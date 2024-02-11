Ireland v Italy live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

(Getty Images)

Ireland continue their pursuit of back-to-back grand slams as they welcome Italy to Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s side came through arguably their toughest test of this year’s tournament on the opening weekend, surviving the intensity of the Stade Velodrome to decisively beat France last Friday night.

It is a win that established Ireland as firm Six Nations favourites, though Farrell will be wary of an Italy side that again showed they threat they posed in their defeat to England last weekend.

It was an impressive start to life under Gonzalo Quesada, who may also remind his team just how close they pushed Ireland while under Kieran Crowley’s tutelage during last year’s tournament.

When is Ireland vs Italy?

Ireland vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 11 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.15pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the ITVX platform.

Team news

Ireland make a number of changes as Andy Farrell uses this fixture as an opportunity to look at some fresh combinations and rest a couple of senior figures. Caelan Doris captains his country for the first time and shifts to the openside, with Jack Conan in at number eight and Ryan Baird completing the back row. Finlay Bealham starts on the tighthead, and James Ryan replaces Tadhg Beirne alongisde Joe McCarthy.

In the backs, Craig Casey should replicate Jamison Gibson-Park’s zip at the base and Stuart McCloskey comes in to midfield, where Garry Ringrose is not yet fit and Bundee Aki is given a week off.

Gonzalo Quesada is forced to remodel his back row for the second match of his time in charge of Italy, with Sebastian Negri and Lorenzo Cannone both absent. Alessandro Izekor will make his first Test start on the blindside while Manuel Zuliani’s promotion sees captain Michele Lamaro shift into the number eight shirt.

Stephen Varney replaces Alessandro Garbisi at scrum half and Ange Capuozzo is able to return after missing the England defeat due to illness, with Tommaso Allan dropping on to the bench.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Caelan Doris, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Craig Casey, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Josh van der Flier; 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Jordan Larmour.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Alessandro Izekor, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Michele Lamaro (capt.); 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Lorenzo Pani; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Ross Vintcent; 21 Martin Page-Relo, 22 Tommaso Allan, 23 Federico Mori.

Prediction

A bonus point Ireland win. Ireland 35-15 Italy.