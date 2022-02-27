Ireland vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates after Joey Carbery try sparks rout

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Ireland welcome Italy to Dublin looking to get their Six Nations back on track after defeat to France last time out.

In a game that many believe will go a long way to deciding the destination of the 2022 Six Nations title, Ireland equipped themselves well against France in Paris in Round 2 but Les Bleus ultimately had enough to emerge 30-24 winners. Andy Farrell’s side will now look to bounce back against the tournament’s whipping boys Italy.

Despite talismanic fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton being back fit, Joey Carbery is rewarded for an impressive showing against France in Round 2 by retaining the No.10 jersey. However, the Ireland back three has a new look to it as James Lowe returns from a hamstring injury to make his first start of the championship on the wing, while Michael Lowry is handed a Test debut at full-back.

Italy’s torturous pursuit of a first Six Nations win since 2015 rumbles on, with their ignominious losing streak now standing at a remarkable 34 matches, and it would be a brave person to believe that run ends today. Only once since joining the championship back in 2000 have the Azzurri beaten Ireland - that came in Rome in 2013 - and victory in Dublin may be a step too far at this point for an improving young squad, who hand a Six Nations debut to exciting winger Pierre Bruno for the trip west.

Follow all the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium below:

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy

Six Nations deliver Ukraine message ahead of Ireland vs Italy

Joey Carbery scores early try after bright start from Irish

Italy’s Hame Faiva sent off for ‘clear contact to the chin and high danger’

Jamison Gibson-Park strikes to ram home Ireland advantage

Michael Lowry grabs try on debut to stretch Ireland’s lead

Peter O’Mahony secures bonus point for rampant Ireland

Ireland 24-6 Italy, 42 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A good start from Italy! The first penalty at the break-down is awarded their way and Paolo Garbisi will look to add another three.

Story continues

The second half is underway!

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players re-emerge after the interval and things are back underway in Dublin. Tiziano Pasquali and Alessandro Fusco are on for Pietro Ceccarelli and Stephen Varney.

ITV very helpfully explain Law 3.20

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I was digging out a screenshot of the law-book, but ITV have a former international hooker at their disposal, so I’ll let Rory Best explain...

We will be forever grateful to @RoryBest2 for explaining why @IrishRugby are playing against 13 men... pic.twitter.com/hLfGq2jAPV — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 27, 2022

H/T: Ireland 24-6 Italy

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well that all rather descended into something of a farce after the dismissal of Italian replacement hooker Hame Faiva. Faiva had replaced a stricken Gianmarco Lucchesi early on and then made dangerous contact with the chin of Dan Sheehan, duly sent off by referee Nika Amashukeli on the Georgian’s Six Nations debut.

In law, with no qualified hookers left, Italy had to go to uncontested scrums - as Faiva had received a red card, that means that Italy were forced to remove an extra player to ensure that they were still punished for the sending off. And that has made things rather one-sided after Italy had grown into the game and had a brighter spell.

HALF-TIME: IRELAND 24-6 ITALY

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY! Ireland 24-6 ITALY (Paolo Garbisi penalty, 40 minutes)

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Garbisi pops it through and that’ll be that for a strange first half.

PENALTY! Ireland 24-6 ITALY (Paolo Garbisi penalty, 40 minutes)

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Garbisi pops it through and that’ll be that for a strange first half.

Ireland 24-3 Italy, 40 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are offside soon after the restart, and this is eminently kickable. Paolo Garbisi and Michele Lamaro waste little time in calling for the tee as the clock ticks into the red.

TRY! IRELAND 24-3 Italy (Peter O’Mahony try, 38 minutes)

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the captain goes over for the bonus point try before half-time. Tadhg Beirne attacks on an unders line back against the grain of the Italian defence, and then there are two men over on the blindside as Jamison Gibson-Park is again afforded the swiftest of breakdown ball.

The second of them, Michael Lowry, is not needed as Edoardo Padovani rather rolls out the red carpet for Peter O’Mahony, producing a matador’s tackle as O’Mahony goes over. Joey Carbery is off the mark from the tee again.

Ireland 19-3 Italy, 36 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland play with reckless abandon just inside the Italian half, line-breaks twice ended by Italy knock-ons that are deemed to have occured as part of a tackle. Now Ireland gather momentum, Joey Carbery hitting Josh van der Flier on an inside ball...

