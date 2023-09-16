Johnny Sexton claims Ireland's all-time points record in impressive Tonga win – latest reaction

Johnny Sexton scores a try and becomes Ireland's all-time record points scorer - Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Ireland celebrate victory

Johnny Sexton takes a selfie with fans after becoming Ireland's record points scorer - Getty Images/David Ramos

Player of the match Bundee Aki applauds fans after Ireland's victory - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Farrell on Sexton: 'He deserved it'

I thought it was a good performance. A performance is never perfect. Even when we were coughing up ball down on Tonga’s try line in the first half, I thought we were well in control. When we got a couple of scores up we started hitting our stride. It was a good mental performance,. We stayed strong and stuck to the task. [Sexton] knows which ones to follow. He’s supported very well and he deserved to have it like that. He would say it’s his job to score points for Ireland and score some tries every now and then.

Johnny Sexton: 'lovely' personal milestone to become record points scorer

We’re delighted to get the points against a very good team. That’s what tonight was about. We move and we’re concentrating on a massive game next week. Playing against the world champions its going to be very special. It’s always nice to get on the score[board], I don’t get it too often. It’s a lovely personal milestone. We struggled at the breakdown for the first 15 minutes. Once we got to grips with that we started playing some better stuff. We had a couple of exits that weren’t perfect.

Johnny Sexton's record-breaking try

Check out those celebrations...

IRELAND TRY! 80 min IRE 59 TON 16

It’s one more nail in the coffin from Ireland!

Tonga misfire at the lineout and the ball bounces free.

Rob Herring gathers and dives through the defender to go over. It looks for a moment like it may be held up, but the prop gets his arms free and Barnes blows his whistle.

Byrne makes no mistake with the conversion, and Ireland mark their second match of the tournament with a comprehensive victory.

The final score here in Nantes: Ireland 59 - 16 Tonga

Rob Herring drives for the line to score - AFP/Damien Meyer

79 min IRE 52 TON 16

It’s well-set drive from Ireland who crab forward.

Casey comes off the back to feed Lowe, but the pass was not expected and the ball goes into touch. Tonga lineout.

78 min IRE 52 TON 16

Ireland find themselves in a really good attacking position to finish it.

They have a penalty in the Tonga 22 and kick for the corner.

Time for one more Irish tilt at the line. They don’t have much more to play for, but the crowd are loving every moment.

76 min IRE 52 TON 16

Tonga look a little dead on their feet here. Those that are on their feet that is - a couple are down receiving treatment.

They hoist it into touch but win it back from the lineout - this is positive.

But almost immediately Ireland strike back with a moment of brilliance. Keenan places the most delicate of kicks downfield to win a 50-22.

72 min IRE 52 TON 16

Tonga have eight minutes to get something more from this game.

They play from a lineout and move it through the backline, but they knock-on again. These small mistakes have thwarted Tonga all night.

Chalk it up to first-game rust, but they will have to tighten things up in their later group matches.

Ireland then win a penalty off the scrum and send another touch-finder downfield.

Tonga win the ball at the lineout - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

TRY IRELAND! 68 min IRE 52 TON 16

They move it out to Hansen who shows his footwork to get inside the five.

They then bash it up with the big men through Tadhg Furlong.

Casey throws a dummy before sniping for a gap - but the door closes on him.

Ireland have huge numbers out wide if they can get it there.

They finally go, pulling it back to Casey who shapes to move it wide. But Aki is running a short line and the scrum-half lifts it to the big centre who walks in under the posts.

The conversion is good. Can Tongan still salvage something from this game.

Ross Byrne makes no mistake with his conversion - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

66 min IRE 45 TON 16

Ireland are in total control here with Tonga starting to fatigue.

They win another breakdown penalty, and Byrne kicks for the right touchline.

Ireland have another Ireland inside the Tonga 22.

IRELAND TRY! 63 min IRE 45 TON 16

Bundee Aki scores!

Some really nice first-phase play from Ireland. They bring it right up to the Tonga defensive line before making a late pass to a flying Bundee Aki.

The powerful centre goes straight through the gap and then kicks his piston-legs into gear to round the full back and dive over.

