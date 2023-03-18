Ireland vs England LIVE: Six Nations 2023 build-up as Ireland aim to seal grand slam

(PA)

The final game of the 2023 Six Nations will see Ireland try to seal a grand slam on home turf for the first time. Only old rivals England stand in their way.

Ireland have claimed three grand slams in their long history but not one of them has ended in Dublin, which promises to make this St Patrick’s Day weekend all the more special for the men in green, providing they can see off an England team in crisis.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland are the undisputed No 1 side in the world and have swept aside all-comers during the championship, while England have struggled to consistently improve the tailspin they found themselves in towards the end of the Eddie Jones era, under new coach Steve Borthwick.

Decent wins over Italy and Wales were immediately forgotten as they suffered a record home defeat to France at Twickenham last time out, being completely outclassed by a rampant Les Bleus and leaving them in no doubt where they stand in the pecking order just six months out from a World Cup. If they can bounce back to beat an unstoppable-looking Irish team at the Aviva Stadium, then it will go down as one of the all-time great Six Nations shocks.

Follow live coverage from the Aviva Stadium below after the conclusion of France vs Wales:

Ireland vs England - live Six Nations updates

Ireland host England in the final match of the 2023 Six Nations

Ireland will seal an impressive grand slam with victory - something they have never accomplished in Dublin before

England are aiming to bounce back from a humiliation by France at Twickenham last week but are heavy underdogs

France down Wales 41-28 to put themselves in position to nick the title if Ireland slip up

Scotland beat Italy 26-14 in a thriller to kick off Super Saturday

Owen Farrell ready to upset family loyalties against Ireland

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England captain Owen Farrell admits his mother Colleen is stuck in an unenviable position as he attempts to deny father Andy Grand Slam glory with Ireland.

The personal circumstances of the Farrell family is a major subplot going into Saturday’s sold-out Dublin showdown, with the hosts odds-on favourites to complete a Guinness Six Nations clean sweep.

Fly-half Farrell is out to spoil the St Patrick’s weekend party at the Aviva Stadium after being recalled by Steve Borthwick, having begun last weekend’s 53-10 thrashing by France on the bench.

The 31-year-old insists it will be business as usual for him and his dad but concedes it is a tricky situation for relatives caught in the middle.

“It’s not weird for us two,” he said. “It’s probably a bit more weird for the family that’s supporting, especially my mum.

“She says she doesn’t know what she wants to happen. It’s probably a bit tough for her – well, I know it is.

“But in terms of us, we’re just doing our job. He’s not out there on the field, it’s not direct competition.

“We’ve been doing it for a long time now. It’s not the first time we’ve done it.”

Owen Farrell ready to upset family loyalties against Ireland

Joe Biden sends his support

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Joe Biden is a long-standing fan of Irish rugby, with Rob and Dave Kearney distant cousins of the 46th US President. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been at the White House over the last couple of days as part of a number of events to mark St Patrick’s Day, with the elder Kearney brother in attendance too to receive Biden’s well wishes for an Irish Grand Slam.

Team News - England

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After seeming so inferior physically against France, it is a mild surprise that Steve Borthwick does not make more changes to his starting group of forwards. The one alteration is enforced: Ollie Chessum has suffered an untimely dislocated ankle, throwing his World Cup participation into doubt after a bright debut Six Nations, so Dave Ribbans makes his first tournament start alongside Maro Itoje.

There are more significant switches behind the scrum. Owen Farrell, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade unite in midfield for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Ollie Lawrence out due to injury, while Henry Arundell makes his first England start on the left wing.

On the bench, Dan Cole could bring up a century of England appearances in typically understated manner – the tighthead prop will be only the fourth man to reach 100 for England when he relieves Kyle Sinckler.

England XV: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Dave Ribbans; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt; Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell (capt.); Henry Arundell, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Anthony Watson; Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry; Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.

Team News - Ireland

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier may have done a fine approximation of an Irish hooker in the win over Scotland but Andy Farrell will be mighty relieved to be able to call upon Dan Sheehan, with both the hooker and back row Caelan Doris cleared to start after early withdrawals at Murrayfield. Their Leinster teammate Ryan Baird comes in to the starting pack with Iain Henderson out.

Jamison Gibson-Park is preferred to Conor Murray at nine after adding his usual brand of zip and zeal from the bench a week ago. Thankfully, Garry Ringrose has been up and about this week and seems to be doing well after that horrible head-on-hip collision that ended his championship, with the centre handing great mate Josh van der Flier his 50th cap on Friday, but Farrell can boast a fully-fit Robbie Henshaw as more-than-handy cover.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton (capt.); James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Mack Hansen; Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan; Conor Murray, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

Can Ireland win a Grand Slam?

