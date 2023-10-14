Ireland v New Zealand player ratings: Peter O’Mahony subdued as Sam Cane dominates

Sam Cane (right) was a menace throughout the game in Paris - Shutterstock/Teresa Suarez

New Zealand came out on top in an absorbing contest to beat Ireland 28-24 at the Stade de France and reach the World Cup semi-finals, as the Six Nations champions fell short once again.

Telegraph Sport rates the players from both sides in a rip-roaring encounter.

Ireland

15 Hugo Keenan

Not quite his usual, classy self. That said, the full-back was a model of solidity. 7/10

14 Mack Hansen

A marvel. Australian by birth, reminiscent of the great David Campese; he might be as good. 9/10

13 Garry Ringrose

The rapier centre is the perfect foil for Aki’s bludgeon. Kept a leash on Ioane, too. 7/10

12 Bundee Aki

Against his birth nation, it was Aki’s try that gave Ireland hope. In the form of his life. 8/10

11 James Lowe

One of Ireland’s best; he and Hansen single-handedly kept them in it in the first half. 8/10

10 Johnny Sexton (c)

On what might be his last outing, Ireland’s talisman could not have given more for the cause.7/10

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

The snipe for Ireland’s second try embodied his tempo-setting display, but the sangfroid waned a touch.

1 Andrew Porter

His work-rate was irrepressible but, unfortunately, so was his indiscipline. 6/10

2 Dan Sheehan

New Zealand targeted him at the set piece - and with good reason. The hooker was shaky. 6/10

3 Tadhg Furlong

One of his most commanding displays of this tournament. Scrummaged like a train and hit like one, too. 8/10

4 Tadhg Beirne

The lock is so skilful, lethal on both sides of the ball, but the All Blacks contained him well. 6/10

5 Iain Henderson

The defensive determination was admirable but the lock struggled to physically impose himself. 6/10

6 Peter O’Mahony

Uncharacteristically subdued and part of the inferior back-row unit on the night.6/10

7 Josh van der Flier

The defensive alacrity could not be questioned but the flanker was found wanting for Jordan’s second-half score. 6/10

8 Caelan Dori

Earnt a critical penalty after early New Zealand defence rattled him. Better without the ball than with it.7/10

Replacements: O’Brien continued Hansen’s majesty, with Murray and Conan restoring Ireland’s composure.

Ronan Kelleher (for Sheehan, 63), Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham (for Furlong, 53), Joe McCarthy (for Henderson 58), Jack Conan (for Van der Flier, 58), Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park, 60), Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien (for Hansen, 55). 7/10

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett

Cracking chip and chase led to the first try and was strong in the air too. 7/10

14 Will Jordan

Livewire. Produced a cracking 50:22. Couldn’t stop Gibson-Park’s try but on the end of Mo’unga’s break. 8/10

13 Rieko Ioane

Combined brilliantly with Fainga’anuku for the opening try. Stepped by Aki for Ireland’s score. 7/10

12 Jordie Barrett

Needed to get over the gain-line and did, often. Some poor kicks though piled on pressure. 7/10

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku

Great one-two with Ioane for his try and made one brilliant high catch. Promising talent. 8/10

10 Richie Mo’unga

Horrid first up-and-under but chip kicks were sharp. Picked out two forwards and burst clear for Jordan’s score.7/10

9 Aaron Smith

Wobbly first pass and then sin-binned for deliberate knock-on, but pounced for an athletic interception. 6/10

1 Ethan de Groot

Looked under some heat in the scrum and coughed up one ruck penalty, but good around the breakdown. 6/10

2 Codie Taylor

Had 10 tackles by half-time, haring around the park, but sin-binned for collapsing a maul. 6/10

3 Tyrel Lomax

A touch fortunate at scrum time against Porter’s power but did his part clearing rucks. 6/10

4 Brodie Retallick

Early lineout steal and a crucial turnover with Ireland threatening near New Zealand’s line. 8/10

5 Scott Barrett

Did his part slowing Ireland’s mauls and clearing rucks to keep New Zealand in the game. 7/10

6 Shannon Frizell

Vital in terms of delivering physicality. Soft penalty gifted three points, but was relentless before going off. 7/10

7 Sam Cane (c)

Had to stop Ireland at the breakdown and certainly did, earning turnover penalties and being a menace throughout. 9/10

8 Ardie Savea

Some sensational turnovers and a brilliant diving finish into the corner. One of the world’s best. 9/10

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams (De Groot 63), Fletcher Newell (Lomax 63), Sam Whitelock (Frizell 59), Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown (Fainga’anuku 64)

Front row produced a welcome scrum penalty and three points despite being down a forward with Ireland controlling momentum. 7/10