Ireland devastated as New Zealand take World Cup quarter-final classic – latest reaction

Ireland's hurculean effort in the closing stages was not enough - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

10:05 PM BST

All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea speaking to ITV

“There was a lot riding on this week. It was one of those test matches that was a battle. To go out there and play against a world-class Irish squad. We gave the fans what they wanted. “A big testament to this Irish team. They have set the standard this whole year. I just want to send love to them. I am just so proud of my boys.”

On winning despite two yellow cards:

“To be honest, I kind of didn’t notice. We just had to dig deep and we got through in the end.”

10:04 PM BST

Former Ireland winger Tommy Bowe on BBC Radio 5 Live

“I am heartbroken. So much excitement, so much optimism about this Irish team going into this World Cup. They have played some scintillating rugby. “They have shown why they are number one. They went into this match knowing what a monumental challenge it was going to be against the All Blacks but realistically it came down to another quarter-final, Ireland’s eighth quarter-final and they didn’t play to the level that they would have wanted. “The camera is on Johnny Sexton now, he is a broken man. There is a broken country here, so many Ireland fans and unfortunately it is not to be.”

10:02 PM BST

First semi-final

New Zealand will take on Argentina back in Paris on Friday night. Ireland are going home. Perhaps experience and know-how was the key difference and deciding factor in this game.

Johnny Sexton is inconsolable right now.



What a heartbreaking end to his career 💔 pic.twitter.com/WK9vfXoRXR — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

10:00 PM BST

Man of the match

09:59 PM BST

Sean Fitzpatrick live on ITV

“What an unbelievable game of rugby union. We had to take the game to Ireland, they are the world number one for a reason and either team could have won. “I am lost for words. I knew the All Blacks had a game in them, but it was the way they delivered and put pressure on Ireland.”

Story continues

09:58 PM BST

Ben Coles live from the Stade de France

Astonishing game. Convinced that Ireland would reel them in eventually and they never did. New Zealand's physicality and defence led by Cane and Savea enormously impressive. #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/CeJ6SqdYKs — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) October 14, 2023

09:57 PM BST

The end for Sexton

He looks unhappy with something specifically, but that is the end of the road for Johnny Sexton. His career comes to an end. Ireland fans were hoping he could end his career lifting the Webb Ellis trophy but it ends yet again for him and Ireland at the quarter-final stage.

Johnny Sexton's career ends in disappointment for him and Ireland - Brendan Moran/Getty Images

09:51 PM BST

NEW ZEALAND WIN!

It is a penalty to New Zealand and that is game over! Sam Whitelock wins the penalty at the ruck. New Zealand kick it out and they are through to the semi-finals! Despair for Ireland, yet another quarter-final exit. They are out. What a match! One of the best you will see.

Despair for Ireland as their quarter-final hoodoo continues - Brendan Moran/Getty Images

09:49 PM BST

80 min IRE 24 NZ 28

Into the red. Ireland still have it inside the New Zealand 22...

09:47 PM BST

79 min IRE 24 NZ 28

Into the final minute. Ireland are moving towards the New Zealand 22...

09:45 PM BST

78 min IRE 24 NZ 28

Ireland going through the phases. They are making slow progress into the New Zealand half...

09:42 PM BST

76 min IRE 24 NZ 28

New Zealand are playing in the right areas of the pitch, inside Ireland’s half. Just four minutes to go.

09:40 PM BST

74 min IRE 24 NZ 28

Taylor’s sin-bin period is now over. They have outscored Ireland after the sin-bin and penalty try 3-0.

What a game this has been and we are in for a grandstand finish!

09:39 PM BST

72 min IRE 24 NZ 28

New Zealand make a huge mistake and concede a penalty inside their own 22. Ireland go to the corner. The maul looks like it is going to the line but as Kelleher goes for the try line Jordie Barrett does an incredible job to hold it up. That is incredible from Jordie, as important as scoring a try.

09:36 PM BST

PENALTY NEW ZEALAND! 69 min IRE 24 NZ 28

Jordie makes no mistake this time and New Zealand’s lead grows to four.

