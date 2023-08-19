Ireland vs England LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from World Cup warm-up in Dublin

(REUTERS)

Ireland and England are going head to head at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with the Rugby World Cup only three weeks away.

For England, after sharing the spoils in back-to-back Tests with Wales, this is undoubtedly their stiffest test yet up against the world’s No 1 ranked team and the reigning Six Nations champions. The two sides last met in the same venue five months ago where the Irish pulled off a dominant 29-16 win to clinch the grand slam.

England coach Steve Borthwick is without Owen Farrell as the captain continues to wait for a resolution to his disciplinary hearing, after World Rugby decided to appeal against the decision to overturn his red card against Wales. Owen’s father and Ireland coach Andy Farrell has given a debut to Cian Prendergast at No 8, while wing Keith Earls is poised to earn his 100th international cap from the bench.

Follow all the action from Ireland vs England below.

Ireland vs England - live updates

HALF TIME: IRELAND 12-3 ENGLAND

TRY! IRELAND 12-3 England (Garry Ringrose try, 39 minutes)

TRY! IRELAND 7-3 England (Bundee Aki try, 9 minutes)

KICK OFF! Ireland 0-0 England

Team News - Ireland’s Keith Earls earns his 100th cap

Team News - England start George Ford at fly half in place of Owen Farrell

TRY! IRELAND 17-3 England (James Lowe try, 55 minutes)

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Floated over the top and James Lowe can stroll in!

Ireland 12-3 England, 54 minutes

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With Vunipola the only true number eight in England’s World Cup squad, that could be (another) disaster for Steve Borthwick.

It’s not great for their prospects today, either. Ireland build momentum inside the 22.

YELLOW CARD! Billy Vunipola is sent to the sin bin with the incident on review (Ireland 12-3 England, 52 minutes)

18:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here we go again. A shoulder to the head from Billy Vunipola, who’ll be off for ten minutes at least - and that could well be more.

It’s on review. There’s a slight dip from Porter but that looks like it will probably be upgraded to red...

Ireland 12-3 England, 52 minutes

18:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bright first couple of involvements from Ollie Chessum, firing out of the line to make a firm tackle and then crabbing across to cover as Cian Prendergast tries to stride into space.

In fact, it’s an excellent defensive set all round from England. Courtney Lawes capitalises for a turnover penalty.

Hang on, though - is there head contact in Vunipola’s challenge on Andrew Porter?

Ireland 12-3 England, 50 minutes

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Lowe’s kick scuds over the Aviva Stadium surface, forcing Ben Youngs to shoo the chickens back towards his own 22 and eventually gather. Ireland’s chasers had been on their heels, so there is plenty of time for England to restart the kicking exchange, which ends up in a draw with Ireland’s lineout on halfway.

Welcome news for England - for the first time since the Six Nations, Ollie Chessum is back in action, the lock over his ankle injury and replacing David Ribbans.

Ireland 12-3 England, 48 minutes

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not quite working for Ireland today, though, a few gremlins in the machine. England opt not to contest which makes Rob Herring’s slanted toss to Cian Prendergast entirely unneccessary. Not straight, England’s scrum.

And when the Ireland front row withdraw before engagement, Paul Williams pings them.

Ireland 12-3 England, 47 minutes

18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty Ireland! The ball is at the base and Ben Youngs and Billy Vunipola are instructed to use it, England failing to heed Paul Williams’s call and perhaps harshly penalised with Tadhg Furlong seemingly on his knees.

Back to the corner.

Ireland 12-3 England, 46 minutes

18:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No lineout error this time for Ireland, but the maul never gets moving. Turnover, England’s scrum.

Ireland 12-3 England, 44 minutes

18:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not a great few minutes for Ben Youngs. The retreating scrum half tries to claim a ball as it plummets back down to earth but spills backwards, placing his mates Ford and Freddie Steward in a predicament. England are penalised at the ruck.

Ireland return to England’s 22. Kyle Sinckler replaces Will Stuart at tighthead prop for the visitors.

Ireland 12-3 England, 43 minutes

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bundee Aki then ploughs over the top of George Ford to grant Ireland clearing space.

A bit more punting ends with Ford claiming a mark.