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s that for our live coverage of France’s win - we’ll have a load more reaction and analysis of their Six Nations over the next couple of days, along with an assessment of a Welsh campaign salvaged a little in the last two weeks but nonetheless leaving plenty of questions.

But we are now less than half-an-hour away from kick off at the Aviva Stadium, where Ireland’s men are hoping to seal a Six Nations Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time...

Prospect of Ireland’s dream weekend should leave England green with envy

F/T: France 41-28 Wales

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There will be some stern words for France after letting things slip a little but they look in very fine fettle ahead of their home tournament in the autumn. Their attacking game has been back in full flow in the last two weeks, aided by Jonathan Danty’s explosive return at inside centre.

F/T: France 41-28 Wales

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Four Welsh tries won’t at all please Shaun Edwards, but France finish with a bonus point win to at least put a little extra pressure on Ireland this evening. It looked at one stage in the second half like the hosts would carve Wales open, but where England faded last week, Warren Gatland’s side grew to end their campaign in a much more positive manner.

Let’s be clear - Wales are still a long way off, but there were plenty of good bits to give Gatland a little more confidence leading in to his summer of World Cup preparations.

FULL TIME! FRANCE 41-28 WALES

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! France 41-28 WALES (Rio Dyer, 80 minutes)

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales will go away with a bonus point!

That’s a top finish from Rio Dyer. Justin Tipuric puts the ball in his gas-man’s hands, and the wing bolts between Damian Penaud and Thomas Ramos, sending the pair sprawling away as he keeps his legs churning.

He slides over to ensure the last note is a Welsh one - Leigh Halfpenny’s final act in the Six Nations, you would think, is a typically precise touchline conversion to further narrow the final margin.

TRY! FRANCE 41-21 Wales (Damian Penaud try, 78 minutes)

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another simple run-in for Damian Penaud!

France bide their time and pick their moment to play wide, with the right wing in space and screaming for the ball. Thomas Ramos evades Rio Dyer to ensure the space remains as he releases a pass, and Penaud ambles in for his second try of the afternoon. Up the French try-scoring charts he continues to climb - he’s beyond the late, great Christophe Dominici now.

Ramos converts superbly once more.

France 34-21 Wales, 76 minutes

16:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s maul is collapsed by a Welshman. Penalty.

Peato Mauvaka taps and rumbles. Maxime Lucu runs a switch play with Jonathan Danty, who pushes close. Six Nations debutant Bastien Chalureau nearly reaches the line with a long plant of the left arm, but is stopped short.

France 34-21 Wales, 75 minutes

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another Ramos nudge is carried over the touchline by a corner-flagging Tomos Williams.

Three French changes. Yoram Moefana, Maxime Lucu and Sekou Macalou come on, with Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont and Charles Ollivon replaced.

Leigh Halfpenny and Owen Williams are introduced by Warren Gatland.

France 34-21 Wales, 73 minutes

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a little spice to proceedings now, with a few off-ball collisions and hefty contacts around the ruck bringing the crowd into the contest. Romain Ntamack topples over a grounded Louis Rees-Zammit as he takes impressively in the air, but the Wales full back’s challenge was legal.

Rees-Zammit provides speedy cover to ensure Thomas Ramos’ kick in behind is not first grounded by French hands. Goalline drop out.

France 34-21 Wales, 71 minutes

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Biggar claims a high bomb superbly up above Romain Ntamack, but he limps away after falling awkwardly in an Antoine Dupont tackle. The fly-half will soldier on, hoping to run it off.

Wales have stayed in the fight in the second half, with Tomos Williams crossing for their third try:

They've got another! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



France 34-21 Wales, 69 minutes

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s more like France! Damian Penaud canters through a great gaping space in the Welsh kick chase, George North exposed by a lack of inside support. Penaud ignores two better options in support to throw a pass wider to Ethan Dumortier.

Penaud is clattered into by Gareth Thomas, staying down to try and draw a penalty from the officials. France turn the ball over and Penaud is back on his feet appealing, but TMO Joy Neville clears Thomas contact, perhaps right in feeling that the wing had milked it slightly.

TRY! France 34-21 WALES (Tomos Williams try, 66 minutes)

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then!

This has been very, very good from Wales in the last ten minutes when they might have simply folded. Tomos Williams has added plenty since his introduction at scrum-half, twice involved in this passage to eventually capitalise on space to score.

