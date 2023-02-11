Ireland vs France LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 score and result as Ireland win Dublin thriller

Ireland and France are going to head to head today in a potentially decisive Six Nations encounter as the world’s No 1 ranked side host the reigning champions in Dublin.

Both sides won their opening games as France edged Italy and Ireland thrashed Wales, and the match-up between Fabien Galthie’s 2022 Grand Slam winners and Andy Farrell’s in-form Irish is being touted as one that could dictate who clinches the 2023 Six Nations title. The Aviva Stadium is sold out for the visit of Les Bleus as they attempt to end Ireland’s stunning record of 18 victories from their past 19 home Tests.

The one team to beat Ireland on home soil under Farrell’s leadership was indeed France, who triumphed in a 15-13 victory behind closed doors in 2021. France have won the past three meetings, including last year’s 30-24 success in Paris, and a win here would not only set them on course for another grand slam and Six Nations Championship, but would strip Ireland of their No 1 world ranking and set a marker ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Relive the action from the Six Nations clash below:

Ireland vs France - Six Nations 2023 updates

Ireland beat France 32-19 in an enthralling Six Nations showdown in Dublin

They entered as the two championship favourites and Ireland took a big step towards the title

FULL-TIME! Ireland 32-19 France

72’ - TRY! Ringrose slips out of tackles for the score (IRE 32-19 FRA)

61’ - DROP GOAL! Ramos bang through a drop goal to move back within a score (IRE 25-19 FRA)

58’ - PENALTY! Byrne slots the first points of the second half to extend Ireland’s lead (IRE 25-16 FRA)

38’ - TACKLE! An incredible try-saving tackle by Dupont on Hansen keeps France in touch (IRE 19-16 FRA)

26’ - TRY! Porter drives over from close range with france down to 14 men (IRE 19-13 FRA)

25’ - SIN-BIN!Atonio controversially avoids red card for high tackle as he’s sin-binned (IRE 12-13 FRA)

21’ - TRY! Lowe spectacularly and acrobatically finishes in the corner (IRE 12-13 FRA)

18’ - TRY! Penaud finishes off incredible try from one end of the pitch to the other (IRE 7-13 FRA)

10’ - TRY! Bealham’s pop releases Keenan to slice through the defence (IRE 7-3 FRA)

F/T: Ireland 32-19 France

16:14

Both sides are dealing with injuries, of course, but that should be a vital day in the development of some of those on the fringes for Ireland - I thought both Craig Casey and Ross Byrne were excellent in controlling roles off the bench, Casey adding a little dynamism to test a fatigued French defence and Byrne kicking intelligently.

F/T: Ireland 32-19 France

16:12

France’s Grand Slam defence is over - Ireland take pole position in the championship and confirm their place at the top of the rugby world. For the first time under Andy Farrell, they have beaten the French, producing an outstanding performance to emerge victorious from a game that more than delivered.

The second half was tighter than the first, but Ireland always stayed in control, and produced a moment of real quality when it counted to push to a significant victory.

FULL TIME! IRELAND 32-19 FRANCE

16:09

Ireland 32-19 France, 82 minutes

16:09

France go off the top. Into midfield, pulled back at the line, and then again...knocked on by Ethan Dumortier! Ireland have ended France’s unbeaten run!

Ireland 32-19 France, 80 minutes

16:08

The Aviva Stadium crowd roar their delight as the clock ticks beyond 80 minutes and the win is confirmed. France get another penalty from the lineout - Gaetan Barlot will throw again from 30 metres closer to the Ireland line.

Ireland 32-19 France, 79 minutes

16:07

The win is gone, but there will be a last chance for France to steal a bonus point - a penalty against James Ryan, who goes slightly high on Gael Fickou.

France’s lineout just indside their own half.

Ireland 32-19 France, 78 minutes

16:06

The energy has just gone a little from the French players and crowd as the reality of the situation dawns, Ireland penning them back in their own left corner and time running short. Antoine Dupont’s box kick is charged down, the irrepressible scrum half forced to beat three to even allow him a second chance to clear.

Ireland 32-19 France, 75 minutes

16:04

It’s got to be now for France. Space on the right, Antoine Dupont finding it after Romain Taofifenua’s lay-off. Dupont kicks ahead...skewed too far to the right for Damian Penaud to hack on! French support just a little lacking after Dupont had made the burst, which left the scrum half short of clear options, and his prod wasn’t quite right for an onrushing Penaud to get to.

Tom O’Toole, who has made a real impact for Ireland, carries superbly and earns Ireland a penalty.

TRY! IRELAND 32-19 France (Garry Ringrose try, 72 minutes)

15:59

Dublin erupts!

Patient, patient stuff from Ireland, and a try conjured from two brilliant bits of skill. Caelan Doris picks and goes but is held by Gael Fickou, running on fumes but still leading the defensive effort. It appears that Fickou has snuffed out the danger, but Doris writhes and wriggles, shedding Fickou enough to free the arms.

