Ireland vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Six Nations Super Saturday concludes with a huge clash between old rivals in Dublin this evening. The stage is set for the world’s top-ranked team to clinch a memorable Grand Slam on home soil after a fantastic tournament and send out another major warning shot as they try to end their World Cup curse in the autumn.

Few give England a prayer of spoiling the party tonight and denying Ireland a fourth slam overall, second in five years and first in this city, with Steve Borthwick’s side no doubt still feeling the effects of a record home drubbing by France at Twickenham. But if they can pull off a sizable upset, they would be doing Les Bleus a huge favour as they look to steal the title on the final day as they face Wales earlier on in Paris.

Borthwick will be demanding a swift response from his team as he brings back the likes of seasoned Test warriors Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi for what should be a bruising showdown. Follow Ireland vs England in the Six Nations live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the Aviva Stadium.

Six Nations: ‘Electric freak’ Henry Arundell backed to wreak havoc on Ireland in first England start

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

England will unleash their “electric freak” Henry Arundell against Ireland in Dublin, with Test team-mates and club coaches alike marvelling at his natural-born finishing ability.

Arundell will make his first Test start on his seventh England cap at the Aviva Stadium, as Steve Borthwick’s men bid to hit back from last weekend’s record home defeat by France.

The Red Rose side must offer a riposte from the 53-10 France hammering and also face up to the world’s top-ranked team in Ireland. Andy Farrell’s Ireland are aiming to complete a second Grand Slam in five years, leaving England with collective backs to the wall.

Earnest England missing Test-match villains to ruin Ireland’s Grand Slam party in Six Nations

14:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

England’s Aviva Stadium mission tomorrow would be sorely boosted by the addition of a clutch of archetypal bad guys.

Steve Borthwick’s earnest Red Rose men will set out to spoil Ireland’s Grand Slam party in Dublin, yet they will do so without any recognised Test-match villains. Every classic England era in the international game has been punctuated by a nucleus of central casting spoilers, who know just how to ruin an opponent’s day.

From Wade Dooley through to Martin Johnson, all the best England teams have boasted a number of tight-forwards who seem almost entirely focused on niggle. Such absolute head-wreckers could ruin the opposition’s day, while at the same time keeping their own cool and helping England take control.

For all the quality in the current England ranks, there appears no one able to fill that brief in the classic style — and head coach Borthwick’s side are all the poorer because of it.

France title permutations

14:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

France, meanwhile, are still in with a shout of retaining their title.

Per the same source, here’s a look at how Les Bleus can do it.

How France can win the Six Nations title

They beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point: 20 points to 19

They beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose with a bonus point but France close the gap in points difference: 20 v 20

They beat Wales without a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point and France close the gap in points difference: 19 v 19

Ireland title permutations

14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Per the official Six Nations website, here’s how Ireland can win the Six Nations this evening.

How Ireland can win the Six Nations title

They beat England – also a Grand Slam: 26 or 27 points

They draw with England: 21 points

They lose to England but pick up two bonus points: 21 points

They lose to England picking up one bonus point and stay ahead of France on points difference: 20 points

They lose to England picking up no bonus point but France win without a bonus point (and do not close the points difference gap) or fail to win

England team news as Henry Arundell gears up for debut

14:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Henry Arundell is in for England to make his full Test debut, replacing Max Malins on the wing.

Captain Owen Farrell is back in the starting lineup at fly-half with Marcus Smith dropping out, while Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade are the preferred pairing at centre with Ollie Lawrence out.

Northampton lock David Ribbans comes in for the injured Ollie Chessum, with Nick Isiekwe and Joe Marchant promoted onto the bench.

Ireland team news as Sexton approaches Six Nations record

14:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson have both been ruled out for Ireland after suffering injuries against Scotland, though there are positives with Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan passed fit to start.

Sheehan and his replacement Ronan Kelleher were both forced off at Murrayfield, leading to flanker Josh van der Flier throwing at the lineout, but the first-choice hooker is now fit in a big boost. Robbie Henshaw and Ryan Baird come into the side, while Jamison Gibson-Park replaces Conor Murray at scrum-half.

In his last Six Nations match, Johnny Sexton needs only one point to move past Ronan O’Gara and becomes the Six Nations’ all-time record point scorer.

Prediction: Ireland to win by 20 points

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The pressure of going for a Grand Slam is surely all that can stop Ireland.

Even when not at their best, in spells against Italy and then in the first 40 minutes at Murrayfield, they have found a way to win, despite key players being injured and setbacks appearing.

Scotland looked to be the biggest remaining obstacle to Ireland’s Grand Slam ambitions, but that has been overcome and they now return to Dublin where they have lost just once since the 2019 World Cup.

England will surely improve from the lowest of bars after their dismal display against France, but even a substantial step up is unlikely to be enough against this Irish side.

It is a huge test of character for England against the best team in the world, but the gulf in class and confidence is likely to ensure nothing stops the celebrations in Dublin on Saturday night.

Ireland to win, by 20 points.

England lineup as Farrell and Tuilagi return

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

England XV: Steward; Watson, Slade, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ribbans, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Curry, Mitchell, Smith, Marchant.

Ireland lineup showing three changes for decider

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Baird, Ryan, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O’Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O’Brien.

How to watch Ireland vs England

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Ireland vs England being broadcast live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 4:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action as it happens live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.

LIVE coverage: Follow the game live via Standard Sport’s dedicated blog, including expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Aviva.

14:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a Six Nations Grand Slam decider in Dublin!

Ireland host England looking to achieve the final victory in their relentless pursuit of glory that will send out a key message ahead of the World Cup in the autumn.

Another win today at fortress Aviva would see Andy Farrell’s no1-ranked side claim their first Slam since 2018, fourth of all-time and very first on Dublin soil.

England may be relishing a role as potential party poopers, though will need a gargantuan improvement from their miserable record home defeat by France in round four if they are to pull off any sort of upset here that could actually hand the title to Les Bleus.

Kick-off in the final game of the tournament is at 5pm GMT, so keep it here for all the latest team news, lineups, match build-up and thoughts from both camps plus minute-by-minute updates from the match itself.

We’ll also have analysis across the day from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal, who is at the Aviva Stadium.