A pre-called play sees Justin Tipuric lurk on the left after the Welsh lineout drive as the rest of the forwards attack infield. Williams finds the flanker with a wide pass, with Tipuric chopped down about two metres short.

Two more punchy carries create enough room for the livewire nine to snipe in. Dan Biggar converts.

France 34-14 Wales, 65 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dillon Lewis, perhaps riled by his man-handling by Sipili Falatea, shows his scrummaging skill, bending back Reda Wardi to earn a penalty.

France 34-14 Wales, 63 minutes

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cap number one hundred ends just after the hour mark for Taulupe Faletau, taking the applause of the Welsh fans in Paris as Tommy Reffell steps in to the back row. Aaron Wainwright will move to number eight, taking his place at the back of a scrum after Mauvaka’s lineout throw sails off-line.

France 34-14 Wales, 62 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stern French defence! Wales’ forwards try gamely to bash between the burly bodies but get little joy. Sipili Falatea delivers a licking to Dillon Lewis before fellow front-row replacement Peato Mauvaka wins a turnover penalty, perhaps aided by a delayed exit from the contact area from tackler Charles Ollivon.

France 34-14 Wales, 60 minutes

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tomos Williams tries to dart away from the base of the scrum but can’t force a pass past Antoine Dupont, who knocks on as he tackles his scrum-half counterpart. Wales will reset, two metres further back and to the left of the last engagement.

France 34-14 Wales, 59 minutes

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Where England faded last week, Wales have stirred. Dillon Lewis is on for his 50th cap at tighthead but it is the backs leading the way, high hoists from Tomos Williams and then Dan Biggar reclaimed.

Williams kicks again with the French backfield under-occupied. Ethan Dumortier is forced back over his own line - Wales will feed a five-metre scrum.

TRY! France 34-14 WALES (Bradley Roberts try, 57 minutes)

16:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over go the visitors!

Some lovely touches from Dan Biggar after Tipuric’s turnover and France never quite recover. Josh Adams surges into Antoine Dupont and is just about held but Romain Taofifenua can’t stop Bradley Roberts, taking on the rumble and maintaining his momentum to get to the line.

Biggar adds the extra two from the tee.

France 34-7 Wales, 55 minutes

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales won’t go down without a fight. Tomos Williams forces France back into their own in-goal and Thomas Ramos can’t escape. turned over by Justin Tipuric after he is felled by Nick Tompkins.

France 34-7 Wales, 54 minutes

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Wales. Nick Tompkins threads a diagonal grubber for his teammates to chase and both George North and Josh Adams oblige, forcing France to scramble into their own half. Antoine Dupont subsequently throws a forward pass.

France 34-7 Wales, 53 minutes

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is still nearly half-an-hour left, but I think we are reasonably safe to say that France will go top of the Six Nations table with that bonus point in tow.

France 34-7 Wales, 51 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two more French front-row changes, with Reda Wardi and Peato Mauvaka on. The Stade de France crowd lift as the latter gathers a Welsh over-throw at a lineout.

Wardi is soon involved, too, carrying off Antoine Dupont’s pass. A French knock on ends the movement.

TRY! FRANCE 34-7 Wales (Gael Fickou try, 49 minutes)

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s the bonus point score!

A first phase strike move of real beauty from France. Jonathan Danty is the decoy on the hard angle back towards the set-piece, Romain Ntamack fading out the back to take a pass. The fly-half has options around him and picks the right one, waiting a half-beat to give flat to Gael Fickou, who makes the incision and tumbles over the line.

Thomas Ramos continues his perfect afternoon with the boot.

France 27-7 Wales, 48 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are close to cutting Wales open with every touch. A mess of a lineout ends with the hosts totally in retreat but they still manage to threaten, Jonathan Danty fearless in lifting a one-handed offload from inside his own 22 to Thomas Ramos, who nearly sprints clear of Nick Tompkins. Wales are forced to infringe at the breakdown after Tompkins tugs Ramos down.

Uini Atonio is replaced by Sipili Falatea, who is making that bench tighthead role his own.

France 27-7 Wales, 46 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Changes in the Welsh tight five: Bradley Roberts and Gareth Thomas on for Ken Owens and Wyn Jones, while Daffyd Jenkins replaces Alun Wyn Jones as the lock surely says farewell to the Six Nations.

TRY! FRANCE 27-7 Wales (Uini Atonio, 44 minutes)

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

50th cap, first try - Uini Atonio provides a burly French finish!