The number eight throws a superb pass to Garry Ringrose, who still has plenty to do. Matthieu Jalibert rushes to meet the centre, but in his haste unbalances himself, allowing Ringrose to get by him with a combination of footwork and a fend and hurry to the corner.

Ross Byrne converts - that might just seal it.

Ireland 25-19 France, 71 minutes

15:58

There’s a clear contrast between the laboured charges of the forwards who have been with us since the beginning and those fresher to the field. Craig Casey has injected plenty of tempo to the Irish game, and Jack Conan’s carrying has been forthright and effective since his introduction.

France holding firm for now, though, with Ireland 15 metres out.

Ireland 25-19 France, 70 minutes

15:57

Banker ball from France, Julien Marchand to Thibaud Flament at the front. The maul allows Antoine Dupont the space he needs to clear, but the scrum half fails to find touch.

Ireland return to the French 22 swiftly, James Lowe shimmying by the first defender.

Ireland 25-19 France, 69 minutes

15:56

Another intelligent kick from Byrne, a real craftsman with the boot - Ethan Dumortier is again pushed high to try and prevent Ireland finding more joy out wide, and Byrne lifts a crosskick beyond the young wing, who can only watch it into touch. This will be a pressure lineout.

Dave Kilcoyne is on for Andrew Porter in the Irish front row, while France bring on Francois Cros for Charles Ollivon.

Ireland 25-19 France, 67 minutes

15:54

Aki makes an immediate impact, thumping Yoram Moefana as the two inside centres collide. French arms spread wide, appealing the legality of the challenge, but it looked like Aki got his height spot on.

Gael Fickou just about keeps the ball in the field of play but Matthieu Jalibert can’t get to his own chip ahead, and that leaves the backfield slightly exposed.

Ross Byrne prods into the space left vacant by the stand-in French full-back, Damian Penaud lonely in retreat, and grateful for an extra roll and inward hop that allow him to dot down in his own in-goal with Irish pursuers in close attention.

Ireland 25-19 France, 66 minutes

15:52

France’s breakdown work has been far cleaner this week than last. Romain Taofifenua provides his support in the tackle, shows a clear release and then levers into position, wrenching at the ball as Ireland hold on. Wayne Barnes rewards him.

Bundee Aki replaces Stuart McCloskey in the Ireland midfield.

Ireland 25-19 France, 65 minutes

15:50

Held up! Ireland go close but Josh van der Flier ends up turtled on his back, unable to force the ball to floor.

It may not have mattered - it looked like the ball had been spilled forwards into the openside by a teammate, but France again show good fight to survive after their lineout had hopped into Jack Conan’s hands.

Ireland 25-19 France, 63 minutes

15:49

That’s really sharp from Craig Casey. An Irish pass goes through Ross Byrne’s hands to end another movement that appeared to have good flow, and France make a mess of the resulting ruck to put pressure on Casey.

Rather than risk a hurried pass, Casey lifts a left-footed box kick into space in the corner, finding a favourable bounce into touch.

And Ireland pinch the lineout!...

DROP GOAL! Ireland 25-19 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos drop goal, 62 minutes)

15:47

France are back within a score! With few options in front of him, Thomas Ramos drops back into the pocket and wobbles one between the uprights.

That’s Ramos’ last act - Matthieu Jalibert replaces him and will go to full back.

Ireland 25-16 France, 61 minutes

15:46

As has been the case throughout the encounter, Ireland don’t do a great job of clearing their lines after scoring. France can play from 30 metres out, Antoine Dupont producing some razzle-dazzle with a blind ball out the back to Sekou Macalou.

PENALTY! IRELAND 25-16 France (Ross Byrne penalty, 60 minutes)

15:44

Ireland push their lead out to beyond a single score.

Ireland 22-16 France, 58 minutes

15:44

Craig Casey injects a bit of zip, the dimunitive scrum half going alone with no forward ready to carry. Ross Byrne then charges hard and straight, but France handle the replacement fly half.

Penalty to Ireland for offside. James Lowe is dragged into touch to end any thought of further capitalisation on the advantage.

Ireland 22-16 France, 57 minutes

15:42

50:22! Superb awareness from Hugo Keenan, stepping into the line and spying great open acreage beyond Ethan Dumortier, who had rushed up to combat Ireland’s outside threat. Ireland kick more 50:22s than any other Six Nations side, and Keenan’s is directed perfectly.

Ireland’s lineout.

Ireland 22-16 France, 57 minutes

15:41

France will make changes, too. Reda Wardi and Sipili Falatea (who was briefly with us earlier) swap in at prop, with Cyril Baille and Uini Atonio sharing a fatigued slap of shoulders as they take leave.

Ireland remove Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray; enter Craig Casey and Jack Conan.

Ireland 22-16 France, 56 minutes

15:40

Romain Ntamack kicks for the corner, the bounce of the ball preventing it finding the five-metre line and Hugo Keenan back promptly to gather and clear upfield. France run it back, Damian Penaud combining with Ethan Dumortier, but neither able to spot a hole to hurry through.