Ireland 19-3 Italy, 34 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy knock-on in midfield and Ireland can attack from the set-piece. Jamison Gibson-Park dummies blind and all of the Italian back-row go with him, creating acres of open pasture for Joey Carbery as the half-backs combine.

Carbery charges through and offloads to Josh van der Flier, supporting well. The ball hits the deck as it is flung wide and then free from the hands of Robbie Henshaw with Mack Hansen unopposed outside him. Just a touch over-eager from Ireland after the open expanses appeared.

Ireland 19-3 Italy, 32 minutes

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland don’t necessarily need to go away from their basics. Jamison Gibson-Park nearly bursts free from the base of a ruck with Italy short a guard defender, but eventually Joey Carbery clears long and will force Ivan Nemer to hurl in another lineout...

Which the replacement loosehead does very well indeed, finding his jumper at the tail.

Six Nations: Ireland 19-3 Italy

15:43 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

TRY! IRELAND 19-3 Italy (Michael Lowry try, 30 minutes)

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A try on debut for Michael Lowry! Italy are under-resourced, well, everywhere, but particularly out wide as Lowry injects himself into the line on the left. James Lowe ensures the widest defender marks him on the touchline, allowing the fleet-footed full-back a one-on-one against Ignacio Brex. Brex goes for his shoelaces but Lowry jigs away from him, and he’s in for a debut score.

Joey Carbery misses from the tee.

Ireland 14-3 Italy, 29 minutes

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Monty Ioane is forced over his own line and Ireland will have the stablest of attacking platforms with a five-metre uncontested scrum...

Jamison Gibson-Park scored Ireland’s second try

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY!



With Italy now two defenders down after the red card, Jamison Gibson-Park exploits the huge gaps emerging.#ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/amOUsFdU6d — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 27, 2022

Ireland 14-3 Italy, 26 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a steal from Danilo Fischetti! Ireland begin to run rampant with Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier again to the fore, but the loosehead tracks back as van der Flier is felled and forces the flanker to cling on, conceding the penalty.

Ireland 14-3 Italy, 24 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ferocious carrying from Josh van der Flier, first brushing off one tackler and then keeping his thighs pumping to make ten metres after first contact.

Space appears on the right, and Joey Carbery spots it...not quite! Mack Hansen climbs well for the crossfield kick but can’t clasp it cleanly. Knock-on, Italian (uncontested) scrum just inside their own 22.

Ireland 14-3 Italy, 23 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Edoardo Padovani appears to be filling Pierre Bruno’s right wing vacancy when he can as Italy kick with regularity to try and force Ireland back. They win one back in the air but Paolo Garbisi limps away after sending another kick skywards - looks like a hip issue for the Italian fly-half, who will surely have to try and run it off.

Ireland kick out of play and Ivan Nemer, a prop by trade, is the emergency dart-thrower...

He hits his jumper! Joe Marler will be taking notes.

TRY! IRELAND 14-3 Italy (Jamison Gibson-Park try, 21 minutes)

15:32 , Jack Rathborn

Attacking against 13 players, Ireland waste little time in capitalising on those alterations. It’s the converted connection of New Zealand-born Leinster-men, Jamison Gibson-Park fizzing a pass flat to the vacant space left by Pierre Bruno, James Lowe collecting and a piston hand-off taking him free from the drifting defence.

Lowe returns to Gibson-Park, and the scrum-half saunters over. Joey Carbery converts. This could get ugly.

(Getty Images)

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 20 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In law, Italy will have to bring on a front-rower even with the scrum contested, and lose a player. It’s cruel, but that is the law, and that is the punishment for the sending off.

Michele Lamaro is not happy at all as Nika Amashukeli explains the situation to him. Ivan Nemer will step into the middle of the front row. Pierre Bruno is the unfortunate sacrifice for Nemer; Toa Halafihi removed to shear Italy further.

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 20 minutes

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly magnificent from Caelan Doris! Jamison Gibson-Park whips a directionless pass out towards the touchline and Doris somehow scoops it without breaking stride, bursting away from a tackler and then releasing the deftest of offloads infield to Andrew Porter.

It is so deft, in fact, that Porter’s hands aren’t quite ready - he knocks on five metres out and that will be the first scrum since the sending off. That means another chat for the officials to determine if Italy have anyone else qualified to play hooker.

RED CARD! Hame Faiva is sent off! Ireland 7-3 Italy, 19 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is red. “Clear contact to the chin and high danger,” explains Amashukeli as Faiva shakes his head.

