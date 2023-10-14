Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: when is it, how to watch

New Zealand winger Mark Telea has been dropped after he breached team protocol - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Ireland defeated Scotland 34-16 in their final pool game to confirm progress to the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup – and send Gregor Townsend’s men home.

New Zealand, meanwhile, booked their place in the last eight with three consecutive victories, following their opening-game defeat by France.

Ireland are seeking to secure a maiden World Cup semi-final by stretching their winning run to 18 Tests, which would equal the tier-one record shared by New Zealand and England.

Ireland have also denied the presence of a ‘spy’ photographer at New Zealand training ahead of their crunch game in Paris. Read all about that here.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have dropped star winger Mark Telea after he breached team protocol. Read more here.

When is it?

Ireland will take on New Zealand (the All Blacks) in their quarter-final on Saturday, October 14. The game kicks off at 8pm (BST, 9pm local time).

Where is it?

Stade de France, Saint Denis

Capacity: 80,023

The Stade de France, just outside of Paris - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

This stadium was built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since, as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on February 7, 1998, when Philippe Bernat-Salles and the late Christophe Dominici both crossed the whitewash in a 24-17 defeat of England.

Ireland deny ‘spy’ photographer at New Zealand training

Ireland have swiftly diffused any suggestion that they spied on New Zealand’s training this week.

Mike Catt, the team’s assistant coach, was asked by a New Zealand television journalist following Friday’s captain’s run whether an official Ireland photographer had been present for the vision part of New Zealand’s training earlier in the week.

Catt, who has already had to diffuse a question earlier in the tournament about Ireland being in “cahoots’ with Scotland to knock South Africa out of the pool stages, responded by laughing at the question and adding: “I’m sorry, I wasn’t a part of that.”

The question was believed to refer to a photographer working for Inpho Sports Photography in Ireland who follows Ireland across major series and tournaments, who attended the open vision access portion of New Zealand’s training session this week as is permitted for all photographers.

Story continues

A World Rugby official overseeing the press conference at the Stade de France interjected, adding: “The rules say yes, as long as they’re standing with the rest of the photographers, they can.”

New Zealand journalist asks Mike Catt if Ireland had a photographer at All Blacks training on Thursday... Catt has no idea.#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/6suJ4xoWDQ — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 13, 2023

What is the latest Ireland team news?

Mack Hansen came through Ireland’s captain’s run unscathed, sporting heavy strapping on his right calf, with James Ryan and Robbie Henshaw also training at the Stade de France and potentially available for the semi-finals should England progress.

Asked what he expects to see from New Zealand on Saturday night, Catt said: “What we’ve seen is the good All Blacks of old, really. Exceptionally dangerous ball-in-hand. Joe [Schmidt] has definitely brought a physicality at the breakdown and their ball carrying. Obviously, it was something that Joe was massively passionate about with Ireland as well, especially in the wide breakdowns.

“They put a lot of pressure in those areas, so it’s making sure that we match them physically but being tactically good in the same breath. Across the board they have a hell of a lot of experience, even coming off the bench - you know, Sam Whitelock - these guys that have hundreds of caps really. They are very experienced and know exactly what they need to do to win these big occasions. It’s going to be a great test match and we’re looking forward to it.”

Ireland XV: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster).

What is the latest New Zealand team news?

New Zealand have dropped Mark Telea for their quarter-final match against Ireland after the wing breached team protocol.

Telea is understood to have broken a team curfew and will be replaced by powerhouse back Leicester Fainga’anuku, who scored a hat-trick against Uruguay. Prop Ethan de Groot also returns following his two-match suspension.

Alongside Will Jordan, Telea had established himself as one of the All Blacks’ star wingers and scored two tries in their opening round 27-13 defeat by France.

New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

Who is the referee?

Wayne Barnes (England). This is a record fourth quarter-final for Barnes, moving clear of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. The Ireland v New Zealand quarter-final match will be on ITV 1.

Read Telegraph Sport's analysis of the best TV commentators and pundits.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

Ireland’s Pool B results

New Zealand’s Pool A results

Best of the latest odds

France: 3/1

Ireland: 3/1

South Africa: 7/2

New Zealand: 4/1

England: 13/1

Wales: 25/1

Argentina: 50/1

Fiji: 80/1

