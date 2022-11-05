Ireland v South Africa live: Score and latest updates from the Autumn Internationals 2022 at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland v SOuth Africa - Lorriane O'Sullivan /Reuters

05:57 PM

16 mins: Ireland 3-3 South Africa

Sexton kicks for the corner and the hosts win the line out. The ball is they moved down the line BUT the Boks are so aggressive in defence, such impressive line speed and Keenan is tackled with the gain line a mile away. It's a turnover. Impressive stuff from the visitors - but hardly surprising, this is how they defend.

05:54 PM

16 mins: Ireland 3-3 South Africa

After 15 minutes most of the action has been in the Ireland 22. Sexton kicks for touch and they now have a platform from which to attack.

They win the line out and move the ball down the line. Then the TMO comes into play. It looks as though Mack Hanson has been tackled above the horizontal by Cheslin Kolbe. It's just a yellow, however, as it's deemed 'not dynamic' - not driving him into the ground. Whatever the decision it wasn't a smart play by the full-back (his first Test start there) and Ireland have a penalty and a man advantage.

05:48 PM

14 mins: Ireland 3-3 South Africa

Knock on from the hosts and it's a South African scrum in the Ireland half - the Irish are being sloppy at the moment BUT as I type that they win a penalty thanks to great defence as the Boks are penalised for holding on.

Ireland v South Africa - Lorraine O'Sullivan /Reuters

05:45 PM

12 mins: Ireland 3-3 South Africa

Ireland are a bit out of synch at the moment, they aren't getting past the gain line and South Africa's physicality is showing. The hosts are being made to work hard.

05:43 PM

9 mins: Ireland 3-3 South Africa

South Africa's defence is quick and putting the hosts under a lot of pressure with ball in hand. Murray, on his 100th Test, is forced to kick and the visitors have possession deep in their own half.

05:40 PM

PENALTY FOR SOUTH AFRICA!

Ireland 3-3 South Africa

The visitors opt to go for the kick and Willemse slots home from in front of the posts.

05:39 PM

4 mins: Ireland 3-0 South Africa

The Boks do what they are so good at - kick for territory and play set-piece rugby. They have a number of line outs, before moving the ball in field, Ireland's defence is working well and it's slow ball for South Africa, who are 10 yards from the try line.

Ten phases into the move the Boks are still coming, but Ireland are getting bodies across as the visitors flex their muscle. After phases Willemse kicks to the corner knowing his side have a penalty advantage.

05:36 PM

PENALTY FOR IRELAND!

Ireland 3-0 South Africa 0

A minute into the game and the hosts have just the start they would have wanted. Garry Ringrose collects an up and under but is hammered (the best way to describe it) by a number of Boks. The visitors are, however, penalised and Sexton has an easy kick in front of the posts.

05:33 PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 South Africa

They're under way in Dublin - this should be a cracker...(hope I haven't jinxed it - apols if I have...)

Ireland are in their weird second kit - blue with lime green stripes - and South Africa in their traditional dark green tops.

05:27 PM

Conor Murray leads both sides out

It's the Ireland scrum-half's 100th cap.

National anthem time and what a couple of great national tunes we have. Who doesn't love Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika? The Irish anthem is equally rousing and sung with gusto by the home crowd.

05:23 PM

Ireland have a target on their back as world No 1

And how would the Springboks love to upset the odds today...

05:21 PM

Fortress Aviva

Great stat if you're Irish, courtesy of Opta Jonny...

Ireland are currently on a run of nine straight victories at home and have conceded just seven points or fewer in each of their last four home games; only once before have they won 10+ home fixtures in a row (12 between November 2016 and November 2018). Fortress.

05:18 PM

Johnny Sexton still the talisman

He may be 37 but as his performances during the memorable series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand illustrated he's at the top of his game. His kicking game, variation of his passing game are second to none and his is the key man for this Ireland side as he barks orders at those around him.

He's up against Damian Willemse today. The South African is 13 years his junior, has 85 fewer Test caps, 983 fewer Test points and has only started at No 10 twice for the Boks. It could be an interesting match-up, though Bryan Habana has just told us on Amazon Prime that Willemse played at fly-half for his school, though, I think the step up from school rugby to playing the No 1 side in the world on their home turf is quite large...

Johnny Sexton - PA

05:02 PM

One head-to-head to look out for is...

...Josh van der Flier up against Pieter-Steph du Toit. The two back-rowers are key men for their sides and if they can get on top of their opposite number that would provide a huge boost to their side's chances of a win today.

Pieter-Steph du Toit - REUTERS

04:55 PM

Autumnal sunshine bathes the Aviva

Aviva Stadium - PA

04:42 PM

How much will the Irish miss Robbie Henshaw?

The hosts' centre has been ruled out through injurywith in-form Ulster midfielder Stuart McCloskey coming into the starting lineup.

McCloskey, 30, will win his seventh cap since making his debut in 2016. A superb season so far has put him next in line to Henshaw, his centre partner on Saturday Garry Ringrose and the suspended Bundee Aki ahead of next year's World Cup.

Leinster utility back Jimmy O'Brien could win his first cap after being added to the bench for the opening test of Ireland's November series.

Robbie Henshaw scoring against the All Blacks in the summer - GETTY IMAGES

04:40 PM

How they line up

IRELAND XV TO FACE SOUTH AFRICA: H Keenan ; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, M Hansen ; J Sexton C Murray; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, T Beirne, J Ryan, P O'Mahony, J Van Der Flier, C Doris

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, J O'Brien

SOUTH AFRICA XV TO FACE IRELAND: Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.

03:39 PM

Battle of the heavyweights

Ireland have three Tests to negotiate this autumn - South Africa, Fiji and Australia. But in truth only one of them will provide a true gauge of where they stand a year out from the World Cup and only one really matters. Yes, you've guessed it, it's this clash against the Springboks.

The side ranked No 1 face the XV ranked No 3 in a heavyweight encounter that Andy Farrell will want to win in order to emphasise that his side is the one to beat for the title next year.

Ireland go into the Test off the back of the memorable, historic series win in New Zealand and with a target on their back, but confident they can justify their status as the world's best. A win in and of itself wouldn't necessarily do that, rather what Farrell will want to see is more evidence that Ireland's intricate phase-play can cope with and master the Springboks' rush defence, and that the hosts are more than a match for the visitors' expected set-piece assault.

For South Africa this Test is the first of a daunting set of fixtures that, after today's final whistle, sees them go to Paris and then Twickenham, with a match against Italy sandwiched in between.

Today's clash, along with the Test against France, will provide an interesting barometer of their World Cup hopes. Defeats to two of the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup would not only leave plenty of question marks over their aspirations to win the showpiece, but also put them under huge pressure to beat England on November 26.

Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus will be looking to test the side's strength-in-depth over the next few weeks. First-choice fly-half Handre Pollard is ruled out due to injury and his regular understudy, Elton Jantjies, is also unavailable. Add in the fact that experienced utility back Francois Steyn, who wore the No 10 shirt when the Springboks beat Argentina in their last Test a month ago, is also injured and it's clear the tourists will be tested. Damian Willemse will be the man to start at 10, but while that may be considered to be less than ideal this cloud does have a silver lining with the news that Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe will be back in the back three.

Stay here for all the pre-match news, analysis and action - it promises to be a classic autumn encounter.