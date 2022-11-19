Is Ireland vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

(AP)

Ireland will aim to finish their autumn internationals in style as they welcome Australia to Dublin on Saturday evening.

Victories over South Africa and Fiji have continued a sensational year for Ireland, adding to their historic summer tour series win over New Zealand, and Andy Farrell will be desperate to finish the autumn with a perfect record.

They face a wounded Wallabies side - literally, as they battle a slew of injuries, and figuratively, with a narrow opening win over Scotland having given way to a one-point loss to France and a first-ever defeat to Italy.

Farrell has brought his big guns back into the line-up after they were largely rested for the slightly underwhelming win over Fiji a week ago, and victory over a side that Ireland have beaten in four of the last five fixtures between the teams - albeit with the most recent contest coming in 2018 - will be the expectation in Dublin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Ireland vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 8.00pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton has been recalled as one of seven changes made by Andy Farrell. Captain Sexton sat out the 35-17 victory over Fiji last weekend, but Farrell has returned to something close to his first-choice selection for the visit of the Wallabies.

Hugo Keenan is at full-back as Jimmy O’Brien switches to the wing and Mack Hansen moves from left to right in the back three. Garry Ringrose is back in the No 13 jersey for the injured Robbie Henshaw, prop Andrew Porter and hooker Dan Sheehan come into the front row, James Ryan is at lock, as Josh van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony return to the back row with Caelan Doris switching from the blindside flank to No 8.

Australia make sweeping changes to their team after the shock loss to Italy a week ago, as only four of the starters from that 28-27 defeat remain.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, who debuted last week, keeps his place on the wing while the centre pairing of Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau also stay and Allan Alaalatoa plays again in the front row after captaining Australia for the first time last week.

This week, James Slipper skippers the side in what will be his 126th Test and Andrew Kellaway moves back to full-back after playing on the wing in the opening two games of the autumn internationals.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jimmy O’Brien, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki

Australia XV: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nic White, 1 James Slipper (captain), 2 Dave Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 6 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper, 8 Rob Valetini

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Jordan Petaia

Odds

Ireland: 1/5

Draw: 22/1

Australia: 4/1