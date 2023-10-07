Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and latest updates as James Lowe strikes in decider

Ireland take on Scotland in a huge Rugby World Cup pool decider on Saturday evening, with Gregor Townsend’s Scots needing to win the match and deny the world No 1 side bonus points if they hope to progress to the quarter-finals.

Current Pool B leaders South Africa could go out of the tournament if Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and by a margin of 21 points or more, with Andy Farrell’s side also taking a try bonus point. Scotland would then top the pool on points difference, with the Six Nations grand slam winners joining them in the last eight due to their win over the Springboks.

That seems unlikely though and this fixture is probably an eliminator between both teams. If Ireland win, they go through as Pool winners while Scotland need to win by either a bonus point victory (and Ireland earning nothing) or a non-bonus point win provided the Irish do not finish within seven points to progress.

Follow all the action as Ireland face Scotland in Pool B plus get the latest tips and odds for the match right here:

Ireland take on Scotland in a Pool B decider, live on ITV 1

Scotland must win to go through while victory for Ireland sees them win the pool

12’ Ireland defence stands strong as Scotland look to hit back

TRY! Ireland 5-0 Scotland (Lowe, 2 mins)

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:31 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: A Scotland turnover and Russell is inches away from a 50-22 with a superb kick. Lowe retreats well to prevent in and Scotland then lose the ball from the resulting lineout.

A small opportunity wasted there.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:28 , Ben Fleming

22 mins: More enforced changes as Hansen now heads down the tunnel for a head injury assessment. McCloskey replaces him temporarily.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:26 , Ben Fleming

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de France:

"That's a real shame for Scotland, Jamie Ritchie and the game - off goes the Scotland skipper in discomfort having suffered a blow early in the game. Gregor Townsend did opt for six forward replacements, but with Blair Kinghorn not having returned from his HIA, the Scotland coach may not get the final quarter bench boost he was hoping for."

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:24 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: So close to a second for Ireland. O’Mahony makes the burst through the Scottish line but Hansen can’t quite control the pass which comes his way with the Irish winger a matter of metres from the tryline.

And more bad news for Scotland as captain Ritchie has to make way with an injury. Fagerson on in his place.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:21 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: Ireland get their first chance to run with the ball in a while, but a thumping tackle from Gilchrist forces the Irish knock on and they win the scrum.

Some bad news from the Scottish bench, though, as Kinghorn - starting his 50th cap - will play no further part in this game after failing his head injury assessment.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:20 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: A penalty now coming for Ireland from the scrum and a chance to properly clear their lines.

How much will Scotland come to regret not taking the three points so early in this encounter?

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:18 , Ben Fleming

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de France:

"20 phases of huff and puff but Scotland never looked close to blowing the Irish house down there. An immense defensive effort from Simon Easterby's unit, who have clearly picked up on how South Africa managed to stall Scotland in the opening pool fixture: pour bodies into the breakdown and counter-ruck aggressively."

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:17 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: Smith shows excellent hands to keep the play alive but Scotland are still struggling to breach this disciplined Irish defence.

Into double-digit phases and still Scotland come.

Free-kick Ireland! What an effort from the men in green and after all that pressure, Gregor Townsend’s side will be coming away with nothing.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:14 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: Scotland fling it wide from the lineout as Graham looks to sneak over in the corner. He’s held up but Scotland have another penalty after Ireland were off their feet at the ruck.

To the corner again...

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:13 , Ben Fleming

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de France:

"That's two eminently kickable penalties turned down by Scotland now. Clearly they feel their only chance of progressing will be a bonus point win after that fast Ireland start."

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:12 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: An early victory at the scrum for Scotland as they win the penalty but again they decide against the three points and head to the corner.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:11 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: An early head injury assessment means Kinghorn has to make way for Smith. Hopefully, for Scotland that will be reversed in a short while.

The first scrum of the game for Scotland after Ireland lose the ball at the lineout

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:09 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: The first test for the Ireland defence and they pass with flying colours. Scotland fail to breach their defence and Andy Farrell’s men win the penalty at the breakdown and get a chance to clear.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:07 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: Scotland get their hands on the ball for the first time in this encounter as they look to recover from that early Ireland score.

A chance now for them as they kick for the corner after a high tackle from Doris on Schoeman.

Ireland 5-0 Scotland

20:05 , Ben Fleming

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de France:

"So much for a fast Scottish start. Excellent identification of the gap from Garry Ringrose, spotting Grant Gilchrist exposed wide in the defensive line and darting past him, before having the cool and the calm to put his two wings away. But that all felt rather easy for Ireland, a simple pull-back play all that was required to cut the opposition open in their first attacking movement."

