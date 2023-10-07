Ireland v Scotland live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

James Lowe gives Ireland the perfect start - Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

08:26 PM BST

20 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Scotland hold their own at the scrum and play to Dempsey who trucks it up.

Russell then punts up-field for an Irish line-out on their own 10.

08:25 PM BST

18 min IRE 5 SCO 0

A desolate Jamie Ritchie has just come off clutching his ribs. He is replaced by Matt Fagerson.

You have to feel for the Scotland captain.

08:24 PM BST

18 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Brilliant work at the lineout from Ireland to turn it over. They move left to Bundee Aki who hits powerfully into the middle.

As they come back the other way, Scotland rush in defence, and Sexton delays the pass superbly to put O’Mahony through a hole.

The flanker is scragged as he opens up his stride and offloads to Mack Hansen, but the winger fumbles the catch and Scotland get away with it.

This is a game that will be won or lost on fine margins. Could that mistake by Hansen be significant?

08:22 PM BST

17 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Ireland clear and kick tennis ensues.

There is speculation that Ireland may have touched the line as they field the ball, but it is ruled out by the TMO.

Eventually James Lowe uses his howitzer of a left boot to knock the ball up-field for a Scotland line-out just outside their 22.

08:21 PM BST

15 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Ireland immediately restore their attacking vim, using their trademark wrap-around move to create space for Mack Hansen.

But as they move it back the other way, Grant Gilchrist puts in a thunderous tackle in midfield to force a knock-on.

Scotland scrum just outside their 22.

08:19 PM BST

14 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Ireland win a penalty at the scrum for Fagerson going straight down.

Sexton clears for an Ireland line-out on the Scotland 10.

Scotland came away with 0 points from six 22 entries against South Africa. They have come away with 0 so far with three entries against Ireland.

08:18 PM BST

13 min IRE 5 SCO 0

After more than 18 phases from Scotland, who sought desparately to find some space around the edge of Ireland, the ball is eventually knocked on.

That mistake is met with a tremendous cheer from Ireland fans. Their team have made 38 tackles already, and that small victory will feel significant.

08:16 PM BST

12 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Scotland dart back right, and Dempsey has a chance to show his jinking feet.

They are probing the Irish defence, moving one way and then the other, but there is no way through as yet.

Scotland have been moved back to the Ireland 22.

08:15 PM BST

11 min IRE 5 SCO 0

The lineout is good from Scotland but is meant with robust maul defence.

Scotland spin it out and Ollie Smith makes a spectacular one-armed take in midfield.

It’s all Scotland here, but they must come away with points from this period of possession.

08:14 PM BST

10 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Ritchie takes this lineout, and Scotland look to drive.

When the ball comes out, they show slick hands to ship it across to Darcy Graham. Ireland look to compete at the breakdown but are penalised.

Scotland win another penalty and go to the corner again.

08:13 PM BST

9 min IRE 5 SCO 0

First blood at the scrum for Scotland! They’ll love that.

As the Fields of The Fields of Athenry echoes around the Stade de France, Scotland win a scrum penalty against Tadhg Furlong.

Scotland kick to the corner but their lineout is disrupted by Peter O’Mahony.

The game will re-start with another line-out for Scotland.

08:10 PM BST

8 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Ireland clear to their 10 and play off the lineout. But as they hit in midfield van der Flier knocks on in contact.

Scotland scrum. Blair Kinghorn is coming off already - it’s for an HIA. A real shame for the full-back on his 50th cap - hopefully he is healthy enough to return. If not, that could change how Scotland choose to utilise their bench.

08:08 PM BST

6 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Scotland hit Ritchie at the front of the lineout then hit into midfield through Tuipulotu.

They move it wide left to van der Merwe and look dangerous, but as they come back in-field they are penalised for holding on.

Should Scotland have taken the points when they had the chance? Hindsight is 2020, but it seemed the obvious call.

08:07 PM BST

5 min IRE 5 SCO 0

Scotland must keep cool heads here and look to play some possession.

They slot into their shape and Russell manages the game well, moving it from coast to coast as his side make progress up the field.

Berry blows up for a high tackle on Schoeman from Doris, and Scotland win a penalty.

Intent shown by Scotland, who kick to the corner. Is that the right decision at this stage?