What a way to mark the half-century. It’s been a fine return to the fold for Atonio after his ban, with the tighthead busy throughout this afternoon. I’m not quite sure Thomas Ramos expected his pass to end up in the prop’s hands as he hustled around the corner to further exploit France’s numbers advantage to the left, but Atonio takes securely, making the most of a mass mismatch against Louis Rees-Zammit to flop over the line.

The excellent Ramos is accurate again from the tee.

France 20-7 Wales, 42 minutes

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Julien Marchand thrusts up the centre, picking and driving through a hole outside Adam Beard. Penalty to France 15 metres out - Antoine Dupont calls for a scrum.

France 20-7 Wales, 41 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Ramos takes a high kick and pauses, like a boxer inviting his opponent to swing. Wales resist, waiting for Ramos to make his intentions clear and halting him as he darts to the right.

France make metres up the left, Ethan Dumortier and Charles Ollivon eventually held up inside the Welsh 22, but able to smuggle the ball back to his scrum-half.

H/T: France 20-7 Wales

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are back out there. 40 more minutes this Six Nations for France and Wales - back underway in Paris.

H/T: France 20-7 Wales

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales stuck at it thereafter but France’s attack looks mighty dangerous every time they touch the ball. There have been a couple of moments of profligacy but Jonathan Danty’s score was proficiently taken.

H/T: France 20-7 Wales

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s half, eventually, with the hosts opening up ominously after Wales had started brightly. It was much, much better from Warren Gatland’s side in the first 15 minutes, with a number of the visitors’ older heads rolling back the years to match their opposition. A powerful maul sucked the French defence in and allowed George North to go over beneath the sticks and give Wales an early lead, but the answer was typically swift - and superb.

HALF TIME! FRANCE 20-7 WALES

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

France 20-7 Wales, 40 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonathan Danty almost busts free of the Wales blindside defence after Antoine Dupont intelligently switches direction from a midfield scrum, but the ball is jarred free from the centre.

Wales run it back, with Josh Adams and Taulupe Faletau targeting the tramlines on the right. Adams is pushed over the touchline to bring the first 40 minutes to a close.

France 20-7 Wales, 39 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are reeling a little now after that bright opening quarter. The passes are half-a-yard off, and George North knocks on.

France 20-7 Wales, 38 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A French scrum but welcome news for Wales as Alun Wyn Jones returns after being cleared during his Head Injury Assessment. There’s more Six Nations turf yet to tread for the second row.

Antoine Dupont threatens to burst the Welsh defence open with a typically sharp exploitation of space, but can’t find Damian Penaud on his right.

France 20-7 Wales, 37 minutes

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rousing rendition of the French national anthem as the Stade de France crowd roar their approval for that Danty score.

Damian Penaud claims a mark brilliantly after retreating innside his own 22. He taps it quickly, and George North is perhaps a little fortunate that his blocking of an infield pass with extended fingers is deemed only a knock on by the officials. The ruling on Uini Atonio’s earlier intervention is cited by Nic Berry as he explains to Antoine Dupont why North is not penalised - but North did not look like he was ever going to be able to reel that in.

TRY! FRANCE 20-7 Wales (Jonathan Danty try, 34 minutes)

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonathan Danty scores in the corner! It’s the Toulouse creative axis at their best again, Romain Ntamack making a half-break and connecting with Thomas Ramos, who in turn tees up Antoine Dupont. The scrum-half bowls over a would-be tackler and gets to within five metres.

France ensures the ball remains infield on the left and Wales are short of numbers as the home side spread it to the right, with Danty the end-man on the line and sliding in with a sprint and a fend. Deadeye Ramos converts.

France 13-7 Wales, 32 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Romain Ntamack kick trickles into the Welsh in-goal, with Dan Biggar happy to let it come to a halt and tap down.

His goalline drop out is taken on the hop by Charles Ollivon, who comes rampaging back to launch a French attack.

PENALTY! FRANCE 13-7 Wales (Thomas Ramos penalty, 30 minutes)

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second penalty in five minutes from Thomas Ramos extends France’s advantage.

France 10-7 Wales, 29 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welsh hands get to Julien Marchand’s throw, but knock it on. France’s scrum inside the Welsh 22.

Wyn Jones’ elbow hits the deck - penalty to the hosts. Jones shakes his head.

France 10-7 Wales, 28 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A horrible moment all-round from Wales. Rhys Webb completely misses Dan Biggar with his pass after the fly-half drops back to prepare for a long clearance, and Louis Rees-Zammit then kicks out on the full.

