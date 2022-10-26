Ireland vs England: live score and latest updates from the T20 World Cup

Ireland vs England: live score and latest updates from Melbourne - GETTY IMAGES/DARRIAN TRAYNOR

OVER 6: 37/3 (Malan 15*, Brook 2*)

Harry Brook is in and gets hold of one over point before excellent fielding saves a boundary. Ireland are operating on full cylinders here. Hand strays down the leg side for his second wide of the over but is back on the money next ball, tying up Malan with one that similar to that which dismissed Stokes.

WICKET Stokes b Hand 6

Fionn Hand is on and he bowls Stokes! The ball nips back a mile and Stokes cant get anywhere near it. That's just too good and England have a serious issue on their hands here.

Fionn Hand's first appearance in this World Cup starts with a bang.

OVER 5: 28/2 (Malan 13*, Stokes 6*)

On the early evidence here this is going to be far from an easy chase for England. Adair is back on and displaying an ability to move the ball both ways. Malan can't quite get a handle on it as feels for the ball outside off stump.

OVER 4: 24/2 (Malan 11*, Stokes 4*)

Malan and Stokes trade singles through the first three balls of Barry McCarthy's first over - England are looking to consolidate here. Malan finds a gap on the off side and they get through for two. Another single for Stokes, a wide and a single for Malan.

OVER 3: 14/2 (Malan 6*, Stokes 0*)

Excellent over there from Josh Little. He's quick, he's accurate and he's putting England under serious pressure here. Stokes and Malan have some work to do.

WICKET b Little c Adair 7

Hales hit a boundary to start the over but looked shaky other than that and he spoons a top edge high into the Melbourne sky. Adair makes a tough catch look easy.

OVER 2: 8/1 (Malan 6*, Hales 1*)

Malan clubs Mark Adair over mid on and England get back for three before Hales gets off the mark with a single. Malan looks quizzically at the umpire as Adair fires one wide and then chips another over mid-on for two.

Adair then bowls a beauty to Malan, which swings back just enough to get between bat and pad. That was inches away from hitting the stumps.

OVER 1: 2/1 (Malan 1*, Hales 0*)

Josh Little is right on the mark here following that wicket. Ireland will need to put England under pressure here in the opening five overs. There's a hint of movement with the new ball as he charges in towards new man Dawid Malan.

WICKET Buttler b Little c Tucker 0

What a start for Ireland! Buttler sees a bit of width off Little but gets a nick which carries easily to keeper Tucker. First blood Ireland.

Josh Little of Ireland celebrates taking the wicket of Jos Buttler of England during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland - Getty Images

'This feels like a real missed opportunity for Ireland'

by Tim Wigmore in Melbourne

An innings of two halves in the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland overcame the early loss of Paul Stirling to reach 92-1 at the halfway point, underpinned by skipper Andy Balbirnie, who showed his strength against the short ball, taking a particular liking to Chris Woakes, who leaked 41 from three overs. But after Lorcan Tucker was dismissed in freakish circumstances - run-out by Adil Rashid, who got a finger on a straight drive from Balbirnie - Ireland subsided, losing their last nine wickets for 54 runs in 45 balls.

Batting at the death is considered a real Ireland strength, but Ireland didn't show it at all. George Dockrell, who has been in terrific form as a finisher this year, was dismissed first ball by a Liam Livingstone leg break. Mark Adair, who is also a dangerous hitter, only lasted four balls before being dismissed to Livingstone. Losing three wickets to Mark Wood, who again bowled with fire is one thing; losing three to Livingstone will be altogether more frustrating for Ireland. Timing the ball isn’t particularly easy at the MCG - Pakistan made made two runs more than Ireland’s 157 on Sunday and should have beaten India - but this feels like a real missed opportunity for Ireland. We might have some showers in the run chase but should still be fine to have a match, which just requires five overs in the second innings.

Quick turnaround

Here come Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. England's innings is moments away.

IRE: 157 all out

Three wickets for Mark Wood, three for Liam Livingstone and two for Sam Curran. England will not have been happy with their performance with the ball in the first ten overs but they came back well there. This pitch is fast and bouncy and you'd fancy England to chase this down.