09:35 PM BST

68 min IRE 24 NZ 25

Moments later New Zealand are awarded another penalty after Murray pulls at Jordie Barrett’s shoulder. That looks like a really good call. Another shot for Jordie to make up for that miss...

09:34 PM BST

67 min IRE 24 NZ 25

Jordie Barrett misses, similarly to Sexton. How costly could that be? I suppose that evens it out for the two penalty misses.

09:32 PM BST

66 min IRE 24 NZ 25

Scrum penalty to New Zealand. Another big moment. New Zealand can run down more time now on the sin-bin. They will go for goal for a chance to extend their lead to four points...

09:31 PM BST

65 min IRE 24 NZ 25

New Zealand have a scrum and therefore can bring on Dane Coles with hooker Taylor in the bin. Retallick is the man sacrificed.

09:29 PM BST

PENALTY TRY! 64 min IRE 24 NZ 25

Ireland get the rolling maul going and Taylor pulls it down. Penalty try for Ireland and Taylor goes to the bin. This match is back on.

09:27 PM BST

63 min IRE 17 NZ 25

Double change for New Zealand at prop as Williams and Newell replace Lomax and de Groot.

09:27 PM BST

63 min IRE 17 NZ 25

New Zealand are penalised around eight metres from their own line as the tackler did not roll away. Ireland go to the corner. It feels like the game could be here. If Ireland come away with nothing this game could be beyond them. If they score it is game well and truly back on.

09:24 PM BST

61 min IRE 17 NZ 25

Murray has replaced Gibson-Park at scrum-half for Ireland. They need Murray to make a big impact here if they are going to reach their first World Cup semi-final.

09:22 PM BST

59 min IRE 17 NZ 25

He misses. What a massive miss! He should have had that. Another pivotal moment in this match.

Double change for Ireland as Conan and McCarthy replace van der Flier and Henderson.

New Zealand have brought on Whitelock for Frizell.

09:20 PM BST

58 min IRE 17 NZ 25

Ireland have a penalty after New Zealand fail to roll away. Sensibly Sexton is going for goal to reduce it to a one-score game...

09:19 PM BST

56 min IRE 17 NZ 25

There is a stoppage in play after Hansen goes down. He was a doubt going into the game and he now has to go off. Jimmy O’Brien has come on in his place.

09:15 PM BST

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 53 min IRE 17 NZ 25

Could this be the biggest moment of this quarter-final? Off the top of the line-out Mo’unga shows and goes and breaks through the Ireland defensive line. He sets up a two-on-one with Jordan and offloads at the perfect moment to send Jordan in for the try.

Jordie Barrett is successful with his conversion. Could that be the match? Still a long way to go and every time New Zealand have scored a try Ireland have responded.

09:12 PM BST

52 min IRE 17 NZ 18

Ireland turn the ball over and break quickly. They make their way into the New Zealand 22 but at the crucial moment Savea and Cane combine to win the penalty at the breakdown. This is so close and really could go either way. You cannot predict this at the moment.

Furlong, surprisingly, has come off to be replaced by Bealham.

09:08 PM BST

48 min IRE 17 NZ 18

A penalty for New Zealand at the scrum deep in their own half so they will now be able to get out of the danger zone. Porter was penalised for Ireland for kicking his hips out.

09:07 PM BST

47 min IRE 17 NZ 18

A crossfield kick from Hansen nearly works wonders to Sheehan running down the touchline but it bounces just above him and he can only get his fingertips to it. Smith has now returned from his sin- bin and it is back to 15 v 15.

09:05 PM BST

45 min IRE 17 NZ 18

Gibson-Park goes for an audacious crossfield kick where it is O’Mahony against Mo’unga for the ball. A bit of a mismatch size-wise but O’Mahony knocks on. New Zealand have a scrum five metres from their own line.

09:03 PM BST

43 min IRE 17 NZ 18

New Zealand are clearly trying to run down this sin-bin period until Smith is back on the field.

Ireland have a 50:22 after a Hansen kick over the top. Will Ireland’s line-out function better in this second half?

