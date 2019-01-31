Ireland vs England team news: Jack Nowell and Manu Tuilagi start Six Nations opener in Dublin

Jack Nowell has been recalled to the England starting line-up in Eddie Jones’ attempt to play with nine forwards against Ireland for this Saturday’s Six Nations opener in Dublin.

The Exeter Chiefs wing is named in his familiar position among the backs, but has been tasked by Jones to play a utility role in an effort to maximise his breakdown skills and negate the danger that Ireland pose without the ball.

England’s starting line-up shows six personnel changes from the team that beat Australia in November, with Mako Vunipola and younger brother Billy both returning to the pack along with Tom Curry, who is named in place of the injured Sam Underhill. With Brad Shields absent, Mark Wilson moves from No 8 to blindside flanker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maro Itoje is joined in the second row by Saracens teammate George Kruis in an effort to boost Englanf's lineout, with Courtney Lawes beating Joe Launchbury to the bench.

The other changes come in the back line with Nowell in for the absent Joe Cokanasiga, while Manu Tuilagi makes his first England start since June 2014 in place of Ben Te’o, who misses out after suffering a side strain in training on Monday. Henry Slade retains the 13 shirt that he held during the November internationals, Tuilagi moved from his favoured position to the inside centre role, while captain Owen Farrell is fit to lead the side at fly-half with Ben Youngs retaining the No 9 shirt.

Elliot Daly beats Mike Brown to the full-back berth despite fears that he will face a barrage of high balls from the likes of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton following a less-than-convincing autumn programme, while Jonny May joins Nowell on the wing with Chris Ashton missing out.

Story continues

Jones has been vocal in trying to get under the skin of the Irish, accusing fly-half and World Rugby Player of the Year Johnny Sexton of possessing a “bat phone” to the referee in regards to his communication on the pitch with officials, while England defence coach John Mitchell predicted that Ireland will “bore the s*** out of us” earlier in the week.

And after selecting his side that will open the championship on Saturday afternoon against the reigning Grand Slam champions, the Australian believes that his side have already been written off.

“It is well documented no one thinks we can win, but I can tell you everyone inside our camp believes we can win,” Jones said.

“I think it is quite clear to beat Ireland you have to beat them in the contest area.

Manu Tuilagi starts his first England Test since June 2014 (Getty)

"They are very good at the breakdown and in the air, both those areas are a priority for us. Traditionally England and Ireland games are always very close, they are tough affairs, there is a lot of emotion in the games so our ability to finish the game strongly is going to be vital.”

Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson stands to make his England debut off the bench where he is joined by George Ford and Ashton – who is selected ahead of Brown in the matchday squad – while Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Harry Williams, Courtney Lawes and Nathan Hughes make up the forward replacements. Both Joe Launchbury and Brown will travel with the squad to Dublin on Thursday afternoon as injury cover, with England set to undergo one last training session on Friday before preparing for the Aviva Stadium clash.

England team to face Ireland:

Elliot Daly; Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Harry Williams, Courtney Lawes, Nathan Hughes, Dan Robson, George Ford, Mike Brown, Chris Ashton.