08:05 PM BST

TRY IRELAND! 2 min IRE 5 SCO 0

A dream start for Ireland!

Ireland move the ball right first, probing a few shoulders.

The Scottish defence are then shortened up on the left side, and Sexton puts it out the back to Gary Ringrose.

Ringrose throws a dummy to fool second- row Grant Gilchrist before bursting through.

The centre creates a two-on-one with the full-back and passes to Lowe who runs in to the left corner.

Sexton can’t make the conversion from out wide, but that is some start from Ireland. One try up, with less than two minutes played.

08:02 PM BST

1 min IRE 0 SCO 0

Nic Berry blows his whistle, and we’re off!

Sexton kicks deep left and it is gathered by Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie.

Scotland kick up-field but don’t make touch and Keenan carries back. Ireland have it on Scotland’s 10 and play a few phases.

08:01 PM BST

Hamish Weird delivers the match ball

The son of Scotland legend Doddy Weir has delivered the match ball.

07:59 PM BST

Princess Anne in the crowd

The Royal Patron of Scotland Rugby Princess Anne joins in a full-bodied Scottish chorus.

The tracksuits are off for both sides. Kick-off is next!

07:57 PM BST

Ireland in full voice

Clearly there’s massive travelling support from the Ireland fans, as we have come to expect this tournament.

Even Wigan-born Andy Farrell is belting it out. Next up: Scotland!

07:56 PM BST

The teams are out

The teams are out and have bound up. Now, time for the anthems! First up: Ireland.

07:55 PM BST

Both sides in the tunnell

Peter O’Mahony leads out Ireland on the occasion of his 100th cap.

Scotland are led by Blair Kinghorn who steps out for his 50th appearance in a Scotland jersey.

Both players emerge from the tunnel, passing the Webb Ellis Cup as they do, and are greeted with rapturous applauds from the Paris crowds.

The anthems are next!

07:54 PM BST

Teams in the dressing rooms

Both side’s captains will be revving them up as they prepare for one of the biggest games of their careers.

The teams will be out next!

07:50 PM BST

Townsend: Scotland water-carriers could help navigate complex permutations

Gregor Townsend said he trust in his players to be able to make the right decisions if the qualification situation hangs in the balance tonight

“If it’s a tight game and defences are on top it’s likely to be the eight points gives us the best opportunity,” he said.

“The most important element is scoring points. If things change and go in our favour we have plenty of time to talk about that at half-time or in a huddle during the second half.

“We’re able to communicate with people on the sideline, whether they’re medics or water-carriers, but you want to create an environment where the players are making the decisions.

“We’ve got some very intelligent rugby players and very intelligent people in our team so they won’t need instruction from us. They’ll be coming together and nailing what needs to be done in that next action.”

07:47 PM BST

Could Scotland and Ireland team up?

Ireland and Scotland have poured cold water on the possibility of going into “cahoots” to knock South Africa out of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Complicated permutations require Scotland to defeat Ireland by 21 points, with both teams earning try bonus points, in order to leave South Africa in third place and knocked out of the pool stages.

South Africa’s head coach Jacque Nienbar earlier this week described the prospect of such skulduggery as “match-fixing” and “extremely disappointing”.

Go here for Ben Coles’s full report on Ireland’s approach to today’s clash - and to find out about a certain South Africa coach who has been stoking the fires of controversy.

07:45 PM BST

Scotland win could knock out Springboks

If Ireland win today, Scotland go home. But if Scotland win today, and both teams score enough points, South Africa will be knocked out.

The permutations in Pool B are complex, but the Scots will go through at the expense of Ireland if they win and either deny their rivals a bonus-point, or are victorious by six points and get the same number of bonus points in the game as their opponents.

If Scotland win by 21 points or more, with a bonus point, and Ireland also claim an extra point for four tries, both teams advance at the expense of South Africa.

If that still doesn’t make sense, fear not. The boffins at Telegraph HQ have made an easy-to-use permutations list that explains what each team needs to go through.

07:40 PM BST

Finn Russell: from mercurial talent to ‘chilled’ leader

Finn Russell was once viewed as a high-maintenance mercurial talent who appeared more interested in clips for his personal highlights reel than he was in the impact on his own team should one of his speculative flourishes misfire.

