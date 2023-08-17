Ireland vs England: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

England continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup against Ireland on Saturday.

After a mixed double-header against Wales, this is a huge test for Steve Borthwick’s side. While they avoided an all-out crisis with a late win at Twickenham last week, there is little doubt the trip to Dublin is a step up in class.

The Irish ran out 26-19 winners at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations earlier this year on their way to the crown, fully justifying their No 1 world ranking.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ireland vs England is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 19 August, 2023.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host.

Where to watch Ireland vs England

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Ireland vs England team news

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has been called up to the Ireland squad, replacing Dave Kilcoyne who is resting with an injury.

Back-rower Jack Conan could also feature after making progress on a foot injury.

Captain Owen Farrell has been left out of the England squad as he faces an appeal from World Rugby after his red card was rescinded. George Ford will start at fly-half in his absence, with Marcus Smith on the bench.

Courtney Lawes will captain England, but Jack van Poortvliet will not be involved after he suffered an ankle injury and will now miss the World Cup.

Farrell has been left out of the England squad to face Ireland (Getty Images)

Ireland vs England lineups

Both teams will confirm their lineups closer to kick-off.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Ireland wins: 52

Draws: 8

England wins: 80

Ireland vs England latest odds

Ireland to win: 1/10

Draw: 30/1

England to win: 7/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.