England's Jos Buttler celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood - AFP

WICKET Little b Stokes c Buttler 0

Josh Little doesn't last long as he nicks one through to Buttler first ball. Ireland post 157 there which could easily had been more but for a good comeback bowling display from England.

OVER 19: 156/9 (Little 0*, Delany 11*)

Into the final over we go then. Ben Stokes to bowl it.

WICKET Hand b Curran 1

Fionn Hand is in for Ireland but Sam Curran isn't letting up. He's becoming a real gem for England at the end of the innings. Poor fielding from Mark Wood allows Ireland to scamper through for a couple but the very next ball Curran cleans under Hand. Ireland are nine down.

WICKET McCarthy b Curran 3

No is the answer to that question. A perfect yorker from Curran and McCarthy is cleaned up.

OVER 18: 150/7 (McCarthy 3, Delany 8*)

Barry McCarthy is the new man for Ireland. Can they muster one last push here?

WICKET Adair b Livingstone c Curran 4

Ireland will be desperate for boundaries here but Livingstone's good spell is continuing. Adair tries to take him on but gets one all wrong and it's a simple catch for Curran at deep mid-wicket.

England's Liam Livingstone (L) celebrates his wicket of Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie with a teammate Jos Buttler during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 - AFP

OVER 17: 144/6 (Adair 1*, Delany 6*)

England have done well to drag this back from a tricky position. They'll be looking to keep Ireland under 170 if they can.

07:01 AM

WICKET Campher b Wood c Buttler 17

Quick again from Wood and Campher gets a glove on one down the leg side. Easy catch for Buttler.

OVER 16: 133/5 (Campher 13*, Delany 1*)

Gareth Delany digs one out to deny Livingstone a hat-trick but that over could prove a turning point in this game.

06:55 AM

WICKET Dockrell b Livingstone 0

FIRST BALL. Livingstone gets one through the gate and bowls the new man George Dockrell for a golden duck!

WICKET Balbirnie b Livingstone c Hales 62

Balbirnie paddles Livingstone and that's going for four. Ahhh he doesn't the next sweep right though and that's gone straight to Hales at deep square leg. Big, big wicket for England.

OVER 15: 127/3 (Campher 8*, Balbirnie 62*)

Good fielding from Alex Hales saves a boundary but there's not saving that next one. Balbirnie middles one over square leg....the sound off the bat there rang around the MCG. Two more for Ireland and this is an excellent over for Ireland. 11 from it.

OVER 14: 116/3 (Campher 8*, Balbirnie 52*)

Ireland would be well served to consolidate for a few balls here. They have an excellent platform from which to build a score here. Balbirnie works one into the leg side and that's a fine 50 for the Irish captain.

OVER 13: 109/3 (Campher 5*, Balbirnie 48*)

The new man Curtis Campher takes the fight straight to Wood, slicing him over point four. That's some way to start an innings. Campher then gets one in the grill from Wood. The batter will need checking over here but he looks fine to continue.

WICKET Tector b Wood c Butter 0

This feels like a turning point. Wood is just two quick for Harry Tector, who gets a feather edge on one that goes through to Buttler.

WICKET Tucker run out 34

Oh that's so unlucky. Balbirnie knocks one down the pitch only for Rashid to get the merest finger on. The ball hits the stumps and Tucker is left stranded.

OVER 11: 97/1 (Tucker 32*, Balbirnie 44*)

Liam Livingstone is on for England - Jos Buttler is clearly desperate for a wicket here. The Irish batters are happy with singles before Livingstone gets one past the outside edge.

OVER 10: 92/1 (Tucker 30*, Balbirnie 41*)

Ireland are using the crease cleverly here and it's discombobulated England ever so slightly. Woakes starts with a leg side wide and then errs on the leg side again, allowing Balbirnie to work one down to fine leg for four.

Balbirnie then goes over the head of Sam Curran at mid-wicket for four before a six over fine leg! Balbirnie is on fire here.

18 from the over and that's drinks. England need one.

