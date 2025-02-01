Ireland v England, Six Nations 2025: What time is kick-off today and what TV channel is it on?

England beat Ireland last year at the end of an otherwise unimpressive Six Nations campaign - Visionhaus/Getty Images

England begin the 2025 Six Nations Championship with a trip to defending champions Ireland today in what promises to be an extremely difficult opening game for Steve Borthwick’s team.

England made heavy weather of beating Italy and Wales in last year’s tournament, but a 23-22 victory over Ireland at Twickenham was the highlight of their campaign and denied the Irish a Grand Slam.

This year’s Six Nations is especially intriguing because it promises to shape selection for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia later this year, led by Andy Farrell as head coach.

When is Ireland v England?

Ireland host England on Saturday, February 1. The match will kick-off 4.45pm (GMT).

It is the third game of the opening Six Nations weekend, following France v Wales at 8.15pm on Friday, January 31, and Scotland v Italy at 2.15pm on the Saturday.

Where is Ireland v England taking place?

At the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Though a vociferous atmosphere is typically expected for a home fixture against England, a lack of noise at the 51,700-capacity stadium has been a talking point. Sky-high ticket prices and Ireland’s dominance over opponents are potential reasons for the subdued atmosphere. One thing we can be sure of is the home fans belting out The Cranberries’ hit Zombie as well as Fields of Athenry.

Ireland’s fans will create a sea of green when England visit the Aviva Stadium - Getty Images/David Ramos

How to watch Ireland v England on TV?

It will be on ITV1. The BBC and ITV will once again share coverage of the Six Nations in the UK.

The future of the Six Nations on free-to-air television is uncertain, however, with TNT Sport lining up a bid for next year’s championship and BBC insiders saying that they do not expect to keep the tournament.

Who is the referee?

The match will be officiated by New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe. He has plenty of Test experience and will notch up his 50th game during this year’s Six Nations.

Referees at this year’s tournament have been told to stick to a strict interpretation of the breakdown laws, in an attempt to speed up play.

What is the England team news?

Borthwick has deployed the Curry twins, Tom and Ben, either side of Ben Earl in the back row. It is the first time the Currys have started together for England in a Test match.

Harlequins wing Cadan Murley, the Premiership’s top try-scorer in 2022-23, will make his England debut in the absence of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Borthwick was forced into a drastic reshuffle of his Six Nations squad after Jamie George was among four players ruled out of England’s opener.

Northampton lock Alex Coles, Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt are unavailable for the Aviva Stadium game. However, Borthwick has been handed a boost with Alex Mitchell cleared to take part.

England team v Ireland

England: Steward; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Murley; M Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, T Curry, B Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Heyes, Chessum, Cunningham-South, Willis, Randall, F Smith

What is the Ireland team news?

Ireland lock Joe McCarthy will miss Saturday’s match against England due to injury.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby has moved Tadhg Beirne into the second row to replace McCarthy, with Ryan Baird given a rare international start after being named at blindside flanker.

Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast is again preferred to Munster’s Jack Crowley, having worn the No 10 jersey for his country’s final two autumn fixtures, victories over Fiji and Australia.

McCarthy, 23, started each of Ireland’s 11 Tests in 2024 on the back of an impressive display in last year’s championship opener away to France.

Baird has won the bulk of his 24 Test caps as a replacement but did start when back-to-back champions Ireland completed the Grand Slam by beating England in 2023.

Easterby’s maiden starting XV since since taking over from Andy Farrell on a temporary basis shows only two personnel changes to the team which began the 22-19 win over Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies on November 30.

Centre Garry Ringrose is the other man recalled, replacing Robbie Henshaw to resume his partnership with Bundee Aki.

Ronan Kelleher has been retained at hooker, with Dan Sheehan among the replacements, having scored two tries for Leinster last weekend on his return from a long-term knee injury.

Tighthead prop Finlay Bealham continues amid the ongoing injury absence of Tadhg Furlong, with loosehead Andrew Porter completing the front row.

Beirne partners James Ryan, while 25-year-old Baird joins captain Caelan Doris and openside flanker Josh van der Flier in the back row.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park resumes his half-back partnership with provincial team-mate Prendergast, 21. Full-back Hugo Keenan and wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe complete the line-up.

Back-rower Jack Conan, who has not featured at international level since last year’s tournament, is among the replacements.

Ireland team v England

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; Baird, Van der Flier, Doris (capt).

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Clarkson, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw.

When did Ireland and England last win the Six Nations?

Ireland last won the Six Nations in 2024, with England last claiming the title in 2020.

Ireland’s last Grand Slam was in 2023 and England’s was in 2016.

Ireland’s last Triple Crown was in 2023. England’s was in 2020.

What was the score last year?

Last year’s Six Nations saw England defeat Ireland 23-22 at Twickenham. England have to wait until the second round of matches to play their first Six Nations game at the renamed Allianz Stadium. Some England fans will not be using the new name.

What are the latest odds?