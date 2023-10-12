Ireland v New Zealand: Irish have shed inferiority complex, says Andy Farrell

Farrell, who succeeded Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach in 2019, has won three of his four Tests against New Zealand

2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: Ireland v New Zealand Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Head coach Andy Farrell says Ireland have learned how to become comfortable with being the world's number one side as they prepare to face New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Irish reclaimed top spot with last year's series win over the All Blacks.

New Zealand have spent the most time atop the rankings, but many people consider Ireland marginal favourites for Saturday's knockout match in Paris.

Farrell was asked about being "top dog" after naming his team on Wednesday.

"I suppose an inferiority complex is what's happened in the past, as far as getting to world number one and thinking that we're going to fall off a cliff, because this shouldn't be happening to Ireland," said the Englishman.

"I think what we've learned to do is throw ourselves into big challenges and try to meet them head on and embrace that."

Ireland have shown no signs of struggling with the number one tag over the last 15 months. They have won 17 Tests in a row, bagged a Six Nations Grand Slam and claimed a statement win over world champions South Africa earlier in this tournament.

But all of that pales in comparison to what possibly lies ahead for the Irish. They are attempting to progress beyond the quarter-finals for the first time in a quest to emulate England's Grand Slam and World Cup double in 2003.

Farrell says he has a respect for New Zealand which is rooted in their staying power at the summit of world rugby over the years. Nevertheless, Farrell can improve his record against the All Blacks as head coach to four wins from five at Stade de France on Saturday.

"We don't want to be second best, we want to be first best, but we also realise what comes with that is people are chasing you down," said Farrell, whose side can equal New Zealand and England's record run of 18 consecutive Test wins by a tier one nation this weekend.

"You've seen with the All Blacks over the last 20 years. That's why they're so respected, because it's hard to stay at the top.

"The guys that are the favourites are always the ones I've always looked at, throughout my career, and envied really because of how hard it is to do that.

"That's the place we want to be because if you're serious about getting better and being the team you want to be, that's the world that you've got to live in."

'We're a bloody good team that play together'

Ireland's dismal knockout record in the World Cup is the biggest question mark hanging over Farrell's side going into this weekend.

While they have won Grand Slams and Test series against southern hemisphere heavyweights, the Irish have lost all seven of the World Cup quarter-finals they have played.

Four years ago, Joe Schmidt's side were ruthlessly dismantled by New Zealand at this stage, and while Farrell suggested that "things start to creep in", he is confident his players are equipped to deal with whatever the All Blacks throw their way in the French capital.

"At this stage, it's all about preparation and recovery and making sure you're taking ownership of the plan you're going to try to [impress] on the opposition at the weekend," added Farrell, who has named an unchanged team for the quarter-final.

"We immerse ourselves in that and that's the way it should be. Of course things start to creep in but we've tools and experience to be able to combat that.

"I suppose the main part is to realise that we're a bloody good team that play together and when we do that, you're not on your own so you can get away from those types of thoughts."