PENALTY! FRANCE 10-7 Wales (Thomas Ramos penalty, 26 minutes)

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Ramos rewards his Toulouse teammate’s breakdown scavenging with three points, putting France into their first lead of the afternoon.

France 7-7 Wales, 25 minutes

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales throw another of those swift lineouts to the front, two forwards connecting well and allowing Rhys Webb to kick long.

But this is potentially bad news for Warren Gatland: Alun Wyn Jones is being removed having been called for an HIA by the doctor. Daffyd Jenkins on.

And that has been coming - Julien Marchand wins a breakdown penalty.

France 7-7 Wales, 24 minutes

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s jackalers are just starting to disrupt Wales’ ball, forcing more red shirts to pile in to each breakdown and leaving their side under-resourced elsewhere. Dan Biggar has only Justin Tipuric with him as he attacks the blindside, with the flanker forced to hold his chase having been ahead of his fly-half as Biggar props ahead. Jonathan Danty flips the field with a right-footed riposte.

France 7-7 Wales, 22 minutes

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aside from Damian Penaud’s brilliant score, France haven’t quite found their attacking fluency. A fumble on the right allows Wales to hack a loose ball ahead, with Rio Dyer haring after it.

Ethan Dumortier and Antoine Dupont extricate themselves from a bit of a predicament, and the scrum-half clears to touch.

France 7-7 Wales, 21 minutes

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down the burly men go in a heap again but Antoine Dupont is ordered to play the ball away. He does, and Romain Ntamack clears.

The fly-half fails to find touch but it matters not, with France’s chase perfectly formed and Romain Taofifenua getting in over the top to win a holding on penalty.

France 7-7 Wales, 19 minutes

15:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Justin Tipuric reaches back to claim Ken Owens’s long lineout throw, just about retaining possession as he comes back down to earth.

Taulupe Faletau and Tomas Francis combine intricately to send Tipuric into a soft shoulder. Alun Wyn Jones seeks something equally extravagant, holding the ball in one hand and palming it towards George North. The centre spills the lock’s offload.

France 7-7 Wales, 19 minutes

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a penalty - the officials are satisfied that Fickou has not driven the veteran lock into the floor, and a relatively soft landing means there is no need for a card.

Wales still impressing, though - this has been their best 20 minutes of the championship so far.

France 7-7 Wales, 18 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France try to work Damian Penaud into the line from their lineout launch play, but the hands aren’t quite precise enough, and the wing spills.

Eek - that looks like a slightly dangerous challenge from Gael Fickou, lifting and driving Alun Wyn Jones into the ground. Joy Neville in the TMO truck will be employed again.

France 7-7 Wales, 16 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France try to disassemble that platform by cratering the Welsh scrum. Their first attempt is not rewarded with Nic Berry unhappy with the initial stability on the engage, but Tomas Francis and Wyn Jones are peeled back for a second time, the combined heft of Romain Taofifenua and Atonio too much for the latter to handle.

France 7-7 Wales, 15 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nope, that’s a fair attempt to grasp the ball from the enormous French tighthead, tapping it back into his brow before it then spills forward. Slightly curiously, Nic Berry still gives Wales a scrum despite having called advantage over for what he had initially deemed a knock on - a perfect attacking platform for the visitors, 20 metres out and dead centre.

France 7-7 Wales, 15 minutes

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France attack the breakdown hard, but Wales’ clearers are doing a fine job so far, keeping Julien Marchand and co. off their ball.

Ooh - was that a deliberate knock-on? Uini Atonio’s hand came reaching through, and Nic Berry wants to check it with TMO Joy Neville...

France 7-7 Wales, 14 minutes

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France also take their lineout with haste, not wanting Wales to form a potential challenge. Antoine Dupont clears to about his own ten-metre line.

France 7-7 Wales, 13 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic Berry ends up sandwiched between the two loosehead props at the front of a hastily taken Welsh lineout, but the Australian referee is happy for the visitors to continue, content he has had no material impact on Cyril Baille’s attempted challenge.

Wales initially make good ground and Rhys Webb lifts a clever box kick into the corner, with France watching it into touch.

TRY! FRANCE 7-7 Wales (Damian Penaud try, 11 minutes)

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stop it! Sensational from France to strike back!

Just delightful from the French half-backs. Romain Ntamack takes a pull-back pass from Thomas Ramos, sashaying away from Nick Tompkins rather easily. Two more dummies allow the fly-half to foxtrot between the Welsh backfield defenders, connecting with his Toulouse teammate Antoine Dupont.