Ireland knock over the conversion and extend their lead.

61 min IRE 38 TON 16

Tonga have the ball in the Ireland half.

They are showing compsure to build through the phases. It would be easy to rush things and force the error.

In the end though, the mistake comes anyway. Havili takes his eyes off the ball and makes a simple knock-on.

Ireland scrum.

TRY IRELAND! 59 min IRE 38 TON 16

And they do through James Lowe!

Replacement scrum-half Craig Casey waits for Ireland to get a drive on from the lineout, he then snipes to the right to draw in the defenders and pops late to James Lowe, who carves a good line through the defence to go over.

Ireland add the extras.

Ireland’s dominance at the set piece is starting to pay dividends.

James Lowe dives for the line - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

58 min IRE 31 TON 16

Ireland turn the ball over at the lineout and then win a penalty in midfield for the Tongan tackler not rolling away.

This time Ireland kick the ball to the left corner.

Tonga are being frustrated here as Ireland dominate the possession and territory. The try feels like it’s coming.

57 min IRE 31 TON 16

Ireland power into the middle of the Tonga defence as the ball comes out the lineout.

They are moving the ball quickly and look dangerous.

But Tonga get over the ball again at the breakdown and win a penalty. This time it’s Siegfried Fisi’ijoi the prop.

Tonga clear to touch.

55 min IRE 31 TON 16

Ireland win a penalty advantage at the scrum and play to midfield before knocking on.

The ball is brought back for the scrum penalty. Ireland kick down the right touchline to just outside the Tonga 22.

53 min IRE 31 TON 16

It almost opens up for Fifita off the top of the lineout.

The No 8 looks like he’s through with a supporting player on his shoulder and just the fullback to beat, but somehow the ball slips out of his arm.

A great opportunity goes wanting from Tonga. Fifita gives a wry smile.

Scrum Ireland.

TRY DISALLOWED! 51 min IRE 31 TON 16

The TMO flags to the referee that Kilcoyne’s knees are clearly on the floor before he attempts to propel himself to the line for a second time. Wayne Barnes agrees.

Tonga clear their penalty for a lineout on halfway.

TRY IRELAND! 51 min IRE 31 TON 16

Dave Kilcoyne taps and goes over himself. But there’s a TMO review...

51 min IRE 31 TON 16

Ireland probe the Tongan defensive line through their big men before swinging it out to Henshaw.

They move the ball back left, playing under advantage for offside from Tonga.

The referee blows up, and Ireland will quick tap under the sticks.

49 min IRE 31 TON 16

Ireland have the ball in possession and look dangerous on the Tongan 22.

But the ball breaks free and Tonga look to counter through Piutau, who passes to Kata who then kicks long up-field.

Ireland run it back and make some headway before the ball is called back for an Irish penalty.

Ross Byrne kicks for the corner.

47 min IRE 31 TON 16

Ireland look like they’re in as Gary Ringrose looks to dive on a bouncing ball kicked over the Tongan line by Murray.

Somehow, though, the ball bounces the other way, and Ringrose beats the ground in frustration.

Tonga then scramble to clear their lines, eventually winning a penalty.

Garry Ringrose beats the ground in frustration after failing to score a try - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

44 min IRE 31 TON 16

Hansen is penalised for playing the Tongan in the air. But the winger recognises his error and guides the opposition player to the ground safely - just a penalty.

Tonga miss touch though, and Ireland fire it back. Havili then kicks straight out, and Ireland win the kicking battle.

Reflections on the first half

Essentially a perfect half for Ireland until those final minutes. The crispness of their passing is quite something to behold. Conor Murray, back in the starting line-up, has been razor sharp, and a word as well for Andrew Porter’s breakdown work.

Mack Hansen’s finish was superb but the pass leading up to it from Hugo Keenan under huge pressure, and the inside ball from Sexton to release Caelan Doris before Tadhg Beirne’s score, are just where Ireland separate themselves from the rest of the world at the moment.

43 min IRE 31 TON 16

William Havili kicks the three points. Good decision by Tonga to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

41 min IRE 31 TON 13

William Havili puts in a good high bomb which lands on Connor Murray who is back-pedaling.

