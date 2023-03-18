Ireland v England TV channel, kick-off time and how to watch Six Nations game

Ireland have been dominant during this Six Nations (Getty Images)

Ireland have the opportunity to seal an impressive Six Nations campaign with a grand slam on Saturday - all that stands in their way is a struggling England.

They have already beaten Wales, France, Italy and Scotland with the English scalp the last to go. Steve Borthwick’s side fell to a record defeat against France in the last round and Ireland will be licking their lips at the match on St Patrick’s Day weekend.

England’s vice-captain Ellis Genge has said the team will come out fighting though to try and stop the party. “What an occasion,” Genge said. “It would be amazing to be Irish and have England come over and have a Grand Slam opportunity when they [England] have lost by 50 points on the weekend, on St Patrick’s Day. A day that is literally made for them.

“So we are going to turn up. And we are going to fight.”

Here’s all you need to know about the fixture.

When is Ireland v England and what TV channel is it on?

The match will kick-off at 5pm BST on Saturday 18 March. It will be shown on ITV 1 and streamed on ITVX.

What is the team news?

Ireland have made three changes to their starting squad as Robbie Henshaw makes his first start of the tournament with Garry Ringrose out with a head injury. Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to partner Johnny Sexton, who will break the all-time Six Nations points record the moment he scores points. He is level with Ronan O’Gara for the record at the moment with 557 points.

In the forwards, Ryan Baird comes in for Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier will win his 50th cap.

England recall Manu Tuilagi to the side and hand a first start to Henry Arundell on the left wing, while Anthony Watson lines up on the right. The front row remains the same, with vice-captain Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler at prop and Jamie George at hooker.

Ireland v England line-ups

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

England: Freddie Steward; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.

Odds

Ireland - 1/9

Draw - 40-1

England - 13/2