A really good defensive set from Ireland, and an aimless grubber is well gathered by James Lowe. Lowe’s spiral results in a territorial win for his side as Andy Farrell readies more changes.

Ireland 22-16 France, 54 minutes

15:38

Another Irish lineout misfire - Peter O’Mahony fumbling for a second time in the last five minutes, this time lifted at the front but unable to take above his head. French possession in the Ireland half.

Ireland 22-16 France, 53 minutes

15:37

A significant change from Fabien Galthie - Gregory Alldritt relatively seldom fails to see out 80 minutes but today it is an early withdrawal for the number eight, with Sekou Macalou on in the back row. Atypically, France have two flankers at their disposal among the replacements, with Francois Cros to join proceedings later.

A rare moment of calm in the game as the two sides trade kicks.

Ireland 22-16 France, 51 minutes

15:35

The travelling supporters are in excellent voice now, booing another decision against their team after Dumortier clashes with Conor Murray in aerial contest. Penalty to Ireland.

Ronan Kelleher throws the lineout over the top, with Peter O’Mahony fading and attempting to take it beyond Julien Marchand - the flanker knocks on, though, ending Ireland’s hopes of a set-piece strike.

Ireland 22-16 France, 50 minutes

15:34

It feels as if the momentum has swung a little France’s way. Thibaud Flament produces the most delightful of offloads to Antoine Dupont, clawing it out the back as three Irishmen engulf him.

Ethan Dumortier chips up the left touchline - was the wing taken out? Wayne Barnes says no, believing the collision to be fair despite Hugo Keenan barelling in to Dumortier after the kick.

Ireland 22-16 France, 48 minutes

15:31

Johnny Sexton is trudging off! The fly half hadn’t been moving smoothly since receiving that treatment and that is that for his involvement today. Half an hour of Ross Byrne, then - a significant test for the Leinster fly half.

Ireland 22-16 France, 47 minutes

15:30

The France are just starting to make their physicality known. Charles Ollivon leads a counter-ruck to win back ball in the Irish half.

Lovely from Damian Penaud, somehow keeping his feet through a tangle of limbs as Irish tacklers grasp in vain at him.

Penalty to Ireland! Just as France seemed to be building towards a score, a vital jackal penalty to draw Wayne Barnes’ whistle.

Missed penalty! Ireland 22-16 France, 46 minutes

15:29

A first error from the tee from Thomas Ramos - he likes the shape of his effort from distance but has under-clubbed it. The ball travels the wrong side of the crossbar and Ireland will have a 22 dropout.

Ireland 22-16 France, 45 minutes

15:28

The ferocity of this contest is beginning to take a significant toll - Paul Willemse’s removal appears tactical, with Romain Taofifenua providing similar heft, but Tadhg Beirne’s departure is most certainly not, an anguished look on the lock’s face as Iain Henderson is hastily readied. Beirne is helped off - a blow for Ireland. Johnny Sexton gets some treatment, too, but will continue.

Ireland 22-16 France, 45 minutes

15:27

Timely from Charles Ollivon! A superb jackal from the flanker to win France the ball five metres out from their own line.

France play adventurously, Ethan Dumortier casting aside three tacklers to make 40 metres on his lonesome. The wing isn’t quite able to get a pass away and Ireland win back the ball, but are penalised soon after for holding on following more sharp breakdown scavenging from the French forwards.

Ireland 22-16 France, 43 minutes

15:25

Ireland have looked really, really fluid in attack today, the hands working efficienctly and the width created easily. James Lowe hurries up the left to add more to a swelling personal tally of metres, and then he’s off again from a lovely offload to get into the 22.

Apparent crossing from the two Irish props goes unspotted as Andrew Porter is eventually felled.

Ireland 22-16 France, 42 minutes

15:23

Rob Herring, by the way, will not be rejoining affairs - he has failed his HIA and Ronan Kelleher will see things out.

Ireland 22-16 France, 41 minutes

15:22

Ireland possession to start the second 40. They work their patterns on halfway, Peter O’Mahony forced to turn to take a slightly errrant pass from Johnny Sexton but still managing to pirouette and win his collision. Mack Hansen nearly wins back Conor Murray’s box kick, but Antoine Dupont is eventually able to answer with a long box of his own.

Second half

15:21

Right, the players have dragged themselves back out there for another 40 minutes of carnage and chaos. Hope you’ve refreshed yourselves appropriately - here we go again...

H/T: Ireland 22-16 France

15:16

And, then, there’s this from James Lowe, given by Wayne Barnes after an extended consultation with the TMO but absent of a review of what appeared to be a telling, conclusive angle shown by the broadcasters after the conversion had been safely taken. Lowe’s boot appeared to be most certainly in touch before he touched down - but it’s a try on the scoresheet, and Irish fans will argue that France got the rub of the green with Uini Atonio shown yellow rather than red after his collision with Rob Herring.