Ireland 12-3 England, 42 minutes

18:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland almost get themselves in difficulty as James Lowe takes a tonking inside his own 22, but they are good enough to extricate themselves, Cian Prendergast punting up towards halfway.

England run it back with interest and begin to show off their patterns, but a ropey pass from Ben Youngs dips on George Ford and the fly half knocks on having been forced to stoop.

Second half...

18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No half time changes that I can see, though the early removal of Dan Sheehan will worry the home fans. Hopefully it is just a niggle for the dynamic hooker.

HT: Ireland 12-3 England

18:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England have work to do, obviously. They showed a few more attacking variations from launch plays early on but haven’t managed to provide consistent threat, and their kicking game has just been a little bit off, which given Ireland’s lineout issues will disappoint Steve Borthwick. If they are going to play a kick pressure game over the next couple of months, as all signs would seem to suggest, the accuracy of their chase and selection of their kicks will have to improve.

Still, nine points isn’t an insurmountable half-time lead, and there will be 15 England players re-emerging from the dressing rooms after the interval, which hasn’t been true in the last two meetings between these two.

That said...

Team with the lead at HT has gone on to win in previous 30 Tests between Ireland and England



Last ENG win when behind at HT v IRE = 1996

Last IRE win when behind at HT v ENG = 1983 — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) August 19, 2023

HT: Ireland 12-3 England

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was a little bit clunky for Ireland at times, but plenty in their side today are playing their first warm-up game. That said, they are creating width so superbly - Mack Hansen and James Lowe have both been causing typical mischief in the roaming roles they are afforded in this Irish system, and their forwards ball-handling is creating issues at the line, too.

@IrishRugby in the ascendancy🔥



Ireland take a 12-3 lead to the half-time break thanks to this try from Garry Ringrose🇮🇪



Catch the second half on Prime Video: https://t.co/3tOxvNtLh0 pic.twitter.com/8QTdcbg4yW — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 19, 2023

HT: Ireland 12-3 England

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pretty much as expected in Dublin, with Ireland’s repeated mishaps in advanced positions not mattering much in a half which the men in green largely had the better of. Two wonderfully-taken tries showed the range of the home side’s attacking game, and England haven’t controlled territory in the way they’d have liked given how kick happy Steve Borthwick’s side have (again) been.

The visitors’ defensive intensity hasn’t been bad, but there were a few flagging forwards later in the phase count as the half wore on.

HALF TIME: IRELAND 12-3 ENGLAND

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Ireland 12-3 England, 40 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Cian Prendergast safely negotiates George Ford’s stabbed restart to take the first half to a close.

TRY! IRELAND 12-3 England (Garry Ringrose try, 39 minutes)

18:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Garry Ringrose hugs the right touchline to capitalise for a score!

These are the problems that this outstanding Irish attack can present. James Lowe is all over the place in the movement, keeping things ticking with intelligent injections of linking hands, and it’s his wing colleague who provides the kick assist, Mack Hansen lurking at second receiver as Ross Byrne pulls back.

Hansen’s presence infield is compensated for by Ringrose pushing out to the right, the centre hurrying on to Hansen’s lob wedge and jinking inside Freddie Steward for the score.

Ireland 7-3 England, 38 minutes

18:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant attacking play from Ireland, forwards and backs interlinking superbly and Cian Prendergast bashing into Freddie Steward ten metres short...

Ireland 7-3 England, 37 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stability at scrum time for Ireland, and then a penalty, too, as Tadhg Furlong starts to put the pressure on and Ellis Genge turns in. A sustained effort from the Irish tight five, which doesn’t appear to have done Dan Sheehan much good - the hooker was already nursing a lower leg issue and is grimacing again as Ross Byrne punts towards the 22.

Yep, Sheehan is done - that is a real worry for Ireland with Ronan Kelleher yet to play this summer with his own injury issue. Let’s hope it is only precautionary. Rob Herring on.

Ireland 7-3 England, 36 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh dear. That’s bad from England: Elliot Daly misses touch trying to find the corner with the angle favouring his left boot, and then Billy Vunipola shells a sitter as a kick lands in his hands in the backfield.