OVER 9: 74/1 (Tucker 29*, Balbirnie 25*)

Rashid continues for England, who have just been able to stem the flow of runs over the last ten ball. Tucker wants another maximum but can only scuff one into the leg side, bringing the 50 partnership up between this pair.

Ones and twos only for Ireland. England will take that.

OVER 8: 69/1 (Tucker 28*, Balbirnie 21*)

Tighter stuff from Ben Stokes, which will come as a relief to his captain. It's just four singles for the Irish in that over.

Lorcan Tucker of Ireland bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground - ICC

OVER 7: 65/1 (Tucker 26*, Balbirnie 19*)

The runs are really flowing here. Adil Rashid is on but his first ball is dispatched for four - Jos Buttler will be starting to get a little bit concerned here.

Rashid is back on the mark after that loosener though and goes up for a muted appeal as the ball strikes Balbirnie's pad.

OVER 6: 59/1 (Tucker 25*, Balbirnie 14*)

Sam Curran is on but Ireland aren't for slowing down here. Curran gets a yorker all wrong and is smashed down the ground for four by Tucker, who then tucks one off his hip for two. Curran gets one past the bat before Tucker takes Curran back over his head for a glorious six to end the powerplay.

This is great stuff from the men in green.

OVER 5: 45/1 (Tucker 11*, Balbirnie 14*)

Now Balbirnie is in on the act. He backs away from Wood and gives himself enough room to smash one through the covers for four. Wood then bowls pretty wild one that he's lucky the batter gets something on.

The England bowler look straight back at that landing area. It look like it's causing him a problem.

06:03 AM

Excellent start from Ireland

Bit of sawdust is tossed into the landing area for the bowlers. The wet weather may well be causing a slight issues for the England quicks. Balbirnie is just receiving some treatment to his finger - I must confess I missed the incident that led to it.

06:01 AM

OVER 4: 37/1 (Tucker 10*, Balbirnie 8*)

What a shot that is from Tucker! He's ramped Woakes perfectly down to fine leg and it's gone for six. Woakes gets level though as he beats the outside edge as Tucker looks to come down the wicket.

The last ball of the over is smashed over point for four more. Ireland are on the front foot here.

OVER 3: 26/1 (Tucker 1*, Balbirnie 6*)

Lorcan Tucker is the new man and he tries to give himself room against Wood who tries to follow him but overcorrects, firing the ball way down the leg side. Buttler does well to get to it in the end.

05:53 AM

WICKET Stirling b Wood c Curran 14

Brilliant fielding from Sam Curran on the third man boundary. Or is it? The left foot might just touch the rope as he takes the catch before flinging the ball back into the field of play. It does and it's a six for Stirling.

Sam Curran of England attempts to catch Paul Stirling of Ireland - Getty Images

Mark Wood is right back on the mark at 93mph though and the next ball Stirling is edging again but his luck is already out. That's gone straight to Curran and England have their first breakthrough.

OVER 2: 15/0 (Stirling 8*, Balbirnie 6*)

Right on the money from Woakes, who thinks about an appeal after the ball canons off Balbirnie's back pad. The batter hits right back though, taking Woakes over cover for four to end the over.

OVER 1.3: 11/0 (Stirling 8*, Balbirnie 2*)

No overs lost as yet. Woakes continues for England.



The players are out

There we have it. The players are back out in the middle and Chris Woakes will continue. Still waiting for word if we've lost overs here.

Covers are coming off

Positive signs in Melbourne! No official restart time yet but we'll keep you updated as and when we have it.

05:37 AM

One of those days

Rain, rain, go away 🌧️



Rain continues

The rain is coming down pretty heavily now and there's more substantial covers on the field at the MCG.

It's worth remembering that each game had a 30 minute contingency built in for delays before over begin to get cut. That looks almost a certainty now here as it's going to take at least 15 minutes to get the ground fit for play if/when the rain stops.

OVER 1.3: 11/0 (Stirling 8*, Balbirnie 2*)

Stirling gets the first boundary of the day off Chris Woakes before spooning one over cover allowing the batsman to come back for two......hang on.

The rain's back. The players are off.