Italy lose a second hooker. I think that means that scrums will be uncontested from now on. Gianmarco Lucchesi presumably won’t be re-emerging.

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 19 minutes

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

NIka Amashukeli works through the high-tackle process with TMO Eric Gauzins. It is an upright tackle from Faiva - Sheehan is dipping slightly but probably not enough to mitigate against a stiff sanction. This could be red...

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 19 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Halafihi takes a measure of revenge by introducing Garry Ringrose’s back to the Aviva Stadium surface.

Soon after play is halted. Halafihi’s tackle was legal, but Hame Faiva’s shoulder into the neck of Dan Sheehan shortly beforehand might not have been...

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 18 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A crisp double tackle from Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris ends Toa Halafihi’s charge before the number eight can get going. Italy kick long, with Lowe’s aerial manoeuvres secure again.

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 16 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hame Faiva throws swiftly to the back of the lineout and Italy can attack just inside the Ireland 22. Good line speed from the Irish defensive line force them backwards, and Paolo Garbisi sends an up-and-under for the heavens...

James Lowe claims an outstanding mark, taps quickly and then unfurls a booming punt off his left boot to switch the field. Faiva will throw another dart from inside his own half.

Joey Carbery opened the scoring for Ireland with a well-taken try

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland 7-3 Italy, 15 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy are beginning to grow into this game. Their wide defence has tightened up and they are isolating carriers further in-field, this time Toa Halafihi over the top in perfect position to force Josh van der Flier to concede another holding on penalty.

PENALTY! Ireland 7-3 ITALY (Edoardo Padovani penalty, 14 minutes)

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A perfect strike from Padovani and Italy are on the board.

Ireland 7-0 Italy, 12 minutes

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tadhg Furlong tucks up the middle and is joined by three teammates to biff him onwards. Dan Sheehan’s handling is not quite secure, but the ball tumbles backwards.

It stalls Ireland, so Jamison Gibson-Park will go to the air. Edoardo Padovani comes down with it and takes a healthy tonking from the chasers as he lands, but only because they were ahead of Gibson-Park as the scrum-half box-kicked.

Interesting - Italy, kept scoreless by England, will go for goal from about a foot inside the Ireland half. It will be Padovani’s big boot...

Ireland 7-0 Italy, 10 minutes

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now it is the turn of Ireland to get jackaling hands to the ball - Italian forwards are slow out of the maul and Stephen Varney is isolated at the base of a ruck, grabbed by Tadhg Beirne’s constricting limbs. Penalty Ireland.

Ireland 7-0 Italy, 9 minutes

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Garry Ringrose is back with us after being patched up as Ireland launch their next attacking passage. Ireland go down the left but Ignacio Brex makes a fine low tackle and soon Michele Lamaro is punching the air in celebration as a teammate earns a holding on penalty.

Ireland 7-0 Italy, 8 minutes

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Caelan Doris carries superbly, showing off his famous footwork through contact to evade Gianmarco Lucchesi and get over the gainline. Ireland’s ball is rapid again, but as the ball is returned to Doris he tries an ambitious little pop pass, that is both knocked on and then played by an offside player to concede a penalty. Ireland’s attack is fizzing but that is a chance missed.

That will be that for Lucchesi’s afternoon. It looks like Doris’ shimmy caused an awkward landing on his shoulder, and his shirt forms a makeshift sling as Hame Faiva comes on in his place.

Ireland 7-0 Italy, 6 minutes

15:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland pinch an Italian lineout but it falls kindly for Giovanni Petenelli inside the opposition 22. Italy attack from side to side but run out of ideas, and a pass falls between three forwards.

Ireland fly-hack the ball clear and then rush up to win the collision, forcing a holding on penalty and allowing Carbery to return them to the Italian 22.

TRY! IRELAND 7-0 Italy (Joey Carbery try, 4 minutes)

15:05 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland are into their attacking work straight away and Italy are cut to ribbons! Options aplenty, quick ball, and Italy cannot stem the flow of Irish shirts, Tadhg Beirne bashing through a tackle and then presenting well. Jamison Gibson-Park delivers for Caelan Doris, who takes contact and offloads to Dan Sheehan, who has the simple job of putting in Joey Carbery for the opening Irish score.