Is this a try?.....Yes it is!@WayneBarnesRef takes his time with the TMO...



But what a finish from James Lowe!



What a game so far! #GuinnessSixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/Ds2gQjcZJV — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

H/T: Ireland 22-16 France

15:14

But France answered with their own work of art, finished by Damian Penaud and painted more in the abstract.

HOW SPECIAL IS THIS?! 😍



It's only round 2, and we have another try of the tournament contender!



Les Blues well and truly underway here! 🇫🇷#GuinnessSixNations| #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/Re5ynixMAK — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

H/T: Ireland 22-16 France

15:11

Phew. Breathless, barmy, brilliant - one of the finest halves of sport you could ever hope to see. To be honest, I feared some of the pre-match buildup ahead of this contest might have strayed towards hyperbolic. If anything, we undersold it.

Where to even begin after 40 minutes of ceaseless action? How about this beautifully sculpted Irish score from Hugo Keenan?

"Picture perfect from Ireland" 😍



The Irish have struck first!



Hugo Keenan spotted the gap and the rest is history! @MilesHarrisonTV #GuinnessSixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/znbb1F3nlo — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

HALF TIME! IRELAND 22-16 FRANCE

15:06

PENALTY! IRELAND 22-16 France (Johnny Sexton penalty, 40 minutes)

15:06

Johnny Sexton chips between the uprights and off 30 exhausted men trot for a much, much needed interval.

No try! Ireland 19-16 France, 40 minutes

15:05

Murray is denied again! Ireland have a penalty advantage and Murray spots a sniping space outside Cyril Baille. The loosehead does very well to grab a handful of the Irish nine’s shirt, allowing Antoine Dupont and Charles Ollivon to lend their input and force a knock on.

But Ireland will extend their lead from the tee...

Ireland 19-16 France, 39 minutes

15:04

Uini Atonio is back with us for the scrum, but too long-legged in his set up. Ireland free kick. After a committee meeting, Johnny Sexton actions a quick tap, with the front row leading the first charge...

Ireland 19-16 France, 39 minutes

15:03

But France nearly give a try away from the lineout! Anthony Jelonch is unaware of a pass coming his way, grasping it at the first attempt but losing it soon after as he braces for contact.

Conor Murray picks up the scraps and is held up over the line! Ireland’s scrum due to the knock on.

Ireland 19-16 France, 38 minutes

15:02

A world-class defensive intervention from Antoine Dupont! Romain Ntamack overplays his hand with an offload that isn’t on, Mack Hansen snatching the apple from the tree as Ntamack looks ambitiously for a teammate. Hugo Keenan collects from his back three colleague.

Keenan kicks beyond Thomas Ramos, who cleverly bumps the full back off stride - just enough to prevent him having clear pursuit of the ball. It still tumbles kindly for Ireland, with Hansen collecting with line in sight, but the wing is somehow, someway hauled back by Antoine Dupont, like a sailor hauling his ship to shore and clasping tightly around the ropes.

Hansen has his hands on the ball again three phases later, but Peter O’Mahony fails to read an offload, which bounces harmlessly into touch.

Ireland 19-16 France, 36 minutes

14:59

Atonio will be permitted to return at the next break in play but for now France go on with 14. THey nearly create a fissure, Thomas Ramos providing an injection of pace in a wide channel after Romain Ntamack had spread the ball nicely.

Ireland nick it, though, and kick into the French 22. But that’s an irresistably smooth escape from Damian Penaud, allowing France to clear.

Ireland 19-16 France, 35 minutes

14:58

Howls from the home crowd as Antoine Dupont hovers over a ball at the base of a breakdown, taking the seconds on offer with Atonio due back amongst things in a minute.

France kick long and James Lowe returns, his punt sailing out on halfway from the safe embrace of his own 22.

PENALTY! Ireland 19-16 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos penalty, 33 minutes)

14:56

It isn’t the easiest for Thomas Ramos, wide on the left and probably close to 50 metres on the angle. But he’s looked very, very confident striding up to the tee so far - another healthy strike, another three points.

Ireland 19-13 France, 32 minutes

14:55

Still the game continues at breakneck speed. France play intelligently and tight, resourcing their rucks well as the timer on Uini Atonio’s yellow ticks away. Conor Murray is trapped on the wrong side after felling Sipili Falatea - a soft concession of a kickable penalty and Thomas Ramos will go for goal.

Ireland 19-13 France, 30 minutes

14:53

And away go Ireland! An overlap on the left and they find it, Johnny Sexton (!) the wide man and showing he’s still got a fair bit of toe as he gallops up the touchline.

Caelan Doris provides infield support and suddenly Ireland are on the hunt for a bonus points. Over the top to the right, but Thomas Ramos gets over the ball superbly. France penalty.

Sexton rubs his head gingerly - Damian Penaud gave him a slightly late, but probably rightly unpunished buffeting over the touchline after that merry cavort.

