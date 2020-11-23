‘In Ireland we’ve been making butter for thousands of years’: meet the farmer with dairy in her genes

Walking through one of the fields on her dairy farm, dogs running behind her, Vanessa Kiely O’Connor knows it might sound strange that she measures grass. But it’s an integral part of her working year and vital in ensuring that her herd produces the best quality milk – milk that is going to be turned into rich and creamy Kerrygold butter.

O’Connor, AKA @thedairyfairy, carries a notepad and a set of scales so she can work out how much grass is in each field before the cows go in. She also pays strict attention to the length and quality. “I want to make sure the grass is just at the right stage for the cows,” she says.

It’s the kind of dedication that goes into the whole of her farming year. When you spread butter on your toast or cream it into banana bread, you probably don’t have any idea of the way science and nature combine to produce milk of just the right quality to kickstart Kerrygold’s butter-making process.

Kerrygold butter was launched in 1962 with the aim of producing a premium product from rich, high-quality Irish milk. Today it is still made using milk from grass-fed Irish cows, and that’s why O’Connor is so determined to make sure the grass her cows eat is as perfect as possible. “Knowledge has been passed down the generations. My father-in-law would tell me which fields not to put the cows into when it’s raining as they are the ‘wet fields’. You are bonding with different parts of the farm in different ways,” she says.

And while rain might not be a pleasure for many of us, for O’Connor it’s all part of the production process. “We’re noted for our rain here in Ireland, and the big difference between Ireland and any other country is, in fact, that rain, which makes us so green,” she says. “We are lucky that where we live geographically gives us the benefit of producing this grass. We couldn’t have the product we have without it – it’s the cows’ gold.

“And it means I don’t have to give the cows grains in the summer, they get everything they need from the grass. That’s one of the reasons I make fierce efforts to ensure I manage the grass and the soil right.”

Working the land sustainably is important to O’Connor, and is part of Kerrygold’s vision. For O’Connor, like Kerrygold’s other farmers, her focus is on producing the very best milk from her cows, which then allows Kerrygold to work the magic that turns it into rich and deliciously-creamy butter.

Milk from the Kerrygold cows – which are mainly Holstein Fresians – is transported by tanker from farms such as O’Connor’s to Kerrygold Park, a butter production plant at Mitchelstown, County Cork. At the plant, which was officially opened in 2016, the milk is transformed into Kerrygold butter – Salted, Unsalted or Softer, take your pick – golden butter in golden packaging.

As a busy working mum, O’Connor, not surprisingly, chooses to buy her butter (Kerrygold, of course). “I have made butter myself as it’s easy to do, but I prefer to buy it in its Kerrygold wrapper and say: ‘That’s mine!’ ”

She is part of an astonishingly long tradition of making butter in Ireland: research by University College Dublin on stashes of butter discovered in peat bogs has dated some to 1700BC. “Apparently in ancient times people used to salt it and flavour it with garlic – garlic-flavoured butter is nothing new! Then they’d wrap it in sycamore leaves and bury it in the peat as a way of preserving it. In recent times, people have dug up butter that’s thousands of years old. I think butter’s in our genes.”

O’Connor’s interest in dairy developed when she was at agricultural college and she decided to specialise in the field, quickly realising that dairy was her passion and her future. Having trained as a farm manager, she then met her husband David, and they now run his family farm.

Producing milk to make butter is her business and one she takes great pride in. And as another wintry day ends, there is time to reflect on her calling. “I have a favourite field,” she says. “It’s on the hill, at the far end of the farm. When the cows are there in the summer evenings, I go and close the gate behind them. I don’t have a seaside beside me, I have valleys and hills, and it’s breathtaking. I never take it for granted. I just have to finish my day’s work, and go back and stand in that field with the cows, and it’s glorious. It’s just a moment, to appreciate what you have and be grateful. To stop and look around and take in the beauty of it.”

