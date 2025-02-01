Ireland vs England LIVE: Six Nations 2025 latest score and rugby updates today

Ireland host England as Six Nations opening weekend concludes with a blockbuster clash in Dublin this afternoon. The hosts are the reigning back-to-back champions of this competition, denied historic consecutive Grand Slams only by Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal in a Twickenham thriller last March. Now they will be looking for revenge for that defeat and quickly answer favourites France’s 43-0 demolition of Wales on Friday night.

It is a hugely difficult start to his third Six Nations campaign in charge for Steve Borthwick, who is under pressure for results after England, despite leading in several games against the world’s best teams and pushing them all close, won just five of their 12 Tests in 2024. Today’s showdown is followed by the visit of France and Scotland, so there is no chance of easing themselves into the tournament.

Borthwick has sprung a few selection surprises for this game with both Curry twins starting and a debut for Cadan Murley, while Ireland’s stand-in boss Simon Easterby - filling in for Lions coach Andy Farrell - has picked Sam Prendergast at fly-half. Follow Ireland vs England live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Aviva Stadium!

Ireland vs England latest news

Kick-off: 4:40pm GMT | Aviva Stadium

How to watch: ITV

Ireland team news: Prendergast gets nod at fly-half

England team news: Curry twins and Murley start

Ireland vs England lineups

Score prediction

Aviva Stadium ready to go

15:20

The calm before the storm in Dublin, where conditions are overcast and cloudy with no rain and low winds.

Shouldn’t be any impact from the weather on today’s huge game, which is what we like to see.

This place will be absolutely bouncing very soon.

Maro Itoje: England ready to go with 'clear plan'

15:15

Today is obviously a huge day in the career of Maro Itoje.

Some eyebrows were raised when it was announced a couple of weeks ago that the star second row had replaced Saracens team-mate Jamie George as full-time England captain after the latter succeeded Owen Farrell just a year ago.

Itoje has been tipped as captain material ever since bursting onto the international scene young back in 2016, though he mostly does his talking with his consistent high-level performances rather than necessarily being a huge voice on the pitch.

"We've prepared well, the boys have trained well and we've come together quite nicely. We're clear on the plan. We're ready to go," Itoje said this week.

"It's a really big task. Obviously Ireland are a very good team. They're a team that in their recent history have put together a string of notable performances.

"They have quality players and continuity, more so than most other nations due to the Leinster connection.

"They're a team full of good players and they have that strong Leinster core to what they do and their selection.

"It's a team that's played together before, a team that know what they're about. But we're a good team too."

England must keep discipline after reds mar Dublin trips

14:58

England’s thrilling last-gasp 23-22 win at Twickenham last year thanks to Marcus Smith’s latest of drop goals snapped a four-match losing streak against Ireland that dated back to the 2021 Six Nations.

England had won four in a row themselves before that as sustained runs of momentum continued to swing back and forth in this famous old fixture.

England lost 29-10 on their last visit to Dublin in a warm-up fixture for the 2023 World Cup in France, with Ireland running in five tries and Billy Vunipola sent off for a high tackle.

Their last trip to the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations was earlier that same year, when they lost 29-16 in an attritional affair on the final day as Ireland wrapped up a Grand Slam with four tries and Freddie Steward was harshly shown red just before half-time for a collision with Hugo Keenan.

Sendings off have been a constant theme of these games in Dublin for England in recent years and Steve Borthwick will be desperate for his side to keep their discipline and composure this afternoon.

England have not won at the Aviva since the 2019 Six Nations, when they delivered a supreme performance under Eddie Jones - signed up as a pundit for ITV for this tournament - to emerge 32-20 victors with four tries, including the first after only 95 seconds through Jonny May.

Six Nations round one: The story so far

14:45 , George Flood

So what’s already happened in Six Nations round one so far?

Well, last night we saw exactly why mighty France are being tipped as favourites and sorry Wales for a second successive wooden spoon after Les Bleus ran out dominant 43-0 winners at a bouncing Stade de France in Paris.

Antoine Dupont - who missed last year’s tournament as he prepared to lead his nation to rugby sevens glory at their home Olympic Games in the summer - was typically mesmerising as France wrapped up a bonus point before half-time.

They scored seven tries in total despite some injury issues, with a brace each for wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, plus further efforts from No8 Gregory Alldritt and replacements Julien Marchand and Emilien Gailleton.