Ireland 19-13 France, 28 minutes

14:51

Ireland make a mess of their clearance and France have a lineout inside the Irish 22.

But Yoram Moefana is rocked by a firm shoulder and Antoine Dupont throws a pass to no-one, allowing Ireland to grab the loose ball.

TRY! IRELAND 19-13 France (Andrew Porter try, 27 minutes)

14:48

Denied earlier, but not now - Andrew Porter has Ireland’s third try!

The low man wins! France spread wide to compensate for their absent man, but Porter keeps things close, burrowing low beneath Gregory Alldritt, who is powerless to block Porter’s bore.

Johnny Sexton converts.

Ireland 12-13 France, 26 minutes

14:47

Off goes Ethan Dumortier to allow Falatea to fill the vacant tighthead with Atonio binned. Herring will also depart - he’ll, rightly, have a head injury check, which means a return to Irish green for Ronan Kelleher after injury.

The Ireland scrum is stable enough.

Yellow card! Uini Atonio is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 12-13 France, 26 minutes

14:46

This isn’t looking good for Atonio. It’s a forceful shot with shoulder-to-head contact. Red or yellow?...

Yellow card! Wayne Barnes is satisfied that enough of Atonio’s force is through Rob Herring’s chest, which drops the sanction down. Johnny Sexton doesn’t seem sure, but accepts Barnes’ explanation.

Ireland take the scrum from the penalty on the French line, forcing France to bring on Sipili Falatea.

Ireland 12-13 France, 25 minutes

14:44

Eek - that’s a tackle that might need an extra look, Uini Atonio pulverizing Rob Herring with two heads in a similar space.

But on Ireland go in the meantime, Johnny Sexton sauntering through a great gaping hole. Advantage coming - and Ireland will take it when a hopeful wide pass is intercepted.

Before then, this Atonio collision does need further inspection. Brendon Pickerill shows Wayne Barnes the angles...

Ireland 12-13 France, 24 minutes

14:43

Antoine Dupont has an explore of the spaces around an Irish ruck, but finds himself in the clutches of Caelan Doris soon enough. Dupont somehow wriggles free but Ireland have it soon after.

Ireland 12-13 France, 23 minutes

14:42

This has just been a succession of haymakers so far, an opening quarter of relentless force and physicality and no shortage of skill. Tadhg Beirne locks over a breakdown to earn a holding on penalty, but Ireland make a hash of their lineout just inside the France 22.

TRY! IRELAND 12-13 France (James Lowe try, 21 minutes)

14:38

It’s given!

Is this living up to the lofty billing or what? Another superlative score, Lowe’s contortions just, just enabling him to plant the ball down with his left hand as his boots brush ever so closely to the turf beyond the touchline.

Oooh - I don’t know. The reverse angle suggested there might have been a blade or two on Lowe’s toes, but Wayne Barnes and Brendon Pickerill are happy the try is good.

Try? Ireland 7-13 France, 20 minutes

14:38

This is mighty, mighty tight. It is intelligent from Lowe, getting in the air early as Damian Penaud slams into his ribs. Is there a toe down before Lowe grounds? Is the ball entirely in the field of play?

Try? Ireland 7-13 France, 20 minutes

14:37

Again Irish hands get to a French clearance, and that’s spun rather better for Ireland! James Lowe has space to hurry towards the corner and leaps acrobatically - has he grounded before being driven into touch?

TRY! Ireland 7-13 FRANCE (Damian Penaud try, 18 minutes)

14:33

Joué, joué! That is sensational from France!

Anything Ireland can do...This is rather less planned than Ireland’s score, all off-the-cuff individual brilliance as the visitors go from coast-to-coast.

A Mack Hansen chip bounces unkindly for Ireland, eluding the chasing wing and falling into French hands. Twice it seems France are set to give Ireland the ball anyway inside their own 22, but space eventually opens in front of Damian Penaud.

He carves inwards, finding Anthony Jelonch, who hurries up to halfway. The flanker gets the call of Penaud, dropping the ball over his right shoulder as Penaud eases up through the gears, shaking away two Irish defenders and putting his foot down to canter over. The conversion is there, too.

Ireland 7-6 France, 16 minutes

14:33

Damian Penaud and Ethan Dumortier have certain similarities, two leggy, versatile wings who don’t mind a roam. The two combine in a blind alley, Dumortier finding a side entrance to just about extricate himself.

PENALTY! Ireland 7-6 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos penalty, 15 minutes)

14:32

Thomas Ramos pops through three more. Fabien Galthie adjusts his spectacles as he mutters something to one of his assistants. France will be concerned about the lack of thrust from some of their forward carriers so far but they are looking dangerous out of structure.

Ireland 7-3 France, 14 minutes

14:31

This contest is properly fizzing. France are knocked back thrice by the Irish defensive blitz but then threaten to break the hosts right open, Gael Fickou slithering through a hole and offloading deftly for Antoine Dupont.

