Anscombe is brought down by Dalton Papali’i and over the top is the irrepressible number eight, earning the penalty for holding on.

Wales 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid enough drill from New Zealand as they take down the opening kick off and clear through the boot of Aaron Smith. Smith’s box kick remains in play, and Wales attack from halfway.

Nifty! Lovely pivot pass out the back from Adam Beard, and George North rounds the corner into space, Scott Barrett tracking back well to cut him down.

Wayne Barnes with the whistle

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A proud day for our referee, too. Wayne Barnes takes charge of his 100th test match, and he’s got a special whistle in tow. Brian MacNeice is the TMO.

Wales to kick off - here we go!

🏉 In his 100th test, Wayne Barnes will kick off the game by blowing the whistle from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cymru’s first victory against the All Blacks in 1905.#WelshRugby | #ANS pic.twitter.com/BcZsABzV8A — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 5, 2022

Haka

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blimey. The Welsh crowd meet the challenge of the Haka, launching into song to drown out the war cries. Might this be the afternoon for Wales?

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The stirring sound of the Principality Stadium in full voice, “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau” bouncing around the great Cardiff amphitheatre. Rio Dyer and Sam Costelow add their voice to a senior Welsh national anthem for the first time as they prepare to make their test rugby bows.

Anthems

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With the tributes concluded with a round of warm, loving applause, into the anthems, starting with “God Defend New Zealand”. Aaron Smith looks high up into the stands - a proud day for the scrum-half, passing his former half-back partner Dan Carter as the most capped All Black back. Sean Fitzpatrick, whose father was part of the last New Zealand side to be beaten by Wales, is among those watching on the stands.

Wales vs New Zealand

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ahead of kick off, tributes to two Welsh greats - Phil Bennett and Eddie Butler, who have both sadly passed since Wales last played in Cardiff. Butler’s brilliant deep purr soundtracks the video package, with memories of the pair on and off the field - two dearly missed figures.

Out come the teams

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Principality Stadium, with roof closed, looks to be absolutely bouncing for Wales’ November 2022 debut - can the home side produce a first win over the All Blacks since 1953? Justin Tipuric’s long locks are warmed by the flames and the fireworks as he leads his Welsh side out.

Team News - New Zealand

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks narrowly escaped Tokyo with a win last week, continuing a strange, middling year for Ian Foster’s side. They travelled to Europe shorn of their captain – Sam Cane has fractured his cheekbone – while Brodie Retallick’s sending off leaves Foster without another forward pillar.

Sam Whitelock captains the side in the second row, toiling away in the engine room with Scott Barrett, who starts alongside both of his brothers. Jordie continues his evolution into an international inside centre, while Beauden is at full-back with Will Jordan another ruled out for the rest of November. Aaron Smith surpasses Dan Carter as New Zealand’s most capped international back.

New Zealand: B Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, J Barrett, C Clarke; R Mo’unga, A Smith; E de Groot, C Taylor, T Lomax; S Whitelock (capt.), S Barrett; S Frizell, D Papali’i, A Savea.

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, O Tu’ungafasi, F Newell, T Vaa’i, A Ioane; B Weber, D Havili, A Lienert-Brown.

Team for Cardiff 🫡 pic.twitter.com/loFoCra8gW — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 3, 2022

Team News - Wales

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A new captain for Wales, with Justin Tipuric taking the reins with no Dan Biggar. The skipper is positioned on the blindside, combining with fellow snaffler Tommy Reffell in a disruptive back row in a pack that also includes Ken Owens – the hooker has endured a tough eleven months but adds no shortage of steel and experience on his return.

Rio Dyer is in at the deep end on debut on the wing, with Wayne Pivac talking up the 22-year-old’s “confidence” in the week, while Leigh Halfpenny is a late withdrawal after his hamstring issue. Gareth Anscombe moves back from fly-half to full-back, Rhys Priestland is promoted to the starting side, and Sam Costelow awaits a first cap from the bench.

Wales: Anscombe; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Priestland, T Williams; Thomas, Owens, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Tipuric (capt.), Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Lewis, Jones, Tshiunza, Hardy, Costelow, Watkin.

On to Wales vs New Zealand

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a properly hectic afternoon of rugby - we’ll have a load more reaction to Scotland’s win across the rest of the weekend, but kick off is swiftly approaching in Cardiff.

F/T! SCOTLAND 28-12 FIJI

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Far from perfect for Scotland, but a solid enough win, recovering from a sloppy opening half hour to tighten up defensively and eventually take control. They will have more complete performances, and never quite put Fiji to bed, but they have their first win of the autumn.