Ireland 7-3 England, 34 minutes

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are managing to cause consistent probelms at the lineout, just as they did against Wales seven days ago. Maro Itoje’s attempted tap back tumbles into touch, though, and Dan Sheehan hits his man at the second attempt.

Bundee Aki biffs back George Ford but Ireland make a mess of things on the left, Ross Byrne’s pull-back a half-beat ahead of Mack Hansen’s arc, and Ireland infringe as they try to clean up.

Ireland 7-3 England, 33 minutes

18:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And back Ireland will come for that penalty as James Lowe’s rather less effective right boot is hurriedly employed. Ross Byrne kicks down into England’s half.

Ireland 7-3 England, 32 minutes

18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Irish eyes turn upwards again as George Ford once more launches for the heavens, Mack Hansen out-jumping Elliot Daly to gather.

Into a bit of kick ping-pong, which ends with Billy Vunipola offside and Ireland attacking with the advantage.

Ireland 7-3 England, 31 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a little bit loose from Ireland again. Dan Sheehan misses his jumper at the tail and then Hugo Keenan slices his angled punt out on the full.

James Lowe has been lively in the opening half-hour in Dublin (Getty Images)

Ireland 7-3 England, 30 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland show their defensive teeth again, shutting down the space out wide as Elliot Daly fails to take a pass at the first attempt, and then driving through the resulting ruck. Cian Prendergast is first to cause a bit of havoc, and Tadhg Beirne follows up, with an England player forced to knife in at the side with a turnover imminent.

Ireland 7-3 England, 27 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hugo Keenan looks ever the threat, the full back yet to make a telling break but constantly beating the first defender. Manu Tuilagi just, just gets a piece of an ankle to prevent Keenan cantering up the left.

England knock the ball into touch, so it is Ireland’s throw - but an off-line dart from Dan Sheehan will give England a scrum.

Ireland 7-3 England, 26 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George Ford sends up the first spiral bomb of the evening, Freddie Steward the clear-up crew, hoping for some debris; Ross Byrne safely defuses.

Missed penalty! Ireland 7-3 England, 26 minutes

17:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of wobbly one from George Ford. Starts right, stays right.

Ireland 7-3 England, 24 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty to the visitors as an Irish body fails to vacate a ruck. George Ford points at the posts.

Ireland 7-3 England, 22 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are shooting out of the line with plenty of physicality, the hits crunching when they come but Ireland, as ever, managing to shift the point of contact often enough.

Elliot Daly goes off on a meander and almost gets himself in bother, most hookers probably burned by the wing but Dan Sheehan the possessor of a similar sprinting speed and snaring the England back. Ireland throw bodies in at the breakdown but their entry is incorrect. Penalty England.

Ireland 7-3 England, 21 minutes

17:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland aren’t happy but that looks a sharp call from Paul Williams, lifter James Ryan slipping in front of Cian Prendergast as the number eight comes back to floor and thus correctly penalised for obstruction. Another missed opportunity for Ireland.

Ireland 7-3 England, 20 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time Ireland click, beautifully deft handling with James Lowe looping and adding an extra pair of hands to take Garry Ringrose’s pass just as the centre gets a clattering. Mack Hansen continues on up the right and Jamie George’s failure to roll away means Ireland advance again towards England’s line.

Ireland 7-3 England, 18 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a little bit messy from Ireland, atypically for Andy Farrell’s men. Ross Byrne steps off his left boot and tries to send either Josh van der Flier or Cian Prendergast through a gap on his inside, with the two back rowers hitting similar lines - the ball flicks an Irish hand and travels forward.

Ireland 7-3 England, 17 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s four penalties against England already, with David Ribbans there guilty of just getting himself in the way with Jamison Gibson-Park trying to hit his runner. Had Ribbans dropped to lie prone, he’d have been fine, but the lock was tall enough on one knee to cut off the passing lane.

Ireland back into England’s 22.

Ireland 7-3 England, 16 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland sweep to the left in their next possession, James Lowe appearing to take a blow to the nose as he tries to surge between Anthony Watson and Joe Marchant. England are then offside in midfield.

Ireland 7-3 England, 15 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland play blind, Jamison Gibson-Park flicking to Mack Hansen, who chips ahead over a leaping Elliot Daly. Freddie Steward is across to cover but is not required, the ball taking a hop into touch just inside England’s 22.