TRY! Ireland 5-0 Scotland (Lowe, 2 mins)

20:05 , Ben Fleming

What a start for Ireland as the Stade de France erupts with noise. Ringrose makes the burst through the Scottish line and from there, the Scottish defence has no chance.

Ringrose finds Hansen. Hansen finds Lowe. Down in the corner and Ireland have a try just over a minute into this encounter.

Sexton misses the conversion.

Ireland with a fast start! 💨



James Lowe races in for the first try of the evening!

KICK-OFF! Ireland 0-0 Scotland

20:02 , Ben Fleming

The anthems have been sung, the atmosphere is electric. Ireland get us under way in this huge group-stage finale!

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade de France

20:01 , Ben Fleming

Harry is The Independent’s man in the ground for this one. He sends this in before kick-off:

"It's like an Ireland home game in here - green shirts all around the Stade de France and already generating one heck of an atmosphere. The start, you feel, is crucial: Scotland simply have to match Andy Farrell's men early on."

Kick-off moments away

19:55 , Ben Fleming

The players converge in the tunnel and kick-off is fast approaching!

Time for the anthems...

Closing in on kick-off

19:49 , Ben Fleming

The fans are here and we’re ten minutes from kick-off

Ireland vs Scotland line-ups

19:45 , Ben Fleming

A quick reminder of the teams with 15 minutes until kick-off:

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier; 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain); 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ali Price, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Luke Crosbie; 22 George Horne, 23 Ollie Smith.

Ireland vs Scotland

19:42 , Mike Jones

When Ireland played Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations, the ball-in-play time was an astonishing 38 minutes.

Heading into this final round of matches at the Rugby World Cup, only three games have had a higher figure: Scotland vs Romania, at 39 minutes and 40 seconds, and Wales vs Portugal, at 38 minutes and 21 seconds.

Another match involving Wales, against Fiji, is next on the list at 37 minutes and 52 seconds. Will this one be as draining for the players?

Darcy Graham on ‘do or die’ outing for Scotland

19:36 , Mike Jones

Scotland’s Darcy Graham is adamant his team – ranked fifth in the world – are ready to dig deep for what would be one of the biggest wins in their history.

“It’s winner takes all, we want to get out of the group and they want to get out of the group so both teams will be going for it,” said the Scottish wing.

“It’s going to be a hell of a game.

“It’s do or die now, it’s pretty much a World Cup final for us. We’ll take huge confidence from Romania and now we need to get our preparation right.

“We’re going to have to go to a dark place but the boys are up for it. It’s an exciting week. There’s going to be massive support from Scotland and Ireland fans so there’s going to be a real buzz going into this game.”

Scotland make shock change for crucial World Cup match with Ireland

19:30 , Mike Jones

Scrum half Ali Price has been handed a surprise start for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup Pool B qualification shootout with Ireland on Saturday, as regular No 9 Ben White misses out on a place in the 23 altogether.

The 30-year-old Glasgow back made the No 9 jersey his own for three years until losing his spot to the burgeoning White at the start of this year’s Six Nations.

But after scoring a try when a much-changed XV defeated Romania in Lille last Saturday, Price has remained in the team for this weekend’s Paris showdown.

Scotland make shock change for crucial World Cup match with Ireland

Could gung-ho Scots spook the Irish?

19:23 , Mike Jones

Both sets of players have been in relaxed and confident mood when facing the media.

The Scots, however, have been keen to stress that, as the less-fancied nation and the team with more to do, they have little to lose and that the pressure is all on Ireland.

The Irish, of course, have proven in recent years that they can handle the heat of almost any situation. Yet this one is slightly different given the dynamics at play. Will the fact Ireland do not necessarily need to win the game take an edge off their play?

And will Scotland, already renowned for their intent, go even more gung-ho than normal in search of early points? Captain Jamie Ritchie said his side will “fire all the bullets in their gun” and “won’t die wondering”.

Gregor Townsend’s team, playing without inhibitions, could ask serious questions of the world’s number one team.

Sexton versus Russell

19:17 , Mike Jones

In an intriguing sub-plot, two of the world’s leading number 10s will vie to dictate proceedings.

Veteran Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has seamlessly returned from an absence of almost six months through injury and suspension to lead his side to three successive victories and become his country’s all-time leading points scorer along the way.

