Ireland vs England LIVE: Lionesses team news, line-ups and more ahead of Euro 2025 qualifier in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland host England in the second of their 2025 Women’s European Championship qualifiers this evening with the hopes of inflicting another painful result on Sarina Wiegman’s side.

The Lionesses are the defending European champions and will want to perform strongly during qualifying before the tournament begins in Switzerland next summer. They started their defence in disappointing fashion as a well drilled and focused Sweden held them to a 1-1 draw at Wembley last week.

With France, who defeated Ireland in their opener, also in the ‘group of death’ England know that they cannot afford to drop points against their close neighbours if they hope to qualify without too much trouble. That will not be an easy task though, Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s sixth minute goal was the only thing separating France and Ireland last time out and manager Eileen Gleeson will believe her team can achieve a shock result.

Such is the importance of the game that England captain Leah Williamson will make her first start for in over a year when the teams clash tonight. The 27-year-old has not featured for the Lionesses since suffering an ACL injury in April 2023, which forced her to miss last summer’s World Cup.

Republic of Ireland host England in a Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier, with kick off at 7.30pm

The hosts lost 1-0 to France in their opening match while the Lionesses drew 1-1 with Sweden

England captain Leah Williamson to start for first time since April 2023 following ACL injury

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leah Williamson succeeded Steph Houghton as England captain, of course, following in the footsteps of her fellow centre-half and taking the Lionesses to new heights. But, as Sonia Twigg explained after her recent retirement announcement, it is worth remembering how influential a figure Houghton was in the growth of the side.

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sarina Wiegman has confirmed that Leah Williamson will start for England in their European Championship qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

The Arsenal defender is set to make her Lionesses comeback after nearly a year out following an ACL injury.

Williamson made the bench for England’s 1-1 draw against Sweden in Group A3 on Friday, but Wiegman said she would be starting against Ireland.

Tonight’s game will be Williamson’s first for the Lionesses since a friendly against Australia last April and Wiegman highlighted the 27-year-old’s strengths.

“We’ve had hard choices to make in the team because I think the competitiveness is really high and we have many options in different positions,” she said.

“I think what Leah brings us is vision, in possession she’s just very bright and finds the right pass.

“The flexibility, the defence, being able to defend the space behind her together with everyone else, because defending doesn’t just start with one player, it starts with the team, and I hope Leah will bring that to the team tomorrow.”

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England boss Sarina Wiegman conceded she was “disappointed” after her defending champions could only manage a 1-1 draw with Sweden to kick off their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign at Wembley.

Alessia Russo nodded home Lauren James’ delivery to open the scoring in the 24th minute, but it was the visitors who looked likelier to score as half-time approached.

The Lionesses preserved their lead until the 64th minute, when England’s concentration switched off and allowed Fridolina Rolfo to drift in and nod substitute Rosa Kafaji’s delivery past Mary Earps.

Wiegman said: “I think this group is really tough. Of course I’m disappointed, because we always want to win.”

15:25 , Jamie Braidwood

The Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson was evidently pleased with himself. At the end of a frustrating night for the Lionesses at Wembley on Friday, Gerhardsson revealed how his side had managed to disrupt England’s midfield fulcrum Keira Walsh, leading to a sloppy performance in possession from the European champions. A few moments later, Sarina Wiegman dismissed the notion that Sweden and Gerhardsson had found the magic formula. Of course the visitors had a plan to stop Walsh, Wiegman replied. England have come to expect it every game.

There will be no surprises, then, as the Lionesses pick themselves up and travel to Dublin for their first fixture against the Republic of Ireland since 1987. A historic occasion awaits the hosts ahead of just their second match at the Aviva, with over 30,000 tickets sold for the Euro 2025 qualifier. England know what is coming: “Compact, physical, disciplined, good on the counterattack,” Wiegman explained. Or, in other words, exactly what the Lionesses struggled against when they were held by Sweden.

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

England are already on the ropes as they battle to qualify for Euro 2025 after a drab 1-1 home draw against Sweden last week piled the pressure on Tuesday’s showdown with Republic of Ireland (7.30pm, ITV1).

England were tepid against the Swedes and could easily have lost the game at Wembley. That would have been a major blow to their aspirations of automatically qualifying out of a group also consisting of France and Ireland.

England are 1/4 favourites with football betting sites to beat Ireland on Tuesday, with the hosts as big as 16/1.

Ireland vs England predicted line-ups

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Ireland XI: Brosnan; Payne, Hayes, Quinn, Patten, Mannion; Murphy, Connolly, McCabe; Carusa

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, James, Hemp; Russo

What is the team news?

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Ireland will be without Jess Ziu, who has left the squad with a hamstring injury, and she was replaced by Emily Whelan.

Leah Williamson did not come on against Sweden, despite being in the squad, but could be fit enough to start after being included in the squad for the first time since her ACL rupture that ruled her out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch Ireland vs England?

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Republic of Ireland vs England will kick off at 7.30 pm BST (7.30 pm IST) at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 9 April 2024.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7 pm, the match can also be streamed live via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England take on Republic of Ireland in the second of their 2025 Women’s European Championships qualifiers.

The Lionesses are the defending champions, but the start of their defence got off to a slightly disappointing start when they were held to a 1-1 draw by a well-organised Sweden side at Wembley.

England have arguably been drawn in the qualifying ‘group of death’ with the Republic of Ireland and France in addition to Sweden.

In front of over 60,000 fans at the national stadium, Alessia Russo’s header was cancelled out by Fridolina Rolfo’s effort, as England fell short of the mark, a rare occasion under Sarina Wiegman.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