OVER 1: IRE 3/0 (Stirling 1*, Balbirnie 2*)

First runs come off the bat of Paul Stirling, who splays one over point for a single before his partner Andrew Balbirnie gets off the mark in the same region.

We are underway

Ben Stokes gets proceedings underway with the ball for England.

Good news...for now

The covers are off and England appear to be taking the field. If the weather gods oblige we should have some cricket here very shortly.

05:16 AM

A few shots from the MCG.

The teams line up during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground - Getty Images

England's Sam Curran warms up before the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground - AFP

England's Ben Stokes looks on during a warm up session before the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground - AFP

Irish fans are seen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground - Getty Images

Oh no..

The umbrellas are up again in Melbourne...looks like that delay could drag on here.

Patience is going to be required here I reckon. Rain not falling all that heavily but they won't start until it stops.

Start time confirmed

Official start time will be 3:15 in Melbourne...that's 5:15 for all you crazy folks in the UK who are awake for this one.

Update from the ground

There is going to be a slight delay to play as we wait for the drizzle to clear up. Fingers crossed we won't be delayed long.

And from the Ireland captain

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie: "We would like to do the same but we chase well so hopefully we can do that.

"When we're under pressure we come out with a few punches, we know we're facing quality bowlers today but if we don’t come out with aggression we are going to come unstuck.

"It’s a special group, we've got some really good support here and it's really special to be the first Irish team to play at the MCG."

Pre-match thoughts

England captain Jos Buttler: "The weather plays into the decision [to bowl] quite a bit, we don't really know what it's going to do so we want to bowl first.

"We've just focused on this game. We have been ready for this match as soon as the last one finished, it's a huge game for us.

England's Jos Buttler (R) smiles during a warm up session before the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup - AFP

"A lot of these ground are have really big playing surfaces so fielding is a big part of the game and we must continue the standard that we set in the last game.

"We didn't really think about changing the team. We want our best XI on the field regardless of the fact we've got games in quick succession."

Forecast update

As Michael Atherton mentions on commentary there is some rain in the air Melbourne this morning. The feeling appears to be that we should be ok but fingers will need to kept firmly crossed. There is a smidge of drizzle falling as I type.

Hussey: I'd coach England in the Ashes

by Tim Wigmore in Melbourne

Mike Hussey, the former Australian Test great, has said that he would be happy to coach England against Australia in the Ashes next year.

Hussey, who played 79 Tests, 185 one-day internationals and 38 T20 internationals for Australia, is currently working as a batting consultant with England during the Twenty20 World Cup. Despite admitting that it initially felt “a little bit weird” to be coaching England, he said that he would be happy to do a similar role during next year’s Ashes series in England.

“I wouldn’t have any issues whatsoever,” said Hussey, who praised the work that Brendon McCullum had done with England’s Test side, who won six out of seven Tests last summer.

“I think Brendon’s done a fantastic job with that Test team in the short time he’s been there. You can sort of see his philosophy coming through.”

Hussey suggested that his approach as a player could complement McCullum’s approach well. “I’m probably more of a conservative type of player than Brendon so maybe it would balance out quite nicely. I’ve loved watching how the England Test team has gone about their cricket over the past six months.”

Hussey admitted that, after being approached by England white-ball coach Matthew Mott, he was initially hesitant about working with Australia’s Ashes rivals during the T20 World Cup.

“I did give it some thought, I must admit,” he said. “It was just a great opportunity though. I’m really enjoying it, and it’s a fantastic bunch of guys.

“I didn’t have to think for too long but it did catch me by surprise, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Hussey said that, after he begun his role, it initially felt odd to be coaching England.

“I must admit the first time I did pull on the England shirt it was a little bit strange. But after that you get to work and you get to work with the players and enjoy developing those individual relationships with the guys. And you forget about what you're wearing - it's more about just helping them try and be ready to play their best cricket on game day. So a little bit weird to start with. But after that - no, absolutely fine.”

Hussey’s appointment with England reflects how it has become more common for ex-players to coach a different country. New Zealand great Daniel Vettori is working as Australia’s assistant coach, while former New Zealand skipper McCullum is England’s Test coach. Former England Test batsman Jonathan Trott is now Afghanistan head coach,.