The 2018 world player of the year is as dependable and fiercely competitive as ever and repeatedly delivers when it matters most. Scotland’s Finn Russell, meanwhile, has the ability to unlock a game in any given moment.

The talismanic 31-year-old, who was preferred to Sexton for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour, may well be at the peak of his powers and will be out to conjure some magic when his nation needs it most.

Ireland vs Scotland

19:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a balmy night here in Saint-Denis, with the sea of green flooding the suburban streets and into the Stade de France. Tadhg Beirne reckoned yesterday that as many as 60,000 supporters would be making the trip - and with less than an hour to go until kick off, the stands do have a verdant look. This should be another epic Paris night.

Decade of dominance

19:11 , Mike Jones

If Scotland are to upset the odds, they must snap an eight-match losing streak against their rivals stretching back to 2017.

Ireland have dominated the fixture across the past decade, winning 12 of the last 13 meetings, including a 27-3 pool-stage success at the last World Cup and a 22-7 triumph en route to Six Nations Grand Slam glory earlier this year.

Ireland’s players have talked down the significance of that run of results and feel Townsend’s men have improved since being mastered at Murrayfield in March.

Nevertheless, the last time Scotland registered a victory over the Irish which would be sufficient for progression this weekend was way back in 2007 – a 31-21 warm-up win ahead of the last World Cup to be staged in France.

Springboks made to sweat

19:03 , Mike Jones

South African eyes will also be firmly fixed on what promises to be a tense affair.

The reigning champions completed their pool-stage fixtures last weekend but, due to a quirk in the tournament regulations, could still crash out if all three nations end level on 15 points.

For that improbable scenario to materialise, Scotland would need to win by 21 points or more and record a bonus point, with Ireland collecting a single losing bonus point.

Talk of conspiracy theories and possible collusion was immediately put to Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber, who expressed hope there would be no “match-fixing”.

Never one to shy away from mind games, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus claimed his side were in the preferential position.

The permutations – who needs what?

18:56 , Mike Jones

One of the top five teams in the world is set to be eliminated from the tournament.

Barring an unlikely result in the French capital, it will be Ireland, ranked number one, or Scotland, ranked fifth, who bite the dust. Ireland are firmly in the driving seat for qualification.

All Andy Farrell’s team need to qualify is a losing bonus point while denying the Scots a winning bonus. That scenario would be enough for the Irish to finish top of the pool ahead of South Africa.

The Scots face a far taller order. Gregor Townsend’s side must win with a bonus point (by scoring at least four tries) or by denying their opponents a losing bonus.

Mike Catt rubbishes Ireland-Scotland collusion suggestions before Pool B decider

18:50 , Mike Jones

Assistant coach Mike Catt dismissed suggestions Ireland could collude with Scotland in Saturday’s pivotal Rugby World Cup clash in Paris in order to send home South Africa.

Complex permutations may come into play if Andy Farrell’s men do not win or draw the crunch Pool B clash at Stade de France.

A bonus-point victory for the Scots by a margin of 21 points or more combined with Ireland collecting a losing bonus point for scoring at least four tries would put both nations in the quarter-finals while eliminating the reigning champions.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber insisted rugby is “clean” as he brushed off a potential “match-fixing” conspiracy after being asked about the situation on Sunday following his side’s 49-18 win over Tonga.

Mike Catt rubbishes Ireland-Scotland collusion suggestions before Pool B decider

Stuart Hogg: Here’s how Scotland can shock Ireland and escape group of death

18:45 , Mike Jones

This match against Ireland is the biggest game in a long, long time for Scotland. Pool B was talked about as the pool of death and one of either Ireland, Scotland and South Africa could potentially go home. This is what you want – the drama on the last weekend of the pool stages.

This Scotland side doesn’t deserve to be heading home at this stage. This side that has been building for the last four years doesn’t deserve to not be playing knockout rugby at the World Cup. It is just so unfortunate with the way the draw lies and the pool stages have played out that one of the top five teams in the current rankings isn’t going to be involved in the next stage.

As a player, you have to approach this game with the exact same mentality as any other. There will obviously be a little more tension due to what is on the line but you can’t concentrate on that. Everybody will be aware of the ramifications after 80 minutes, but I know that Scotland will only be focused on the start of the game and making sure that they get that area of it right. Ireland are notorious fast starters; those first 20 minutes could be the best rugby we’ve seen so far at this World Cup.