“It was massive - the boys stepped up really well and dealt with the pressure,” Darcy Graham tells Amazon Prime. “Fiji threw everything at us, we knew how dangerous they were, so we kind of weathered the storm out and got them in the second half. We stuck to what we talked about all week.”

A commanding second-half performance at BT Murrayfield.



Four tries power us to our first @autumnnations win. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/jIDEZkGCzh — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 5, 2022

FULL TIME! SCOTLAND 28-12 FIJI

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 80 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh, that Fijian lineout just hasn’t functioned at all this afternoon. Eroni Mawi makes up for another misfire with a jackal, but Fiji knock on, and that is that.

Yellow card! Darcy Graham is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 79 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A loose pass is delectably scooped up by Waisea Nayacalevu velvety hands, and Fiji have a rare chance to counter. Darcy Graham, named Player of the Match by the commentary team, denies them it, spearing in at the side at the ruck.

Nic Berry briefly directs his card into the face of a perplexed Ben White, but is soon informed of his error, and the right man is sent to the sin bin - to applause from the crowd.

Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 77 minutes

14:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A curiously short penalty advantage from Nic Berry after the Scottish scrum had again been rewarded for their drive. Fiji, then, are allowed to continue after a sharp ruck pilfer.

Vinaya Habosi carries three Scottish tacklers with him, just about managing to smuggle the ball back after Berry calls the maul, but a side entry from a Fijian clearer gives Scotland a penalty.

Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 76 minutes

14:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A tenth handling error of the day ends Fiji’s latest extravagant attacking dance. Vilimoni Botitu’s calf appears to have twinged - he receives some treatment as the two sets of forwards take a breather and ready themselves for a scrum just inside the Scotland 22.

TRY! SCOTLAND 28-12 Fiji (Ben White try, 74 minutes)

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben White will never have an easier score!

Sharp from the scrum-half - Fiji put Vinaya Habosi on to the flank of their scrum to restore it to eight men. Habosi, intent on pushing, fails to get off the side as White sweeps around the back of a stable Scottish set-piece, and the makeshift blindside inadvertendly trips Viliame Mata, too.

All of that leaves a great chunk of open green pasture for White to run through, with barely a Fijian body in sight as he scores Scotland’s fourth try.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 73 minutes

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eroni Mawi rejoins affairs to ensure Fiji have sufficient qualified front-rowers on the pitch as Scotland opt to scrum again.

No try! Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 73 minutes

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland sweep the ball to the left and Cameron Redpath has his first international try!

Or does he? Nic Berry calls upstairs to his TMO for a check, but Brett Cronan has already spotted a knock on by Jack Dempsey at the base of a rapidly advancing Scottish scrum. The try is chalked off, but Fiji are going to drop to 14 men.

Not a great day to be a Fijian debutant - Livai Natave heads for the sin bin.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 72 minutes

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And now Sam Matavesi stands up under pressure - Berry adds a scrum-specific warning to his previous order for disciplinary improvement.

Matavesi is then withdrawn; Tevita Ikainvere will hope to stabilise the centre of the Fijian front row.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 71 minutes

14:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Fijian scrum is splintered. Penalty coming, again.

Ben White chips across for Darcy Graham, who leaps above Vilimoni Botitu...but can’t quite clasp it to score.

Back for the penalty. Nic Berry does not draw his card for now - it’s a scrum penalty, he says, but Fiji are made aware of the impending sanction again.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 70 minutes

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Walker’s first involvement is a good’un, a firm carry to make two metres. Jonny Gray also carries stiffly, and Sam Matavesi flops off his feet before developing a better jackaling position, and is rightly pinged.

Nic Berry warns Waisea Nayacalevu that the next penalty against his side will prompt a reach to his pocket for a card. Scotland fancy a scrum in the shadow of the Fijian posts.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 68 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two penalties in quick succession against Fiji - the 12th and 13th of a match in which Nic Berry’s whistle has had to be regularly employed.

A debut for Scotland’s Murphy Walker, on at tighthead for Zander Fagerson.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 66 minutes

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is Lomani’s final act. Peni Matawalu, younger brother of former Glasgow star Niko, comes on at scrum half.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 64 minutes

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not quite clicking for Fiji. Frank Lomani searches for the right runner as a pod of forwards to his right over-run the play, and Levani Botia fails to hold on to Lomani’s slightly indeterminate fling.

Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 63 minutes

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A high tackle given against Scotland, now. It looks Jonny Gray is the man picked out - Teti Tela boots Fiji down into the 22.

Yellow card! Vinaya Habosi is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 62 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oof, it’s not the nicest from Vinaya Habosi, his arm swinging through on to the jaw of Rory Sutherland. The officials mitigate down from red to yellow on the basis that Sutherland is stooped very low, and that the swinging arm brushes the replacement prop’s shoulder first.