Ireland 7-3 England, 13 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England close the gap as Ireland try to throw a lineout, giving us our first look at a scrum-time skirmish. It’s unsteady to start, with Paul Williams requesting both front rows stand up again for some more instructions.

Back down they go, Tadhg Furlong and Ellis Genge bracing for battle on the near side, Andrew Porter and Will Stuart the far. Stuart is over-eager on the engage - a free kick again...and, of course, another scrum.

Here’s that Ireland score:

They make it look so easy🤓@IrishRugby strike first in Dublin🇮🇪



Watch the #SummerNationsSeries on Prime Video: https://t.co/3tOxvNtLh0 pic.twitter.com/3vdqvZITNm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 19, 2023

Ireland 7-3 England, 11 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England immediately get an opportunity from the restart, Cian Prendergast stripped by Maro Itoje. Ellis Genge goes bashing out of a tackle, cannily getting back to his feet when not held.

But that Irish goalline defence is just so, so good. A couple of thumping hits and then the back row go to work, winning a ruck penalty.

TRY! IRELAND 7-3 England (Bundee Aki try, 9 minutes)

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland cut England to ribbons!

That all looked rather simple for Ireland, but that’s the threat of their ball-handling forwards at the line. Josh van der Flier takes in the middle of the pod and assesses his options, Tadhg Furlong to his inside and Peter O’Mahony to his right, with Bundee Aki in the boot.

Van der Flier makes the right choice, spotting Will Stuart exposed and slightly too wide in front of O’Mahony. Seven finds six, and O’Mahony eases away from the chasing defence, teeing up a supporting Aki for a run in. Ross Byrne pops over the extra two.

Ireland 0-3 England, 7 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pilfered! Ireland begin to threaten with Dan Sheehan charging around the corner but the ball pops free into George Ford’s hands. Ford thumps up field.

But that’s a magnificent return punt! James Lowe’s left boot really is something, a pleasing thud as he lashes his laces through it to flip the field again. Not quite a 50:22, but not far off.

Ireland 0-3 England, 6 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A mazy run on kick return from Hugo Keenan, beating one and nearly Maro Itoje, too, the lanky lock grateful for the length of his limbs. But the long arms of the Lawes are less effective - the England captain is deemed to have gone off his feet when contesting at a ruck. Ireland kick down into England’s 22.

PENALTY! Ireland 0-3 ENGLAND (George Ford penalty, 5 minutes)

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And with Owen Farrell watching on from the stands, George Ford knocks it safely through from the tee. His first points as an international starter in two and a bit years.

Ireland 0-0 England, 4 minutes

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some variation from England, Manu Tuilagi up into Cian Prendergast after Jamie George throws the lineout over the top straight to the onrushing centre. That’s smart, too, Elliot Daly lurking off his wing and attempting to attack Ireland’s guard and bodyguard defenders next to the ruck. Ireland handle Daly appropriately but then infringe at the breakdown, which should allow George Ford to get the scoring started...

Ireland 0-0 England, 3 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some nifty handling in midfield allows England to again work to that left edge of the Irish defence, but Anthony Watson is felled. The visitors then narrow, forcing George Ford to hoist something skyward, which Mack Hansen is safely beneath and marks.

Ireland 0-0 England, 2 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Space appears wide on the right for England, but Joe Marchant can’t gather the pass cleanly, Ireland’s edge defender closing the corner in the nick of time. A spilled kick will grant England another possession inside opposition territory.

Ireland 0-0 England, 1 minute

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Youngs boxes long into the Ireland half, from where the hosts will launch their first attack. Garry Ringrose bounces out of a tackle but makes limited progress, and England attack the breakdown with excellent accuracy and timing to force a turnover.

KICK OFF!

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Byrne drops boot to ball and we are underway.

Ireland vs England

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Ryan gathers his squad in a huddle, some final instructions from the captain before Ross Byrne takes the ball and kicks off. Off we go!

Anthems

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well well well - Mack Hansen has removed his little nod to his back three colleague, the initials of Keith Earls shaved out of the wing’s head. Still, fun while it lasted, and the top of his bonce is still a garish green.