Carbery shares a smile and a hug, resets, and adds the conversion.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ireland 0-0 Italy, 3 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Garry Ringrose has taken a bang to the eyebrow, and will need patching up. Ooh, that’s nasty, claret pouring down his cheek. Time for some hasty dressing room stitching.

James Hume relieves him temporarily.

Six Nations deliver Ukraine message ahead of Ireland vs Italy

15:04 , Jack Rathborn

A message in support of Ukraine is shown inside the stadium before the match (PA)

A message in support of Ukraine is shown inside the stadium before the match (REUTERS)

Ireland 0-0 Italy, 2 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come Ireland’s intricate attacking patterns. Tadhg Furlong puts Caelan Doris into space and then Michael Lowry shimmies into a half-gap after Mack Hansen had meandered across field. An offload for James Lowe from Garry Ringrose hits the deck and Lowe’s toe onwards falls into Italian hands, allowing the visitors to clear.

Two more kicks and Edoardo Padovani clears for touch.

Ireland 0-0 Italy, 1 minute

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A strong start from Edoardo Padovani, up quickly and securely after rushing forward to claim Jamison Gibson-Park’s box kick.

A first sighting of Leonardo Marin, fading to the outside but just about clung on to. Monty Ioane tries to poke through a kick but over-cooks it - Ireland scrum on halfway.

Here we go...

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nika Amashukeli checks in with his assistants (England’s Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridlet; Eric Gauzins of France is the TMO) and the two sets of players. A day of pride for the referee, too, the first from a Tier Two nation in this competition’s history.

Paolo Garbisi’s left boot will get things underway...

“The Soldier’s Song” and “Ireland’s Call"

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A group of brass players and percussionists accompany the Irish players and crowd for the two pre-match anthems. Michael Lowry hasn’t stopped smiling since making his way out of the tunnel. A proud day for the Ulsterman on debut.

Il Canto degli Italiani

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hame Faiva tucks his scrum-cap in his shorts and joins hands with his colleagues alongside him as he shouts the opening lines of “Il Canto degli Italiani”. Several Italians clasp a fist and hold it to their heart, Michele Lamaro releasing his as he roars to the crescendo.

Rugby against Racism and solidarity with Ukraine

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A great ovation for both important pre-match messages, with the solidarity for Ukraine message on the big screen for significantly longer at Twickenham yesterday. The crowd rises to their feet to show their support - sport feels more than a touch trivial this weekend.

Ireland vs Italy

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fair few empty seats inside the Aviva Stadium, but plenty of smiling Irish faces beneath green bobble hats, too. The crowd are being warmed by a prolonged blasting of the pitchside flamethrowers as we wait for the player to emerge from the bowels.

Here come Italy, Michele Lamaro trotting over the last metres of the tunnel. Ireland’s introduction draws a warm roar. Debutant Michael Lowry’s grin is broad.

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy

14:50 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Eyes on the prize

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bonus point win is a must for Ireland this afternoon after both England and France got the job done against Italy before the fallow week - surely there will be no dramas for Andy Farrell’s side?

The coaches have a chat with ITV

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We shipped a few points last week as we all know, so first things first this is a proper test match,” Andy Farrell says. “We expect to be at our best. We know that Italy are an ambitious side. You have got to get your fundamentals right.

“Joey Carbery played well last week and he only knew he was going to start on Thursday. He’s had this opportunity to have a full week under his belt so we are expecting good things from him.”

He adds on Michael Lowry’s debut: “He’s right up to speed and able to be himself. Hopefully his preparation stands him well today.

Kieran Crowley is asked about the fallow week speculation over Italy’s continued participation in the Six Nations. “It’s not motivation for us. People keep saying we have lost 35 games but the majority of this group have lost three and four. This is a young group and we are trying to build something. I hope this is a different conversation in a year’s time.”

Key talking points ahead of Ireland vs Italy

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A new name, and nation, in the middle

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taking charge of proceedings in the Six Nations for the first time today will be Nika Amashukeli, the first Georgian referee to be appointed to a Six Nations game, and the first from a Tier Two nation, too. The 27-year-old represented his country at age-group level as a player, but a number of concussions forced him to concentrate on a career as a match official. Amashukeli has come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of years since being promoted to the high performance group of World Rugby referees.

“There has been a huge reaction since news of my appointment came out and I have been overwhelmed by people congratulating me and showing their support – in Georgia and abroad,” he told World Rugby of the chance to control a Six Nations fixture.

“I will try to justify the appointment and represent my country proudly in that brilliant tournament.

