Ireland v Fiji live: Score and latest updates from Autumn Internationals 2022 at Aviva Stadium

Gareth Davies
·4 min read
Ireland v Fiji live: Score and latest updates from the Aviva Stadium - Harry Murphy/Getty Images
12:49 PM

Vern Cotter: 'We've got the change to play the best team'

Here are Vern Cotter's thoughts pre-match.

He said: "We've got a chance and opportunity today to play the best team and they were reference taken from it afterwards.

"We'll get some things right and obviously they'll put us under pressure to see how tight we can stay together for 80 minutes, so they've been learning from it.

"They're really excited about coming to the Aviva.

"For us, for Fiji to be able to play Scotland and then Ireland is enormous one year out from the World Cup, so we're grateful to have that opportunity."

Asked about his team's discipline having conceded 18 penalties and three yellow cards, Cotter said: "That's the first thing I said in the video session on Monday -  we get three yellow cards.

"We know we have to tighten up. Maybe there was a bit of over-enthusiasm at moments, but there was a lot of generous play and the boys always threw themselves into it.

"So we keep that attitude and effort on the paddock and tidy up and hopefully keep the referee looking at them rather than us."

12:35 PM

Irish team arrive at the Aviva

12:34 PM

Team news - Fiji

Fiji have never beaten Ireland, and here are the men who will be hoping to end that run.

Fiji: 15. Setareki Tuicuvu 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo 13. Waisea Nayacalevu 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou 11. Vinaya Habosi 10. Teti Tela 9. Frank Lomani; 1. Eroni Mawi 2. Sam Matavesi 3. Manasa Saulo 4. Isoa Nasilasila 5. Ratu Leone Rotuisolia 6. Albert Tuisue 7. Levani Botia 8. Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Livai Natave, 18. Lee-Roy Atalifo, 19. Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20. Johnny Dyer, 21. Simione Kuruvoli, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Adrea Cocagi

12:32 PM

Team news - Ireland

Here's how the hosts line up.

Lots of changes from Andy Farrell, nine in total from last week, but some catch the eye.

Lion Robbie Henshaw returns to the fold and

Ireland: 15. Jimmy O’Brien 14. Robert Baloucoune 13. Robbie Henshaw 12. Stuart McCloskey 11. Mack Hansen 10. Joey Carbery 9. Jamison Gibson Park; 1. Jeremy Loughman 2. Rob Herring 3. Tadhg Furlong (c) 4. Kieran Treadwell 5. Tadhg Beirne 6. Caelan Doris 7. Nick Timoney 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan 17. Cian Healy 18. Tom O’Toole 19. Cian Prendergast 20. Max Deegan 21. Craig Casey 22. Jack Crowley 23. Garry Ringrose

12:20 PM

Can Fiji upset the No 1 team in the world?

Good afternoon and welcome to this afternoon's coverage as Ireland host Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell has made nine changes to the side that beat South Africa 19-16, and it features three uncapped players and a new captain.

The Fiji fixture is sandwiched between the South Africa and Australia games, leading visiting head coach Vern Cotter to suggest the Irish will be treating today as a "training session" and will be "barely looking at" their opponents.

But Ireland's defence coach Simon Easterby hit back at the remarks, referencing Fiji's narrow 23-20 loss in the previous meeting in 2017 between the countries to support his case.

"I take that with a pinch of salt," he said.

"We're showing as much respect to this Fijian side as we would to any team."

The hosts have rested a host of star names including regular captain Johnny Sexton, vice-captain James Ryan, Ireland player of the year Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter and Hugo Keenan.

Scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out after limping off against the world champions with a groin problem.

Jeremy Loughman makes his international debut at loosehead, while Connacht forward Cian Prendergast and Munster fly-half Jack Crowley could get their first caps from the bench.

A comfortable win for Ireland will maintain their status as the No 1 ranked side in the world, but an unlikely slip-up would open the door for France to grab top spot with a win tonight against South Africa in Paris.

A combative Fijian back row of Albert Tuisue, Levani Botia and Viliame Mata promise to be a constant thorn in Irish sides, and the visitors have handed the 10 shirt to Teti Tela, who almost didn't make the tour after losing his passport.

Ireland will be led out in Dublin by Tadgh Furlong for the first time, and the understated tighthead said it would be "class" to captain his side.

The hosts' form coming into this one is exquisite - three from three, having beaten the All Blacks twice in New Zealand and South Africa last week.

In contrast, the visitors have lost two of their last three. Fiji beat Tonga at home in July before losing to Samoa and then Scotland last week.