Stuart Hogg: Here’s how Scotland can shock Ireland and escape group of death

James Lowe explains why Ireland are ‘bouncing’ into knockout Scotland clash

18:39 , Mike Jones

Ireland wing James Lowe believes his side are well equipped to back up their win against South Africa with an equally excellent performance against Scotland.

The two nations meet in what is essentially a quarter-final play-off, with a victory of any kind enough for Ireland to top the pool.

Andy Farrell’s side, ranked number one in the world, produced an outstanding display against the defending champions a fortnight ago, and return to the Stade de France rested and recharged after a weekend off.

James Lowe explains why Ireland are ‘bouncing’ into knockout Scotland clash

Ireland vs Scotland permutations

18:34 , Mike Jones

The only way that South Africa can go out of the tournament is if Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and by a margin of 21 points or more, with Andy Farrell’s side taking a try bonus point - Scotland would then top the pool on points difference, with the grand slam winners joining them in the last eight due to their win over South Africa.

It could leave a scenario where Ireland actively need Scotland to score a late try to progress. In a hypothetical situation where Ireland have already scored four tries but find themselves down by 17 points in the final moments, a Scotland try to boost their point difference would be far more beneficial than an Ireland score.

Ireland will top Pool B provided they win their final fixture, while the most straightforward route to qualification for the Scots is to win with a bonus point whilst denying their opponents anything. A non-bonus point win would also be sufficient provided the Irish do not finish within seven points.

Dan Sheehan says Ireland ‘fully aware of what we need to do’ against Scotland

18:28 , Mike Jones

Hooker Dan Sheehan admits it would be “stupid” of Ireland’s players to be unfamiliar with complex permutations which could extinguish their Rugby World Cup dream.

Andy Farrell’s men will top Pool B and qualify for the quarter-finals by avoiding defeat in Saturday evening’s crucial Paris clash with Scotland.

Ireland could even progress to the last eight with a loss but that would be dependent on the Scots’ margin of victory and bonus points gained.

Sheehan is eager to avoid “over-hyping” a pivotal Stade de France showdown which will also determine the fate of reigning champions South Africa.

Dan Sheehan says Ireland ‘fully aware of what we need to do’ against Scotland

Ireland vs Scotland prediction

18:22 , Mike Jones

Ireland should be too strong for Scotland and will seal top spot in Pool B, avoiding a confusing, ‘get your calculators out’ finish to the pool.

Ireland 32-17 Scotland

Ireland vs Scotland line-ups

18:17 , Mike Jones

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier; 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain); 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ali Price, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 WP Nel, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Luke Crosbie; 22 George Horne, 23 Ollie Smith.

Ireland vs Scotland team news

18:12 , Mike Jones

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony will win his 100th cap after being named in the back row, while coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat South Africa in Paris two weeks ago – Dan Sheehan coming in for Ronan Kelleher at hooker and James Ryan replaced by Iain Henderson in the second row.

Irish record points-scorer Johnny Sexton will once again start at fly half with Jamison Gibson-Park preferred to Conor Murray at scrum half and forward Jack Conan is in with a chance of making his first World Cup appearance after being named on the bench. Robbie Henshaw’s World Cup is in doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Gregor Townsend has opted for Ali Price at scrum half, with regular first-choice nine Ben White dropping out of the squad entirely. Otherwise, it’s a settled scottish squad, with the back row trio of Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey starting again.

The three have extra back-up on the bench, though, with Matt Fagerson and Luke Crosbie two of six forward replacements included in the matchday 23. That means that there is no place for Hamish Watson despite an impressive showing against Romania. Blair Kinghorn, meanwhile, wins his 50th cap.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland

18:06 , Mike Jones

Ireland vs Scotland is due to kick off at 8pm BST, 9pm local time on Saturday 7th October at the Stade de France in Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Ireland vs Scotland

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this Ireland vs Scotland clash at the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland’s progress at this tournament is hanging by a thread and they must beat the world’s No. 1 team tonight to have any hopes of reaching the last eight.

Pool B has been one of the more difficult groupings with one of South Africa, Scotland or Ireland heading home before the knockout rounds.

South Africa currently top the group with 15 points and should be relatively safe from elimination. Scotland meanwhile are in third needing at least a victory over Ireland to draw level on points with Andy Farrell’s men.

For their part a win puts Ireland to the top of Pool B but a loss leaves them vulnerable to being knocked out. Everything’s to play for as the teams go toe-to-toe in Paris tonight.