The scrum-half knocks on, and Tonga have a central scrum on the 22 - and now a penalty as Ireland are reprimanded for leaning early.

Havili has a shy at the posts.

40 min IRE 31 TON 13

We’re back under way! Ireland have changed their entire front row for this second half.

TRY TONGA! 40 min IRE 31 TON 13

Vaea Fifita scores!

The big No 8 picks from the base of the scrum and goes over two Irish defenders to score.

Havili slots the extras, and Tonga aren’t done yet! It’s the perfect end to the first half for Toutai Kefu’s side.

No 8 Vaea Fifita barrels through tackles to score - AFP/Damien Meyer

40 min IRE 31 TON 6

Ireland are at risk of giving away another yellow card for repeat infringements should they commit another offence here.

But first, Tonga must win their scrum

40 min IRE 31 TON 6

Barnes calls it back for the Tonga penalty under the sticks.

They opt for another scrum, with the clock now at 46 minutes.

40 min IRE 31 TON 6

They are testing the Irish defence on the five-metre line. The continue to keep it narrow, and Fekitoa gets close.

40 min IRE 31 TON 6

The scrum is a mess with Andrew Porter holding scrum for Ireland.

As we reach the 44th minute, Tonga are playing under another advantage.

IRELAND YELLOW CARD

Another penalty for Tonga, and Peter O’Mahony goes to the sin bin for hands in the ruck.

Unbelievably, it has been 14 months since Ireland received their last card. England could learn a thing or two...Tonga go for the scrum again.

40 min IRE 31 TON 6

With the clock in the red, there will be one last opportunity for Tonga to get something back inside the first half.

They have penalty five metres out, but rather than going for the posts, they opt for the scrum.

Ireland have streaked away in the last 15 minutes, so this is their gamble to get back in the game. They need to make it count.

TRY IRELAND! 38 min IRE 31 TON 6

Sexton scores!

Brilliant rugby by Ireland who are putting on a show here. Connor Murray snipes from the base and pops a Gregan ball back inside to Gary Ringrose.

Ringrose then sets up a two-on-one with the full-back to feed Sexton.

The veteran fly-half weaves back inside and goes in under the sticks. With that, he becomes Ireland’s record points scorer, and Ireland have a bonus point inside half-time.

Johnny Sexton is all smiles as he scores to break the Irish all-time points scorer record - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

36 min IRE 24 TON 6

Scotland have the bit between their teeth here and kick another penalty to the corner as they hunt down a bonus point before half time.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher breaks free from the maul and looks like he’s going to get over, but Tonga show great resilience to get under the ball and hold it up.

TRY IRELAND! 32 min IRE 24 TON 6

A brilliant solo effort by Hansen!

Ireland push the ball out the back with some slick handling right on the gain line - Hugo Keenan gets marmalalised by Fekitoa for his efforts - and bounce pass it out to Hansen.

The winger still has so much to do, but he cuts back inside and weaves through the tackles before diving for the line.

Sexton knocks over the conversion. Ireland are looking dominant here.

Mack Hansen weaves through Tongan tacklers to score - PA/Andrew Matthews

29 min IRE 17 TON 6

Tonga are peanlised at the breakdown again. Clearly they have a game plan to slow down Ireland’s ball.

They then steal the ball back at an upcoming breakdown, but Kata kicks straight out.

It’s not been the winger’s finest five minutes. Tongan fans will hope he can bounce back from these small errors.

IRELAND TRY! 25 min IRE 17 TON 6

Tough penalty against Solomone Kata. The winger follows through on his charge down to take out James Lowe. Ireland kick to touch.

Kata apologises profusely to his teammates as he comes back for the Ireland lineout, but his mistake proves costly.

Ireland set a good driving maul and go over through Doris.

Johnny Sexton bisects the uprights from out left.

Tonga will have to sure up their discipline if they are to stand a chance in this game.

24 min IRE 10 TON 6

Great footwork from Piutau! The big Tongan fullback throws in a step and leaves Hugo Keenan grasping at thin air.

