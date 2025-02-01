Ireland vs England LIVE: Latest updates as hosts begin bid for Six Nations history

Ireland begin their bid for a historic third consecutive Six Nations crown as they face England, who denied them a grand slam last year, in Dublin.

The final match of the opening weekend of the tournament may just prove its most consequential, with Ireland attempting an unprecedented feat and England desperate to rebound from a difficult autumn. The hosts are under the direction of interim coach Simon Easterby while Andy Farrell prepares to take charge of the British and Irish Lions. The temporary boss has made a huge call at fly half, installing youngster Sam Prendergast as his chief playmaker after an impressive autumn.

Their Twickenham win over Ireland remains the high water mark of England under Borthwick, and their last victory over a side other than Japan. the head coach has also been bold in selection with Ben Curry joining twin brother Tom in the starting back row for the first time at international level. Maro Itoje is the new England captain and leads the visitors as they look to engineer a tournament-tilting triumph.

Follow all of the latest updates from the Aviva Stadium in our live blog below:

Ireland vs England LIVE

Ireland host England in Dublin as the opening weekend of the Six Nations concludes | Live on ITV with kick off at 4.45pm GMT

Ireland are hunting an unprecedented third title in a row

Steve Borthwick's side denied their hosts a grand slam last year but have been short of success since

Six Nations should remain on free-to-air TV, says England captain Maro Itoje

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Maro Itoje leads England into what could be the final Six Nations shown on terrestrial television with a call to organisers to prioritise the game’s reach when considering the next broadcast deal.

The BBC and ITV have shared the TV rights since 2016, but their contract ends after the current tournament and TNT Sports has confirmed it is considering bidding for 2026 onwards.

For the first time the game’s biggest draw outside the World Cup faces the prospect of going behind a paywall, but Itoje insists it must remain free-to-air.

“The Six Nations should be viewed by as many people as possible,” said the England captain ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ireland in Dublin.

“I grew up watching the Six Nations on the BBC and on ITV. The fact that it’s been on free-to-air…I think rugby needs more eyes on it, not less.

“Obviously I’m not involved in the finances of the deals, but even though international rugby is massive, the sport should be looking at ways to be more accessible to more people, as opposed to the opposite.”

Six Nations should remain on free-to-air TV, says England captain Maro Itoje

Why the BBC and ITV might be about to drop the ball for coverage of Six Nations

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The rights issue is complex, but it is understood the tender process is yet to open. Here is an in-depth look at how we got here and what the future might hold:

Why the BBC and ITV might be about to drop the ball for coverage of Six Nations

Liberal Democrats launch campaign to keep Six Nations on free-to-air television

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Liberal Democrats have launched a campaign to save the free-to-air future of the Six Nations amid uncertainty over the competition’s terrestrial future.

The BBC and ITV are in the final year of their joint deal to show the tournament in the United Kingdom, with the tender process set to open in the next couple of months.

TNT Sports confirmed this week that they were exploring the possibility of a bid, with speculation suggesting that the BBC may already be out of the running.

While discussions are understood to still be at a preliminary phase, neither the men’s or women’s tournaments are currently protected by “Category A” status that would safeguard live coverage on terrestrial television.

And the Liberal Democrats in Parliament have tabled a motion calling for both the men’s and women’s competitions to be added to the so-called “crown jewels” list.

Liberal Democrats launch campaign to keep Six Nations on free-to-air television

Yesterday's action...

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first night of Six Nations action brought a real statement of intent as France dealt Wales their first nilling since 2007, with the remarkable Antoine Dupont the star of the show on his return to the competition.

Peerless Antoine Dupont leads fabulous France to victory as Wales hit a new low

The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history

13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland, meanwhile, are chasing a third successive title - but a few huge challenges stand between them and an unprecedented feat, as Michael Cooke explains:

The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history

It’s time for Steve Borthwick to deliver and this England decision will decide Six Nations fate

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How much progress have England made under Steve Borthwick? They would claim plenty, but two years after the head coach’s arrival, their record is just 14 wins from 28 games. It’s time for this side to deliver...

The key Steve Borthwick decision that will decide England's Six Nations fate

Ireland vs England LIVE

Thursday 30 January 2025 16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The opening Six Nations weekend reaches a conclusion with perhaps the fixture of the round, Ireland out for revenge (and a first step towards history) against their 2024 conquerors England. The defending champions welcome Steve Borthwick’s side to Dublin this afternoon for a crunch clash, even at this early stage.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 4.45pm GMT.