He was famously castigated by Lions coach Warren Gatland for attempting to chip the ball out of his own 22. And that’s without getting into his previously rocky relationship with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, who dropped the talismanic fly-half just last year.

Yet a combination of growing maturity, fatherhood and a significant improvement in his relationship with Townsend has transformed the Bath-bound fly-half from (at times infuriating) maverick to a key leader within the Scotland squad, writes Gavin Mairs.

Finn Russell cuts a serious figure ahead of tonight's Pool B decider - Getty Images/Julian Finney

07:36 PM BST

Sexton vs Russell

Ireland’s talisman Johnny Sexton continues to prove age is just a number with his stand out performances at the World Cup.

Having captained his side to grand slam victories and a first ever series win in New Zealand, the 38-year-old fly-half’s name is frequently bandied about amidst the pantheon of Irish sporting greats - the likes of Brian O’Driscoll and Willie John McBride.

Win the World Cup, and he will surely eclipse them all, writes Tom Carry.

Johnny Sexton warms up ahead of tonight's clash - AFP/Franck Fife

07:33 PM BST

Rory Best on Ireland dropping James Ryan

It’s a big statement to the squad. Ireland are sitting at 77 per cent at the moment [in the line-out], which isn’t good enough for them.

07:30 PM BST

Greig Laidlaw sporting his Doddie Weir tartan blazer

Greig Laidlaw (left) and Ally McCoist are both supporting the My Name'5 Doddie charity to help those affected by Motor Neuron Disease - PA/Andrew Matthews

07:27 PM BST

Andy Farrell on Ireland's travelling fans

We appreciate the support massively. It’s something that we hold dear to our hearts. Making sure that we perform and do them proud is a priority in the dressing room.

07:22 PM BST

Ireland headaches over Robbie Henshaw

If Ireland make it through tonight, they are expected to be without centre Robbie Henshaw until at least the semi-finals due to a hamstring injury he sustained in training this week.

Ireland will monitor Henshaw’s fitness for the time being but head coach Andy Farrell is weighing up his options and could eventually make a change to his 33-man squad.

“He pulled up with a hamstring unfortunately at the end of the session on Tuesday and the diagnosis with hamstrings, they want to see how things settle down,” said Farrell.

“It probably takes about five days for that type of thing to happen but it looks like it could be a minimum of a couple of weeks at this stage.”

Asked if Henshaw will remain in France, Farrell replied: “Obviously, we’ll assess that as we go.

“Certainly he’ll be around rehabbing and we’ll see how the weekend goes with other injuries, etc, and assess how Robbie’s going along the way also.”

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose reprise their starting centre partnership for Ireland tonight, while Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey replaces Henshaw on the bench.

07:17 PM BST

Farrell's surprise selection call

Head Coach Andy Farrell has made two forward changes after Ireland’s lineout misfired against South Africa.

Lock James Ryan drops to the bench to be replaced by Iain Henderson while Dan Sheehan starts at hooker ahead of Ronan Kelleher.

Although Ryan came off with a wrist injury against the Springboks, Farrell insisted the second row is fully fit.

The tactical change is particularly striking given Ryan has been virtually ever-present in Ireland’s starting XV under Farrell with the Leinster lock deputising for Jonny Sexton as captain when the latter has been unavailable.

Go here for Tom Carry’s full report on Andy Farrell’s team selection.

07:10 PM BST

Blair Kinghorn on earning his 50th cap

I’ll be very honoured to get my 50th cap at the weekend. It was something I probably felt wouldn’t come. Then all of a sudden it has crept up on me so I will certainly enjoy the experience.

Blair Kinghorn of Scotland arrives at the Stade de France ahead of tonight's clash - Getty Images/Julian Finney

07:06 PM BST

07:04 PM BST

O'Mahony joins rank of Irish centurions

Peter O’Mahony is set to become only the 10th Irishman to reach 100 caps tonight, joining team-mates Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Cian Healy - who was ruled out of World Cup selection due to injury.

John Hayes, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell and Rory Best were the first five players to reach the symbolic milestone.

O’Mahony, who made his debut against Italy in 2012, grew up idolising some of those greats and never envisaged emulating their longevity at Test level.

“I’m still kind of surprised,” said the flanker. “It’s almost a little bit embarrassing with the names that are ahead of me to be honest, people I grew up following and supporting, hugely inspirational characters.”