Tonga then win a penalty which Havili knocks over - again from distance.

Tonga narrow the gap.

Charles Piutau leaves Hugo Keenan for dead with a sidestep - AFP/Damien Meyer

TRY IRELAND! 21 min IRE 10 TON 3

This time the try looks good for Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland break through the middle through a smart inside ball from Sexton to Caelan Doris. He emerges from the far side of the ruck to exploit the Tongan defence which hasn’t come up on the inside of the ball carrier.

Doris pops inside to Beirne who rides the challenge before using his long levers to reach over the line at the base of the post.

It’s checked, but the TMO judges there to be no foul play.

Sexton slots the extras, and Ireland take back the lead.

20 min IRE 3 TON 3

Off the scrum, Ireland tear through the Tongan centres.

They look to offload, but the ball bounces of an unwitting Connor Murray who only has eyes on clearing the breakdown.

The ball goes forward and Tonga have a scrum, which they win then clear right to the 22.

08:26 PM BST

TRY DISALLOWED IRELAND! 17 min IRE 3 TON 3

Connor Murray hoists up a box kick which is knocked on clumsily by Tongan winger Taumoepeau.

Mack Hansen picks up and pops to Andrew Porter, giving the big prop a rare run-in.

But play is brought back for a Hansen knock on.

Bit of a let-off for Tonga.

15 min IRE 3 TON 3

Tonga penalty. Ireland are penalised for taking out the Tongan kick-chaser.

This will be an early test for William Havili from around 50 metres out just inside the right 15-metre line.

And he nails it! Tonga draw level.

15 min IRE 3 TON 0

After receiving treatment for a second time, Fifita gets back to his feet, intent on going again.

Tongan fans will hope he can shake off this knock.

13 min IRE 3 TON 0

Ireland have had over 70 per cent of position in the opening encounters.

Each side is trading repeated peanlities at the breakdown.

After an Irish lineout on the left, Sexton goes blind to try to release Lowe. But the big winger gets completely isolated and gives away a penalty for holding on.

Tonga clear to halfway.

11 min IRE 3 TON 0

Tonga lose their first throw at the lineout. That will be an early psychological win for Ireland.

Time is off though as Leva Fifita is down. The second row caught his leg in an akward position trying to tackle Johnny Sexton and looks in some pain.

He will battle on for the time being.

10 min IRE 3 TON 0

Tonga put in a great touch finder after which Barnes clearly calls that the ball is still live.

Mack Hansen decides to go for a quick lineout before hoisting an industrial boot upfield and landing a perfect 50-22.

Tonga go from a great attacking position to defending their own 22. But they work hard at the breakdown to force a penalty.

The contact zone has been furiously contested in this game so far.

8 min IRE 3 TON 0

Ireland clear to Charles Pietau, who gives fans a first demosntration of what he can do with his feet by rounding the first defender.

Fans of Premiership rugby will be all too aware of the sort of danger he poses.

Ireland win it back and then win another penalty at the breakdown. Tonga will have to tighten up in this area.

6 min IRE 3 TON 0

Ireland this time move the ball, getting up beyond five phaases.

They are met with solid defence from Tonga, including one monster hit on Gary Ringrose, but scrum-half Augustine Pulu is penalised for going off his feet.

Ireland make sensible to go for the posts through Sexton. A clear signal they are treating tonight’s clash as a test match and not some sort of warm-up fixture for later games.

Sexton makes no mistake.

Johnny Sexton keeps the scoreboard ticking over for Ireland - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

4 min IRE 0 TON 0

Tonga hold their own in the scrum and move it slickly to the right.

Solid defence though by Ireland - no way through there.

Tonga come back left again but give away a penalty at the breakdown. Sharp work by Ireland.

Farrell’s side kick up to the Tonga 22 for a lineout.

2 min IRE 0 TON 0

“Can we get some balls on please,” questions the referee. That will come in handy.

Said ball is retrieved, and we’re off again. Ireland give away a free kick for an early shove, but Tonga opt for another scrum.

2 min IRE 0 TON 0

Tonga look like they’ve stolen the ball, but Barnes spots a knock-on.

