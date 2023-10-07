Ireland vs Scotland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ireland vs Scotland LIVE!

All eyes at the Rugby World Cup will fall upon Paris tonight as two familiar Six Nations rivals collide in a massive clash at the Stade de France, with a quarter-final berth on the line. Ireland currently sit second in Pool C with three wins to their name after defeating defending champions South Africa in an epic showdown last time out, with another victory for the world’s No1-ranked Test side this evening guaranteeing their last-eight spot as group winners.

It’s do or die for Scotland tonight, with a bonus-point win that denies Ireland any points enough to see them through to the knockout stages at the expense of Andy Farrell’s men. An unlikely triumph from the Scots by 21 points or more, meanwhile, would see both teams through at South Africa‘s expense, though there will certainly be no collusion on display.

Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson are both drafted in by Farrell tonight, while opposite number Gregor Townsend has captain Jamie Ritchie back from injury and also hands a surprise start to Ali Price at scrum-half. Follow Ireland vs Scotland with Standard Sport’s live blog below!

Ireland vs Scotland latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV

Ireland team news: Henderson and Sheehan in

Scotland team news: Price makes surprise start

Pool C permutations

Four from four for England!

18:55 , Matt Verri

England come from behind to snatch a nail-biting 1-point victory and remain unbeaten at #RWC2023!



Be sure to catch the highlights on RugbyPass TV!#ENGvSAM pic.twitter.com/WotN6C3aRH — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 7, 2023

Townsend confident Scotland can rise to occassion

18:48 , Matt Verri

Story continues

It’s been a simple question for Gregor Townsend in the build-up to this match.

Does he believe Scotland can pull off the upset and beat the number one side in the world?

“Well, why not? The players have performed in massive games before where we were underdogs,” Townsend said.

“We’ve broken records before, whether it was not winning in Paris, not winning in Twickenham, not having beaten England in seven or right years.

“This is an opportunity for them to break another record and we believe in them. We believe where they are mentally as a group and where they are physically, they’re ready to play their best rugby.”

(PA)

Lowe: Scotland will attack us

18:40 , Matt Verri

Ireland are the favourites going into tonight’s clash, but winger James Lowe is certainly not underestimating the challenge presented by Gregor Townsend’s side.

“Scotland are an amazing team who have definitely pushed us,” Lowe said.

“We’ve had the better end of the stick in the last few encounters. They’re a team that play with a lot of passion and width and physicality.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. They definitely have one of the best 10s in the world [Finn Russell]. They’ve picked a nine [Ali Price] who likes running from the base and they’re definitely going to go in with the mindset of scoring tries and putting us under pressure.

“Six-two split on the bench. They’ve got a lot of forwards, impact players that are also able to change a match so we need to make sure we match them there as well.”

(Getty Images)

Ton up!

18:33 , Matt Verri

A special jersey for a special occasion! 😍#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/jT0x1LkbFS — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 7, 2023

Elsewhere at the World Cup

18:26 , Matt Verri

England are having a bit of a nightmare against Samoa as we speak.

Just under 20 minutes to go in that match, and it’s Samoa who have a shock lead. England are already through to the quarter-finals, but this has very much stalled the momentum. Still time to turn it around though.

Click here to follow the remainder of that match!

(AP)

Les Blues march on

18:12 , Matt Verri

Fantastic France eased into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 60-7 demolition of Italy in Lyon last night.

The hosts made it a perfect group stage run of four wins from four at a bouncing OL Stadium, running in eight tries in total in what was their biggest ever victory over the abject Azzurri.

Ruthless France did not skip a beat without their inspirational captain Antoine Dupont, who missed the clash with familiar Six Nations opponents and will find out on Monday if he can return for the knockout stages after surgery to repair a facial fracture suffered against Namibia last month.

Les Bleus finish above New Zealand as Pool A winners and lock in a quarter-final against the Pool B runners-up in Paris on October 15.

Should Ireland win tonight, they will face the All Blacks in the last-eight. France would take on South Africa - would be some occasion!

(AP)

Blockbuster night in Paris!

18:05 , Matt Verri

Pool C permutations

17:58 , Matt Verri

Ireland, South Africa and Scotland can all still reach the last eight. South Africa have completed their schedule and currently top the pool.

Ireland will top the pool with a win tonight, a result that would send Scotland home.

Scotland can knock Ireland out with a bonus-point win that denies Ireland any match points.

If Scotland beat Ireland by 21 points or more, they would top the pool, with Ireland finishing second ahead of South Africa on the head-to-head rule – sending the Springboks home.

Even a draw would send Ireland through as pool winners, with South Africa second.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Scotland have captain Jamie Ritchie back in their ranks after his head injury suffered against Tonga, with Edinburgh team-mate Grant Gilchrist having skippered the side against Romania in his absence.

Ali Price is preferred to Ben White, while Blair Kinghorn starts at full-back for his 50th international cap. Darcy Graham, who scored four tries against Romania, has done enough to keep his place in the side.

Scotland XV: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Fagerson, Crosbie, Horne, Smith

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ireland team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

As revealed by forwards coach Paul O’Connell on Wednesday, Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw has been battling a hamstring issue and it is one that keeps him out of this match.

Henshaw missed the tournament opener against Romania but was able to return and come off the bench in the wins over Tonga and South Africa. Stuart McCloskey or Keith Earls replaces him in the squad this weekend, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose the starting midfield pairing.

Iain Henderson gets the nod over James Ryan at lock, while Dan Sheehan comes in for Ronan Kelleher.

Ireland XV: Keenan; M Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Henderson; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Ryan, Conan, Murray, Crowley, McCloskey

(REUTERS)

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, Ireland vs Scotland is being broadcast live via free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app is the place to catch all the action for free as it unfolds line online.

Live blog: We’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage right here!

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Ireland vs Scotland!

It is an absolutely massive game in Pool C, with a place in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup on the line. A victory will see Ireland safely through to the knockout stages - Scotland need a bonus-point victory and to ensure Andy Farrell’s side do not pick up any.

We’ll cover all those permutations in full, as well as the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Stade de France. Stay with us!