Dupont skips away from a tackler and has the vision to find Damian Penaud on the wide outside. A perfect touchline conversion from Thomas Ramos levels things up.

France 0-7 Wales, 10 minutes

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France started at a canter against both Scotland and England so this is a different test for Fabien Galthie’s men. Jonathan Danty is caught high as he tries to explore the outside. Advantage coming...

TRY! France 0-7 WALES (George North try, 8 minutes)

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And George North slices through!

What a start from Wales! They constrict the French defence as the maul gets a march on, Ken Owens eventually dragged down illegally a metre short. The advantage prompts a wider pass, Rhys Webb unfurling a loquacious ball that whispers in the faces of the approaching French defence as it flies beyond them into North’s hands. In slides the outside centre untouched, ensuring a simple conversion for Dan Biggar.

France 0-0 Wales, 7 minutes

14:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are shut down as they try to go wider, but only due to an offside French defender. Rhys Webb puts too much loft on his crossfield clip.

Dan Biggar pokes the penalty into the corner. Wales’ third attacking five-metre lineout of the first seven minutes.

France 0-0 Wales, 5 minutes

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales shift the point of attack, flicking off the top to Taulupe Faletau at the tail to drive from there. It does not work - France’s forwards steel themselves and prevent any progress,

Adam Beard just about extracts the ball before Nic Berry awards a turnover. Rhys Webb plays away.

France 0-0 Wales, 4 minutes

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A relatively shallow drop-kick from France and Wales remain in good attacking position. Intense and direct from Welsh forwards, with both centres lending their carrying weight, too.

Advantage drawn. Louis Rees-Zammit plays the speculator, trying to conjure something from his sleeve but missing the mark with a blind offload in the vague direction of Rio Dyer. Back for the penalty; again Wales go to the corner.

France 0-0 Wales, 2 minutes

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! It looked like there might have been a knock-on in the meat of the maul from Ken Owens, too, but France are happy enough with a goalline dropout as they hold out on their line and keep Wyn Jones up off the deck.

France 0-0 Wales, 1 minute

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France immmediately clear long to Louis Rees-Zammit, who runs back into the French chasers, unable to get any change out of them. Wyn Jones does, however, make good ground in a more direct manner.

Gregory Alldritt is the first French player to contest a breakdown, but gets his angle of entry wrong. He’s penalised; Wales kick to the corner through Dan Biggar’s accurate right boot.

KICK OFF!

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France against Wales is underway.

France vs Wales

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The remote controlled mini Renault Megane delivers the match ball to the middle, a young Frenchman given the honour of a false kick-off, booting the ball firmly away.

It is returned to Dan Biggar, who will deliver the proper start to proceedings.

Match Officials

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ire)

La Marseillaise

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Stade de France lifts the noise levels for “La Marseillaise“.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taulupe Faletau stands next to two of Wales’ newer faces, Tommy Reffell and Louis Rees-Zammit joining the veteran number eight in launching into the opening notes of “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”. The emotion is clear in the eyes of Alun Wyn Jones and George North, the former particularly - this is surely the lock’s Six Nations farewell after 66 caps, the second most in competition history (Sergio Parisse, 69).

France vs Wales

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Faletau leads the Welsh squad out on to the Stade de France surface, with the Saint-Denis stadium already bouncing. A bonus point win would take France top of the Six Nations table, of course.

One hundred up for Taulupe Faletau

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Warren Gatland this week suggested as many as eight players could be making their final Six Nations appearance in a Welsh shirt, so this may be a day tinged with plenty of emotion for some of his old-stagers. Taulupe Faletau has been an outstanding servant for Wales and one of their better performers during a tough campaign - the centurion normally relishes the biggest games and won’t let his side go out meekly on his special day.

Rio Dyer feels week in the sun has lifted Wales’ morale ahead of France clash

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rio Dyer believes that a week in the sun has helped boost Wales’ morale ahead of their Guinness Six Nations finale against France.

Wales flew to Nice following victory over Italy in Rome last weekend, where they fine-tuned their preparations to face Les Bleus on Saturday.

A difficult Six Nations campaign – three defeats and one win – also saw the threat of a players’ strike as off-field issues dominated.

Although a strike was averted ahead of Wales’ appointment with England, the whole saga still left its mark.

“There has been a lot of pressure back in Wales, and for the whole of Welsh rugby it has been a difficult challenge,” Wales wing Dyer said.