It’s time for our first scrum of the game. Let’s see how Ireland deal with this 140kg Tonga front row...

1 min IRE 0 TON 0

Wayne Barnes blows his whistle, and we’re off.

Tonga kick to the Irish 22. Farrell’s side then play a couple of phases before clearing through Lowe.

Tonga, perhaps over-enthusiastic, give away an early offside penalty. Ireland have a lineout on half-away.

Kick off moments away

The anthems are done, the challenge has put forth by Tonga, and kick off is imminent.

08:00 PM BST

Rousing performance from the Irish

It may just be the telly, but it sounds like the near enough the whole stadium is belting out the Irish anthem!

Tonga now lay down the gauntlet with the Sipi Tau - it’s first performance of the tournament.

Sonatane Takulua of Tonga leads the performance of the Sipi Tau - Getty Images/World Rugby

Time for the anthems

The teams are jogging out onto the pitch - Ireland in white, Tonga in red.

Now, it’s time for the anthems! First up: Tonga.

Ireland go full-strength

Ireland have notably taken a different approach to France and Wales by going full-strength. Uruguay and Portugal gave both of those sides plenty of problems and Tonga are potentially a step up from that for Andy Farrell’s side, even with Tonga’s poor record this year with wins over only Australia ‘A’ and Canada. The battle in the centres between Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose against Pita Ahki and Malakai Fekitoa should be great fun.

Andy Farrell tactics: 'We need to move them around'

Hopefully we can put a bit of pace in to this game and play the way that we want to play. They are a big side with a very good set piece a very good maul and they want to hit in defence as well. We need to move them around a bit.

Andy Farrell: team selection shows' respect' for opposition

The game’s important to us. Points are on offer. Completely different type of game than last week. We’re respecting ourselves first and foremost and certainly respecting the opposition because of the quality that’s in the side as a collective, as individuals and coaching staff.

How Tonga became World Cup wild cards

When World Rugby changed its eligibility rules in late 2021, there was a surge of interest in which players would switch sides at Test level.

The birthright amendment allows players who have not represented one country in three years to play for another providing they meet the right ancestry eligibility requirements, which opened the door for those with Pacific Island heritage who were no longer playing for New Zealand or Australia.

The clear winners, absolutely, are Tonga, who have five former All Blacks in their starting XV including 2015 World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa and Bristol Bears’ Charles (Salesi) Piutau.

For more on how they capitalised on the new rules, check out Ben Coles’s full story here.

Have your say

A gorgeous night to watch rugby in Nantes

Our experts' view of Tonga's record and prospects

Tonga team guide

Gordon D’arcy on the key to Irish victory:

Set piece is everything. For Ireland to differentiate against Tonga this evening they need a functioning set piece.

Gordon D’arcy: Sexton looks relaxed

He looks relaxed, and that’s not something we often say about Johnny on the field .On the field, it’s always that intensity. That intensity hasn’t dropped, but I’d say he’s enjoying his rugby.

Former Ireland International Gordon D’arcy on Sexton Starting

I think a lot of the teams that have made a lot of changes have struggled and momentum has been an issue. I think part of this week is very much a build up into South Africa. It is all about momentum with this Ireland team and Johnny sexton is really important to that. I think Andy Farrell’s looking at this going, ‘why change that now’.

Our experts' view of Ireland's record and prospects

Ireland team guide

Strongest Tonga squad ever assembled

While most of the other teams at the Rugby World Cup have already tasted action, the strongest Tonga squad ever assembled have been biding their time in the calm of their Paris hotel by the banks of the River Seine.

World Rugby’s 2021 eligibility rule change means the squad features World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa and other former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, George Moala and Augustine Pulu, as well as former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman.

“It’s an incredibly exciting group of players to be working with, we’ve got a great opportunity with a great group of people to do something special,” assistant coach Zane Hilton said.

“We can’t shy away from the fact that (Ireland) are a great side but we feel there’s a couple of key areas in our game that we want to be world class.”

Hilton was understandably reluctant to expand on what those areas might be but one could be the scrum, where hulking prop Ben Tameifuna plies his trade.