“It's the bigger picture really,” Hussey said. “Why not bring different thoughts and ideas from the team’s perspective? But also for coaches around the world being able to get experience in different environments is fantastic for our development as well. So hopefully it's a win-win.

“It seems to be a big issue for everyone on the outside - the fans and other people involved in cricket. But for me, there's a much bigger picture than just the Australia versus England rivalry. I think it's a great opportunity to be involved with a new environment, a new team, a new country, see how they go about it, great for me to be able to learn, but also hopefully I can impart some of my knowledge as well and help a few of the players.

“It's more about helping players get better. It doesn't matter whether they're Indian, Australian, New Zealand or English, it doesn't bother me whatsoever. I just enjoy developing those relationships and watching guys get better.”

Hussey, who scored four Test centuries against England, said that he did not want to coach full-time but remains keen to continue working in the game.

“I’m very passionate about coaching and I love it. It's hard to get the balance right. I don’t want to get into something that’s going to be full-time again and then you feel like you’re going to be on the road 10 or 11 months a year especially with young families involved. It’s about getting that balance right between feeding your passion of coaching and having plenty of time at home.”

Hussey’s approach as a coach is to minimise any technical changes, focusing more on tactical work.

“It's hard to come in and make a big impact over a short period of time. It takes sometimes years to develop good, strong, trusting relationships where you can actually break down the barriers a bit further. So, for me, it's more about coming in and just working with the players. Most of the guys are quite experienced, they know their own game pretty well. And they know what they need to do to have success at this level. So it's about working with them and helping them to get into that mindset where they can just go out there and play their best cricket. So I don't want to stuff things up really it’s more about working with what they’ve got.”

But Hussey said that, if any players from Australia - who England play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, in what looms as a pivotal game in the hosts’ World Cup campaign - asked for advice, he would still be happy to oblige.

“Yeah - one hundred per cent,” he said. “Obviously I know these conditions pretty well here in Australia. So I'm happy to pass on any knowledge. Saying that it will be a slightly weird feeling Australian versus England on Friday.”

And Ireland..

Paul Stirling

Andrew Balbirnie(c)

Lorcan Tucker(wk)

Harry Tector

Curtis Campher

George Dockrell

Gareth Delany

Mark Adair

Fionn Hand

Barry McCarthy

Joshua Little

England team

Here is the England XI:

Jos Buttler(w/c)

Alex Hales

Dawid Malan

Ben Stokes

Liam Livingstone

Harry Brook

Moeen Ali

Sam Curran

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Mark Wood

England bowl first

England have won the toss and will bowl in Melbourne. There is a bit of rain in the area this morning. England will be looking to take advantage.

Jos Buttler's side are unchanged from their against Afghanistan in Perth.

Good morning..

...to those of you committed enough to be braving the wee hours and welcome to live coverage of England’s second match in the T20 World Cup.

Today, Jos Buttler’s side face Ireland at the MCG. Alas the stands are not packed to the rafters as they were for India’s classic clash with Pakistan on Sunday but nevertheless this game carries huge significance for both sides.

England began their campaign with a solid enough victory over a slippery Afghanistan side in Perth on Saturday and now will be keen to kick on and lay a proper benchmark down for the rest of the tournament.

Make no mistake this England side are among the favourites to emerge out of this as world champions but they looked nervous in Perth, tip-toeing their way to a score of 113 off 18 overs after an excellent performance in the field had limited Afghanistan to 112.

More dominance with the bat will of course be required and it would be no shock to see Buttler and his men release the shackles somewhat against an Irish side who, while talented, do lack the quality of their opponents today.

This meeting is the first time these two sides have met in an ICC competition since Ireland’s historic success over England in Bangalore at the 2011 World Cup. However, that was an England team in flux, this is not.

Ireland have shown some pedigree so far in Australia, with a big win last week over the West Indies underlining the quality in Andrew Balbirnie’s side.

Whether that is enough for them to make a dent at this stage of the competition though remains to be seen, although the signs were not good after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

That said, if there’s any game at this tournament the Irish are going to have a little bit extra in reserve for it is surely this one.