Three pleasant anthem renditions, Earls keeping the emotion in with a bite of his lip.

Match Officials

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Paul Williams (NZL)

ARs: Craig Evans (WAL) & Adam Jones (WAL)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WAL)

Ireland vs England

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But granted the first wander out onto the Aviva Stadium surface is Keith Earls on cap number 100, taking the hands of his three daughters as the crowd rise to their feet for the warmest of ovations.

Out come the rest of them, ready to go.

Ireland vs England

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The England players step out into the tunnel, Jamie George and Maro Itoje engaging their captain in conversation, Courtney Lawes ready to lead the visitors out.

Pre-match thoughts from the two coaches

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I think Owen Farrell is one of the strongest, most resilient people I’ve ever met,” Steve Borthwick tells Amazon Prime. “Some of the things that have been said or written in the past week have moved on to comments about his character, and I just think that’s plain wrong.

“I think that 9, 10, 12 have played together many times at club level and know each other really well. It’s great to see Manu on the pitch. We want the superstars of the game on the pitch and with the tournament around the corner. There’s plenty of superstars out there today.”

And Andy Farrell adds of the situation involving his son: “What’s done is done. We move on. We look forward to a fantastic afternoon of rugby.

Meanwhile, Farrell comments that “it’s a privilege to be involved” in Keith Earls’s 100th cap. “It’s such a milestone within a player’s career,” the Ireland head coach continues. “Earlsy is a special player within our group, he’s so respected. It’s a big day for us to make sure it is a big day for Earlsy’s family.”

Ireland vs England

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is Ireland’s final home fixture before the World Cup, those in green no doubt confident of continuing an unbeaten year in front of what is expected to be a close to capacity crowd. It was at this stage four years ago that England ran all over Ireland at Twickenham in a 57-15 win that gave Eddie Jones’s side the perfect springboard into the World Cup. The Irish starting side today has already proved all it needed to this year to go to the tournament as right among the favourites - but they won’t want a slip-up at this stage that just puts doubt in the mind.

And Mack Hansen marks the occasion in his own way

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mack Hansen has recognised Earls’s achievement in his own idiosyncratic way, the Connacht wing never afraid to stand out. Even by his unorthodox standards, though, this trim is quite something...

Keith Earls hits 100

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a proud day for Keith Earls, one of Irish rugby’s great servants over the last 15 years set to become the ninth Irishman to win 100 test caps. His days as a regular international starter may be behind him, but Earls is a hugely liked member of Andy Farrell’s squad, with his humility and professionalism underlined by his teammates this week.

"He’s very, very humble, everything he does is about the team," Josh van der Flier said of Earls.

"If I could score the incredible tries and do the other stuff, the unbelievable stuff he does, I don’t know if I would be as humble as him.

"But he’s a great, great bloke to have around and I think someone like that, to win their 100th cap, I think everyone is absolutely thrilled because he’s such a good guy and the leadership he brings, that experience, is pretty incredible as well."

Spot the Difference 🔎



Our best wishes to @KEITHEARLS87 on what is set to be a historic day 👏💯#MoreThanAPlayer #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/mYVj78COeg — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) August 19, 2023

But questions in midfield

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The midfield is the one area that seems entirely unclear for England with Owen Farrell’s second hearing to come. The thought was that Steve Borthwick would look to revert to the Ford/Farrell 10-12 axis for this game, with one of Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence outside the dual playmakers. If there is to a be a ban, then Ford starting on his lonesome may be no bad thing – the fly half showed his calm qualities in the final quarter against Wales but is relatively short on recent international experience.

Joe Marchant has emerged as a surprisingly crucial cog in England’s backline shuffling, with his ability to push out to the wing allowing Borthwick better balance in his options. The England head coach is understood to be intrigued by the prospect of a Tuilagi/Lawrence centre partnership – and, really, why wouldn’t you be - and there’s a chance we see that at some point a little bit later.

(PA Wire)

England’s combinations begin to bed in

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Week by week, Steve Borthwick’s potential World Cup side does appear to be slotting in, though. Of the England side today, I reckon there are a number of combinations that might well start the tournament together: Will Stuart has been with Jamie George and Ellis Genge as a front row unit a lot in camp over the summer, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if those three are the starters on 9 September against Argentina; the back three, which has a nice blend of skills, could equally be the chosen trio.

