Ireland vs France line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

Johnny Sexton is set to be fit to face France (Getty Images)

Ireland host France in a potentially crucial Six Nations clash on the second weekend of the tournament.

The top two ranked men’s sides in the world, France narrowly squeezed out Ireland in Paris last year on their way to Grand Slam triumph.

Ireland will therefore be seeking a dose of revenge as they begin to eye their own championship clean sweep.

Andy Farrell’s side began their campaign in superb fashion, with a dominant opening half-hour powering a comfortable win against Wales, while France survived a significant scare against Italy to extend a 14-match unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the team news?

Johnny Sexton has been declared fit to play for Ireland after missing last year’s meeting between these two teams. The fly-half and captain had suffered a dead leg during the second half of the win against Wales, but is set to be ready to lead his side in a potential championship decider.

There is worse news for Andy Farrell on Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park - the tighthead prop and scrum half were both forced to miss Ireland’s Six Nations opener and remain absent, with Finlay Bealham and Conor Murray again likely to start in their stead.

Continuing a season of significant injury woes, France wing Gabin Villiere has reportedly undergone surgery on a fractured shin, with Ethan Dumortier in line to continue in the back three after a try scoring debut against Italy. Jonathan Danty and Cameron Woki are two first-choice starters currently unavailable to Fabien Galthie, who appears likely to stick with the same starting side despite an up-and-down performance in Rome.

Changes could be made on the bench, with Francois Cros and Baptiste Couilloud in contention to return to the matchday 23.

Predicted line-ups

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton (capt.); James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen; Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan; Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Bundee Aki.

France XV: Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Romain Ntamack; Ethan Dumortier, Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Thomas Lavault, Francois Cros; Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

When is Ireland vs France?

Ireland vs France is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 11 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on ITV1, with coverage from 1.25pm GMT. Registered users can stream the game via ITVX.