Ireland vs France LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Ireland vs France LIVE!

The biggest game of the Six Nations takes place this afternoon as Ireland and France clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. It seems silly to say in round two, but this has all the makings of a title or even Grand Slam decider even at this early stage. It is the first time that this competition has played host to the two highest-ranked teams on the planet and the winner will have made a real statement with the World Cup looming.

Ireland were narrowly beaten in Paris last year as Les Bleus went on to sweep all before them, but have not lost a single home game since falling to France again in the 2021 Six Nations. Andy Farrell’s side brushed aside Wales in ruthless fashion in Cardiff on opening weekend, though are being affected by injury issues with Dan Sheehan joining the likes of Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park on the sidelines.

Fabien Galthie, meanwhile, has kept faith with the same French XV who narrowly avoided a major upset against Italy in Rome as his team hunt a 15th straight Test win. Follow Ireland vs France in the Six Nations live below!

Ireland vs France latest news

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT, Aviva Stadium

How to watch: ITV

Ireland lineup after Sheehan injury blow

France lineup as Galthie names unchanged team

Prediction: Ireland to win by six points

Tough week for Murray

12:55 , Matt Verri

Conor Murray starts for Ireland at scrum-half, with the 33-year-old said to be in “good form” despite his father currently being in hospital.

After colliding with a truck while cycling, his had Gerry suffered serious injuries and is still being treated for those.

“He’s in good form, he’s back with the group and looking forward to the game,” said Irish scrum coach John Fogarty.

“We wish his dad the very best from the squad and a quick recovery.”

(Getty Images)

France get the job done... just

12:48 , Matt Verri

Significantly less convincing from France last weekend.

They trailed Italy with 18 minutes remaining, as the hosts threatened to pull off a massive upset.

But France kicked into gear when they had to, with Matthieu Jalibert going over to seal a bonus-point win.

Perfect start for Ireland!

12:41 , Matt Verri

Under the roof in Cardiff, Warren Gatland back in charge of Wales... the opening weekend had the makings of a potentially tricky test for Ireland.

That was certainly not the case. They raced into an early lead and didn’t look back, easing to a 34-10 win to lay down an early marker in the first match of the 2023 Six Nations.

Farrell: Everyone wants to be part of games like this

12:35 , Matt Verri

Andy Farrell rarely cuts a wistful figure, but the Ireland boss caught himself yearning for the fan experience this afternoon, as Ireland host France — world No1 versus world No2 — for the clash of the Six Nations.

The Test-match animal in head coach Farrell would ultimately not allow himself to be dragged away from Ireland’s coaching box, but just for a moment the 47-year-old betrayed his ultra competitive nature by wishing he could attend the match as a punter.

“Everyone is looking forward to this, I’ve been walking around Sandymount and everyone is pumped,” he said.

“You know, I wish I was walking down to the game with my mates, or my family or kids, because this is the type of game that everyone wants to be part of.”

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The Aviva is ready!

12:28 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

12:23 , Matt Verri

The two best sides in the world, according to the official rankings, look set to serve up a thrilling encounter on Saturday.

Ireland proved too good for New Zealand, South Africa and Australia last year, and any fears they might have peaked too soon look to be unfounded after a ruthless display in Cardiff last weekend.

France though are in a winning habit themselves, and they are the only nation to have won in Dublin since the 2019 World Cup. They were a long way from their best against Italy, but still found a way to get the job done.

France came out on top a year ago on their way to the Grand Slam

Ill-discipline was a huge problem for France in Rome, conceding 18 penalties in a performance that would have infuriated defence coach Shaun Edwards. Any repeat of that this weekend and they will certainly be punished.

They will have to be much-improved against Ireland, though even that might not be enough with Andy Farrell’s side well-placed to get revenge for their defeat in Paris 12 months ago.

Ireland to win, by six points.

Ireland vs France lineups

12:17 , Matt Verri

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (c), Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O’Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

(AFP via Getty Images)

France team news

12:10 , Matt Verri

France remain without Jonathan Danty who will miss the entire Six Nations with a knee injury, along with forward Cameron Woki who suffered a hand fracture last month.

Matthieu Jalibert was the hero against Italy as his late try ensured France did not suffer a huge upset in Rome, but he is named among the replacements once again.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith in the same starting XV led by talismanic scrum-half Antoine Dupont. On the bench, Francois Cros and Baptiste Couilloud replace Thomas Lavault and Nolann Le Garrec.

(Getty Images)

Ireland team news

12:04 , Matt Verri

Ireland will again be without Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy for France’s visit to Dublin, while dynamic hooker Dan Sheehan has also been added to the casualty list with a hamstring issue.

Star tighthead Furlong missed the win over Wales with a calf injury and that remains a problem, while influential scrum-half Gibson-Park and veteran prop Healy were both ruled out with hamstring injuries that forced their respective withdrawals on the day of the game.

Captain Johnny Sexton is crucially fit after passing a HIA in an unchanged back division, with Gibson-Park replacement Conor Murray also starting again after his own injury scare, backed up by Craig Casey.

Ulster’s Rob Herring deputises for Sheehan at hooker, with Ronan Kelleher named among the replacements.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Ireland vs France

11:57 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, Ireland vs France is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1:25pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch all the action live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.

Live blog: Or... follow it all right here with us!

Welcome!

11:47 , Matt Verri

Week two of the Six Nations is here and with it the biggest match of them all.

This already feels like a title decider, even if we are in the very early stages of the competition, as the two best sides in the world go head-to-head at Dublin in what promises to be a titanic encounter.

Ireland go into the match as slight favourites, after sweeping aside Wales last week in Cardiff, and they have a formidable record on home soil as Andy Farrell’s side continue to impress.

France though will be confident themselves, despite a stuttering opening display against Italy. The Grand Slam champions edged out Ireland a year ago in Paris - can they do likewise in Dublin this afternoon?

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2:15pm GMT from the Aviva Stadium.