“As a child, it was a dream watching the Six Nations and live coverage wasn’t even available then, so we had to go down to our local club and hope that someone had put highlights of the matches on YouTube.

“For Georgians, the Six Nations is always a big moment, and being part of it is something very special, I can’t describe it.”

Player to Watch – Federico Ruzza

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Battling Beirne and Baird will be Federico Ruzza, who was probably Italy’s standout against England. Another skilful second row, Ruzza has been around for a while but his partnership with Niccolo Cannone is beginning to really develop.

Ruzza is a strong carrier with deft hands, but as ever much of his work this afternoon will come defensively. It looks like Ireland are prepared to play expansively with a load of mobile forwards sure to test Italy’s organisation and agility in the open field, but the Azzurri performed well on that front against France and will hope to again frustrate.

Player to Watch – Ryan Baird

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Has there ever been a more mobile Irish second-row partnership than Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird? The home sides certainly have the horses for a fast track this afternoon, with two proper gallopers at lock who will trouble Italy both in the open and the tight.

The long-limbed Baird may find himself a little way down a competitive lock pecking order but he is a player of limitless potential with lineout spring and athleticism aplenty. This is a first Six Nations start for the St Michael’s College product who has had to bulk up a little to provide sufficient second row ballast at senior level, but has done so without compromising the turn of speed that can make him so obvious to the eye.

“I want to make it as meaningful as possible,” Baird said this week of a starting chance against Italy. “I really want to get the most out of my career, however many years it is. I really want it to be something special that I hold onto.

“So, I wouldn’t want to be caught up in smaller things that will take away from the whole occasion. When that whistle goes or in the lead up when I arrive, I’ll switch into a different mode altogether, getting ready for an 80-minute performance.”

Player to Watch – Michael Lowry

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Lowry has been at the centre of so much of the fine back play that Ulster have produced this season, and this is a deserved debut for the play-making full-back, who can also play at fly-half. There are some who have dismissed Lowry’s international credentials due to his size, but Andy Farrell was clear this week that he sees the 23-year-old’s smaller stature as likelier to cause issues for the opposition than Ireland.

“It’s never been a problem,” said Farrell when asked about Lowry’s stature. “It’s a nightmare for somebody like me, if I was playing against him. His size is an added bonus for him. It makes him an absolute nightmare for people to handle.

“Since his first day at Ulster, he hasn’t grown has he since then? But he’s certainly got braver, more dynamic, more game-awareness, more game-sense. He’s able to play the game in many different ways. He’s explosive, hits a line, he’s brave, so we’re hoping he can be himself on Sunday.”

🗣️ "It's a special feeling when your name goes up."



Congratulations Mikey, we can't wait to see you out there in green on Sunday! 🟢#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/QlwfKQg4VR — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022

Player to Watch – Leonardo Marin

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy experimented with a double playmaker system during last year’s Six Nations, with Carlo Canna providing a steadying veteran presence alongside Paolo Garbisi, but Kieran Crowley’s first two-ten gambit is slightly more adventurous. With Leonardo Marin inserted in place of the unfortunate Marco Zanon, whose hard charging had been a feature of Italy’s best attacking moments against France and England, the Italian 9-10-12 playmaking axis are all 21 or under.

Marin has stepped up at Benetton this year after Garbisi’s departure, most often backing up with South African recruit Rhyno Smith. He is big enough to play at centre even if ten may be his preferred long-term home - as former England defence coach Paul Gustard told RugbyPass of a player he now coaches in Treviso, Marin “kicks like a mule”. It does feel a bit of a gamble to go with an untried, young 10-12 partnership. Can Italy broaden their attack and cause Ireland some problems in the outside channels?

James Lowe back amongst things for Ireland

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is a welcome return to Irish green for James Lowe this afternoon, with the Leinster wing having overcome a hamstring issue. Mack Hansen really stood out with Lowe absent and this could be something of a play-off for a starting place against England - Lowe believes a new-look Irish back-three could light-up Dublin this afternoon.

James Lowe hopes for Irish highs against Italy

Team News – Italy

14:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy also make a few alterations. The tight five remains intact but Giovanni Pettinelli starts on the blindside with Braam Steyn dropping to the bench and Sebastian Negri out of the 23 after being knocked out against England.