Dupont looks for another pop as he is tackled, but Irish limbs get in the way. Briefly, it is the home side’s ball, but only due to an act of illegality at the breakdown.

Ireland 7-3 France, 12 minutes

14:29

That’s classic Ireland, that, Joe Schmidt’s fingerprints still imprinted in the vinyl of a sweet-sounding, creative record. Gorgeous.

Ireland half charge down a France kick but it bounces favourably for the visitors. Off to work they go on the Irish ten-metre.

TRY! IRELAND 7-3 France (Hugo Keenan try, 10 minutes)

14:24

An Irish masterpiece!

Oh, that is a delightful bit of play from Ireland. They set a midfield ruck from the dropout, taking rather hastily by France, but not before Ireland have sketched a rough plan.

Conor Murray pops to Finlay Bealham, who pivots in familiar fashion with Murray looping to ostensibly take a return with Garry Ringrose adding further misdirection.

Instead, Bealham shuffles a pass back towards the ruck, Hugo Keenan arriving from deep to accelerate through a vacant space adjacent. The full back has plenty of support but goes it alone, riding two French tacklers to the line.

Over go the extras - that’s a beauty!

Ireland 0-3 France, 8 minutes

14:24

Conor Murray spreads his backs and looks to use them, but Garry Ringrose urges his scrum half to keep things tight, and the forwards oblige with two more close-in punches.

Now wider, Ringrose dummying to a looping runner and getting to within a metre. Andrew Porter...is he there? Held up! Superb work from Antoine Dupont and Cyril Baille, the loosehead beneath his opposite number to prevent Porter scoring as he biffed towards the line.

Goalline dropout. Ireland will have to build again.

Ireland 0-3 France, 7 minutes

14:22

Ireland were super efficient early on last week - can they capitalise here? France’s maul defence is sound. To the pick and goes...

Ireland 0-3 France, 6 minutes

14:22

That’s less good from the French full back - Ireland will have a lineout five metres out, and the crowd roars their approval.

Ireland work to the edge, James Lowe squeezed towards the touchline but kicking powerfully on. An uncomfortable hop is fumbled backwards by Ramos, who hurls the ball back infield desperately but not before his black left boot had been left marked by the white of the touchline.

PENALTY! Ireland 0-3 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos penalty, 5 minutes)

14:20

A touch off-centre to the left, 40 metres out, but a very clean first strike from Thomas Ramos’ right boot. Through it flies with a bit to spare and France take our first lead.

Ireland 0-0 France, 4 minutes

14:19

Better from Fickou, better from France - the centre dummies and makes a half-break to the outside, allowing his forwards a chance to get on the rumble with a bit of momentum.

Uini Atonio fixes his eyes for Tadhg Beirne’s chest, the lock riding the behemoth of a prop to the floor, but failing to roll away. He’s penalised - France will get first shot at kicking the scoring off.

Ireland 0-0 France, 3 minutes

14:18

Ireland shift to the 13 channel and then clear long, chasing hard to prevent France’s kick return threatening.

Gael Fickou is given a tonking as he tries to carry and then Thibaud Flament rather goes nowhere with his meander to stall France further. Antoine Dupont kicks high, and French hands tap it back to allow the visitors to build from just inside the Ireland half.

Ireland 0-0 France, 1 minute

14:17

A perfect drill from Ireland, taking the kick off smartly, carrying firmly and then utilising James Lowe’s big raking left footed punt to clear...

But what’s happened there? It’s hit the spidercam wire! The ball tumbles down on the edge of the Irish 22 to perplexed looks from the French forwards, Lowe’s punt halted prematurely. Ireland will have the scrum feed after a quirky start.

Kick off!

14:15

Ireland vs France is underway!

Here we go

14:15

France will kick things off, clad in the richest of blues. Antoine Dupont warms the legs with a weave and a sprint, and the arms with a beating of his pecs.

The Irish players huddle and ready for receipt. Number 1 vs Number 2, a potential Six Nations decider - here we go!

Match Officials

14:14

An Anglo-Australasian coalition controlling proceedings today.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)ARs: Matthew Carley (ENG) & Jordan Way (AUS)TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZL)

Anthems

14:13

About 40 chartered flights of French origin landed in Dublin today, a measure of the weight of support that this fabulous side has behind them, and the travelling fans make themselves heard with an emphatic roaring of “La Marseillaise”. Punchy.

Hearty renditions of “Amhrán na bhFiann” and “Ireland’s Call”, too, though perhaps a little apprehension on the faces of some of the Irish players? This feels a more important contest for the hosts to win - they are the top-ranked side in the world but are yet to win a Six Nations title under Andy Farrell.

Pre-match formalities

14:08

Michael D Higgins, the Irish president, takes a pause for the brass band’s salute as he wanders out to meet the two teams and officials. Johnny Sexton introduces him to the Irish players one by one, Higgins pausing for a warm word to Conor Murray after that worrying family news earlier in the week - it is good to see Murray able to be involved.