Peter O'Mahony celebrates victory against South Africa - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Addressing the 36-year-old’s achievement, head coach Andy Farrell said: “There’s no better man you’d want sat alongside you than Peter O’Mahony.

“He’s a selfless player who gives everything to his teammates and backs that up with consistent performances week in, week out.”

Despite the personal plaudits for O’Mahony, the Munster captain made it clear there are more significant team milestones on his radar.

“I’m hoping there are going to be bigger moments in my career than this one - and hopefully in the near future.”

06:50 PM BST

And for Scotland

06:44 PM BST

Our experts' view on Ireland's record and prospects

06:36 PM BST

Ireland tinker with starting line-up

Dan Sheehan returns at hooker to replace Ronan Kelleher while Iain Henderson comes in at lock for James Ryan in the only other change from the side which beat defending champion South Africa.

Sheehan sprained a foot ligament six weeks ago in the warm-up win over England in Dublin. He was then in contention to start against the Springboks but was held back by coach Andy Farrell.

Meanwhile, flanker Peter O’Mahony is set to earn his 100th Ireland cap. He becomes the 10th player to reach the milestone for Ireland, following in the footsteps of flyhalf Jonathan Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and winger Keith Earls, who are all in the matchday 23 against Scotland.

06:26 PM BST

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie fit to play after concussion

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie has been passed fit to play, as full-back Blair Kinghorn earns his 50th cap.

Ritchie missed the 84-0 victory over Romania after a wild tackle by a Tonga player left him concussed, but returns to the back row alongside Rory Darge at openside and No 8 Jack Dempsey.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are at lock, while hooker George Turner packs down with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson.

In the back-line, Darcy Graham keeps his place ahead of Kyle Steyn on the wing after scoring a record four tries against Romania. He is joined in the back three by fellow wing Duhan van der Merwe and Kinghorn.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones form an exciting centre combination outside fly-half Finn Russell. Meanwhile, experienced scrum-half Ali Price keeps his place, having impressed against Romania.

Gregor Townsend has opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

06:11 PM BST

The teams

Ireland

Starting XV: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Iain Henderson, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-James Ryan, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Stuart McCloskey

Scotland:

Starting XV: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-WP Nel, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-Luke Crosbie, 22-George Horne, 23-Ollie Smith

Referee: Nic Berry

06:03 PM BST

05:59 PM BST

Pool B poised on a knife edge

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash between Ireland and Scotland at the Stade de France.

The so-called ‘pool of death’ produced a World Cup battle for the ages a fortnight ago as No 1 team Ireland ground out a 13-8 victory over reigning World Cup champions South Africa at the Stade de France.

Two weeks later, with the stakes higher still, tonight’s clash promises to be another belter in Paris.

Ireland got off to a flying start in the tournament, beating Romania 82-8 and then Tonga 59-16 to take maximum points from their opening two games. With victory over the Springboks, they stretched their remarkable winning streak to 16 matches and will now look to complete the clean sweep to top the pool.

Standing in their way are a Scotland side who know that anything less than victory tonight will mean their second pool stage exit in as many World Cups.

“We’re not going to die wondering, we’ve got to fire every bullet in our gun,” said Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie.

History is not on Scotland’s side, however. They have won just one of their last last 13 contests against their Manx Sea neighbours, with their last victory coming in the 2017 Six Nations, a few months before head coach Gregor Townsend took over.

The closest they have come to victory since was at Murrayfield in the 2021 Championship, when Johnny Sexton broke Scottish hearts with a late penalty to steal a 27-24 victory for the visitors.

After being outgunned by South Africa to lose 18-3 in their opening round at this tournament, Scotland picked themselves up with bonus point bonus victories over Tonga and then Romania to give themselves a shot at the last eight. Win by enough today, and they could yet top the group.

“I’d probably say it’s the biggest game of my career. But that’s exciting,” Ritchie said. “We’re super determined. We were written off by a lot of people going into this pool. It was always going to be tough for us to get out of it, but we very much have the belief.”

Ireland wing James Lowe said: “We understand the serious threats and we’ve respected every opposition that we’ve played so far in this competition. We’re just as diligent with Scotland as we were with South Africa, Romania, and Tonga.”

“They’re a team that play with a lot of passion, width and physicality. You respect them because you really, really don’t want to lose. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”