09:01 PM BST

41 min IRE 17 NZ 18

Remember Aaron Smith is still serving the remainder of his sin-bin, around another five minutes.

09:00 PM BST

Second half underway

One of these sides is 40 minutes away from the semi-finals. Will it be Ireland or New Zealand to face Argentina on Friday night? We are back underway in the Stade de France. New Zealand lead by one.

08:58 PM BST

Omens on New Zealand's side?

10 - The @AllBlacks have now led at halftime in each of their 10 men's @rugbyworldcup quarter-finals, while Ireland have never led a quarter-final at the break (behind 6 times, level twice). Ominous?#IREvNZL #RWC2023 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 14, 2023

08:57 PM BST

Aki in fine form

5 - Bundee Aki has scored five tries at #RWC2023, equaling the record for @IrishRugby at a men's @rugbyworldcup, alongside Keith Earls who scored five in 2011. High.#IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/DW1m8OOLQx — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 14, 2023

08:50 PM BST

Ardie Savea scores New Zealand's second try

Ardie Savea gets New Zealand's second right in the corner - Christophe Ena/AP

08:46 PM BST

Half-time IRE 17 NZ 18

Sexton kicks the ball out and that is the end of a thrilling first half. Just the one point in it at the break and so finely poised. This game promised a thriller and we are certainly getting it.

08:44 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 39 min IRE 17 NZ 18

Ireland get their reward for going to the corner again. It comes out from the maul and Gibson-Park, the man born in Auckland, snipes over for Ireland’s second try to punish Smith for his sin-bin.

Sexton’s conversion is successful. Just one point in it now with half-time on the horizon.

Jamison Gibson-Park sends the Irish fans wild! 🇮🇪



What a big try that could be! #RWC2023 | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/ohBHFBOCdR — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

08:42 PM BST

38 min IRE 10 NZ 18

Savea is penalised by being offside. Looked like a harsh call as he looked like he came through the middle so was entitled to the ball. Ireland go to the corner again...

08:41 PM BST

37 min IRE 10 NZ 18

Aaron Smith is going to the bin for a deliberate knock-on on the edge of his own 22. Feels like the right call considering Gibson-Park would have had the ball into the New Zealand 22. Ireland go to the corner instead of kicking the penalty...

08:37 PM BST

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 34 min IRE 10 NZ 18

New Zealand have a penalty advantage right on Ireland’s line. They move it wide and Ioane offloads to Savea to allow the number eight to go over in the corner for New Zealand’s second try.

Mo’unga is unsuccessful with his conversion.

Ardie Savea is on fire 🔥



The man for the big occasion 🇳🇿#IRLvNZL | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/yWcHTGw0qs — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

08:35 PM BST

32 min IRE 10 NZ 13

Ireland’s line-out is faltering. New Zealand regather possession and have a penalty advantage after a high tackle from Lowe. They kick the advantage to the corner for a 50:22...

08:34 PM BST

31 min IRE 10 NZ 13

New Zealand get more success with a little chip kick as Savea gets on the end of it. They march into the Ireland 22 until a great tackle from Sheehan results in Ireland being rewarded with a penalty after New Zealand hold on.

08:31 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 27 min IRE 10 NZ 13

Since New Zealand’s try it has been all Ireland and they now get their first try. Inside New Zealand’s 22, the ball is whipped wide to Aki. He cuts back inside both Ioane and Savea and powers over.

Sexton’s conversion is successful.

08:26 PM BST

PENALTY IRELAND! 22 min IRE 3 NZ 13

Ireland have a chance immediately from the kick-off to get a few points back. They point to the posts and Sexton gets Ireland’s first points on the board from the penalty.

08:22 PM BST

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 20 min IRE 0 NZ 13

The first try of the night goes to New Zealand and what a fantastic try. It starts with a delightful chip over the top from Beauden Barrett which he regathers. The ball is then shipped out wide quickly and after great interplay between Ioane and Fainga’anuku the latter goes over. Mo’unga is successful with the conversion and New Zealand are in control of this game at the moment.