Ireland vs France

14:05

Ireland, oddly, have a trio of half-centurions today - congratulations to James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Dave Kilcoyne, who lead the two sides out of the tunnel to take a great ovation from the home crowd. The three seem to enjoy having some company.

The rest of the 23s follow along soon afterwards with the Aviva Stadium already jumping.

Ireland vs France

14:01

Kick off approaching rather quickly now. For the first time in men’s championship history, it’s number one versus number two in the world, France on a 14-match unbeaten run looking to end Ireland’s own home winning streak at 12 games. Six Nations days don’t get any bigger.

And France defence coach Shaun Edwards is a second Wiganer talking into the ITV microphone

13:57

“We are under no illusions of the size of the task. We are on a good run at the moment, but we weren’t too happy with our form last week, so hopefully we can pick it up.

“It’s been pretty intense, put it that way! We were quite sharp here yesterday at the stadium. We can’t complain about the preparation - game on!”

Andy Farrell speaks to ITV

13:54

”Two good teams going at it, two teams that will find out more about themselves after the final whistle,” the Ireland head coach says.

“We definitely need better. THere is good honesty amongst the group about how we are going to achieve that. You’ve got to take your opportunities and you have got to want to see those opportunities, be yourself and attack the game.

“Being ourselves as a group, being as together as we can be and playing the game as it comes in front of us.”

Man in the middle

13:45

We touched on it earlier in the build-up, but Wayne Barnes will have a vital role in shaping this contest. I think France were very surprised about the way that Matthew Carley officiated the breakdown last week, and adjusting to how referees are going to view the ruck area will be key. Ireland’s latchers were uber effective in providing quick, clean ball in the first half-hour last week.

Romain Ntamack looks to star

13:40

It’s a quietly big afternoon for Romain Ntamack, too. The fly-half is an odd case, a consistent performer in a very good side without, perhaps, playing a starring role too often. In Matthieu Jalibert, Fabien Galthie has an alternative of supreme excellence and elegance - Ntamack’s hold on the starting shirt feels secure for now, but there are some in France who would like to see a performance of total class and command.

It is easy to forget, though, that the Toulouse playmaker is only 23 - however good this French team is, the age-profile is very young for a team competing to be the best in the world.

Could Johnny Sexton make history?

13:36

One extra thing to monitor this afternoon - Johnny Sexton needs 15 points to surpass Ronan O’Gara as the highest points scorer in the Six Nations. Joey Carbery had a good game in Paris last year, on the whole, but there is little doubt that a fit and available Sexton makes such a difference for this Irish side.

Ireland vs France

13:23

It now feels like we have a degree of distance from the dark days of behind-closed-doors Six Nations clashes, but this is France fans’ first chance to travel to Dublin for four years - and it would appear the travelling support are out en masse. There are even a few foolish souls (rather optimistically) seeking last-minute tickets on Landsdowne Road.

CONFIRMED: French fans have arrived in Dublin.



C’EST CONFIRMÉ: les Français sont bien arrivés à Dublin.#IREvFRA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/iNHsjRSdxX — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 11, 2023

Centres of attention

13:20

McCloskey, meanwhile, fit in well to Ireland’s patterns last weekend in a long-awaited second Six Nations chance, and spoke nicely this week about how he was perhaps guilty of “over-thinking” his game a bit during his first run in the Irish side under Joe Schmidt.

"I think I just know the game better now than I did when I was 23, 24,” the Ulster centre explained. “I feel I have a pretty good understanding of how Andy wants us to play the game.

"I understand where I need to be and how to help the rest of the team. It’s not just about how I’m playing. It’s about how I get everybody else involved in the game.

“Obviously I can still carry and I can still off-load but hopefully some of the passing game and some of the kicking game has shone through in the last two or three years, not just for Ireland but for my club."

Stuart McCloskey not sure why former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt overlooked him

Centres of attention

13:18

As Andy Farrell discussed on Thursday, depth becomes all the more important in a World Cup year so it is not necessarily a bad thing for both sides to be looking at some of their second-choice options in a crunch game. Come the tournament in France it will be, we can be almost certain, Robbie Henshaw and Jonathan Danty fulfilling duties at inside centre but for now it’s up to Stuart McCloskey and Yoram Moefana to fill in.

Quietly, centre is not a position where France are blessed with proven, experienced options with Virimi Vakatawa’s enforced retirement due to health issues an unexpected blow. There’s plenty to like about Moefana, though, an eager offloader with lovely feet, enough size to make dents and the youth to further sculpt a game already looking nicely rounded. He will interchange in game with Gael Fickou, with both comfortable in either centre channel or pushing wider when the situation demands.

Yoram Moefana starts again at inside centre for France (Getty Images)

By hook or by crook

13:13

Julien Marchand bore the brunt of France’s breakdown woes last week, with referee Matthew Carley’s punishing French attempts to contest the ball harshly in an oddly ill-disciplined outing for the visitors in Rome. Shaun Edwards admitted in his column for the Daily Mail this week that his side should have adjusted quicker to Carley’s interpretation of the breakdown contests.