Tom Curry’s injury has disrupted England’s back row plans but Ben Earl was one of those to come out of last weekend’s Twickenham slopfest in credit and is the man in possession on the openside. A fully fit Ollie Chessum would be confident of partnering Maro Itoje, and the Leicester second row looks to have packed on a bit of extra muscle during his injury lay-off to better fulfil tighthead locking duties.

Irish players battle for squad places

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England have, of course, already named their World Cup 33 but Ireland’s players will have to wait until Monday week to find out if they’ve made the tournament cut. Given how well Andy Farrell and the rest of his staff have managed the last four years, there appears considerably less uncertainty over the make-up of his final selection – and the head coach even felt able to jettison five players from camp this week.

A couple of fitness niggles appear to be the primary concern for Ireland, though they are confident that all of Dave Kilcoyne, Jack Conan and Ronan Kelleher will be fit for the tournament. Loosehead Kilcoyne is probably the only vulnerable player of the trio, and it is intriguing that his provincial colleague Jeremy Loughman gets an immediate look having been called in as cover this week. A particularly excellent showing off the bench today could yet change the prop pecking order after an impressive season with URC winners Munster.

Of those sent home this week, Gavin Coombes might feel the harshest done by. The Munsterman is an outstanding number eight but doesn’t quite fit what Ireland want from their back row, leaving him on the outside looking in. Cian Prendergast thus gets a major opportunity to showcase his developing game and try and secure a World Cup spot – with Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird offering lock/six cover, Farrell could look to go a back row light for the tournament, but if Conan’s injury is a concern it might be that Prendergast’s skillset is deemed useful as back-up for Caelan Doris.

Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, with ball in hand, will make his first Test start for Ireland (PA Archive)

James Ryan says Ireland’s clash with England ‘has never been a warm-up game’

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Captain James Ryan admits there is nervousness among Ireland’s returning stars as they bid to generate World Cup momentum by producing a statement display against England.

The bulk of Andy Farrell’s first-choice players are poised for their first Test appearances since clinching a Six Nations Grand Slam against Steve Borthwick’s side in March.

Head coach Farrell has changed his full starting XV for Saturday’s clash after an experimental side stuttered past Italy a fortnight ago to give his main men much-needed action ahead of the upcoming tournament in France.

Leinster lock Ryan, who will skipper his country in the absence of the suspended Johnny Sexton, insists the contest is far from a warm-up match and feels the world’s top-ranked nation must “bring our A-game”.

“I think there’s a bit of nerves heading into this game,” said the 27-year-old. “It’s the first game for a lot of us of this summer and playing England at home, there’s always a little bit of pressure.”

James Ryan says Ireland’s clash with England ‘has never been a warm-up game’

Courtney Lawes says England must not ‘peak too early’ ahead of Rugby World Cup

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Courtney Lawes insists England must avoid “peaking too early” ahead of the Rugby World Cup and drawing too heavily on their fury at the treatment of Owen Farrell when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick railed against the “personal attacks” on Farrell following a disciplinary panel’s decision to downgrade his red card against Wales to a yellow, thereby sparing him a suspension.

England have nonetheless withdrawn their captain from the spotlightahead of his appeal hearing early next week by revising their plans to pick him in midfield for the Aviva Stadium showdown.

Instead, Lawes leads the underdogs into their penultimate match before the World Cup begins mindful that, while the squad are angry at the attacks on Farrell, the main event has yet to begin.

“This is an interesting adversity because it’s an individual player and we’re not in the World Cup yet, so we can’t peak too early,” Lawes said.

“You’ve got to be careful of that – checks and balances and all that kind of stuff. But we can certainly tap into it a bit because it’s a big game and is important to us.

“We’re looking to win but the main thing for us is that we actually put our talent, effort and hard work on to the pitch.