08:19 PM BST

17 min IRE 0 NZ 6

Penalty to New Zealand. Ireland do not release. A fifth penalty conceded by Ireland and New Zealand can kick into the Ireland half. Discipline is crucial in these tight games and currently Ireland are facing the wrath of referee Wayne Barnes.

08:18 PM BST

16 min IRE 0 NZ 6

New Zealand are under huge pressure on their own line but Retallick gets the turnover at the crucial moment. A second entry into the New Zealand 22 for Ireland with no reward.

08:15 PM BST

PENALTY NEW ZEALAND! 14 min IRE 0 NZ 6

Jordie nails the kick from around 50 metres and New Zealand lead by six.

08:14 PM BST

13 min IRE 0 NZ 3

New Zealand have a penalty on the halfway line. Ireland are penalised for holding on and New Zealand point to to the posts. Great play from Savea to force the penalty. Jordie Barrett will take the long-distance penalty...

08:12 PM BST

11 min IRE 0 NZ 3

The Ireland line-out goes wrong but they regain possession. They move it to the left wing but Lowe cannot gather the pass and the ball goes into touch. An opportunity for New Zealand to clear their lines.

08:11 PM BST

9 min IRE 0 NZ 3

Ireland have a penalty of their own inside the New Zealand half and they turn down a kick at goal to go for the corner. They have a line-out 10 metres out from the New Zealand line...

08:09 PM BST

PENALTY NEW ZEALAND! 8 min IRE 0 NZ 3

Mo’unga makes no mistake and New Zealand get the first points of this quarter-final.

08:08 PM BST

7 min IRE 0 NZ 0

New Zealand have gone through nearly 30 phases in the Ireland 22 and the Irish defence holds firm for so long. But eventually Beirne is penalised for not rolling away and New Zealand will have the chance to score the first points of the night...

08:04 PM BST

2 min IRE 0 NZ 0

A couple of nervy kicks early doors from New Zealand but they have got away with it. They may be top players but they are not exempt from nerves in pressure moments.

New Zealand win a penalty at the scrum and can make their way downfield. This time no nerves on the kick and they are up to the Ireland 22.

08:02 PM BST

1 min IRE 0 NZ 0

An early penalty for New Zealand on the edge of their own 22 after Porter does not roll away.

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off

That eight sign is what Ireland did in memory of the former Munster head coach Anthony Foley in Chicago back in 2016.

Goosebumps! 😱



Ireland pay tribute to Anthony Foley during the haka!#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/OFt1MWGwcf — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

We are underway at the Stade de France and a place in the semi-finals against Argentina on Friday is at stake. Can Ireland end their quarter-final hoodoo or will it go on?

07:59 PM BST

The Haka

Ireland line up in an interesting formation during the Haka, perhaps in the shape of a number eight, or maybe the sign for infinity? Both teams are ready for this. They probably all just want to get going now.

07:54 PM BST

Minute silence not observed impeccably

We have just had a minute silence for the victims of the Israel-Gaza war, which was not observed by all. A small minority ruining it for most.

07:51 PM BST

The players are out

Both teams have made their way onto the turf at the Stade de France. Time for a couple of great anthems and then the Haka.

07:50 PM BST

Atmosphere on the streets of Paris all day

Scenes from the Moulin Rouge earlier ☘️



Wait til the end… 😅



Follow us on Instagram for more behind the scenes in Paris 🌃 pic.twitter.com/TNvV20l0hD — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

07:47 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Ireland: Keenan, Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Henderson, O’Mahony, Van Der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien

New Zealand: B Barrett, Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku, Mo’unga, Smith, De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

07:40 PM BST

Sexton's last game in rugby?

