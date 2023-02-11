Ireland v France, Six Nations 2023, live: score and updates from Dublin - Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

02:40 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 12-13 France

Told you this would be a humdinger!

Ireland win the ball from the restart, they pass it left and James Lowe drives for the corner and acrobatically touches down while Penaud tackles him. Lowe somehow manages to get the ball down while his body is horizontal in the air and off the pitch BUT because the torso and feet were in the air and not in contact with the ground it's given.

What a finish, what a response, what a match...

Alas Sexton pulls his conversion and it's one-point game.

02:36 PM

TRY FOR FRANCE: Ireland 7-13 France

This match is opening up - there has been the odd stray pass thrown - Ntamack gives a hospital pass that Penaud does well to ultimately grab hold of it. He gets his head up and pings his ears back. He plays what is in front of him running into space and gaining a good 30 yards. He passes to Jelonch who charges forward, he gives the ball back - another inside pass - to Penaud and the wing charges in from outside the 22.

Great try and Ramos adds the conversion - so good to watch>

02:32 PM

Gavin Mairs at the Aviva Stadium

Big statement from Finlay Bealham with his pivotal role with the inside pass to Hugo Keenan for Ireland's opening try. Anything Tadhg Furlong can do....

02:32 PM

Keenan class

"Picture perfect from Ireland" 😍



The Irish have struck first!



Hugo Keenan spotted the gap and the rest is history! @MilesHarrisonTV #GuinnessSixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/znbb1F3nlo — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

02:31 PM

PENALTY FOR FRANCE: Ireland 7-6 France

The visitors again go for the points, rather than the corner, and Ramos delivers again with his trusty right boot.

Story continues

02:30 PM

12 mins: Ireland 7-3 France

France are keeping the ball in hand and looking to get it wide, they're making the Ireland defence work and the hosts are doing their defensive duties well. Until Van Der Flier is penalised for not releasing and it's a penalty for France.

02:26 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND: Ireland 7-3 France

It has indeed been a great response to the early French lead. From the drop out Ireland move the ball to Finlay Bealham and the prop plays a delightful inside pass to the onrushing Hugo Keenan who breaks clear of the France backline and scores from some 25 yards out. Great try and great work and awareness from Bealham.

Sexton adds the extras and Ireland are on top.

02:24 PM

8 mins: Ireland 0-3 France

Great response from the Irish. They get the ball into the wide areas, James Lowe kicks long, a grubber, and Ramos collects and is in touch. From the line out - five yards from the try line - Ireland move the ball into midfield, they play through phase (10) before they move it wide to Ringrose. They recycle it, this time to Andrew Porter and he barges over the line BUT great defence, specifically Baille, prevents the big man from grounding the ball.

02:20 PM

PENALTY FOR FRANCE: Ireland 0-3 France

France are keeping the ball alive - they've kicked once so far - and are slowly, but surely making ground. Their running straight lines and running onto the ball at pace. Good start for the visitors and they win a penalty for their efforts.

They decide to go for the points and it's a good decision as Ramos hits the ball in between the uprights and it's an early lead for Les Bleus.

02:18 PM

3 mins: Ireland 0-0 France

Ireland win that first set piece and pass the ball down the line but the attack from deep comes to nothing.

Both sides are looking to impose themselves physically, no great shock there.

02:16 PM

2 mins: Ireland 0-0 France

An early intervention from the spider cam of all things! James Lowe's kick hits the machinery and it's a scrum to Ireland.

02:15 PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 France

They're under way in Dublin - the top two sides are about to do battle and what a battle it promises to be...

02:08 PM

The two teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from the national anthems and then the much-anticipated action.

02:06 PM

Charles Richardson at the Aviva Stadium

Sitting next to colleague Gavin Mairs, and La Marseillaise has just been belted out around us. The French are in fine voice. This doesn't quite feel like a home game, but not far off!

France fans - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

02:04 PM

Advantage Ireland?

By Gavin Mairs at the Aviva Stadium

Could Ireland's central contract system be the difference between the two sides today? While the talent of Les Bleus is undoubted, there is concern that the draining workload of the French Top 14 may place Fabien Galtie's side at a disadvantage today. "They are playing too much rugby," one French source tells me. "That is why they looked flat against Italy. Some of France's frontline players have reached the high teens in the number of matches they have played already this season, most of Ireland's top players have barely played half that number, given the strict game-time management run by their performance director David Nucifora.

02:03 PM

Shaun Edwards speaks - 'Preparation has been pretty intense, put it that way'

On the challenge facing France...

"We're under no illusions as to the size of the task. [We weren't] too happy with last week so hope we can pick up this week."

On how they've prepared for today's match...

"It's been pretty intense, put it that way. Can't complain about the preparation, game on."

01:59 PM

Andy Farrell speaks - 'We definitely need to play better than against Wales'

On what to expect with the world No 1 and No 2 facing each other...

"Just summed it up nicely. Two good teams going against each other."

On whether they need to be better than during their win over Wales...

"We definitely need better. There's a good honest about the group and looking forward to seeing them go better today."

On what they need to do to win today...

"We need to take our opportunities, you need to be yourself and attack the game. We've got better since our last outing in Paris. We need to be as together as possible...playing the game as it come in front of us and backing ourselves."

