Ireland vs Italy, Six Nations 2022: Lineups, team news, TV channel, live stream, kick off time, h2h, odds

Ireland host Italy in the Six Nations at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Sunday

Ireland will be overwhelming favourites to return to winning ways in the Six Nations against Italy on Sunday.

Andy Farrell’s side are hoping to keep their championship hopes alive after suffering a potentially crucial defeat to France last time out.

Ireland more than played their part in a thrilling tussle in Paris in round two with tries from Mack Hansen, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park, but eventually succumbed to a 30-24 loss that keeps France on track for a potential Grand Slam.

The visit of Italy presents a perfect opportunity for the Men in Green to swiftly recover some momentum.

Despite a battling display against France on opening weekend and an improved second half against England last time out from Kieran Crowley’s youthful team, the Azzurri remain without a win in the Six Nations since 2015 and have already shipped 70 points with just 10 in reply so far this year.

Italy have now lost 34 consecutive matches at the tournament amid familiar calls for the implementation of a promotion/relegation system. Another wooden spoon looks absolutely guaranteed already.

Ireland vs Italy date, kick-off time and venue

Ireland vs Italy is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Sunday February 27, 2022.

The Six Nations match will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How to watch Ireland vs Italy

TV channel: Ireland vs Italy is being broadcast live free-to-air on ITV, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the game unfold live online via the ITV website or ITV Hub.

Ireland vs Italy team news

Ireland will be boosted against Italy by the return of influential captain Johnny Sexton, who has declared himself fit after a hamstring issue that saw him miss the key showdown with France. Joey Carbery filled in at fly-half in Paris.

However, lock Iain Henderson will miss Sunday’s game after returning a positive test for Covid-19.

(Getty Images)

Italy’s injury list continues to mount, with flanker Sebastian Negri out after being knocked unconscious in worrying scenes against England following a collision.

The likes of Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer and Jake Polledri are also out, as are Luca Morisi, Tommaso Menoncello, Ratuva Tavuyara and Ange Capuozzo.

Ireland vs Italy lineups

Farrell and Crowley are both due to announce their matchday squads on Friday. Check back in later for full details.

Ireland vs Italy head to head (h2h) history and results

Ireland have won 29 of the previous 33 meetings between these two nations, including the last 11 in a row.

They have not lost to Italy since the 2013 Six Nations, when the retiring Brian O’Driscoll was yellow carded in a 22-15 upset in Rome.

Ireland vs Italy prediction

As ever, Italy have had patches of impressive play during the Six Nations so far, stretches that make you think they are capable of ending this dismal losing run.

However, while they certainly never lack for commitment and determination, their constant inability to turn promising situations into points is beyond frustrating.

This is a youthful squad that is being decimated by injuries and a long afternoon surely awaits in Dublin this weekend.

Farrell may change things up with a trip to Twickenham on the horizon, but the return of Sexton spells more dire news for the Italians.

Ireland to win by at least 20 points.

Ireland vs Italy betting odds

Ireland win: 1/200

Italy win: 80/1

Draw: 100/1

Odds via Betfair (Subject to change).