There's no bigger legend in Irish rugby than Johnny Sexton! 🇮🇪@gabrielclarke05 sits down with him on what could be his final ever match!#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/SOpKmtQZDO — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

07:38 PM BST

The view from Paris from two of our own

07:37 PM BST

Tom Brady lends his support to South Africa

Tomorrow night at the Stade de France South Africa, who lost to Ireland in the group stages, take on the hosts France. One man who has shown his support for South Africa is the greatest player in NFL history, Tom Brady! Have a watch:

Thank you Tom Brady! For us as 🇿🇦 your words really means a lot @TomBrady @cutmaker pic.twitter.com/aj4SlKB4Mz — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 14, 2023

07:30 PM BST

Both camps nervous

07:29 PM BST

Underdogs?

Not often in rugby history have New Zealand gone into any game as an underdog. But they are coming up against an Ireland side who have won their last 17 tests and New Zealand themselves are not quite the side they once were. Will the underdog tag play into New Zealand’s hands or do they actually embrace the favourites tag.

07:23 PM BST

Ireland out to warm-up

Hugo Keenan starts again for Ireland at full-back and is out to warm up on the pitch at the Stade de France.

07:14 PM BST

Ireland are here

Ready for action! 👊



Ireland have arrived at the Stade de France! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/qXXUWNhWal — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

07:12 PM BST

Big night ahead for Sexton

Johnny Sexton has just emerged from the tunnel to begin his warm-up, the first player to do so, to a hero’s reception from the Irish faithful in Saint-Denis tonight.

There is a modest acknowledgement from the Irish captain, too, as he begins stretching in the in-goal area, as he claps his hand in the direction of a large Irish contingent behind the goal-line.

What a night for Sexton; the leader, potentially, who breaks Ireland’s quarter-final hoodoo.

07:11 PM BST

New Zealand have arrived

07:10 PM BST

The Stade de France is ready

07:06 PM BST

Andy Farrell in good spirits

Under his stewardship, Ireland are the number one ranked side in the world and if there was ever a time that they will break the hoodoo this feels like their best opportunity.

06:58 PM BST

The thoughts of Ireland great Brian O'Driscoll on ITV

🗣"It does feel there is something different about this new crop of players"@BrianODriscoll and @JillADouglas preview a MONSTER clash with coverage beginning in 30 mins on @ITV 1! pic.twitter.com/atSyNFBIc3 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

06:56 PM BST

Ireland are in the house

06:48 PM BST

Ireland to reach first ever semi-final?

The pressure is certainly on Ireland, the number one ranked side in the world. But this is seen by many as the best Irish team ever and the best placed to break their quarter-final hoodoo. Wales head coach Warren Gatland was not sure before the start of the tournament whether Ireland could go all the way, but now believes they can beat New Zealand tonight. To read more from Gatland, click here.

Ireland have never gone past the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup - Franck Fife/Getty Images

06:40 PM BST

Triple Barrett

There are three Barrett’s in the New Zealand starting line-up tonight. Scott starts in the second-row, Jordie starts at inside centre and Beauden is at full-back. There is a lot of attention on the form of former back-to-back world player of the year Beauden. Perhaps he is a little fortunate to be starting ahead of Damian McKenzie. Charlie Morgan has written this week about his struggle for form of late.

Is Beauden Barrett lucky to be starting for New Zealand? - Charly Triballeau/Getty Images

06:27 PM BST

Could Schmidt be a significant factor tonight?

Joe Schmidt was the Ireland head coach for seven years before stepping down after a chastening defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals. Now he is on the New Zealand coaching staff. How big a role could he play tonight? Or is it being overplayed? Ireland stalwart Keith Earls believes they have moved on from him on and off the field.

Joe Schmidt has had a foot in both camps - Craig Mercer/Getty Images

06:22 PM BST

Match stats

Head-to-head

New Zealand won 27 and drew one of the first 28 meetings

Ireland’s first win over New Zealand came in Chicago in 2016

Ireland have won the last two encounters

New Zealand smashed Ireland in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals

Ireland are number one-ranked team in the world and have won 17 matches in a row.

New Zealand are ranked number four in the world and have won the World Cup three times.

06:17 PM BST

Paris turning green

Another Irish invasion in Paris. pic.twitter.com/q7AxNmDXg2 — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 14, 2023

The Fields.