“But we have been out in a different place in the sun, not the snow and rain, and that has brought the morale of the boys up a bit.”

Rio Dyer feels week in the sun has lifted Wales’ morale ahead of France clash

Team News - Wales

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One final spin of the Warren Gatland selection wheel for the 2023 Six Nations sees the Wales head coach go back to some of the more experienced members of his squad. Taulupe Faletau brings up cap number 100 at number eight, and is joined in the pack by Alun Wyn Jones, back amongst things after being left out entirely against Italy.

Also in to the starting group of forwards is Aaron Wainwright, a favourite of the last years of the first Gatland regime but in for the first time this championship. Dan Biggar returns at fly-half while Nick Tompkins and George North take over in the centres, with Louis Rees-Zammit’s sparkle preferred to Leigh Halfpenny’s solidity at full-back after Liam Williams’s injury.

Wales XV: Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt.), Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones; Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau; Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar; Rio Dyer, Nick Tompkins, George North, Josh Adams; Louis Rees-Zammit.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Daffyd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell; Tomos Williams, Owen Williams, Leigh Halfpenny.

Team News - France

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After that dynamite display at Twickenham a week ago, Fabien Galthie makes only two changes to his French starting fifteen. Paul Willemse was a casualty of the efforts against England, but Romain Taofifenua provides appropriately beefy back-up to the lock, and forms a burly right-side of the French scrum with Uini Atonio cleared to return after his suspension.

Taofifenua’s elevation leaves space on the bench for another lock, with Bastien Chalureau of Montepellier readied for a Six Nations debut.

France XV: Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Romain Ntamack; Ethan Dumortier, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou; Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

On to France vs Wales...

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve hardly time to draw breath before the second Super Saturday instalment, so it’s time for a swift switch of focus to affairs in Paris.

There will be plenty more reaction to Scotland’s win over Italy across The Independent this weekend, but for now, on to France vs Wales...

F/T: Scotland 26-14 Italy

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A neat encapsulation of Italy’s tournament in those final moments there - so close, and yet so far for Kieran Crowley’s side, who ultimately end with another wooden spoon. Scotland’s bonus-point victory should secure them third place, a just final result for another campaign of plenty of positives.

FULL TIME! SCOTLAND 26-14 ITALY

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! SCOTLAND 26-14 Italy (Blair Kinghorn try, 81 minutes)

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hat-trick, a bonus point - Scotland go the length to finish with a flourish!

So, so cruel on Italy, from metres short to underneath their own posts in an instant. Italy are penalised at the scrum so Ali Price says “why not?”, passing away to his left.

Duhan van der Merwe makes the initial bust on the outside, supported by Blair Kinghorn, equally long of leg and impressive on the gallop. Despairing Italian tacklers dive at his heels but can’t bring the striding thoroughbred down. For a second time, Kinghorn has a Six Nations hat-trick against Italy, and Scotland will add five more points to their final 2023 Six Nations tally.

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 79 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knocked on! Michele Lamaro cries foul - surely there was a Scottish tackler offside? “I can’t check it,” Angus Gardner says, sticking with his call of a Scottish scrum.

See this out and the hosts will be there...

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 78 minutes

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thrice Italy are nearly there but Scotland just about hold firm! The boulder-like Manfredi’s initial surge is sharp, darting to within a metre, and Marco Zanon nearly biffs through. Alessandro Garbisi dives for the line between two Scottish bodies but loses control.

Back for another penalty as Jamie Ritchie is warned about his side’s discipline.

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 77 minutes

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy’s forwards power into the Scottish fringe defence, getting little joy. Wide, Juan Ignacio Brex tumbles as he takes...but Scotland are offside.

Penalty to the visitors. Five points, three minutes. What’s the call? Marco Manfredi will quick tap...

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 76 minutes

14:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A break up the right from Pierre Bruno, and Italy win a penalty. Prodded into the corner with four minutes left. This feels very, very like Cardiff last year.

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 74 minutes

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tommmaso Allan’s smartly taken score and a Paolo Garbisi penalty leave Italy within striking distance as they seek another famous final day Six Nations triumph:

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 73 minutes

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But can’t pounce as Matt Fagerson knocks on! A slightly needless pass from WP Nel, who has space in front of him to rumble but instead fizzes in the direction of the replacement back-row, who is taken man-and-ball and spills forward.

Scotland 19-13 Italy, 73 minutes

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy’s second debutant of the day is introduced - welcome to international rugby, Marco Manfredi, with the hooker tasked with throwing a lineout inside his own 22 immediately.

