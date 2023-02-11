Ireland vs France LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 build-up and updates from title showdown

Ireland and France are going to head to head today in a potentially decisive Six Nations encounter as the world’s No 1 ranked side host the reigning champions in Dublin.

Both sides won their opening games as France edged Italy and Ireland thrashed Wales, and the match-up between Fabien Galthie’s 2022 Grand Slam winners and Andy Farrell’s in-form Irish is being touted as one that could dictate who clinches the 2023 Six Nations title. The Aviva Stadium is sold out for the visit of Les Bleus as they attempt to end Ireland’s stunning record of 18 victories from their past 19 home Tests.

The one team to beat Ireland on home soil under Farrell’s leadership was indeed France, who triumphed in a 15-13 victory behind closed doors in 2021. France have won the past three meetings, including last year’s 30-24 success in Paris, and a win here would not only set them on course for another grand slam and Six Nations Championship, but would strip Ireland of their No 1 world ranking and set a marker ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year.

TEAM NEWS: Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan ruled out through injury so Rob Herring starts in the only change

TEAM NEWS: Fabien Galthie opts for an unchanged France starting XV

12:42 , Luke Baker

Frank Sinatra’s first (and only) freelance photography assignment came at Madison Square Garden on 8 March 1971, writes Harry Latham-Coyle. It was the night of the first encounter between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali and, finding ringside tickets rather hard to come by, the singer sought commission from Life magazine to ensure the perfect view.

You somehow doubt Sinatra would have had quite so much difficulty finding a seat at the Aviva Stadium this weekend but Ireland vs France might just have tickled Sinatra’s fancy, were he still around. Rugby’s “Fight of the Century”? That would be overstating it, but the circumstances make this heavyweight clash an appropriate occasion for the sort of pomp this championship does best.

It is a long while since two of the Six Nations could attest to rule the men’s rugby realm but in Ireland and France the northern hemisphere has two pre-eminent powers entering this World Cup year. In the blue corner, the defending grand slam champions on a 14-match unbeaten run. In the green, the top-ranked team in the world hunting a significant step on their own title pursuit.

12:34 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Ireland vs France to kick off Round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations.

Stick with us as we bring you updates of the action from Dublin