The most notable change is in the centres – the forthright Marco Zanon has had a strong tournament but Kieran Crowley is keen to look at something different, with young fly-half-cum-centre Leonardo Marin possessed of plenty of play-making qualities and a powerful boot. Plenty felt that Pierre Bruno was unlucky not to be amongst things for Italy in the opening two fixtures of this Six Nations, but will have a chance to impress from the right wing at the Aviva Stadium. Crowley retains a 6:2 bench split, with Ivan Nemer returning to provide loosehead cover.

Italy XV: Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; Canonne, Ruzza; Pettinelli, Lamaro, Halafihi; Varney, Garbisi; Ioane, Marin, Brex, Bruno; Padovani.

Substitutes: Faiva, Nemer, Pasquali, Sisi, Zuliani, Steyn; Fusco, Zanon.

Team News – Ireland

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Farrell has balanced the new with the old in making a handful of changes to the Ireland side beaten in Paris. Ryan Baird and Peter O’Mahony are promoted in the back five of the forwards, with O’Mahony taking the captaincy on the blindside and Caelan Doris shifted to number eight. Dan Sheehan is another new starter after such an eye-catching performance in relief of a stricken Ronan Kelleher against France.

There is a switch of centres with Robbie Henshaw elevated, while Leinster teammate James Lowe is fit again and straight in from the start, where he is joined by a new colleague as Michael Lowry makes an Ireland debut at full-back. The Ulsterman may be small in stature but this may be just the occasion for some of his flash footwork and excellent linking game.

Joey Carbery retains his starting place but ack among the substitutes is Johnny Sexton, while Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Kieran Treadwell and Craig Casey are in line for their first appearances of this campaign.

Ireland XV: Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Baird; O’Mahony, van der Flier, Doris; Gibson-Park, Carbery; Lowe, Henshaw, Ringrose, Hansen; Lowry.

Substitutes: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan; Casey, Sexton, Hume.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.



Introducing your Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday's #GuinnessSixNations showdown against Italy at @avivastadium! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022

Ireland vs Italy

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With kick-off about 50 minutes away in Dublin, let’s take a closer look at the two teams...

France march on

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And before events at Twickenham, it was France who went marching on, displaying plenty of accuracy in their adventurous six-try win over Scotland:

England survive Wales fightback

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For a third round in a row the Six Nations weekend concludes with an Italian job for one of the contenders, with Ireland back at the Aviva Stadium and readying themselves for the visit of Kieran Crowley’s side.

But before we get into all of today’s action, let’s look back on yesterday, beginning with England’s messy win over Wales:

Marcus Smith kicks England to victory over Wales in tense Six Nations clash

Six Nations 2022: Kieran Crowley on Ireland vs Italy

14:00 , Jack Rathborn

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley: “We have prepared by focusing on the aspects of the game that did not satisfy us in the first two games.

“We face the next commitment with energy and the desire to improve. It will be a physically tough match against one of the strongest teams in the world.”

Six Nations 2022: Andy Farrell on Ireland vs Italy

13:55 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: “There’s all sorts of things you need to bring into contention. It’s game-time, it’s opportunity, it’s trying to predict what our team will look like in two or three weeks’ time.

“I’ve never made any secret of the fact that we want to win every title where there is something to play for. That doesn’t change and I still think we’re in the race for this competition.”

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy

13:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy odds

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland 1/100

Draw 159/1

Italy 80/1

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy confirmed teams

13:45 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland XV: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Italy XV: E Padovani (Benetton); P Bruno (Zebre), J I Brex (Benetton), L Marin (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), G Lucchesi (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Pettinelli (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton, capt), T Halafihi (Benetton).

Replacements: E Faiva (Benetton), I Nemer (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), M Zuliani (Benetton), B Steyn (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), M Zanon (Benetton).

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy head-to-head record

13:43 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland have have dominated the last three home matches against the Azzurri, logging more than 50 points in each of the last home Six Nations contests.

They’ve won all 11 home games against Italy in the Six Nations too.

Their record is formidable in Dublin against anybody too, with just two defeats at home since 2013 in the Six Nations.

Ireland overall are ahead 29-4 and 16-1 in Ireland.

Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy team news

13:38 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has already been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury. Meanwhile, lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday. Joey Carbury has been retained at No10 ahead of Johnny Sexton, while Michael Lowry will make his debut.

For Italy, Pierre Bruno and Leonardo Marin will debut in the Six Nations on the wing and in the centre respectively, while Federico Mori has been removed from the squad. Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer and Ratuva Tavuyara are among those missing through injury.