And Scotland steal it!...

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 72 minutes

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More replacements come on, WP Nel on the Scottish tighthead and Marco Zanon in the Italian backline.

Ben Healy’s up-and-under is tapped back into Scottish hands. Ali Price twice makes smart decisions, directing his box kicks towards the touchline nicely, with the second of them hopping into touch.

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 69 minutes

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A mighty smite from Federico Ruzza to earn Italy a penalty! The danger klaxons begin to sound for the visitors as Scotland swell again after Price’s scamper, but a carrier is rocked back by the lock, making his 18th tackle and earning a penalty as Scotland dive off their feet to protect the ball.

Scotland 19-13 Italy, 68 minutes

14:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ali Price breaks away! A brilliant Italian turnover inside the Scotland 22 but a loose offload allows the repalcement Scotland scrum-half to snatch the ball out of the sky and hurry out of danger.

He’s eventually hauled in by Tommaso Allan deep inside the Italy half.

Scotland 19-14 Italy, 68 minutes

14:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland need to re-energise both themselves and the crowd, with the home side having lost their way almost entirely since Blair Kinghorn’s second score.

Now this could be a significant moment - a switch at fly-half, with Ben Healy on for his Scotland debut and tasked with seeing things out. Kinghorn remains on, moving to full-back with Ollie Smith replaced.

Cameron Redpath takes over from Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre.

PENALTY! Scotland 19-14 ITALY (Paolo Garbisi penalty, 66 minutes)

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paolo Garbisi takes over kicking duties from Tommaso Allan, with the angle favouring his left boot. Garbisi’s first strike of the day is clean, and Italy are within a single score.

Scotland 19-11 Italy, 65 minutes

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. For the first time in a long while the Italian horns sound in the stands with the home crowd still flat. Manuel Zuliani jackals to win both a turnover and a penalty out of Sione Tuipulotu after the centre had retreated to retrieve his fumble.

Michele Lamaro points at the posts.

TRY! Scotland 19-11 ITALY (Tommaso Allan try, 63 minutes)

13:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy finally unlock the Scottish defence! That is wonderfully taken by their play-making partnership, Tommaso Allan capitalising on a delectably dribbled through-pass from Paolo Garbisi.

Scotland failed to find touch after winning possession, allowing Pierre Bruno and Simone Gesi to run the ball back. Juan Ignacio Brex injects himself at first receiver, allowing Garbisi and Allan to add width in the next phase in the pattern.

Garbisi takes his brother’s pass and drops the ball on to his left in-step, weighting his little grubber perfectly to allow Allan to take without breaking stride and score in the left corner.

Allan’s conversion isn’t quite there.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 61 minutes

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, time for Italy to live this up a little? Gioacomo Nicotera is still rumbling away, hitting his lineout target to allow his side to build inside the Scotland 22 and offering hismelf twice as a carrier.

That’s nice - Juan Ignacio Brex picks a lovely pass to centre partner Luca Morisi at the line.

But Scotland have it. A bold offload from Paolo Garbisi hits lifted limbs and ends up back in home hands.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 59 minutes

13:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A long period with the ball in play ends when a tired Scottish forward strays offside, enabling everyone to draw a much-needed breath.

A trio of changes for Scotland: enter Ali Price, Rory Sutherland and Scott Cummings; exit Ben White, Pierre Schoeman and Jonny Gray.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 57 minutes

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s just a sense that some of the intensity has gone out of the contest with Murrayfield quiet and the game in a bit of a holding pattern. Italy can’t make much of possession near halfway and Paolo Garbisi’s purposeless left-ward lift won’t bring any joy, either.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 56 minutes

13:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Murrayfield surface churns up beneath 32 pumping feet as the two sets of forwards lock scrum horns. Danilo Fischetti is picked out as the cause of an eventual collapse.

After a typically busy afternoon, that is Fischetti’s final act - Federico Zani comes on, joined by prop partner Pietro Ceccarelli, who takes the place of Marco Riccioni.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 55 minutes

13:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An intelligent cross-kick from Tommaso Allan finds Luca Morisi on the left, but Kyle Steyn scrags the centre and hauls him towards touch. Morisi manages to release a pass of sorts, and it bounces up into Simone Gesi’s hands, but not before travelling forward.

Scotland 19-6 Italy, 54 minutes

13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Through the hands at the tail and a chance goes begging! A slight overthrow, maybe, and Matt Fagerson is sharply on to it to allow Scotland to clear.

