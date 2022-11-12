Ireland vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Autumn internationals

(Getty Images)

Ireland host Fiji this afternoon having showcased why they are the number one side in the world with well-fought win over world champions South Africa last weekend. They beat the Springboks 19-16 in a close encounter that saw the sides tied 6-6 at half-time.

Ireland then took the lead with tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen in the second half before the Springboks responded through Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse. Yet, Johnny Sexton’s third successful penalty kick secured a hard-fought victory for Ireland.

Andy Farrell has been forced to make wholesale changes to his team ahead of the visit of Fiji, with a further Test against Australia to come next weekend. The Ireland head coach has called on those coming into his side to make the most of the opportunity, with the World Cup now less than 12 months away.

Fiji, meanwhile, were beaten 28-12 by Scotland at Murrayfield and face a tough ask against the world’s top sides, even though Ireland have been forced into those changes. Fiji head coach Fern Cotter has talked down the prospect shocking the hosts, suggesting the game is a learning exercise opposed to a genuine contest.

Ireland vs Fiji

Kick off is 1pm at Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Ireland make wholesale changes after win over South Africa

Fiji beaten 28-12 by Scotland last time out

Vern Cotter stirs the pot

12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some wonderful pot stirring from Vern Cotter this week, with the Fiji coach claiming that Ireland would be using this game simply as a “training session” and were “barely looking at” Fiji with attention already on next week’s encounter against Australia.

Simon Easterby, Ireland’s defence coach, did not agree with that assessment, dismissing any suggestion that his side had overlooked the challenge facing them this afternoon.

"We’ve certainly invested plenty of time into understanding the threats they’ll pose, the opportunities that might present themselves if we play a certain way," said Easterby yesterday. "Believe me we’ve worked hard on making sure that these guys are prepped in the right way, as they would be for any international."

Captain Tadhg

12:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be a proud afternoon for Tadhg Furlong, the tighthead captaining a side at senior level for the first time. Furlong, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday, has overcome an ankle injury to start and admits it is an honour of which he “never dreamed”.

“I never even thought of it,” said the 29-year-old. “You know when you dream as a young fella, you want to play for Ireland, you want to play for Leinster, you want to play for the Lions – I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland.”

Tadhg Furlong ‘never even dreamed’ of being Ireland captain

Team News - Fiji

12:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vilimoni Botitu drops out through injury, though Teti Tela may have started at fly-half anyway, with Ben Volavola back amongst things on the bench to give Cotter the option of a second specialist ten in the squad. Kini Murimurivalu is another absentee, with Setareki Tuicuvu shifting to full back and Jiuta Wainiqolo, one of many of this squad to have translated their sevens skills successfully to the French Top 14, worth watching on the right wing.

Adrea Cocagi is in line for a debut in the backs from the bench.

“We want to give everybody a try during these three test matches. There is an opportunity for everybody to play and grow,” said head coach Vern Cotter.

“We will have to step up against Ireland. There is three main access we are working on; we want to work on how we carry the ball and clean the ball so have to provide a fastball, we want to improve our defence and we want to be on top of our game in our set piece.

Fiji XV: E Mawi, S Matavesi, M Saulo; I Nasilasila, RL Rotuisolia; A Tuisue, L Botia, V Mata; F Lomani, T Tela; V Habosi, K Ravouvou, Waisea N (capt.), J Wainiqolo; S Tuicuvu.

Replacements: M Dolokoto, L Natave, L-R Atalifo, A Ratuniyarawa, J Dyer; S Kuruvoli, B Volavola, A Cocagi.

Flying Fijians Team for Dublin 🔥💪🏾#duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/c6GJSVq0Ip — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 11, 2022

Team News - Ireland

12:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As expected, Andy Farrell does make a number of changes to the Ireland side that survived South Africa last weekend – though not, perhaps, as many as some predicted. Farrell said this week that a few of his fringe squad members had cost themselves an appearance by failing to impress for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV last week.

"People don’t just get a Test match when they’re not performing at their best," said the Ireland coach. "There is definitely an element of that."

There are still a handful of new faces, though: loosehead Jeremy Loughman makes his debut opposite captain Tadhg Furlong in the front row, while rangy forward Cian Prendergast and talented Munster playmaker Jack Crowley could do likewise from the bench. Jimmy O’Brien, so impressive on his first cap in the centres last week, begins at full back.

Ireland XV: J Loughman, R Herring, T Furlong (capt.); T Beirne, J Ryan; C Doris, N Timoney, J Conan; J Gibson-Park, J Carbery; M Hansen, S McCloskey, R Henshaw; R Baloucoune; J O’Brien.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, T O’Toole, C Prendergast, M Deegan, C Casey, J Crowley, G Ringrose.

Your Ireland line up to face Fiji at a sold-out Aviva Stadium! ✊#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 10, 2022

Ireland vs Fiji

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, on to this packed afternoon slate, and Ireland vs Fiji. Fiji showed some very, very good things in the first half against Scotland last week but this is a step up in standard, even if this is a rotated Irish side.

Let’s have a look at those two 23s...

Autumn Nations Series - Ireland vs Fiji

12:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good afternoon. It’s the second week proper of the Autumn Nations Series and another long, enticing weekend of international rugby ahead.

The action begins in Dublin, where Fiji are in town hoping to cause a shock against a changed Irish side, with kick off an hour or so away.