New Zealand-born Tameifuna was called into the All Blacks squad in 2012 but never played a Test, switching his allegiance to Tonga after moving to France to play his club rugby.

Tameifuna said when he first started playing for Ikale Tahi, there was a gulf between the level of coaching, support and player quality he experienced at club level and with Tonga.

“I’ve been in the squad eight, nine years now,” he said. “The standards have risen a lot, you’ve got some top players who have come in and the law change has really boosted the morale of the team and the future of it.

“They know what it takes to be on the international level and obviously with the younger group that we have, we want them to experience and take the learnings from them.”

06:55 PM BST

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has named former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Augustine Pulu in his team. This could get tasty!

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Casey, Byrne, Henshaw.

-----

Tonga XV: Piutau; Taumoepeau, Fekitoa, Ahki, Kata; Havili, Pulu; Fisi’ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (capt); Lousi, Fifita; Halaifonua, Talitui, Fifita

Replacements: Moli, Koloamatangi, Apikotoa, Paea, Funaki, Vailanu, Takulula, Inisi.

Ireland v Tonga preview: "We're here to fire some shots"

Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup campaign tonight by taking on Tonga in Nantes.

Andy Farrell’s men are seeking a second successive Pool B win ahead of pivotal Paris appointments with South Africa and Scotland after beginning the competition with a thumping 82-8 success over Romania.

But this is not your average Tonga team and Ireland’s team selection suggests they are taking their opponents very seriously...

Strong selection

With the formidable Springboks looming large, there were suggestions head coach Farrell may make sweeping changes to his starting line-up. But the Englishman has resisted temptation and gone almost full strength. Only sidelined hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are missing from arguably his preferred XV. Farrell made clear he wishes to prioritise the immediate challenge rather than become preoccupied by potential injury setbacks and the forthcoming threat of the reigning world champions. Some fans and pundits disagree with that logic. Only time will tell if it is the correct call.

Sexton seeking more history

Johnny Sexton returned with a bang in Bordeaux. His first competitive outing in almost six months following injury and suspension included two tries as part of a 24-point haul. The impressive return propelled him above Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s leading World Cup points scorer (102) on the day he became his country’s oldest international. Further history beckons for the 38-year-old in Nantes. He needs just 10 more points to surpass O’Gara as Ireland’s outright record points scorer. Captain Sexton, who will retire after the tournament, is not contemplating personal glory. “It will be a very special moment individually but no-one else will really care,” he said.

Avoiding deja vu

Ireland require little reminder of the risks of underestimating weaker opposition at the World Cup. With influential fly-half Sexton rested, they were stunned by hosts Japan under Joe Schmidt in 2019, which ultimately led to a quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand. Farrell was assistant to Schmidt back then. But he insists the upset in Shizuoka has not influenced his strong selection. Ireland only need to look back to Thursday evening, when a second-string France side survived a major scare against Uruguay, for further evidence of the dangers posed by emerging nations.

Tough start for Tonga

Tonga have been drawn in the tournament’s trickiest pool, with the world’s top-ranked nation up first. Toutai Kefu’s side, who had a weekend off in round one, are well aware of their underdog status. “We’re not delusional to the challenge we face,” said assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal. Yet the ranks of the Pacific islanders have been significantly bolstered thanks to a change of international eligibility rules. Former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, a World Cup winner in 2015, Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu and Vaea Fifita are among their starting XV. Bleyendaal anticipates a physical encounter. “We’re here to really fire some shots,” said the former Munster player.

The heat is on

Ireland will welcome a significant reduction in temperature following the scorching conditions endured at Stade de Bordeaux. Farrell’s players defied heat of 36 degrees Celsius to run in 12 tries against Romania, while it was again uncomfortably warm on Friday afternoon when they trained at Stade de la Beaujoire. The forecast for Saturday’s 9pm kick-off local time is a more manageable 22 degrees, with light winds, clear skies and a low chance of precipitation following possible thundery showers earlier in the day. That said, humidity is expected to be high and will add to the intensity as Ireland once again bid to deliver under pressure.