Courtney Lawes says England must not ‘peak too early’ ahead of Rugby World Cup

Ireland vs England

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While we wait for action in Dublin, why don’t you flick open an extra tab and check in on events in Cardiff, where a frighteningly powerful South Africa side are starting to assert themselves. Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jesse Kriel have just gone from coast-to-coast for a score after Wales had been bashing on the door - that could get ugly in the final half hour for Warren Gatland’s side...

Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from World Cup warm-up

Team News – England

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England also name a side that appears close to first-choice. The plan was for Owen Farrell to play in Dublin but the impact of the ongoing disciplinary process means Steve Borthwick has been forced to leave his regular captain out, with Courtney Lawes stepping up to skipper the side. George Ford might have started at fly half regardless of Farrell’s availability, and will look to get what looks a well-balanced backline, which includes Anthony Watson and Manu Tuilagi for the first time this summer, clicking.

Up front, David Ribbans returns having come through return to play protocols after his head injury while there is a welcome comeback for Ollie Chessum, too, the Leicester lock having been absent since suffering a serious ankle injury in the week of England’s Six Nations trip to Dublin.

England XV: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, David Ribbans; Courtney Lawes (capt.), Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola; Ben Youngs, George Ford; Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant, Anthony Watson; Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis; Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Team News – Ireland

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are pretty much at full strength, Johnny Sexton’s ban notwithstanding, as Andy Farrell gives most of his grand slammers the chance to reacquaint themselves with one another in Irish green. The standout inclusion in an otherwise familiar starting fifteen is Cian Prendergast, a first-time back row starter whose rangy strides are required at number eight with Jack Conan carrying a knock and Caelan Doris’s workload being managed.

Bundee Aki partners Garry Ringrose in midfield while Ross Byrne gets a starting opportunity with Sexton absent, with Jack Crowley on the bench. Jeremy Loughman was called up this week and provides loosehead cover, while it should be a special evening for Keith Earls, set to win cap number 100.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan (capt.); Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast; Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen; Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris; Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.

Our line up to face England at Aviva Stadium! 💪#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 17, 2023

Ireland vs England

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Job one for England today might be keeping 15 men on the pitch - not just given what happened at Twickenham last Saturday but also due to the fact that their last two Irish encounters have seen an English player sent off, Charlie Ewels’s head-to-head collision in the opening Six Nations skirmishes last year followed by Freddie Steward’s unfortunate dismissal in these parts earlier this year.

Let’s take a closer look at the two teams who will hope to avoid injury and incident this evening.

Ireland vs England

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a bizarre week. It’s now seven days since Owen Farrell was sent off against Wales and still the England captain is unsure what the future holds, the presumed ban not arriving on Tuesday and Thursday morning’s appeal by World Rugby only further muddying an already complicated conversation. The furore surrounding the fly half’s shoulder to the head of Taine Basham has rather overshadowed the build-up to a vital juncture in both Ireland and England’s World Cup preparations - but at last we have rugby around the corner to distract us from the debate.

That’s the hope, at least. Kick off in Dublin isn’t too far away....

Owen Farrell defended by father Andy after ‘disgusting circus’

How to watch Ireland vs England: TV channel, online stream and start time for World Cup warm-up

16:13 , Luke Baker

England take on Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in what is both teams’ penultimate warm-up before the Rugby World Cup begins next month.

Owen Farrell was cleared this week to lead his country both in this match and into the tournament, after his red card picked up against Wales was unexpectedly overturned by a disciplinary hearing. The all-Australian judicial committee decided that his offence warranted a yellow card only and should not have been lifted to a red by the Bunker review system during the game.

For Ireland, Keith Earls is set to earn his 100th international cap, becoming only the ninth Irishman to have played a century of Test matches.

“It would be a massive honour but also just a bit of relief because I was stuck on 98,” Earls said this week having suffered with injuries and not played for Ireland for more than a year. “I suppose in the last couple of years I was genuinely thinking every time I stepped on to the field it could be the last time. I’d be extremely proud and privileged to join a unique group.”

How to watch Ireland vs England: TV channel, online stream and more

Ireland vs England - Rugby World Cup warm-up

16:12 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Ireland vs England from Dublin - the latest Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

England have had a turbulent week with Owen Farrell’s red card, non-suspension and subsequent appeal, while Ireland are serenely going about their business as one of the World Cup favourites.

Stick with us for full coverage.