The only negative for Fabien Galthie’s side was a late red card for fly-half Romain Ntamack on his first France appearance since 2023 after injury which looks certain to lead to a ban that will rule him out of next weekend’s trip to Twickenham.

Crisis-stricken Wales have now lost 13 Tests in a row, having failed to win a single game last year and not tasted victory since the 2023 World Cup. It was the first time in the Six Nations era that they have failed to score a point and their joint-heaviest loss ever in the competition.

Yet more pressure builds on Warren Gatland ahead of a titanic battle with Italy in Rome in round two, though they are already down several more players with injuries to the likes of Owen Watkin and Aaron Wainwright.

Speaking of the Azzurri, they are currently trailing 14-6 to Scotland at Murrayfield in the second game of opening weekend.

Two Tommaso Allan penalties have trimmed the Scottish lead created by early tries from Rory Darge and Huw Jones, both converted by Finn Russell.

Just over 25 minutes gone in that one.

Ireland vs England prediction

14:35 , George Flood

There is certainly no easing into this year’s Six Nations for England, who will have to hit the ground running immediately in a bid not to open with back-to-back defeats to pile more pressure on Steve Borthwick before they host Scotland looking to avoid a fifth successive Calcutta Cup loss.

Ireland won’t be short on confidence as the double defending champions and have history in their sights as the first team ever to win the title three years on the bounce, though it will be intriguing to see how seamless the transition can be between Andy Farrell and Simon Easterby.

England will hope that their opponents’ error-strewn loss to the All Blacks and only narrow wins over Argentina and Australia in a bit of an underwhelming autumn showing will prove more than just a minor regression, though it is likely to be wishful thinking.

Ireland to win, by seven points.

Ireland vs England lineups

14:30 , George Flood

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; Baird, Van der Flier, Doris (c)

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Clarkson, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw

England XV: Steward; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Murley; M Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart; Itoje (c), Martin; T Curry, B Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Heyes, Chessum, Cunningham-South, Willis, Randall, F Smith

England team news

14:25

A few surprises in England’s team selection today, with Steve Borthwick handing an international debut to Harlequins wing Cadan Murley in the absence of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who is sidelined after shoulder surgery.

Curry twins Ben and Tom also start together for England for the first time in a bit of a shock decision in the back row, with the likes of Ollie Chessum and Chandler Cunningham-South on the bench.

Freddie Steward - sent off on England’s last visit to Dublin two years ago - starts at full-back with George Furbank having fractured his arm playing for Northampton last month.

Alex Mitchell - a big miss through injury in the autumn - is back fit and starts at scrum-half in a huge boost for Borthwick, resuming his partnership with Marcus Smith, who fights off competition from namesake Fin to keep the No10 jersey after a really impressive 2024.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is at hooker with Jamie George out with a hamstring injury, with the latter having also been replaced as captain after only a year by Maro Itoje.

Borthwick has gone with a 6-2 bench split, with Saracens’ in-form No8 Tom Willis among the forwards.

Only Fin Smith and back-up scrum-half Harry Randall provide backline cover.

Ireland team news

14:18 , George Flood

Simon Easterby, taking the reins as Ireland head coach for the Six Nations with usual boss Andy Farrell currently preparing for this summer’s Lions tour of Australia, has made two changes to the team that edged to a comeback win over Joe Schmidt’s resurgent Wallabies in their final autumn international in Dublin in November.

Garry Ringrose is preferred to Robbie Henshaw alongside Bundee Aki in the centres, while there’s a rare start in the back row for Ryan Baird, with Tadhg Beirne shifting into the second row due to an injury to Joe McCarthy.

Sam Prendergast gets the nod over Jack Crowley in a big call at fly-half, while James Lowe is back on the wing and Finlay Bealham continues at tighthead prop with Tadhg Furlong out injured again.

Star hooker Dan Sheehan also returns from injury, though he starts on the bench with Ronan Kelleher retaining the No2 jersey for now.

How to watch Ireland vs England

14:13 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s contest is being broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch live coverage of the game online via ITVX, which is free with a registration.

Ireland vs England live

14:10 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport‘s live coverage of Ireland vs England in the Six Nations.

A blockbuster clash in Dublin both headlines and concludes round one of the 2025 competition, with fireworks and drama absolutely guaranteed in what is likely to be a thrilling showdown between these old rivals.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 4:40pm GMT, so stick with us for all your match build-up, team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Aviva Stadium.