01:44 PM

So where will this titanic clash be decided?

We've talked about fast starts and discipline but here's a comprehensive answering of the above question by Tom Cary and Charles Richardson.

One area in which France probably do have the edge is X Factor. For all that Ireland are solid and well-structured, they still don’t have the all-court game of a France or a New Zealand or even an Australia. They don’t have a conjuror at No 9 like Dupont, or a magician at No 10 like Ntamack.

READ: Where Ireland's Six Nations match with France may be won or lost

Fabien Galthie and Antoine Dupont - Getty Images/Seb Daly

01:38 PM

It goes without saying...

...that in a game likely to be decided on fine margins (expect to come across that phrase a bit this afternoon...) discipline will be key (more so than usual...).

Here's a stat that will please Ireland.

11 - France conceded 11 more penalties than Italy in Round 1 of the #GuinnessSixNations, only six games in the history of the Championship have seen a bigger gap in the number of penalties conceded by each team. Discipline.



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/kqJ4KFB0tG — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 7, 2023

01:36 PM

In BOD we trust?

If you're an Ireland fan they the answer is 'yes' as the Irish legend has emphasised the importance of the hosts getting off to a good start. On ITV's coverage Brian O'Driscoll has said that the stats show that when Ireland start well they usually go on to win.

The margins of the two teams is so small you'd probably need a microscope to see them. France may well be on a three-match winning streak against the Irish but it is likely that whoever starts the better of the two could very well be the ones smiling come the final whistle.

France fans at the Aviva Stadium - PA/Brian Lawless

01:30 PM

World rankings, world schmankings...

All France need to do is avoid defeat to leapfrog Ireland to become world No.1 in the rankings. BUT I have a huge hunch that that really won't be on the minds of Fabien Galthie and his players - they'll want to win in Dublin for Six Nations supremacy and to lay down a huge marker in World Cup year.

01:26 PM

From Charles Richardson at the Aviva Stadium

Dublin is jumping. The French have travelled in their hoards - the estimate is that 10,000 Les Bleus fans have made the journey to the Irish capital - with beret-wearing, Guinness-supping followers spilling out onto the streets of the Pale from as early as 11am. Excitement levels are through the roof, as the world's top two teams do battle in the Six Nations - a first for the famous championship. On the field, the head-to-heads are so tight and evenly matched, but the scrum is an area which has received extra attention this week. Italy held their own at the set-piece against the gargantuan French front five, and if Ireland can achieve parity there - without the totemic Tadhg Furlong - then half of the battle will be won for the hosts. A seismic afternoon is in store - no matter the result. Let's hope the spectacle lives up to its billing.

01:19 PM

The two XVs

IRELAND XV TO FACE FRANCE: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Rob Herring, 3-Finlay Bealham, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Tom O'Toole, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Bundee Aki

FRANCE XV TO FACE IRELAND: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Ethan Dumortier, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Thibaud Flament, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Gaetan Barlot, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Baptiste Couilloud, 23-Matthieu Jalibert

Referee: Wayne Barnes

01:13 PM

A possible match for the ages

As I wrote last week ahead of the Calcutta Cup classic, the Six Nations never lets you down. Week after week in February and March it constantly provides drama (both on and off the pitch), age-old rivalries, all topped off with world-class sporting skills. Today's action at the Aviva Stadium should be Exhibit A in that argument, as we are likely to witness (I hope I am not jinxing it too much...) the two best sides in the world go toe-to-toe in what may be be the Six Nations decider.

Before many of you scream at your screens and yell 'hold your horses, there's plenty of action to come before we talk about title deciders', I agree with you. But hear me out...

As our very own Tom Cary wrote in the run up to today's humdinger: "The stats do not lie. These two are miles ahead of the rest both on paper and on the pitch...In terms of official rankings, the next highest-placed northern hemisphere team is Scotland who leapfrogged England into fifth place...but you do not need the world rankings to know what you can see with your own eyes...you could make a strong case that this could be the highest quality game in the tournament's history, let alone this year's tournament."

Strong stuff from Tom but going on the past 18 months to two years it's hard to disagree with him. France and Ireland have been a joy to watch when fully on song and, as their encounters against Australia and South Africa illustrated last autumn, have also been more than capable of coming out on top in backs-to-the-wall arm wrestles.

Who comes out on top today? Your guess is as good as anyone's but the home crowd could proved decisive. Under Andy Farrell Ireland have lost just once in Dublin, who to? Yep, you've guessed it, France (a 15-13 victory in 2021 when spectators were absent due to coronavirus restrictions.)

But Farrell, only too aware that this contest is likely to be decided by fine margins what's the Irish crowd to be his side's 16th man.

"Yeah, 100 per cent," he said, speaking of the need to bring the crowd into the game. "It's a package, isn't it?

"It's everyone who comes to the game buying into it and we're a part of that package. Obviously everyone wants to start well and start strongly, and it's something that we've done pretty well.

"But things ain't going to go all according to plan when two good teams are going at it.

"So therefore it isn't just getting them behind us and getting excited through the good times, it's also making sure that the fans feel where we're at in the game as well and try and drag us through because it's certainly what our players felt last year in France."

Stay here for all the pre-match build up and to find out if the crowd can inspire Ireland to another great win.