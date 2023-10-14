Ireland v New Zealand live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Could this be Johnny Sexton's final game before retirement? - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The thoughts of Ireland great Brian O'Driscoll on ITV

🗣"It does feel there is something different about this new crop of players"@BrianODriscoll and @JillADouglas preview a MONSTER clash with coverage beginning in 30 mins on @ITV 1! pic.twitter.com/atSyNFBIc3 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

Ireland are in the house

Ireland to reach first ever semi-final?

The pressure is certainly on Ireland, the number one ranked side in the world. But this is seen by many as the best Irish team ever and the best placed to break their quarter-final hoodoo. Wales head coach Warren Gatland was not sure before the start of the tournament whether Ireland could go all the way, but now believes they can beat New Zealand tonight. To read more from Gatland, click here.

Ireland have never gone past the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup - Franck Fife/Getty Images

Triple Barrett

There are three Barrett’s in the New Zealand starting line-up tonight. Scott starts in the second-row, Jordie starts at inside centre and Beauden is at full-back. There is a lot of attention on the form of former back-to-back world player of the year Beauden. Perhaps he is a little fortunate to be starting ahead of Damian McKenzie. Charlie Morgan has written this week about his struggle for form of late.

Is Beauden Barrett lucky to be starting for New Zealand? - Charly Triballeau/Getty Images

Could Schmidt be a significant factor tonight?

Joe Schmidt was the Ireland head coach for seven years before stepping down after a chastening defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals. Now he is on the New Zealand coaching staff. How big a role could he play tonight? Or is it being overplayed? Ireland stalwart Keith Earls believes they have moved on from him on and off the field.

Joe Schmidt has had a foot in both camps - Craig Mercer/Getty Images

Match stats

Head-to-head

New Zealand won 27 and drew one of the first 28 meetings

Ireland’s first win over New Zealand came in Chicago in 2016

Ireland have won the last two encounters

New Zealand smashed Ireland in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals

Ireland are number one-ranked team in the world and have won 17 matches in a row.

New Zealand are ranked number four in the world and have won the World Cup three times.

Paris turning green

Another Irish invasion in Paris. pic.twitter.com/q7AxNmDXg2 — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 14, 2023

The Fields.



Paris is hopping, lads. pic.twitter.com/kM0rqRrYyS — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 14, 2023

The thoughts of New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith

“They’re a great team, they’re the best team in the world, they’ve earned that. But we’re at a World Cup and it’s all on the line. “History’s history, and history’s going to get created on Saturday, and we’ll see who comes out on top.”

On Ireland’s series win over New Zealand last summer:

“Last year matters in the sense of taking the learnings but I believe we’re a totally different team to July last year. “We got new coaches and, as a group, that series really galvanised us. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

The view from New Zealand

Thoughts from Ireland captain Johnny Sexton

“I’ve had some great battles against New Zealand over the years. What you learn is that every game is as tough as the last no matter what the result is. “That’s what we’re preparing for. We’re preparing for the toughest game we’ve ever faced and we’re trying to put ourselves in a frame of mind that we’re going to be ready for it.”

On Ireland’s poor World Cup quarter-final record:

“We’ve worked on our mental game for the past four years and put ourselves in different scenarios to prepare for this. “Each quarter-final that we’ve haven’t got through, or we haven’t got through our pool, they’ve all been different and it’s a different group [of players] again. Each of those groups lost once - it wasn’t the same group losing quarter-finals year after year. “If it was club rugby it would probably be a bigger hurdle. I don’t think we’ve carrying much baggage - it’s a one-off game we’re preparing for now.”

Having a punt?

Team news

Ireland have wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe available, despite going off during last week’s 36-14 win over the Scotland. They both start in an unchanged line-up.

Hansen has overcome a calf problem while Lowe has recovered from an eye injury. Lock James Ryan misses out with a hand injury. There are two changes on the Ireland bench with Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien called in, as Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls are unavailable.

Mark Telea has been dropped by New Zealand after breaking team protocol. They make six changes from the one that began the 73-0 win over Uruguay.

Mark Telea has been dropped after breaking team protocol - Paul Harding/Getty Images

Ethan de Groot, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and the Barrett brothers, Scott and Beauden, are all recalled.

Sam Cane captains the side and will be bidding to avoid becoming the first All Blacks captain to lose three Tests to the Irish.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Henderson, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

Can Ireland break their World Cup quarter-final hoodoo?

That is the question on everyone’s lips. Ireland have not only never won the Rugby World Cup, they have never passed the quarter-final stage. Ranked number one in the world, this represents arguably their best opportunity ever to win the World Cup. Will they be able to handle the pressure of being favourites and the expectation?

For one of the first times in their entire history, New Zealand probably head into this game as underdogs. The three-time champions, a side that had not lost in the group stages at the World Cup ever until this year. New territory for New Zealand, will that benefit them or do they enjoy being the favourite?

Ireland have had great support throughout the tournament so far and you can be sure the Stade de France will be jam-packed with the travelling Irish tonight. Ahead of tonight’s quarter-final, Ireland number eight Caelan Doris, who has been involved in every game for them this year, was reflecting on the magnitude of the game.

“I think in these big weeks, you draw on some of the emotion and the pride.

“Talking to a few friends back home in Mayo and seeing how they are behind us and how so many people in the country are behind us.

Ireland number eight Caelan Doris knows the significance of this moment for Ireland - Harry Murphy/Getty Images

“You can feel that over here, you can definitely get a sense of it. That is a motivation for us, to continue to inspire them and do them proud and knowing that so many of them are coming over.

“Sometimes you can almost get too emotional but then you bring yourself back into process-focused, detail-focused, going through how we’re going to get to the next step. It’s a balance of both in these big weeks.”

These two sides met at the same stage in Japan four years ago. That night, New Zealand swatted Ireland aside with a dominant 46-14 victory to continue Ireland’s woes at the quarter-final stage.

One added dynamic to tonight’s game is the role of Joe Schmidt. He led Ireland for six years, departing after that heavy defeat to New Zealand in 2019. He is now on the New Zealand coaching staff, plotting Ireland’s downfall.