Paris is hopping, lads. pic.twitter.com/kM0rqRrYyS — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 14, 2023

06:17 PM BST

The thoughts of New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith

“They’re a great team, they’re the best team in the world, they’ve earned that. But we’re at a World Cup and it’s all on the line. “History’s history, and history’s going to get created on Saturday, and we’ll see who comes out on top.”

On Ireland’s series win over New Zealand last summer:

“Last year matters in the sense of taking the learnings but I believe we’re a totally different team to July last year. “We got new coaches and, as a group, that series really galvanised us. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

06:11 PM BST

The view from New Zealand

06:11 PM BST

Thoughts from Ireland captain Johnny Sexton

“I’ve had some great battles against New Zealand over the years. What you learn is that every game is as tough as the last no matter what the result is. “That’s what we’re preparing for. We’re preparing for the toughest game we’ve ever faced and we’re trying to put ourselves in a frame of mind that we’re going to be ready for it.”

On Ireland’s poor World Cup quarter-final record:

“We’ve worked on our mental game for the past four years and put ourselves in different scenarios to prepare for this. “Each quarter-final that we’ve haven’t got through, or we haven’t got through our pool, they’ve all been different and it’s a different group [of players] again. Each of those groups lost once - it wasn’t the same group losing quarter-finals year after year. “If it was club rugby it would probably be a bigger hurdle. I don’t think we’ve carrying much baggage - it’s a one-off game we’re preparing for now.”

06:07 PM BST

Having a punt?

First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and offers.

06:05 PM BST

Team news

Ireland have wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe available, despite going off during last week’s 36-14 win over the Scotland. They both start in an unchanged line-up.

Hansen has overcome a calf problem while Lowe has recovered from an eye injury. Lock James Ryan misses out with a hand injury. There are two changes on the Ireland bench with Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien called in, as Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls are unavailable.

Mark Telea has been dropped by New Zealand after breaking team protocol. They make six changes from the one that began the 73-0 win over Uruguay.

Mark Telea has been dropped after breaking team protocol - Paul Harding/Getty Images

Ethan de Groot, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and the Barrett brothers, Scott and Beauden, are all recalled.

Sam Cane captains the side and will be bidding to avoid becoming the first All Blacks captain to lose three Tests to the Irish.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Henderson, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

05:59 PM BST

Can Ireland break their World Cup quarter-final hoodoo?

That is the question on everyone’s lips. Ireland have not only never won the Rugby World Cup, they have never passed the quarter-final stage. Ranked number one in the world, this represents arguably their best opportunity ever to win the World Cup. Will they be able to handle the pressure of being favourites and the expectation?

For one of the first times in their entire history, New Zealand probably head into this game as underdogs. The three-time champions, a side that had not lost in the group stages at the World Cup ever until this year. New territory for New Zealand, will that benefit them or do they enjoy being the favourite?

Ireland have had great support throughout the tournament so far and you can be sure the Stade de France will be jam-packed with the travelling Irish tonight. Ahead of tonight’s quarter-final, Ireland number eight Caelan Doris, who has been involved in every game for them this year, was reflecting on the magnitude of the game.

“I think in these big weeks, you draw on some of the emotion and the pride.

“Talking to a few friends back home in Mayo and seeing how they are behind us and how so many people in the country are behind us.

Ireland number eight Caelan Doris knows the significance of this moment for Ireland - Harry Murphy/Getty Images

“You can feel that over here, you can definitely get a sense of it. That is a motivation for us, to continue to inspire them and do them proud and knowing that so many of them are coming over.

“Sometimes you can almost get too emotional but then you bring yourself back into process-focused, detail-focused, going through how we’re going to get to the next step. It’s a balance of both in these big weeks.”

These two sides met at the same stage in Japan four years ago. That night, New Zealand swatted Ireland aside with a dominant 46-14 victory to continue Ireland’s woes at the quarter-final stage.

One added dynamic to tonight’s game is the role of Joe Schmidt. He led Ireland for six years, departing after that heavy defeat to New Zealand in 2019. He is now on the New Zealand coaching staff, plotting Ireland’s downfall.