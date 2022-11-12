Ireland vs Fiji live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

Sports Staff
·3 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ireland host Fiji this afternoon in their second of three autumn internationals.

Ireland underlined their number one spot in the world rankings with a statement win over world champions South Africa weekend.

FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Ireland face Fiji in the autumn internationals

Andy Farrell has been forced to make wholesale changes to his team ahead of the visit of Fiji, with a further Test against Australia to come next weekend.

The Ireland head coach has called on those coming into his side to make the most of the opportunity, with the World Cup now less than 12 months away.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Fiji?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Ireland made nine changes to the side that beat South Africa last weekend for Saturday’s visit of Fiji, with centre Robbie Henshaw fit again, Jeremy Loughman handed a debut and fellow prop Tadhg Furlong captaining the side for the first time.

After an injury ruled Henshaw out the day before the 19-16 win over South Africa, the Leinster man gets a run out ahead of the Wallabies test and will partner Stuart McCloskey, whose impressive start last week was cut short by a first half knock.

Jimmy O’Brien, who made an assured debut off the bench in place of McCloskey in Saturday’s bruising encounter, makes his first start at fullback while Leinster team mate Joey Carbery comes in at flyhalf with Johnny Sexton rested.

The sole debut goes to Munster loosehead Loughman, who was called up to last year’s Six Nations squad and travelled on the recent tour to New Zealand. Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are also given the chance to impress in an otherwise well seasoned pack.

Meanwhile, Vern Cotter has recalled Teti Tela in place of Vilimoni Botitu at fly-half following the 28-12 loss at Murrayfield, while lock Isoa Nasilasila comes in for Temo Mayanavanua.

Seta Tuicuvu moves to full-back to fill the void left by the injured Kini Murimurivalu, giving Jiuta Wainiqolo an opportunity on the right wing.

Startling line-ups

Ireland: J O’Brien, R Baloucoune, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, M Hansen, J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; J Loughman, R Herring, T Furlong, K Treadwell, T Beirne, C Doris, N Timoney, J Conan

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, T O’Toole, C Prendergast, M Deegan, C Casey, J Crowley, G Ringrose

Fiji: S Tuicuvu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu, K Ravouvou, V Habosi; T Tela, F Lomani; E Mawi, S Matavesi, M Saulo, I Nasilasila, R L Rotuisolia, A Tuisue, L Botia, V Mata.

Replacements: M Dolokoto, L Natave, L Atalifo, A Ratuniyarawa, J Dyer, S Kuruvoli, B Volavola, A Cocagi

