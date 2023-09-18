Ireland v Scotland, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

Finn Russell is likely to be key to Scotland's hopes of progression at RWC 2023 - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Sebastien Nogier

Ireland and Scotland will complete their Pool B fixtures in this match with progression to the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup highly likely to still be a live issue.

Scotland lost their opening match to South Africa, leaving them with little scope for dropping more points, while Ireland routed Romania in their first game and face South Africa in their match before this one.

The top two in each pool progress to the quarter-finals, where the Pool B winners and runners-up will likely meet formidable foes in France and New Zealand of Pool A.

When is it?

Ireland v Scotland takes place on Saturday, October 7 with the match kicking off at 8pm BST, 9pm local time.

Where is it?

The match will take place at the Stade de France, just north of Paris.

The stadium was built for the 1998 football World Cup and has also become home for the nation’s rugby team. It has hosted 97 men’s Test matches, including the 2007 World Cup final and a quarter-final in 1999.

Stade de France will host 10 matches at RWC 2023, including both semi-finals, the ‘bronze final’ and the final.

Read more about the venues for the Rugby World Cup by clicking here.

Johnny Sexton returned for 65 minutes and scored two tries as Ireland cruised past Romania in their opening match - Sportsfile via Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Who is the referee?

Australian referee Nic Berry will take charge of the match. Berry played professional rugby for nearly 10 years, as a scrum-half for the Reds in Super Rugby, Racing 92 in France and Wasps in England. He also refereed at the 2019 World Cup and was part of the refereeing panel for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK.

Ireland v Scotland will be on ITV1.

Read our analysis of the best commentators and pundits by clicking here.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match have sold out but you can still purchase tickets to other matches in the pool stages via the official ticket portal.

What is the recent history between the teams?

Scotland and Ireland have played each other 140 times, with the Irish winning 69 matches, the Scots victorious on 66 occasions and five draws, but Ireland have won the last eight clashes and 12 of the last 13.

Their most recent encounter was in this year’s Six Nations, when Ireland closed in on their Grand Slam with a 22-7 win at Murrayfield in their penultimate match of the tournament

What are their pool matches and results?

Ireland

Saturday, September 9: Ireland 82 Romania 8, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux

Saturday, September 16: Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes)

Saturday, September 23: South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France

Saturday, October 7: Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France

Scotland