France don’t pick a traditional seven scavenger but have jackal threats throughout their 23, with Marchand among their finest operators. Expect a slightly more selective approach – Wayne Barnes, another English referee, tends to be a tad less punitive than compatriot Carley, and will allow the game to flow. France know they’ll need to stall Ireland’s attack in a way that Wales failed to in the first half last week.

For Marchand’s opposite number, this is a major test. Rob Herring has been a valuable depth piece for Ireland for close to a decade, a solid option who has never let his team down. Ireland lose a load of dynamism with Dan Sheehan absent, but that isn’t Herring’s game, so the key for the 32-year-old will be to add value in the areas in which he excels – the set piece particularly.

Team News - France

13:08

The showing against Italy might have prompted other coaches into changes but Fabien Galthie doesn’t strike as the panicking type, and France are, of course, on a 14-match unbeaten run – the head coach has faith in his starting side to go again.

Gabin Villiere’s return to camp last week was brief, the wing having undergone surgery on a shin injury, which means the number 11 shirt may be Ethan Dumortier’s to occupy for the remainder of the tournament after a try-scoring debut last week.

There are changes on the bench. Francois Cros adds some extra back row cover in the place of lock Thomas Lavault, and Baptiste Couilloud returns as Antoine Dupont’s understudy. Nolan Le Garrec, like Lavault, did not feature against Italy and drops out.

France XV: Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Romain Ntamack; Ethan Dumortier, Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou; Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

☘️🆚🇫🇷 Notre deuxième match du #SixNations 2023 nous amène à Dublin pour y défier 𝒍𝒂 𝒎𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒆́𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒆 𝒅𝒖 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒆 !



💪 Rendez-vous samedi ! #NeFaisonsXV #XVdeFrance #IRLFRA pic.twitter.com/eAfWyYyg3I — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 9, 2023

Team News - Ireland

13:05

Another week, another major injury blow for Ireland with Dan Sheehan scratched from the side that started against Wales. With Sheehan out, Ronan Kelleher’s return to fitness is timely, though Rob Herring gets the nod as starting hooker.

Andy Farrell was able to take the positives, though: “It’s not nice for Dan, a fantastic player at the top of his form. Anyone would miss a player in that kind of form.

“I sound like a broken record, but it’s great because this is exactly what’s going to happen down the track in the World Cup. International rugby is only going to get bigger and better so it’s always going to be about the squad.”

Elsewhere, the squad is as it was, with Johnny Sexton shaking off a dead leg having missed the encounter between these two sides last year with a hamstring injury, pleasingly partnered by Conor Murray despite that worrying midweek news.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton (capt.); James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan; Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Bundee Aki.

Introducing your Ireland line up for Saturday! ✊#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 9, 2023

Conor Murray ready to face France despite father being injured in road collision

13:02

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is in “good form” and ready to face France in the Six Nations today, despite his father suffering “serious injuries” in a road traffic collision.

Murray emerged as potential doubt for the weekend match on Wednesday evening but was named in his country’s starting XV the following afternoon.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted against going into specific details about the player’s personal issue on Thursday before news broke of his dad Gerry being treated in hospital after he collided with a truck while cycling in County Limerick.

Conor Murray ready to face France despite father being injured in road collision

Potential Six Nations title decider? Ireland versus France talking points

12:53

The world’s top two nations collide on Saturday when Ireland host France in a blockbuster Guinness Six Nations match in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s hosts launched their campaign with an emphatic 34-10 win in Wales, while Les Bleus were less convincing in scraping past Italy 29-24.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of a mouthwatering Aviva Stadium encounter.

Potential Six Nations title decider? Ireland versus France talking points

World No1 Ireland face Six Nations champions France in a collision of rugby superpowers

12:42

Frank Sinatra’s first (and only) freelance photography assignment came at Madison Square Garden on 8 March 1971, writes Harry Latham-Coyle. It was the night of the first encounter between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali and, finding ringside tickets rather hard to come by, the singer sought commission from Life magazine to ensure the perfect view.

You somehow doubt Sinatra would have had quite so much difficulty finding a seat at the Aviva Stadium this weekend but Ireland vs France might just have tickled Sinatra’s fancy, were he still around. Rugby’s “Fight of the Century”? That would be overstating it, but the circumstances make this heavyweight clash an appropriate occasion for the sort of pomp this championship does best.

It is a long while since two of the Six Nations could attest to rule the men’s rugby realm but in Ireland and France the northern hemisphere has two pre-eminent powers entering this World Cup year. In the blue corner, the defending grand slam champions on a 14-match unbeaten run. In the green, the top-ranked team in the world hunting a significant step on their own title pursuit.

Read Harry’s full preview:

World No1 Ireland face champions France in a collision of rugby powers

Ireland vs France - Six Nations

12:34

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Ireland vs France to kick off Round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations.

Stick with us as we bring you updates of the action from Dublin